Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.35
|5.46
|-5.45
|-3.43
|-3.57
|238.00
|275.56
|4.06
|-1.41
|2.87
|8.32
|2.89
|77.56
|-17.63
|1.22
|-14.72
|-15.08
|-15.24
|-10.28
|78.90
|3.37
|9.25
|11.64
|22.03
|13.83
|6.79
|35.18
|15.39
|1.41
|-6.56
|14.88
|13.85
|12.07
|73.44
|31.06
|-0.29
|-14.77
|-15.11
|-8.07
|4.76
|171.57
|197.00
|10.24
|45.70
|47.20
|80.88
|50.08
|437.20
|117.22
|11.00
|31.87
|52.45
|60.62
|44.98
|58.32
|29.34
|0.50
|14.28
|69.11
|82.82
|47.22
|93.29
|370.53
|1.11
|27.87
|78.61
|111.99
|117.14
|275.62
|391.38
|-15.56
|-15.22
|4.59
|38.33
|-10.98
|219.28
|101.46
|-7.61
|-21.10
|-10.72
|35.35
|24.16
|18.01
|18.01
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Rajdarshan Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14100RJ1980PLC002145 and registration number is 002145. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rajdarshan Industries Ltd. is ₹10.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rajdarshan Industries Ltd. is 21.94 and PB ratio of Rajdarshan Industries Ltd. is 0.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajdarshan Industries Ltd. is ₹33.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajdarshan Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajdarshan Industries Ltd. is ₹64.35 and 52-week low of Rajdarshan Industries Ltd. is ₹26.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.