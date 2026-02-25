Markets at 3:30: The markets closed in the green but off day’s high. The Nifty failed to hold the 25,500 level in closing trade. The Sensex too ended flat. Select bluechips saw sharp losses. RIL, SBI ended down 2% each. The tech sector, in comparison, grabbed the limelight. The Nifty IT Index closed with 1.5% gains.

Markets at 1:30 pm: The markets have come off the early highs. The Nifty is now trading below 25,500 pulled lower by select bluechips. Stocks like Reliance Industries, SBI, Bharti, ITC are under significant selling pressure. The gains across of the IT stocks have also come off significantly. The Sensex is down nearly 500 points from intra-day highs.

Markets at 11 am: It’s a smart rally after the recent bout of correction. The Nifty is comfortably cruising past the 25,600 mark, while the Sensex is up close to 600 points in intra-day trade. The tech sector stocks are the star in trade today. The Nifty IT Index is up over 2% after the recent 17% drubbing. Several large-cap counters like HCLTech and Tech Mahindra see brisk buying, up over 3% apiece. Some steel stocks like Tata Steel and aviation plays like IndiGo are also up sharply in trade.

Markets at open: Indian equity benchmarks kicked off the session on a firm note. The Sensex opened higher and surged 462.41 points, or 0.56%, to trade at 82,688.33 in early deals. The Nifty also advanced 122.35 points, or 0.48%, to hover around 25,547 at the opening bell.

Markets at pre-open: GIFT Nifty indicates a firm start for Indian equity markets, trading near the 25,670 mark and up around 0.26% in early trade.

As the session gets underway, investors will track global cues, including trends across Asian markets and overnight movements on Wall Street. Currency swings and commodity price trends are also expected to influence market sentiment.

Key global and domestic cues to watch on February 25, 2025

Asian markets

Asia-Pacific markets are trading higher on Wednesday, led by gains in Japan. The Nikkei 225 is up around 1% in early trade. South Korea’s Kospi also advanced 1%, while the Kosdaq gained 0.22%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 opened 0.98% higher.

US Markets

On February 25, US markets ended higher. The S&P 500 gained 0.77% to close at 6,890.07, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.04% to settle at 22,863.68. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 370.44 points, or 0.76%, finishing the session at 49,174.50.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.05% up at 97.83 on Wednesday morning. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee appreciated 0.07% to close at 90.95 to the dollar on February 24.

Crude Oil

Crude oil prices moved higher in early trade on Wednesday.US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed around 0.87% to trade near $66.20 per barrel. Meanwhile, Brent crude, the global benchmark, advanced about 0.83%, hovering close to $71.26 per barrel.

FII, DII data

On February 24, foreign investors net sold Indian equities worth Rs 103 crore, according to provisional exchange data. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth Rs 3,161 crore during the session.

Gold rate today

In the international market, gold was trading at $5,162 per ounce.

Gold prices in India remain in sharp focus. On the MCX, April 2, 2026, gold futures were trading at Rs 1,59,916 per 10 grams in the latest update.

Top sectors in last trading session

Electric Equipment rose 1.93%, Small Finance gained 1.77%, Mining was up 1.41%, and Solar increased 1.26% in the last trading session.

Best and worst performing business group in last trading session

In the last trading session, the Yash Birla Group and TSF Group gained 2.28% and 2.14%, respectively, while the Vedanta Group rose 1.62%. On the other hand, the L&T Group declined 4.05%, the CK Birla Group slipped 4.83%, and the HCL Group fell 6.09%.