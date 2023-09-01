Follow Us

FLORA TEXTILES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Weaving | Smallcap | BSE
₹9.40 Closed
00
As on Jun 14, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Flora Textiles Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.40₹9.40
₹9.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.98₹11.40
₹9.40
Open Price
₹9.40
Prev. Close
₹9.40
Volume
0

Flora Textiles Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.4
  • R29.4
  • R39.4
  • Pivot
    9.4
  • S19.4
  • S29.4
  • S39.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.49.71
  • 109.369.69
  • 209.899.63
  • 5010.889.78
  • 1009.269.7
  • 2009.010

Flora Textiles Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
004.44-3.09-13.2047.5726.17
13.0629.0343.4440.811.58-33.96356.65
-0.33-3.312.5515.256.27257.34-2.39
10.1510.9210.1714.8790.75270.64140.81
0.772.02-20.3214.29-25.04394.81355.87
-3.58-10.8310.1621.6412.06136.9316.63
2.55-3.14-5.89-1.1291.49307.06216.71
1.750.32-11.003.3147.93586.40207.80
7.4130.4671.59119.8389.10255.0538.12
0.29-14.5045.4866.5450.28256.80112.74
0.88-10.33-6.174.33-33.01501.7588.46
1.5913.685.799.03-14.2133.06-17.53
0-1.88-4.270.64-39.62406.45348.57
2.6110.1519.8125.0843.02402.7297.12
02.90-8.74-11.69-15.2765.8949.47
2.4215.327.1531.1278.03160.1824.10
-5.798.6933.2451.4081.68169.66285.89
4.9415.728.84-3.93-22.074.644.64
4.288.645.690.78-6.92242.1159.84
01.6211.5740.8237.23276.00123.81

Flora Textiles Ltd. Share Holdings

Flora Textiles Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
29 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Flora Textiles Ltd.

Flora Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1993PLC004290 and registration number is 004290. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Weaving. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Nidhi Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kanaram
    Director
  • Mr. R Hemchand Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. lnderchand Prajapathi
    Director
  • Mr. R Ravindra Kumar
    Director

FAQs on Flora Textiles Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Flora Textiles Ltd.?

The market cap of Flora Textiles Ltd. is ₹5.64 Cr as on Jun 14, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Flora Textiles Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Flora Textiles Ltd. is -8.19 and PB ratio of Flora Textiles Ltd. is -0.45 as on Jun 14, 2023.

What is the share price of Flora Textiles Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Flora Textiles Ltd. is ₹9.40 as on Jun 14, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Flora Textiles Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Flora Textiles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Flora Textiles Ltd. is ₹11.40 and 52-week low of Flora Textiles Ltd. is ₹7.98 as on Jun 14, 2023.

