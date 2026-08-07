What is the share price of Country Condo's? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Country Condo's is ₹6.23 as on .

What kind of stock is Country Condo's? The Country Condo's is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Country Condo's? The market cap of Country Condo's is ₹48.34 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Country Condo's? Today’s highest and lowest price of Country Condo's are ₹6.31 and ₹6.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Country Condo's? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Country Condo's stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Country Condo's is ₹8.89 and 52-week low of Country Condo's is ₹3.78 as on .

How has the Country Condo's performed historically in terms of returns? The Country Condo's has shown returns of -0.64% over the past day, 22.64% for the past month, 17.77% over 3 months, -8.65% over 1 year, 13.6% across 3 years, and 15.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Country Condo's? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Country Condo's are 81.44 and 1.88 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global