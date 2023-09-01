What is the Market Cap of Shivam Autotech Ltd.? The market cap of Shivam Autotech Ltd. is ₹399.67 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shivam Autotech Ltd.? P/E ratio of Shivam Autotech Ltd. is -9.06 and PB ratio of Shivam Autotech Ltd. is 3.82 as on .

What is the share price of Shivam Autotech Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shivam Autotech Ltd. is ₹32.70 as on .