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Shivam Autotech Share Price

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BSE

SHIVAM AUTOTECH

Hero Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Shivam Autotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.90 Closed
-0.44₹ -0.08
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shivam Autotech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.63₹17.90
₹17.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.18₹35.54
₹17.90
Open Price
₹17.63
Prev. Close
₹17.98
Volume
2,004

Source: Dion Global

Shivam Autotech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shivam Autotech		-1.21-10.41-10.95-24.06-36.21-13.84-5.99
Endurance Technologies		6.059.5915.3416.7516.2220.3111.31
Tenneco Clean Air India		4.52-4.27-13.29-1.0414.524.622.75
Minda Corporation		2.364.4333.6021.8355.2534.3740.09
JBM Auto		-1.33-3.424.228.806.16-1.2045.36
ASK Automotive		19.7535.1639.1440.0435.1726.8415.33
Lumax Auto Technologies		9.7515.260.7910.7965.2759.5259.91
Pricol		5.8218.3119.0824.3072.2138.8552.41
SJS Enterprises		-0.827.5618.7730.14102.6555.0636.02
Sharda Motor Industries		8.165.743.88-0.67-9.5929.2224.27
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		-4.44-4.95-12.08-16.9321.5614.2725.67
Sandhar Technologies		6.04-1.7326.1320.1549.4822.0419.86
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems		9.599.2545.2269.1771.354.9311.78
NDR Auto Components		1.34-4.602.078.58-14.9056.6655.19
Studds Accessories		-1.33-5.96-9.56-14.80-22.38-8.10-4.94
Bharat Seats		8.712.6219.5643.38124.8458.3038.59
Jay Bharat Maruti		-13.23-25.7945.6838.1660.292.1510.68
Precision Camshafts		1.74-3.15-12.30-7.11-17.70-17.228.75
Automobile Corporation Of Goa		-15.85-20.20-13.018.64-9.1911.9728.11
Munjal Auto Industries		0.44-1.7419.0330.8541.7722.329.59

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shivam Autotech has declined 36.21% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Shivam Autotech has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).

Shivam Autotech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shivam Autotech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
518.0718.14
1017.9318.13
2018.5318.11
5017.7918.1
10017.8618.83
20021.5821.36

Source: Dion Global

Shivam Autotech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shivam Autotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 7.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 23.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shivam Autotech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTShivam Autotech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 02:44 AM IST ISTShivam Autotech - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jul 02, 2026, 02:27 AM IST ISTShivam Autotech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On July 01, 2026.
Jun 25, 2026, 04:26 AM IST ISTShivam Autotech - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Fund Raising By Way Of Right Issue.
Jun 23, 2026, 08:48 PM IST ISTShivam Autotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Source: Dion Global

About Shivam Autotech

Shivam Autotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300HR2005PLC081531 and registration number is 139163. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 409.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Yogesh Chander Munjal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Munjal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Charu Munjal
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Anil Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Chinubhai Vakil
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Neetika Batra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shivam Autotech Share Price

What is the share price of Shivam Autotech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shivam Autotech is ₹17.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shivam Autotech?

The Shivam Autotech is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shivam Autotech?

The market cap of Shivam Autotech is ₹235.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shivam Autotech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shivam Autotech are ₹17.90 and ₹17.63.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shivam Autotech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shivam Autotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shivam Autotech is ₹35.54 and 52-week low of Shivam Autotech is ₹13.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shivam Autotech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shivam Autotech has shown returns of -0.44% over the past day, -10.41% for the past month, -10.95% over 3 months, -36.21% over 1 year, -13.84% across 3 years, and -5.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shivam Autotech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shivam Autotech are -2.89 and -5.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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