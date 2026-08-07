What is the share price of Control Print? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Control Print is ₹580.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Control Print? The Control Print is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Control Print? The market cap of Control Print is ₹927.66 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Control Print? Today’s highest and lowest price of Control Print are ₹580.00 and ₹561.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Control Print? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Control Print stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Control Print is ₹893.65 and 52-week low of Control Print is ₹517.50 as on .

How has the Control Print performed historically in terms of returns? The Control Print has shown returns of 2.95% over the past day, -13.25% for the past month, -13.96% over 3 months, -22.75% over 1 year, -6.0% across 3 years, and 11.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Control Print? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Control Print are 23.81 and 2.05 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.72 per annum.

Source: Dion Global