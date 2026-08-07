What is the share price of DC Infotech and Communication? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DC Infotech and Communication is ₹353.50 as on .

What kind of stock is DC Infotech and Communication? The DC Infotech and Communication is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DC Infotech and Communication? The market cap of DC Infotech and Communication is ₹579.74 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of DC Infotech and Communication? Today’s highest and lowest price of DC Infotech and Communication are ₹360.00 and ₹348.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DC Infotech and Communication? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DC Infotech and Communication stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DC Infotech and Communication is ₹440.00 and 52-week low of DC Infotech and Communication is ₹209.50 as on .

How has the DC Infotech and Communication performed historically in terms of returns? The DC Infotech and Communication has shown returns of 0.96% over the past day, 21.69% for the past month, 26.7% over 3 months, 45.83% over 1 year, 32.9% across 3 years, and 40.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DC Infotech and Communication? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DC Infotech and Communication are 0.00 and 5.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global