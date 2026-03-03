Facebook Pixel Code
Aztec Fluids & Machinery Share Price

NSE
BSE

AZTEC FLUIDS & MACHINERY

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Aztec Fluids & Machinery along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹95.75 Closed
-3.28₹ -3.25
As on Feb 27, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Aztec Fluids & Machinery Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹95.75₹95.75
₹95.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹78.00₹128.00
₹95.75
Open Price
₹95.75
Prev. Close
₹99.00
Volume
1,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aztec Fluids & Machinery has gained 2.29% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 13.77%.

Aztec Fluids & Machinery’s current P/E of 18.07x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Aztec Fluids & Machinery Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aztec Fluids & Machinery		-4.39-7.71-3.2816.4413.773.852.29
Aditya Infotech		18.3516.6713.4327.5160.2317.029.89
MosChip Technologies		-8.97-11.49-13.27-5.6827.4145.3759.30
Rashi Peripherals		4.43-0.999.8226.7140.234.022.39
D-Link (India)		-0.21-1.46-7.57-16.9611.0718.5929.36
Control Print		-1.75-1.30-14.00-16.989.519.4023.00
Bharat Global Developers		-5.25-13.50-34.24-36.19-91.9286.7542.50
TVS Electronics		-1.96-8.70-29.86-10.3334.184.1416.59
HCL Infosystems		-4.82-2.43-11.21-22.51-4.60-3.454.70
DC Infotech and Communication		-8.431.20-2.05-5.80-9.2928.5629.94
Reganto Enterprises		-8.28-4.71-24.95-8.43-62.2030.4871.49
Ducon Infratechnologies		-3.53-5.48-17.17-39.82-41.32-24.93-10.21
Silicon Rental Solutions		0.04-23.45-46.42-52.33-61.81-18.78-2.10
Cerebra Integrated Technologies		1.24-19.67-27.30-32.78-3.54-22.09-37.58
Takyon Networks		2.16-8.03-16.43-34.86-37.28-14.40-8.91
Vama Industries		0.77-2.00-16.38-31.53-44.10-10.38-9.63
Labelkraft Technologies		021.7414.29-5.08-9.680.130.08
Benchmark Computer Solutions		7.35-1.55-18.70-16.13-22.89-30.40-19.54
Brisk Technovision		-2.670-16.09-27.00-35.96-26.49-16.86
ACI Infocom		7.8917.14-17.45-33.15-45.3312.2427.86

Over the last one year, Aztec Fluids & Machinery has gained 13.77% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (60.23%), MosChip Technologies (27.41%), Rashi Peripherals (40.23%). From a 5 year perspective, Aztec Fluids & Machinery has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (9.89%) and MosChip Technologies (59.30%).

Aztec Fluids & Machinery Financials

Aztec Fluids & Machinery Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
599.198.28
10103.12100.28
20103.3102.31
50105.38104.4
100106.33103.12
20096.3199.15

Aztec Fluids & Machinery Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aztec Fluids & Machinery saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.66%, while DII stake decreased to 0.32%, FII holding rose to 3.10%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Aztec Fluids & Machinery Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 04, 2026, 11:34 PM ISTAztec Fluids & Machi - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, February 4, 2026.
Jan 10, 2026, 12:28 AM ISTAztec Fluids & Machi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jan 07, 2026, 12:46 AM ISTAztec Fluids & Machi - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Dec 31, 2025, 12:24 AM ISTAztec Fluids & Machi - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Dec 31, 2025, 12:20 AM ISTAztec Fluids & Machi - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot

About Aztec Fluids & Machinery

Aztec Fluids & Machinery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24100GJ2010PLC060446 and registration number is 060446. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Equipments & Peripherals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Pulin Kumudchandra Vaidhya
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Amisha Pulin Vaidhya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kumudchandra Bhagwandas Vaidya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Anantray Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Milan Desai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aztec Fluids & Machinery Share Price

What is the share price of Aztec Fluids & Machinery?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aztec Fluids & Machinery is ₹95.75 as on Feb 27, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aztec Fluids & Machinery?

The Aztec Fluids & Machinery is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aztec Fluids & Machinery?

The market cap of Aztec Fluids & Machinery is ₹130.22 Cr as on Feb 27, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aztec Fluids & Machinery?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aztec Fluids & Machinery are ₹95.75 and ₹95.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aztec Fluids & Machinery?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aztec Fluids & Machinery stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aztec Fluids & Machinery is ₹128.00 and 52-week low of Aztec Fluids & Machinery is ₹78.00 as on Feb 27, 2026.

How has the Aztec Fluids & Machinery performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aztec Fluids & Machinery has shown returns of -3.28% over the past day, -7.71% for the past month, -3.28% over 3 months, 13.77% over 1 year, 3.85% across 3 years, and 2.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aztec Fluids & Machinery?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aztec Fluids & Machinery are 18.07 and 2.40 on Feb 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Aztec Fluids & Machinery News

