Here's the live share price of Caliber Mining and Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Caliber Mining and Logistics
|7.19
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|4.16
|2.47
|Coal India
|-0.11
|-3.62
|-11.31
|-4.15
|9.00
|21.11
|23.62
|Vedanta
|4.82
|0.76
|-9.28
|-59.26
|-36.74
|5.20
|-2.19
|NMDC
|0.21
|1.08
|-5.50
|0.95
|19.25
|31.44
|7.95
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|3.42
|-0.73
|-17.22
|-6.56
|40.52
|51.41
|53.72
|Bharat Coking Coal
|0.18
|-10.32
|2.07
|-7.02
|-16.23
|-5.73
|-3.48
|Gravita India
|7.28
|-2.92
|-3.63
|3.63
|-5.47
|35.84
|56.04
|Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
|-3.64
|0.34
|-5.49
|-3.87
|26.85
|45.97
|43.63
|Ashapura Minechem
|4.43
|16.21
|10.68
|13.39
|40.70
|55.21
|40.20
|MOIL
|-0.92
|1.09
|-11.99
|-11.44
|-13.41
|11.67
|8.91
|Deccan Gold Mines
|9.15
|7.09
|72.65
|59.28
|63.82
|32.36
|61.32
|The Orissa Minerals Development Company
|10.78
|14.43
|3.30
|-2.63
|-7.47
|2.68
|8.75
|20 Microns
|-2.51
|-3.69
|1.79
|2.09
|-19.61
|20.24
|24.19
|SK Minerals & Additives
|3.14
|21.05
|44.09
|237.12
|202.13
|44.57
|24.75
|VISA Chrome
|-1.93
|-7.85
|-21.23
|0.03
|14.50
|31.36
|26.97
|Nile
|-17.08
|-10.34
|-12.53
|-2.91
|-27.02
|27.64
|18.57
|Goa Carbon
|-0.33
|-1.98
|-1.71
|-1.47
|-18.65
|-13.04
|-2.67
|ASI Industries
|-9.68
|6.87
|-2.06
|-10.93
|-20.31
|14.87
|8.52
|Ganesha Ecoverse
|-5.29
|-19.10
|-0.81
|-2.29
|-32.27
|-17.22
|53.98
|Anmol India
|2.37
|-7.40
|-14.43
|-14.71
|-30.34
|-41.35
|-22.34
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Caliber Mining and Logistics has gained 13.00% compared to peers like Coal India (9.00%), Vedanta (-36.74%), NMDC (19.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Caliber Mining and Logistics has underperformed peers relative to Coal India (23.62%) and Vedanta (-2.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|556.91
|560.72
|10
|388.48
|0
|20
|194.24
|0
|50
|77.69
|0
|100
|38.85
|0
|200
|19.42
|0
Source: Dion Global
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:47 PM IST IST
|Caliber Mining - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:31 AM IST IST
|Caliber Mining - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:53 AM IST IST
|Caliber Mining - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Q1 Results For FY 26-27
|Jul 25, 2026, 01:19 AM IST IST
|Caliber Mining - Intimation Under Regulation 30 (5) Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 25, 2026, 01:13 AM IST IST
|Caliber Mining - Intimation Under Regulation 7(1) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
Source: Dion Global
Caliber Mining and Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2014PLC255811 and registration number is 255811. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Mining/Minerals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1430.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Caliber Mining and Logistics is ₹597.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Caliber Mining and Logistics is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Caliber Mining and Logistics is ₹3,904.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Caliber Mining and Logistics are ₹614.00 and ₹576.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Caliber Mining and Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Caliber Mining and Logistics is ₹624.25 and 52-week low of Caliber Mining and Logistics is ₹463.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Caliber Mining and Logistics has shown returns of 2.72% over the past day, 13.0% for the past month, 13.0% over 3 months, 13.0% over 1 year, 4.16% across 3 years, and 2.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Caliber Mining and Logistics are 0.00 and 5.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global