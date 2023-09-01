Follow Us

COUNTRY CONDO'S LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹4.05 Closed
-2.41-0.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Country Condo's Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.00₹4.15
₹4.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.30₹6.90
₹4.05
Open Price
₹4.15
Prev. Close
₹4.15
Volume
1,28,159

Country Condo's Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.17
  • R24.23
  • R34.32
  • Pivot
    4.08
  • S14.02
  • S23.93
  • S33.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.954.14
  • 103.974.16
  • 203.974.22
  • 504.144.23
  • 1004.164.19
  • 20054.22

Country Condo's Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.23-14.58-4.652.50-3.53203.7078.26
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Country Condo's Ltd. Share Holdings

Country Condo's Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Country Condo's Ltd.

Country Condo's Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63040TG1987PLC007811 and registration number is 007811. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Y Rajeev Reddy
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Y Siddharth Reddy
    Vice Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Y Varun Reddy
    Vice Chairman & Director
  • Mr. D Krishna Kumar Raju
    Vice Chairman & CEO
  • Mrs. Y Manjula Reddy
    Director
  • Mr. K Subramanyam Raju
    Director
  • Mr. G Venkateshwar Rao
    Director
  • Mr. S Bal Reddy
    Director
  • Mr. P Krupavaram
    Director
  • Mr. K Srirama Chandra Murthy
    Director

FAQs on Country Condo's Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Country Condo's Ltd.?

The market cap of Country Condo's Ltd. is ₹31.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Country Condo's Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Country Condo's Ltd. is 34.76 and PB ratio of Country Condo's Ltd. is 1.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Country Condo's Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Country Condo's Ltd. is ₹4.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Country Condo's Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Country Condo's Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Country Condo's Ltd. is ₹6.90 and 52-week low of Country Condo's Ltd. is ₹3.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

