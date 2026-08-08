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Munjal Showa Share Price

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BSE

MUNJAL SHOWA

Hero Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Munjal Showa along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹134.05 Closed
0.45₹ 0.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Munjal Showa Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹130.15₹134.95
₹134.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹109.20₹161.95
₹134.05
Open Price
₹130.15
Prev. Close
₹133.45
Volume
1,010

Source: Dion Global

Munjal Showa Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Munjal Showa		-2.440.19-6.192.063.59-0.01-2.19
Gabriel India		4.0118.1832.8654.6147.7890.5159.72

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Munjal Showa has gained 3.59% compared to peers like Gabriel India (47.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Munjal Showa has underperformed peers relative to Gabriel India (59.72%).

Munjal Showa Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Munjal Showa Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5138.21139.52
10137.25138.47
20135.66136.72
50132.71133.92
100129.75131.68
200127.68130.84

Source: Dion Global

Munjal Showa Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Munjal Showa remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding rose to 0.11%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Munjal Showa Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 07:44 PM IST ISTMunjal Showa - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 03, 2026, 07:39 PM IST ISTMunjal Showa - Board Meeting Outcome for Munjal Showa Limited Has Informed The Stock Exchanges About The Outcome Of Board Mee
Jul 31, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTMunjal Showa - Letter To The Shareholders - Annual Report FY 2025-26
Jul 31, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTMunjal Showa - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 31, 2026, 12:06 AM IST ISTMunjal Showa - Shareholder Meeting (AGM) To Be Held On Monday, August 24, 2026 At 11:00 A.M. Through Video Conferencing (''VC

Source: Dion Global

About Munjal Showa

Munjal Showa Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34101HR1985PLC020934 and registration number is 020934. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1315.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Yogesh Chander Munjal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Hitoshi Fukagawa
    Joint Managing Director
  • Dr. Neetika Batra
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Munjal
    Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Munjal
    Director
  • Mrs. Kavita Venugopal
    Director
  • Mr. Katsumata Tetsuya
    Director
  • Mr. Abhaya Shankar
    Director

FAQs on Munjal Showa Share Price

What is the share price of Munjal Showa?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Munjal Showa is ₹134.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Munjal Showa?

The Munjal Showa is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Munjal Showa?

The market cap of Munjal Showa is ₹536.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Munjal Showa?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Munjal Showa are ₹134.95 and ₹130.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Munjal Showa?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Munjal Showa stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Munjal Showa is ₹161.95 and 52-week low of Munjal Showa is ₹109.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Munjal Showa performed historically in terms of returns?

The Munjal Showa has shown returns of 0.45% over the past day, 0.19% for the past month, -6.19% over 3 months, 3.59% over 1 year, -0.01% across 3 years, and -2.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Munjal Showa?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Munjal Showa are 21.60 and 0.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.36 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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