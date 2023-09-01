Follow Us

SHIVAM AUTOTECH LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹32.70 Closed
11.413.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Shivam Autotech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.50₹33.80
₹32.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.45₹46.00
₹32.70
Open Price
₹30.50
Prev. Close
₹29.35
Volume
24,86,735

Shivam Autotech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R134.2
  • R235.65
  • R337.5
  • Pivot
    32.35
  • S130.9
  • S229.05
  • S327.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 539.9129.92
  • 1038.6729.99
  • 2038.2829.51
  • 5040.6428.18
  • 10038.5727.44
  • 20034.2327.94

Shivam Autotech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.2623.5833.9532.86-24.01103.96-43.75
2.99-3.0213.6133.527.3956.357.57
0.249.2490.15169.38272.381,541.11989.01
11.7313.8522.2268.0053.05362.23127.32
8.2619.5444.5573.4293.61772.18472.57
6.11-1.5932.8854.0848.43324.8999.52
25.2818.1429.8070.3631.80430.31161.17
-0.53-3.4621.9545.1643.45289.7681.81
11.194.4068.33174.62105.96661.31287.16
-3.513.4439.3476.2376.5568.645.03
10.694.5130.6066.5942.0437.0237.02
0.55-8.2569.6699.4461.93169.6932.19
13.4531.4435.86106.09151.93506.28878.70
4.29-0.2727.0136.76-3.261,840.43619.70
-3.692.8017.5244.9412.786.15-10.86
14.4441.5732.7976.85109.90412.39412.39
0.269.8738.3718.22-0.595.13-54.98
-3.1721.5926.6333.7512.0417.9117.91
4.4312.478.417.154.6224.89-49.43

Shivam Autotech Ltd. Share Holdings

Shivam Autotech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shivam Autotech Ltd.

Shivam Autotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/07/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300HR2005PLC081531 and registration number is 139163. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bearings, gears, gearing and driving elements. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 469.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bhagwan Dass Narang
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Munjal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Charu Munjal
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Anil Kumar Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Jyothi Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Chinubhai Vakil
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shivam Autotech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shivam Autotech Ltd.?

The market cap of Shivam Autotech Ltd. is ₹399.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shivam Autotech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shivam Autotech Ltd. is -9.06 and PB ratio of Shivam Autotech Ltd. is 3.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shivam Autotech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shivam Autotech Ltd. is ₹32.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shivam Autotech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shivam Autotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shivam Autotech Ltd. is ₹46.00 and 52-week low of Shivam Autotech Ltd. is ₹20.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

