Here's the live share price of Shivam Autotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shivam Autotech
|-1.21
|-10.41
|-10.95
|-24.06
|-36.21
|-13.84
|-5.99
|Endurance Technologies
|6.05
|9.59
|15.34
|16.75
|16.22
|20.31
|11.31
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|4.52
|-4.27
|-13.29
|-1.04
|14.52
|4.62
|2.75
|Minda Corporation
|2.36
|4.43
|33.60
|21.83
|55.25
|34.37
|40.09
|JBM Auto
|-1.33
|-3.42
|4.22
|8.80
|6.16
|-1.20
|45.36
|ASK Automotive
|19.75
|35.16
|39.14
|40.04
|35.17
|26.84
|15.33
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|9.75
|15.26
|0.79
|10.79
|65.27
|59.52
|59.91
|Pricol
|5.82
|18.31
|19.08
|24.30
|72.21
|38.85
|52.41
|SJS Enterprises
|-0.82
|7.56
|18.77
|30.14
|102.65
|55.06
|36.02
|Sharda Motor Industries
|8.16
|5.74
|3.88
|-0.67
|-9.59
|29.22
|24.27
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|-4.44
|-4.95
|-12.08
|-16.93
|21.56
|14.27
|25.67
|Sandhar Technologies
|6.04
|-1.73
|26.13
|20.15
|49.48
|22.04
|19.86
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|9.59
|9.25
|45.22
|69.17
|71.35
|4.93
|11.78
|NDR Auto Components
|1.34
|-4.60
|2.07
|8.58
|-14.90
|56.66
|55.19
|Studds Accessories
|-1.33
|-5.96
|-9.56
|-14.80
|-22.38
|-8.10
|-4.94
|Bharat Seats
|8.71
|2.62
|19.56
|43.38
|124.84
|58.30
|38.59
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|-13.23
|-25.79
|45.68
|38.16
|60.29
|2.15
|10.68
|Precision Camshafts
|1.74
|-3.15
|-12.30
|-7.11
|-17.70
|-17.22
|8.75
|Automobile Corporation Of Goa
|-15.85
|-20.20
|-13.01
|8.64
|-9.19
|11.97
|28.11
|Munjal Auto Industries
|0.44
|-1.74
|19.03
|30.85
|41.77
|22.32
|9.59
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shivam Autotech has declined 36.21% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Shivam Autotech has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18.07
|18.14
|10
|17.93
|18.13
|20
|18.53
|18.11
|50
|17.79
|18.1
|100
|17.86
|18.83
|200
|21.58
|21.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shivam Autotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 7.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 23.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Shivam Autotech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 02:44 AM IST IST
|Shivam Autotech - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jul 02, 2026, 02:27 AM IST IST
|Shivam Autotech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On July 01, 2026.
|Jun 25, 2026, 04:26 AM IST IST
|Shivam Autotech - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Fund Raising By Way Of Right Issue.
|Jun 23, 2026, 08:48 PM IST IST
|Shivam Autotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Source: Dion Global
Shivam Autotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300HR2005PLC081531 and registration number is 139163. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 409.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shivam Autotech is ₹17.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shivam Autotech is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shivam Autotech is ₹235.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shivam Autotech are ₹17.90 and ₹17.63.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shivam Autotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shivam Autotech is ₹35.54 and 52-week low of Shivam Autotech is ₹13.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shivam Autotech has shown returns of -0.44% over the past day, -10.41% for the past month, -10.95% over 3 months, -36.21% over 1 year, -13.84% across 3 years, and -5.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shivam Autotech are -2.89 and -5.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global