Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Country Condo's Share Price

NSE
BSE

COUNTRY CONDO'S

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Country Condo's along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.23 Closed
-0.64₹ -0.04
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Country Condo's Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.10₹6.31
₹6.23
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.78₹8.89
₹6.23
Open Price
₹6.10
Prev. Close
₹6.27
Volume
8,616

Source: Dion Global

Country Condo's Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Country Condo's		0.1622.6417.7719.35-8.6513.6015.81
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Country Condo's has declined 8.65% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Country Condo's has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Country Condo's Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Country Condo's Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.26.08
106.336.17
206.246.09
505.425.69
1005.135.48
2005.485.6

Source: Dion Global

Country Condo's Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Country Condo's remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Country Condo's Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 01:03 AM IST ISTCountry Condo's - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 09, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTCountry Condo's - Board Meeting Outcome for Disclosure As Per Regulation 29 And 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosur
Jul 03, 2026, 12:52 AM IST ISTCountry Condo's - Board Meeting Intimation for Fund Raising In The Company
May 30, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTCountry Condo's - Audited Financial Results For The Year And Quarter Ended 31.03.2026
May 30, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTCountry Condo's - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting And Disclosure As Per Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obl

Source: Dion Global

About Country Condo's

Country Condo's Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63040TG1987PLC007811 and registration number is 007811. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Y Rajeev Reddy
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Y Siddharth Reddy
    Vice Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Y Varun Reddy
    Vice Chairman & Director
  • Mr. D Krishna Kumar Raju
    Vice Chairman & CEO
  • Mr. K Subramanyam Raju
    Director
  • Mr. P Krupavaram
    Director
  • Mrs. Y Manjula Reddy
    Director
  • Mr. K Srirama Chandra Murthy
    Director
  • Mr. N Rama Lingeswara Swamy
    Director
  • Mr. Srinivas Pasham
    Director

FAQs on Country Condo's Share Price

What is the share price of Country Condo's?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Country Condo's is ₹6.23 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Country Condo's?

The Country Condo's is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Country Condo's?

The market cap of Country Condo's is ₹48.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Country Condo's?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Country Condo's are ₹6.31 and ₹6.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Country Condo's?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Country Condo's stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Country Condo's is ₹8.89 and 52-week low of Country Condo's is ₹3.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Country Condo's performed historically in terms of returns?

The Country Condo's has shown returns of -0.64% over the past day, 22.64% for the past month, 17.77% over 3 months, -8.65% over 1 year, 13.6% across 3 years, and 15.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Country Condo's?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Country Condo's are 81.44 and 1.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Country Condo's News

More Country Condo's News
Market Pulse