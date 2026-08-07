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Caliber Mining and Logistics Share Price

NSE
BSE

CALIBER MINING AND LOGISTICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Mining

Here's the live share price of Caliber Mining and Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹597.20 Closed
2.72₹ 15.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Caliber Mining and Logistics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹576.65₹614.00
₹597.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹463.15₹624.25
₹597.20
Open Price
₹580.75
Prev. Close
₹581.40
Volume
2,97,109

Source: Dion Global

Caliber Mining and Logistics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Caliber Mining and Logistics		7.1913.0013.0013.0013.004.162.47
Coal India		-0.11-3.62-11.31-4.159.0021.1123.62
Vedanta		4.820.76-9.28-59.26-36.745.20-2.19
NMDC		0.211.08-5.500.9519.2531.447.95
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		3.42-0.73-17.22-6.5640.5251.4153.72
Bharat Coking Coal		0.18-10.322.07-7.02-16.23-5.73-3.48
Gravita India		7.28-2.92-3.633.63-5.4735.8456.04
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores		-3.640.34-5.49-3.8726.8545.9743.63
Ashapura Minechem		4.4316.2110.6813.3940.7055.2140.20
MOIL		-0.921.09-11.99-11.44-13.4111.678.91
Deccan Gold Mines		9.157.0972.6559.2863.8232.3661.32
The Orissa Minerals Development Company		10.7814.433.30-2.63-7.472.688.75
20 Microns		-2.51-3.691.792.09-19.6120.2424.19
SK Minerals & Additives		3.1421.0544.09237.12202.1344.5724.75
VISA Chrome		-1.93-7.85-21.230.0314.5031.3626.97
Nile		-17.08-10.34-12.53-2.91-27.0227.6418.57
Goa Carbon		-0.33-1.98-1.71-1.47-18.65-13.04-2.67
ASI Industries		-9.686.87-2.06-10.93-20.3114.878.52
Ganesha Ecoverse		-5.29-19.10-0.81-2.29-32.27-17.2253.98
Anmol India		2.37-7.40-14.43-14.71-30.34-41.35-22.34

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Caliber Mining and Logistics has gained 13.00% compared to peers like Coal India (9.00%), Vedanta (-36.74%), NMDC (19.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Caliber Mining and Logistics has underperformed peers relative to Coal India (23.62%) and Vedanta (-2.19%).

Caliber Mining and Logistics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Caliber Mining and Logistics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5556.91560.72
10388.480
20194.240
5077.690
10038.850
20019.420

Source: Dion Global

Caliber Mining and Logistics Share Holding Pattern

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Caliber Mining and Logistics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:47 PM IST ISTCaliber Mining - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 01:31 AM IST ISTCaliber Mining - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Aug 04, 2026, 12:53 AM IST ISTCaliber Mining - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Q1 Results For FY 26-27
Jul 25, 2026, 01:19 AM IST ISTCaliber Mining - Intimation Under Regulation 30 (5) Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Jul 25, 2026, 01:13 AM IST ISTCaliber Mining - Intimation Under Regulation 7(1) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015

Source: Dion Global

About Caliber Mining and Logistics

Caliber Mining and Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2014PLC255811 and registration number is 255811. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Mining/Minerals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1430.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    Mining/Minerals
  • Address
    MIDC Chandrapur Industrial Area, Plot No. B-38 to B-48, Chinchala Village, Chandrapur Maharashtra 442406
  • Contact
    investors@cmll.in
    http://www.cmll.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mohit Satishkumar Chadda
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manish Krishanlal Chadda
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rahul Roshanlal Chadda
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Priya Anuj Chadda
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Jha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Prasad Shukla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kawal K Jaggi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Balasubramanyam Danturti
    Independent Director

FAQs on Caliber Mining and Logistics Share Price

What is the share price of Caliber Mining and Logistics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Caliber Mining and Logistics is ₹597.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Caliber Mining and Logistics?

The Caliber Mining and Logistics is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Caliber Mining and Logistics?

The market cap of Caliber Mining and Logistics is ₹3,904.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Caliber Mining and Logistics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Caliber Mining and Logistics are ₹614.00 and ₹576.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Caliber Mining and Logistics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Caliber Mining and Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Caliber Mining and Logistics is ₹624.25 and 52-week low of Caliber Mining and Logistics is ₹463.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Caliber Mining and Logistics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Caliber Mining and Logistics has shown returns of 2.72% over the past day, 13.0% for the past month, 13.0% over 3 months, 13.0% over 1 year, 4.16% across 3 years, and 2.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Caliber Mining and Logistics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Caliber Mining and Logistics are 0.00 and 5.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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