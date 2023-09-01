Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.86
|14.58
|21.82
|58.85
|66.96
|252.76
|106.42
|-0.33
|3.33
|48.99
|29.71
|18.33
|380.95
|902.07
|8.04
|1.93
|8.52
|18.44
|20.51
|285.17
|17.52
|-2.21
|-4.26
|-3.77
|29.98
|203.33
|625.06
|565.71
|1.52
|9.88
|6.37
|-17.08
|-44.22
|12.70
|-58.35
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Large & Midcap Fund
|1,09,346
|0.05
|6.96
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Buyback of shares
|02 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|21 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Control Print Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22219MH1991PLC059800 and registration number is 059800. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Service activities related to printing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 254.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Control Print Ltd. is ₹1,286.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Control Print Ltd. is 23.74 and PB ratio of Control Print Ltd. is 4.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Control Print Ltd. is ₹787.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Control Print Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Control Print Ltd. is ₹794.70 and 52-week low of Control Print Ltd. is ₹375.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.