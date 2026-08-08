What is the share price of Rajdarshan Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajdarshan Industries is ₹38.81 as on .

What kind of stock is Rajdarshan Industries? The Rajdarshan Industries is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rajdarshan Industries? The market cap of Rajdarshan Industries is ₹12.06 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rajdarshan Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajdarshan Industries are ₹39.09 and ₹37.83.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajdarshan Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajdarshan Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajdarshan Industries is ₹59.66 and 52-week low of Rajdarshan Industries is ₹31.62 as on .

How has the Rajdarshan Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Rajdarshan Industries has shown returns of -0.49% over the past day, 10.89% for the past month, -1.52% over 3 months, -22.21% over 1 year, 8.96% across 3 years, and 17.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rajdarshan Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajdarshan Industries are -68.45 and 0.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global