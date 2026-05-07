The markets have been trading in a narrow range with benchmark indices showing little movement despite sharp stock-specific action underneath. The Nifty and the Sensex stayed flat but IT stocks remained firm. Consumer and beverage names stayed under pressure following weak or mixed March quarter numbers and several stocks touched 52-week highs during the session.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

One 97 Communications

The One 97 Communications share price – parent of the payment platform, One97 Communications – surged rose about 6.2% by midday after the company reported its Q4FY26 and FY26 results on May 6 evening. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 184 crore in Q4FY26 against a loss of Rs 540 crore in Q4FY25. Revenue from operations for the March quarter increased 18.4% year-on-year to Rs 2,264 crore from Rs 1,912 crore. Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto share price gained about 3.6% by midday after touching a 52-week high of Rs 10,740 during the session following its March quarter earnings. The company reported its highest-ever quarterly profit after tax of Rs 2,746 crore in Q4FY26, up 34% from Rs 2,049 crore in Q4FY25. Total vehicle sales during Q4FY26 increased 24% to 13.71 lakh units from 11.02 lakh units a year earlier. The board approved a dividend of Rs 150 per share and a buyback of up to 46.94 lakh equity shares at Rs 12,000 per share.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions

CG Power and Industrial Solutions share price surged about 4.4% by midday after the company reported its Q4FY26 and FY26 performance. Consolidated net profit for Q4FY26 rose 34% year-on-year to Rs 365 crore compared to Rs 272 crore in Q4FY25. Revenue from operations during the March quarter increased 25% to Rs 3,442 crore from Rs 2,753 crore.

Order intake during FY26 increased 30% to Rs 17,574 crore, while unexecuted order backlog stood at Rs 15,719 crore as of March 31, 2026, up 59% year-on-year. Aggregate FY26 sales rose 21% to Rs 11,331 crore, while annual profit after tax increased 39% to Rs 1,352 crore.

Meesho

Meesho share price gained about 4% by midday after the company reported its Q4FY26 earnings on May 6. The company reported a 47.1% year-on-year rise in Q4FY26 revenue to Rs 3,531 crore compared to Rs 2,400 crore in Q4FY25, while revenue remained largely flat sequentially against Q3FY26.

Net loss for the March quarter narrowed sharply by 88% to Rs 166 crore from Rs 1,391 crore in the same quarter last year and Rs 491 crore in the December quarter of FY26.

United Breweries

United Breweries share price traded marginally in green after declining to a 52-week low of Rs 1,382 during the previous session following Q4FY26 earnings. The company reported a 4.31% rise in net profit for the March quarter to Rs 101.78 crore compared to Rs 97.57 crore in Q4FY25. Revenue from operations, however, declined 0.4% year-on-year to Rs 4,408.41 crore from Rs 4,427.15 crore.

Premium brands such as Kingfisher Ultra, Kingfisher Ultra Max and Heineken Silver recorded strong traction, with premium segment volume growth at 16% during Q4FY26. Overall quarterly volume increased 4.1%, supported by Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Maharashtra, while Rajasthan, Telangana and Odisha saw declines.

Blue Star

Blue Star share price declined about 3% by midday after the company reported its Q4FY26 earnings. Consolidated net profit for the March quarter rose 17.25% to Rs 227.05 crore compared to Rs 193.64 crore in Q4FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 1.32% to Rs 4,072.06 crore from Rs 4,018.96 crore. During Q4FY26, the company reversed Rs 17.52 crore in provisions linked to labour code implementation after reassessment of liabilities. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 8.5 per share for FY26, with July 17 fixed as the record date.

Coforge

Coforge share price was in green by midday a day after the company reported strong Q4FY26 earnings. Consolidated net profit for the March quarter increased to Rs 612.3 crore from Rs 261.2 crore in Q4FY25, supported by operational growth and deferred tax liability reversal linked to the Cigniti merger.

Revenue from operations rose 30% year-on-year to Rs 4,450.4 crore from Rs 3,422.2 crore. Sequentially, revenue increased 5.2% during Q4FY26. The company completed the Encora acquisition in April 2026 for $2.5 billion and added 436 employees during the quarter, taking total headcount to 35,777. Management projected EBITDA above 20.5% for FY27.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea share price gained about 4% but then traded marginally red by midday to around Rs 11.24 after the company appointed Kumar Mangalam Birla as non-executive chairman with effect from May 5, 2026. Ravinder Takkar stepped down from the chairman role and will continue as non-executive vice-chairman. The management change comes at a time when the telecom company continues to deal with AGR-related liabilities. The government had earlier reassessed statutory dues, reducing AGR dues to Rs 64,046 crore from Rs 87,695 crore.

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp share traded in green up around 5% by midday afterreporting strong March quarter earnings. Standalone net profit during Q4FY26 increased 29.6% to Rs 1,401 crore from Rs 1,081 crore in Q4FY25. Revenue from operations rose 29% year-on-year to Rs 12,780 crore from Rs 9,939 crore.

EBITDA increased 30% to Rs 1,840 crore, while EBITDA margin improved marginally to 14.39% from 14.24%. Sales volume during the March quarter rose 24% to 17.14 lakh units. The stock initially gained after earnings but later turned negative during the session.