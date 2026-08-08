What is the share price of Shivam Autotech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shivam Autotech is ₹17.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Shivam Autotech? The Shivam Autotech is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shivam Autotech? The market cap of Shivam Autotech is ₹235.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shivam Autotech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shivam Autotech are ₹17.90 and ₹17.63.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shivam Autotech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shivam Autotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shivam Autotech is ₹35.54 and 52-week low of Shivam Autotech is ₹13.18 as on .

How has the Shivam Autotech performed historically in terms of returns? The Shivam Autotech has shown returns of -0.44% over the past day, -10.41% for the past month, -10.95% over 3 months, -36.21% over 1 year, -13.84% across 3 years, and -5.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shivam Autotech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shivam Autotech are -2.89 and -5.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global