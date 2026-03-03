Here's the live share price of Vishnusurya Projects And Infra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Vishnusurya Projects And Infra has gained 16.93% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -13.57%.
Vishnusurya Projects And Infra’s current P/E of 14.15x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vishnusurya Projects And Infra
|-2.02
|-15.72
|0.90
|-6.24
|-13.57
|29.78
|16.93
|Vedanta
|4.06
|7.06
|35.76
|64.60
|76.79
|35.73
|26.96
|Coal India
|-1.09
|-0.73
|13.59
|9.35
|18.29
|24.11
|22.44
|NMDC
|0.57
|-0.48
|6.85
|9.38
|28.86
|29.04
|12.30
|Redington
|9.54
|-4.99
|-4.56
|10.78
|13.19
|15.66
|23.12
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|-1.68
|-6.53
|5.80
|19.96
|131.33
|58.36
|54.03
|Bharat Coking Coal
|-2.31
|-16.97
|-20.80
|-20.80
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Gravita India
|-1.18
|-5.84
|-12.71
|-8.02
|1.97
|49.00
|70.55
|Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
|5.97
|-7.53
|-0.37
|32.63
|54.28
|32.57
|18.43
|MOIL
|-1.17
|-10.54
|-10.89
|-17.62
|0.49
|23.79
|11.77
|Ashapura Minechem
|-1.70
|-22.43
|-25.26
|-4.58
|55.10
|69.01
|33.63
|The Orissa Minerals Development Company
|-4.19
|-11.28
|-17.97
|-16.49
|-21.27
|14.75
|9.35
|20 Microns
|-3.14
|-1.56
|-10.71
|-26.81
|-1.22
|33.92
|34.86
|Visa Steel
|-2.99
|-2.33
|-29.69
|13.24
|11.55
|46.65
|43.00
|Goa Carbon
|-5.63
|-5.61
|-12.26
|-23.30
|-12.78
|-7.44
|1.05
|Anmol India
|-1.89
|-4.92
|-19.56
|-29.17
|-26.18
|-31.23
|-21.22
|Rajdarshan Industries
|-2.61
|-0.15
|-29.67
|-16.34
|4.81
|5.57
|29.98
Over the last one year, Vishnusurya Projects And Infra has declined 13.57% compared to peers like Vedanta (76.79%), Coal India (18.29%), NMDC (28.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Vishnusurya Projects And Infra has underperformed peers relative to Vedanta (26.96%) and Coal India (22.44%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|168.06
|167.93
|10
|170.37
|170.04
|20
|178.13
|173.48
|50
|177.41
|174.64
|100
|170.01
|173.76
|200
|172.61
|180.94
In the latest quarter, Vishnusurya Projects And Infra saw a drop in promoter holding to 59.06%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Vishnusurya Projects And Infra fact sheet for more information
Vishnusurya Projects And Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63090TN1996PLC035491 and registration number is 035491. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other Mining & Quarrying Activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 270.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vishnusurya Projects And Infra is ₹167.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Vishnusurya Projects And Infra is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Vishnusurya Projects And Infra is ₹434.38 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vishnusurya Projects And Infra are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vishnusurya Projects And Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vishnusurya Projects And Infra is ₹218.90 and 52-week low of Vishnusurya Projects And Infra is ₹145.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Vishnusurya Projects And Infra has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -15.72% for the past month, 0.9% over 3 months, -13.57% over 1 year, 29.78% across 3 years, and 16.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vishnusurya Projects And Infra are 14.15 and 2.41 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.