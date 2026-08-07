Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Control Print Share Price

NSE
BSE

CONTROL PRINT

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE Information TechnologyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Control Print along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹580.00 Closed
2.95₹ 16.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Control Print Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹561.30₹580.00
₹580.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹517.50₹893.65
₹580.00
Open Price
₹563.50
Prev. Close
₹563.40
Volume
1,404

Source: Dion Global

Control Print Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Control Print		1.18-13.25-13.96-9.71-22.75-6.0011.08
Aditya Infotech		8.763.9549.50142.02226.4950.3927.74
E2E Networks		11.2155.2349.2549.2549.2514.288.34
Rashi Peripherals		7.0018.4074.18128.20211.5840.6622.72
MosChip Technologies		-0.55-8.56-9.581.7528.8430.9837.13
D-Link (India)		-1.09-16.28-4.199.86-14.7910.2825.64
TVS Electronics		3.532.99-0.5627.3621.9411.2721.77
Bharat Global Developers		-1.51-12.01-26.49-20.0510.7080.3243.02
DC Infotech and Communication		7.7621.6926.7050.7845.8332.9040.27
HCL Infosystems		-0.09-5.22-6.46-14.57-21.93-16.04-4.45
Aztec Fluids & Machinery		-7.97-6.85-4.27-11.8119.053.672.18
Ducon Infratechnologies		7.460.32-5.37-14.56-42.99-20.32-22.24
Reganto Enterprises		-1.60-9.02-39.23-50.08-55.0113.4749.27
Silicon Rental Solutions		-10.97-12.63-9.18-14.19-52.39-20.77-1.70
Cerebra Integrated Technologies		-4.67-6.23-31.74-47.81-63.66-21.22-45.26
Takyon Networks		0.25-1.33-47.20-47.24-62.44-28.93-18.53
Benchmark Computer Solutions		10.21-16.7161.6243.8626.60-21.03-13.21
Vama Industries		8.1818.50-1.440.24-31.67-3.97-16.87
Labelkraft Technologies		-1.591.64-3.0519.230.81-6.562.13
ACI Infocom		26.1229.0133.0759.43-10.1112.094.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Control Print has declined 22.75% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (226.49%), E2E Networks (49.25%), Rashi Peripherals (211.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Control Print has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (27.74%) and E2E Networks (8.34%).

Control Print Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Control Print Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5578.48576.18
10594.63586.52
20621.89603.26
50624.05620.1
100628.94632.96
200663.77656.89

Source: Dion Global

Control Print Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Control Print remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.16%, FII holding fell to 3.07%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Control Print Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 12:06 AM IST ISTControl Print - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 25, 2026, 09:42 PM IST ISTControl Print - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 25, 2026, 12:20 AM IST ISTControl Print - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 24, 2026, 03:41 PM IST ISTControl Print - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 24, 2026, 01:35 AM IST ISTControl Print - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Control Print

Control Print Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22219MH1991PLC059800 and registration number is 059800. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of printing ink. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 445.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Basant Kabra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shiva Kabra
    Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. Ritu Kabra Joshi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Shruti Jatia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandresh Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shome Danani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Agrawal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Control Print Share Price

What is the share price of Control Print?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Control Print is ₹580.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Control Print?

The Control Print is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Control Print?

The market cap of Control Print is ₹927.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Control Print?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Control Print are ₹580.00 and ₹561.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Control Print?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Control Print stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Control Print is ₹893.65 and 52-week low of Control Print is ₹517.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Control Print performed historically in terms of returns?

The Control Print has shown returns of 2.95% over the past day, -13.25% for the past month, -13.96% over 3 months, -22.75% over 1 year, -6.0% across 3 years, and 11.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Control Print?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Control Print are 23.81 and 2.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.72 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Control Print News

More Control Print News
Market Pulse