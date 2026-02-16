Markets at close: The market ended the session on a strong note, with the Sensex closing at 83,277.15, up 650.39 points or 0.79%. The Nifty also finished higher at 25,682.75, gaining 211.65 points or 0.83%.

Markets at 2:45 PM: At this hour, stock market was trading higher with strong gains. The Sensex rose 575.15 points, or 0.70%, to 83,201.91, while the Nifty climbed 181.80 points, or 0.71%, to 25,652.90.

Markets at 10:15 AM: After a slightly weak start, the markets recovered in early trade, with the Sensex rising 253 points to 82,879.87 and the Nifty gaining nearly 74 points to 25,545.05, a rebound of around 0.3% at this hour.

Markets at open today, Feb 16: Indian markets opened slightly lower on Monday morning, with the Sensex falling 126 points to 82,500 and the Nifty slipping 38 points to 25,432.

Markets at pre-open: Early signals point to a positive opening for Indian stock markets. The GIFT Nifty has been trading near the 25,500 level in morning trade, indicating a start in the green.

As the session begins, investors will track global market trends, including movements across Asian markets and the previous night’s performance on Wall Street. The direction of the Indian rupee and fluctuations in commodity prices may also affect trading during the day. Along with global factors, domestic developments are expected to guide overall market sentiment.

Key global and domestic cues to watch on February 16, 2026

Asian Markets

Japanese indices traded marginally lower, with the Nikkei 225 and Topix slipping in early deals. Trading activity across the region is expected to remain light due to Lunar New Year holidays.

Mainland China’s markets will stay closed from February 16 to 23 and reopen on February 24. Hong Kong is observing a half-day session on February 16, followed by a closure from February 17 to 19, and will resume trading on February 20.

RBI Monetary Policy Minutes in focus

The Reserve Bank of India will publish the minutes of its latest Monetary Policy Committee meeting on February 20.

US markets

US markets ended Friday on a mixed note. The S&P 500 inched up 0.05% to close at 6,836.17, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.22% to 22,546.67. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.95 points, or 0.10%, ending the session at 49,500.93.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.04% up at 96.96 on Monday morning. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee appreciated 0.04% to close at 90.64 to the dollar on February 13.

Crude Oil

Crude oil prices edged lower in early Monday trade. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped marginally by 0.01% to around $62.90 per barrel, while Brent crude declined 0.02% to trade near $67.74 per barrel.

FII, DII data

On February 13, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) sold Indian equities worth Rs 7,395 crore, marking their highest single-day selling since August 29, 2025. Meanwhile, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 5,554 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Gold rate today

Gold prices in India remain in sharp focus. On the MCX, April 2, 2026, gold futures were trading at Rs 1,56,200 per 10 grams in the latest update.

In the international market, gold was trading at $5,068 per ounce.

Top sectors in last trading session

In the last trading session, textile sector market capitalisation rose 0.96%, while the space sector gained 0.84%. The leather sector also saw a marginal increase of 0.12% in market capitalisation.

Best and worst performing business group in last trading session

Among business groups, Jaipuria Group gained 4.22%, Essel Group rose 2.73%, Jindal BC Group moved up 1.45%, and Avantha Group added 1.04%. On the downside, Adani Group declined 3.59%, Vedanta Group fell 4.44%, CK Birla Group dropped 4.6%, Essar Group slipped 6.21%, and Muthoot Group saw a sharp fall of 12.07%.