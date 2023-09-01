Follow Us

Control Print Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CONTROL PRINT LTD.

Sector : Computers - Accessories/Peripherals | Smallcap | NSE
₹787.90 Closed
2.8221.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Control Print Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹765.25₹793.50
₹787.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹375.00₹794.70
₹787.90
Open Price
₹773.95
Prev. Close
₹766.30
Volume
40,178

Control Print Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1799.75
  • R2810.75
  • R3828
  • Pivot
    782.5
  • S1771.5
  • S2754.25
  • S3743.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5440.97762.28
  • 10434.88753.29
  • 20433.25735.47
  • 50461.33694.63
  • 100451.26645.1
  • 200421.89579.49

Control Print Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.8614.5821.8258.8566.96252.76106.42
-0.333.3348.9929.7118.33380.95902.07
8.041.938.5218.4420.51285.1717.52
-2.21-4.26-3.7729.98203.33625.06565.71
1.529.886.37-17.08-44.2212.70-58.35

Control Print Ltd. Share Holdings

Control Print Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Large & Midcap Fund1,09,3460.056.96

Control Print Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Buyback of shares
02 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
21 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Control Print Ltd.

Control Print Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22219MH1991PLC059800 and registration number is 059800. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Service activities related to printing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 254.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Basant Kabra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shiva Kabra
    Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. Ritu Joshi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S S Jangid
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Himatsingka
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shruti Jatia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Control Print Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Control Print Ltd.?

The market cap of Control Print Ltd. is ₹1,286.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Control Print Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Control Print Ltd. is 23.74 and PB ratio of Control Print Ltd. is 4.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Control Print Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Control Print Ltd. is ₹787.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Control Print Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Control Print Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Control Print Ltd. is ₹794.70 and 52-week low of Control Print Ltd. is ₹375.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

