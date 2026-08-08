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Rajdarshan Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAJDARSHAN INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Mining

Here's the live share price of Rajdarshan Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹38.81 Closed
-0.49₹ -0.19
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rajdarshan Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.83₹39.09
₹38.81
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.62₹59.66
₹38.81
Open Price
₹37.83
Prev. Close
₹39.00
Volume
289

Source: Dion Global

Rajdarshan Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rajdarshan Industries		-7.5710.89-1.52-3.70-22.218.9617.88
Coal India		-0.11-3.62-11.31-4.159.0021.1123.62
Vedanta		4.820.76-9.28-59.26-36.745.20-2.19
NMDC		0.211.08-5.500.9519.2531.447.95
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		3.42-0.73-17.22-6.5640.5251.4153.72
Bharat Coking Coal		0.18-10.322.07-7.02-16.23-5.73-3.48
Gravita India		7.28-2.92-3.633.63-5.4735.8456.04
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores		-3.640.34-5.49-3.8726.8545.9743.63
Ashapura Minechem		4.4316.2110.6813.3940.7055.2140.20
MOIL		-0.921.09-11.99-11.44-13.4111.678.91
Deccan Gold Mines		9.157.0972.6559.2863.8232.3661.32
Caliber Mining and Logistics		7.1913.0013.0013.0013.004.162.47
The Orissa Minerals Development Company		10.7814.433.30-2.63-7.472.688.75
20 Microns		-2.51-3.691.792.09-19.6120.2424.19
SK Minerals & Additives		3.1421.0544.09237.12202.1344.5724.75
VISA Chrome		-1.93-7.85-21.230.0314.5031.3626.97
Nile		-17.08-10.34-12.53-2.91-27.0227.6418.57
Goa Carbon		-0.33-1.98-1.71-1.47-18.65-13.04-2.67
ASI Industries		-9.686.87-2.06-10.93-20.3114.878.52
Ganesha Ecoverse		-5.29-19.10-0.81-2.29-32.27-17.2253.98

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rajdarshan Industries has declined 22.21% compared to peers like Coal India (9.00%), Vedanta (-36.74%), NMDC (19.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajdarshan Industries has underperformed peers relative to Coal India (23.62%) and Vedanta (-2.19%).

Rajdarshan Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rajdarshan Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
541.1539.81
1041.3139.99
2038.1139.35
5038.7238.98
10039.4740.19
20043.9442.5

Source: Dion Global

Rajdarshan Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rajdarshan Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.68%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rajdarshan Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:27 AM IST ISTRajdarshan Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting On Friday, 14 August 2026
Jul 06, 2026, 07:18 PM IST ISTRajdarshan Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 01:09 AM IST ISTRajdarshan Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 27, 2026, 01:03 AM IST ISTRajdarshan Ind. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31 March, 2026.
May 27, 2026, 12:59 AM IST ISTRajdarshan Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Rajdarshan Industries

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14100RJ1980PLC002145 and registration number is 002145. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Mining/quarrying of limestone, limeshell, kankar' and other calcareous minerals including calcite, chalk and shale. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Devendra Sharma
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Aruna Doshi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Madhav Doshi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Roshan Lal Nagar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prakash Kumar Verdia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Swati Yadav
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rajdarshan Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Rajdarshan Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajdarshan Industries is ₹38.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rajdarshan Industries?

The Rajdarshan Industries is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rajdarshan Industries?

The market cap of Rajdarshan Industries is ₹12.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rajdarshan Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajdarshan Industries are ₹39.09 and ₹37.83.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajdarshan Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajdarshan Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajdarshan Industries is ₹59.66 and 52-week low of Rajdarshan Industries is ₹31.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rajdarshan Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rajdarshan Industries has shown returns of -0.49% over the past day, 10.89% for the past month, -1.52% over 3 months, -22.21% over 1 year, 8.96% across 3 years, and 17.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rajdarshan Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajdarshan Industries are -68.45 and 0.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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