Here's the live share price of Country Condo's along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Country Condo's
|0.16
|22.64
|17.77
|19.35
|-8.65
|13.60
|15.81
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Country Condo's has declined 8.65% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Country Condo's has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.2
|6.08
|10
|6.33
|6.17
|20
|6.24
|6.09
|50
|5.42
|5.69
|100
|5.13
|5.48
|200
|5.48
|5.6
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Country Condo's remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 01:03 AM IST IST
|Country Condo's - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|Country Condo's - Board Meeting Outcome for Disclosure As Per Regulation 29 And 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosur
|Jul 03, 2026, 12:52 AM IST IST
|Country Condo's - Board Meeting Intimation for Fund Raising In The Company
|May 30, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|Country Condo's - Audited Financial Results For The Year And Quarter Ended 31.03.2026
|May 30, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Country Condo's - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting And Disclosure As Per Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obl
Source: Dion Global
Country Condo's Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63040TG1987PLC007811 and registration number is 007811. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Country Condo's is ₹6.23 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Country Condo's is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Country Condo's is ₹48.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Country Condo's are ₹6.31 and ₹6.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Country Condo's stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Country Condo's is ₹8.89 and 52-week low of Country Condo's is ₹3.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Country Condo's has shown returns of -0.64% over the past day, 22.64% for the past month, 17.77% over 3 months, -8.65% over 1 year, 13.6% across 3 years, and 15.81% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Country Condo's are 81.44 and 1.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global