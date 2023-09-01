What is the Market Cap of Flora Textiles Ltd.? The market cap of Flora Textiles Ltd. is ₹5.64 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Flora Textiles Ltd.? P/E ratio of Flora Textiles Ltd. is -8.19 and PB ratio of Flora Textiles Ltd. is -0.45 as on .

What is the share price of Flora Textiles Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Flora Textiles Ltd. is ₹9.40 as on .