Here's the live share price of Aztec Fluids & Machinery along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aztec Fluids & Machinery has gained 2.29% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 13.77%.

Aztec Fluids & Machinery’s current P/E of 18.07x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.