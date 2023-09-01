What is the Market Cap of Country Condo's Ltd.? The market cap of Country Condo's Ltd. is ₹31.43 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Country Condo's Ltd.? P/E ratio of Country Condo's Ltd. is 34.76 and PB ratio of Country Condo's Ltd. is 1.37 as on .

What is the share price of Country Condo's Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Country Condo's Ltd. is ₹4.05 as on .