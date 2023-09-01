What is the Market Cap of Control Print Ltd.? The market cap of Control Print Ltd. is ₹1,286.78 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Control Print Ltd.? P/E ratio of Control Print Ltd. is 23.74 and PB ratio of Control Print Ltd. is 4.53 as on .

What is the share price of Control Print Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Control Print Ltd. is ₹787.90 as on .