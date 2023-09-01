Follow Us

RAJDARSHAN INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Mining/Minerals | Smallcap | NSE
₹33.75 Closed
3.051
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.50₹34.30
₹33.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.45₹64.35
₹33.75
Open Price
₹34.30
Prev. Close
₹32.75
Volume
722

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R134.57
  • R235.33
  • R336.37
  • Pivot
    33.53
  • S132.77
  • S231.73
  • S330.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 532.8232.82
  • 1032.9832.99
  • 2032.7133.12
  • 5033.9633.61
  • 10034.5434.08
  • 20037.9834.55

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.355.46-5.45-3.43-3.57238.00275.56
4.06-1.412.878.322.8977.56-17.63
1.22-14.72-15.08-15.24-10.2878.903.37
9.2511.6422.0313.836.7935.1815.39
1.41-6.5614.8813.8512.0773.4431.06
-0.29-14.77-15.11-8.074.76171.57197.00
10.2445.7047.2080.8850.08437.20117.22
11.0031.8752.4560.6244.9858.3229.34
0.5014.2869.1182.8247.2293.29370.53
1.1127.8778.61111.99117.14275.62391.38
-15.56-15.224.5938.33-10.98219.28101.46
-7.61-21.10-10.7235.3524.1618.0118.01

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rajdarshan Industries Ltd.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14100RJ1980PLC002145 and registration number is 002145. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Devendra Sharma
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Aruna Doshi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Roshan Lal Nagar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prakash Kumar Verdia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Surabhi Yadav
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Madhav Doshi
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Rajdarshan Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rajdarshan Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Rajdarshan Industries Ltd. is ₹10.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rajdarshan Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rajdarshan Industries Ltd. is 21.94 and PB ratio of Rajdarshan Industries Ltd. is 0.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rajdarshan Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajdarshan Industries Ltd. is ₹33.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajdarshan Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajdarshan Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajdarshan Industries Ltd. is ₹64.35 and 52-week low of Rajdarshan Industries Ltd. is ₹26.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

