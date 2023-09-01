Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.40
|-3.47
|-2.97
|31.06
|205.85
|631.08
|571.24
|6.00
|14.73
|21.99
|59.06
|67.19
|253.23
|106.69
|-0.39
|3.27
|48.90
|29.63
|18.26
|380.66
|901.46
|7.94
|1.84
|8.43
|18.33
|20.40
|284.82
|17.41
|1.14
|9.47
|5.98
|-17.39
|-44.43
|12.28
|-58.51
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
DC Infotech and Communication Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2019PLC319622 and registration number is 319622. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of machinery, equipment and supplies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 232.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of DC Infotech and Communication Ltd. is ₹180.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of DC Infotech and Communication Ltd. is 23.03 and PB ratio of DC Infotech and Communication Ltd. is 6.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DC Infotech and Communication Ltd. is ₹150.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DC Infotech and Communication Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DC Infotech and Communication Ltd. is ₹189.80 and 52-week low of DC Infotech and Communication Ltd. is ₹44.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.