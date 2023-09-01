Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shivam Autotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300HR2005PLC081531 and registration number is 139163. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 469.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shivam Autotech Ltd. is ₹399.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shivam Autotech Ltd. is -9.06 and PB ratio of Shivam Autotech Ltd. is 3.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shivam Autotech Ltd. is ₹32.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shivam Autotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shivam Autotech Ltd. is ₹46.00 and 52-week low of Shivam Autotech Ltd. is ₹20.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.