Here's the live share price of Control Print along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Control Print
|1.18
|-13.25
|-13.96
|-9.71
|-22.75
|-6.00
|11.08
|Aditya Infotech
|8.76
|3.95
|49.50
|142.02
|226.49
|50.39
|27.74
|E2E Networks
|11.21
|55.23
|49.25
|49.25
|49.25
|14.28
|8.34
|Rashi Peripherals
|7.00
|18.40
|74.18
|128.20
|211.58
|40.66
|22.72
|MosChip Technologies
|-0.55
|-8.56
|-9.58
|1.75
|28.84
|30.98
|37.13
|D-Link (India)
|-1.09
|-16.28
|-4.19
|9.86
|-14.79
|10.28
|25.64
|TVS Electronics
|3.53
|2.99
|-0.56
|27.36
|21.94
|11.27
|21.77
|Bharat Global Developers
|-1.51
|-12.01
|-26.49
|-20.05
|10.70
|80.32
|43.02
|DC Infotech and Communication
|7.76
|21.69
|26.70
|50.78
|45.83
|32.90
|40.27
|HCL Infosystems
|-0.09
|-5.22
|-6.46
|-14.57
|-21.93
|-16.04
|-4.45
|Aztec Fluids & Machinery
|-7.97
|-6.85
|-4.27
|-11.81
|19.05
|3.67
|2.18
|Ducon Infratechnologies
|7.46
|0.32
|-5.37
|-14.56
|-42.99
|-20.32
|-22.24
|Reganto Enterprises
|-1.60
|-9.02
|-39.23
|-50.08
|-55.01
|13.47
|49.27
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|-10.97
|-12.63
|-9.18
|-14.19
|-52.39
|-20.77
|-1.70
|Cerebra Integrated Technologies
|-4.67
|-6.23
|-31.74
|-47.81
|-63.66
|-21.22
|-45.26
|Takyon Networks
|0.25
|-1.33
|-47.20
|-47.24
|-62.44
|-28.93
|-18.53
|Benchmark Computer Solutions
|10.21
|-16.71
|61.62
|43.86
|26.60
|-21.03
|-13.21
|Vama Industries
|8.18
|18.50
|-1.44
|0.24
|-31.67
|-3.97
|-16.87
|Labelkraft Technologies
|-1.59
|1.64
|-3.05
|19.23
|0.81
|-6.56
|2.13
|ACI Infocom
|26.12
|29.01
|33.07
|59.43
|-10.11
|12.09
|4.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Control Print has declined 22.75% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (226.49%), E2E Networks (49.25%), Rashi Peripherals (211.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Control Print has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (27.74%) and E2E Networks (8.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|578.48
|576.18
|10
|594.63
|586.52
|20
|621.89
|603.26
|50
|624.05
|620.1
|100
|628.94
|632.96
|200
|663.77
|656.89
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Control Print remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.16%, FII holding fell to 3.07%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:06 AM IST IST
|Control Print - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 25, 2026, 09:42 PM IST IST
|Control Print - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 25, 2026, 12:20 AM IST IST
|Control Print - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 24, 2026, 03:41 PM IST IST
|Control Print - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 24, 2026, 01:35 AM IST IST
|Control Print - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Control Print Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22219MH1991PLC059800 and registration number is 059800. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of printing ink. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 445.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Control Print is ₹580.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Control Print is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Control Print is ₹927.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Control Print are ₹580.00 and ₹561.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Control Print stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Control Print is ₹893.65 and 52-week low of Control Print is ₹517.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Control Print has shown returns of 2.95% over the past day, -13.25% for the past month, -13.96% over 3 months, -22.75% over 1 year, -6.0% across 3 years, and 11.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Control Print are 23.81 and 2.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.72 per annum.
Source: Dion Global