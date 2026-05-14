With Vida rapidly emerging as one of India’s fastest-growing electric two-wheeler brands, parent Hero MotoCorp is betting big on EVs through its new products, charging infrastructure and manufacturing expansion. The company has also been expanding its footprint across smaller towns, while strengthening its technology-led offerings in the segment. Kausalya Nandakumar, chief business officer – Emerging Mobility Unit at Hero MotoCorp, told Akbar Merchant about Vida’s growth plans, market outlook and the future of electric mobility in India. Excerpts:

Why did Hero MotoCorp create a separate EV brand called Vida instead of launching electric scooters under the Hero brand?

We wanted a brand identity that reflected the future of mobility and cleaner energy. “Vida,” which means life in Spanish, represents that vision while still carrying the trust and values of Hero MotoCorp. That is why the brand is positioned as “Vida powered by Hero.”

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How did Vida perform in FY26?

FY26 was a strong year for the EV two-wheeler industry, which grew 22%. Vida grew nearly 2.5x and exited March 2026 with around 11.2% market share, up nearly 4% from FY25. The Vida VX2 electric scooter launch played a major role in this growth. We also crossed cumulative retail sales of 200,000 units and emerged as a credible number four player.

How successful has the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model been?

Battery-as-a-Service has helped lower the entry price of Vida scooters to around Rs 44,990, making EV ownership more accessible and helping drive customer inquiries and showroom walk-ins.

Which markets are emerging as key growth regions for Vida?

We are seeing strong electrification trends across India, from metros to smaller towns. Vida has witnessed growth across geographies, including eastern markets. Cities such as Bengaluru, Pune and Delhi continue to do well, while EV penetration is also rising in smaller markets like Gaya and Ajmer.

How is Vida addressing charging anxiety among consumers?

Many two-wheeler buyers do not have fixed parking or easy access to charging points. Vida scooters, therefore, use removable batteries that can be charged using any standard 5-ampere socket at home, office or elsewhere. All Vida models currently offer removable battery technology.

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What is Vida’s current retail and service footprint?

Vida benefits from Hero MotoCorp’s network of over 6,000 touchpoints. Currently, Vida products are available across more than 700 cities through Hero’s Premia and dealership network, while service support is integrated into Hero workshops with trained EV technicians.

What are the company’s future product plans?

Our product strategy is driven by customer insights. We are evaluating opportunities across electric scooters, motorcycles and future mobility formats based on concepts showcased at EICMA 2025.

What is Hero MotoCorp’s EV manufacturing outlook?

We remain committed to our EV journey and have already announced plans to double EV production capacity. Strong demand in FY26 has encouraged us to accelerate investments in capacity and the overall EV ecosystem.

What charging infrastructure has Vida built so far?

Vida currently has around 6,000 fast chargers through partners and nearly 450 community charging points in residential societies. The company is also a co-founder of the LEAF consortium aimed at accelerating India’s light EV charging ecosystem.

What is Vida’s outlook for FY27 amid global uncertainties?

Despite geopolitical uncertainties and the West Asia crisis, we remain optimistic about growth. Mobility continues to be a basic necessity in India, especially in the two-wheeler segment, and Hero and Vida will continue investing in products, capacity and brand-building.

Is Vida planning to enter international markets?

Hero MotoCorp already has a presence in over 52 countries and Vida products are being developed with global markets in mind. However, exports are currently at the evaluation stage.