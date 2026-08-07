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List of CK Birla group Stocks

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of CK Birla group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on CK Birla group stocks here.

CK Birla Group
Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Aarti
  • Anil Ambani
  • Adani
  • Aditya Birla
  • Adventz
  • Mukesh Ambani
  • Apollo Hospital
  • Arvind Mafatlal
  • Avantha
  • Bajaj
  • Bharti
  • Bhartia
  • BK Birla
  • CK Birla
  • DCM
  • Dhanuka
  • Emami
  • Essar
  • Essel
  • Future
  • Garware
  • GMR
  • Godrej
  • HCL
  • HDFC
  • Hero
  • Hindujas
  • ICICI
  • IIFL
  • Indiabulls
  • Jaipuria
  • Jaypee
  • Jindal BC
  • Jindal O P
  • JSW
  • Kalyani
  • Kirloskars
  • KK Birla
  • L G Balakrishnan
  • L&T
  • Lakshmi Coimbatore
  • Lalbhai
  • Mahindra
  • Manipal
  • Max India
  • Modis
  • MP Birla
  • Murugappa
  • Muthoot
  • Nagarjuna
  • Oswal
  • Patodia
  • Pennar
  • Poddar
  • Public Sector
  • R P Goenka
  • Raheja
  • Ramco
  • Rane
  • Raunaq
  • Ruchi
  • Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Shapoorji Pallonji
  • Shriram
  • Singhania (HS)
  • Somany
  • Tata
  • Torrent
  • TVS
  • Vedanta
  • Wadia
  • Williamson Magor
  • Yash Birla
  • TSF
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
BirlaNu		1639.3091.005.886.51
Orient Electric		188.6510.005.60124.64
KPIT Technologies		627.254.150.67529.19
Birlasoft		319.901.700.5354.72
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Hindustan Motors		15.26-0.11-0.72101.04
Orient Paper & Industries		18.51-0.31-1.6561.65
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the CK Birla group stocks today are BirlaNu (up 5.88%) and Orient Electric (up 5.60%). On the other hand, the top losers include Orient Paper & Industries (down 1.65%) and Hindustan Motors (down 0.72%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

CK Birla Group has a strong presence across industries, including information technology, and consumer durables.

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the CK Birla group here.

Aside of the CK Birla Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.

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