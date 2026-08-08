Here's the live share price of Rajdarshan Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rajdarshan Industries
|-7.57
|10.89
|-1.52
|-3.70
|-22.21
|8.96
|17.88
|Coal India
|-0.11
|-3.62
|-11.31
|-4.15
|9.00
|21.11
|23.62
|Vedanta
|4.82
|0.76
|-9.28
|-59.26
|-36.74
|5.20
|-2.19
|NMDC
|0.21
|1.08
|-5.50
|0.95
|19.25
|31.44
|7.95
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|3.42
|-0.73
|-17.22
|-6.56
|40.52
|51.41
|53.72
|Bharat Coking Coal
|0.18
|-10.32
|2.07
|-7.02
|-16.23
|-5.73
|-3.48
|Gravita India
|7.28
|-2.92
|-3.63
|3.63
|-5.47
|35.84
|56.04
|Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
|-3.64
|0.34
|-5.49
|-3.87
|26.85
|45.97
|43.63
|Ashapura Minechem
|4.43
|16.21
|10.68
|13.39
|40.70
|55.21
|40.20
|MOIL
|-0.92
|1.09
|-11.99
|-11.44
|-13.41
|11.67
|8.91
|Deccan Gold Mines
|9.15
|7.09
|72.65
|59.28
|63.82
|32.36
|61.32
|Caliber Mining and Logistics
|7.19
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|4.16
|2.47
|The Orissa Minerals Development Company
|10.78
|14.43
|3.30
|-2.63
|-7.47
|2.68
|8.75
|20 Microns
|-2.51
|-3.69
|1.79
|2.09
|-19.61
|20.24
|24.19
|SK Minerals & Additives
|3.14
|21.05
|44.09
|237.12
|202.13
|44.57
|24.75
|VISA Chrome
|-1.93
|-7.85
|-21.23
|0.03
|14.50
|31.36
|26.97
|Nile
|-17.08
|-10.34
|-12.53
|-2.91
|-27.02
|27.64
|18.57
|Goa Carbon
|-0.33
|-1.98
|-1.71
|-1.47
|-18.65
|-13.04
|-2.67
|ASI Industries
|-9.68
|6.87
|-2.06
|-10.93
|-20.31
|14.87
|8.52
|Ganesha Ecoverse
|-5.29
|-19.10
|-0.81
|-2.29
|-32.27
|-17.22
|53.98
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rajdarshan Industries has declined 22.21% compared to peers like Coal India (9.00%), Vedanta (-36.74%), NMDC (19.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajdarshan Industries has underperformed peers relative to Coal India (23.62%) and Vedanta (-2.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|41.15
|39.81
|10
|41.31
|39.99
|20
|38.11
|39.35
|50
|38.72
|38.98
|100
|39.47
|40.19
|200
|43.94
|42.5
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rajdarshan Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.68%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:27 AM IST IST
|Rajdarshan Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting On Friday, 14 August 2026
|Jul 06, 2026, 07:18 PM IST IST
|Rajdarshan Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 01:09 AM IST IST
|Rajdarshan Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 27, 2026, 01:03 AM IST IST
|Rajdarshan Ind. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31 March, 2026.
|May 27, 2026, 12:59 AM IST IST
|Rajdarshan Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Tuesday, May 26, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Rajdarshan Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14100RJ1980PLC002145 and registration number is 002145. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Mining/quarrying of limestone, limeshell, kankar' and other calcareous minerals including calcite, chalk and shale. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajdarshan Industries is ₹38.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rajdarshan Industries is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rajdarshan Industries is ₹12.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajdarshan Industries are ₹39.09 and ₹37.83.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajdarshan Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajdarshan Industries is ₹59.66 and 52-week low of Rajdarshan Industries is ₹31.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rajdarshan Industries has shown returns of -0.49% over the past day, 10.89% for the past month, -1.52% over 3 months, -22.21% over 1 year, 8.96% across 3 years, and 17.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajdarshan Industries are -68.45 and 0.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global