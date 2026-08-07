What is the share price of Caliber Mining and Logistics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Caliber Mining and Logistics is ₹597.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Caliber Mining and Logistics? The Caliber Mining and Logistics is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Caliber Mining and Logistics? The market cap of Caliber Mining and Logistics is ₹3,904.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Caliber Mining and Logistics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Caliber Mining and Logistics are ₹614.00 and ₹576.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Caliber Mining and Logistics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Caliber Mining and Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Caliber Mining and Logistics is ₹624.25 and 52-week low of Caliber Mining and Logistics is ₹463.15 as on .

How has the Caliber Mining and Logistics performed historically in terms of returns? The Caliber Mining and Logistics has shown returns of 2.72% over the past day, 13.0% for the past month, 13.0% over 3 months, 13.0% over 1 year, 4.16% across 3 years, and 2.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Caliber Mining and Logistics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Caliber Mining and Logistics are 0.00 and 5.92 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global