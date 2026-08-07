Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of CK Birla group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on CK Birla group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|BirlaNu
|1639.30
|91.00
|5.88
|6.51
|Orient Electric
|188.65
|10.00
|5.60
|124.64
|KPIT Technologies
|627.25
|4.15
|0.67
|529.19
|Birlasoft
|319.90
|1.70
|0.53
|54.72
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Hindustan Motors
|15.26
|-0.11
|-0.72
|101.04
|Orient Paper & Industries
|18.51
|-0.31
|-1.65
|61.65
The top gainers among the CK Birla group stocks today are BirlaNu (up 5.88%) and Orient Electric (up 5.60%). On the other hand, the top losers include Orient Paper & Industries (down 1.65%) and Hindustan Motors (down 0.72%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
CK Birla Group has a strong presence across industries, including information technology, and consumer durables.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the CK Birla group here.
Aside of the CK Birla Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.