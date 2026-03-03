Here's the live share price of Aztec Fluids & Machinery along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aztec Fluids & Machinery has gained 2.29% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 13.77%.
Aztec Fluids & Machinery’s current P/E of 18.07x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aztec Fluids & Machinery
|-4.39
|-7.71
|-3.28
|16.44
|13.77
|3.85
|2.29
|Aditya Infotech
|18.35
|16.67
|13.43
|27.51
|60.23
|17.02
|9.89
|MosChip Technologies
|-8.97
|-11.49
|-13.27
|-5.68
|27.41
|45.37
|59.30
|Rashi Peripherals
|4.43
|-0.99
|9.82
|26.71
|40.23
|4.02
|2.39
|D-Link (India)
|-0.21
|-1.46
|-7.57
|-16.96
|11.07
|18.59
|29.36
|Control Print
|-1.75
|-1.30
|-14.00
|-16.98
|9.51
|9.40
|23.00
|Bharat Global Developers
|-5.25
|-13.50
|-34.24
|-36.19
|-91.92
|86.75
|42.50
|TVS Electronics
|-1.96
|-8.70
|-29.86
|-10.33
|34.18
|4.14
|16.59
|HCL Infosystems
|-4.82
|-2.43
|-11.21
|-22.51
|-4.60
|-3.45
|4.70
|DC Infotech and Communication
|-8.43
|1.20
|-2.05
|-5.80
|-9.29
|28.56
|29.94
|Reganto Enterprises
|-8.28
|-4.71
|-24.95
|-8.43
|-62.20
|30.48
|71.49
|Ducon Infratechnologies
|-3.53
|-5.48
|-17.17
|-39.82
|-41.32
|-24.93
|-10.21
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|0.04
|-23.45
|-46.42
|-52.33
|-61.81
|-18.78
|-2.10
|Cerebra Integrated Technologies
|1.24
|-19.67
|-27.30
|-32.78
|-3.54
|-22.09
|-37.58
|Takyon Networks
|2.16
|-8.03
|-16.43
|-34.86
|-37.28
|-14.40
|-8.91
|Vama Industries
|0.77
|-2.00
|-16.38
|-31.53
|-44.10
|-10.38
|-9.63
|Labelkraft Technologies
|0
|21.74
|14.29
|-5.08
|-9.68
|0.13
|0.08
|Benchmark Computer Solutions
|7.35
|-1.55
|-18.70
|-16.13
|-22.89
|-30.40
|-19.54
|Brisk Technovision
|-2.67
|0
|-16.09
|-27.00
|-35.96
|-26.49
|-16.86
|ACI Infocom
|7.89
|17.14
|-17.45
|-33.15
|-45.33
|12.24
|27.86
Over the last one year, Aztec Fluids & Machinery has gained 13.77% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (60.23%), MosChip Technologies (27.41%), Rashi Peripherals (40.23%). From a 5 year perspective, Aztec Fluids & Machinery has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (9.89%) and MosChip Technologies (59.30%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|99.1
|98.28
|10
|103.12
|100.28
|20
|103.3
|102.31
|50
|105.38
|104.4
|100
|106.33
|103.12
|200
|96.31
|99.15
In the latest quarter, Aztec Fluids & Machinery saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.66%, while DII stake decreased to 0.32%, FII holding rose to 3.10%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 04, 2026, 11:34 PM IST
|Aztec Fluids & Machi - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, February 4, 2026.
|Jan 10, 2026, 12:28 AM IST
|Aztec Fluids & Machi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jan 07, 2026, 12:46 AM IST
|Aztec Fluids & Machi - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Dec 31, 2025, 12:24 AM IST
|Aztec Fluids & Machi - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Dec 31, 2025, 12:20 AM IST
|Aztec Fluids & Machi - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Aztec Fluids & Machinery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/04/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24100GJ2010PLC060446 and registration number is 060446. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Equipments & Peripherals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aztec Fluids & Machinery is ₹95.75 as on Feb 27, 2026.
The Aztec Fluids & Machinery is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aztec Fluids & Machinery is ₹130.22 Cr as on Feb 27, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aztec Fluids & Machinery are ₹95.75 and ₹95.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aztec Fluids & Machinery stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aztec Fluids & Machinery is ₹128.00 and 52-week low of Aztec Fluids & Machinery is ₹78.00 as on Feb 27, 2026.
The Aztec Fluids & Machinery has shown returns of -3.28% over the past day, -7.71% for the past month, -3.28% over 3 months, 13.77% over 1 year, 3.85% across 3 years, and 2.29% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aztec Fluids & Machinery are 18.07 and 2.40 on Feb 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.