Here's the live share price of Munjal Showa along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Munjal Showa
|-2.44
|0.19
|-6.19
|2.06
|3.59
|-0.01
|-2.19
|Gabriel India
|4.01
|18.18
|32.86
|54.61
|47.78
|90.51
|59.72
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Munjal Showa has gained 3.59% compared to peers like Gabriel India (47.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Munjal Showa has underperformed peers relative to Gabriel India (59.72%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|138.21
|139.52
|10
|137.25
|138.47
|20
|135.66
|136.72
|50
|132.71
|133.92
|100
|129.75
|131.68
|200
|127.68
|130.84
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Munjal Showa remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding rose to 0.11%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:44 PM IST IST
|Munjal Showa - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:39 PM IST IST
|Munjal Showa - Board Meeting Outcome for Munjal Showa Limited Has Informed The Stock Exchanges About The Outcome Of Board Mee
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|Munjal Showa - Letter To The Shareholders - Annual Report FY 2025-26
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|Munjal Showa - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:06 AM IST IST
|Munjal Showa - Shareholder Meeting (AGM) To Be Held On Monday, August 24, 2026 At 11:00 A.M. Through Video Conferencing (''VC
Source: Dion Global
Munjal Showa Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34101HR1985PLC020934 and registration number is 020934. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1315.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Munjal Showa is ₹134.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Munjal Showa is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Munjal Showa is ₹536.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Munjal Showa are ₹134.95 and ₹130.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Munjal Showa stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Munjal Showa is ₹161.95 and 52-week low of Munjal Showa is ₹109.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Munjal Showa has shown returns of 0.45% over the past day, 0.19% for the past month, -6.19% over 3 months, 3.59% over 1 year, -0.01% across 3 years, and -2.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Munjal Showa are 21.60 and 0.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.36 per annum.
Source: Dion Global