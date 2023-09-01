Follow Us

MUNJAL SHOWA LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Shock Absorber | Smallcap | NSE
₹141.65 Closed
-1.73-2.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Munjal Showa Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹140.15₹144.70
₹141.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹82.80₹158.90
₹141.65
Open Price
₹142.85
Prev. Close
₹144.15
Volume
1,21,513

Munjal Showa Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1144.68
  • R2146.97
  • R3149.23
  • Pivot
    142.42
  • S1140.13
  • S2137.87
  • S3135.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 599.76142.76
  • 1099.41142.07
  • 2099.55141.76
  • 50102.56137.92
  • 100102.65128.27
  • 200106.66118.4

Munjal Showa Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.42-3.3328.4656.7435.682.96-37.68
3.3640.2277.91103.6594.08197.85125.28

Munjal Showa Ltd. Share Holdings

Munjal Showa Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Munjal Showa Ltd.

Munjal Showa Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34101HR1985PLC020934 and registration number is 020934. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1059.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Yogesh Chander Munjal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Yasuhiro Ashiki
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Charu Munjal
    Director
  • Mr. Devi Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Nand Lal Dhameja
    Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Agrawal
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Munjal
    Director
  • Mr. Kazuhiro Nishioka
    Director
  • Mrs. Kavita Venugopal
    Director

FAQs on Munjal Showa Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Munjal Showa Ltd.?

The market cap of Munjal Showa Ltd. is ₹566.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Munjal Showa Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Munjal Showa Ltd. is 12.77 and PB ratio of Munjal Showa Ltd. is 0.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Munjal Showa Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Munjal Showa Ltd. is ₹141.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Munjal Showa Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Munjal Showa Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Munjal Showa Ltd. is ₹158.90 and 52-week low of Munjal Showa Ltd. is ₹82.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

