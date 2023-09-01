Follow Us

DC INFOTECH AND COMMUNICATION LTD.

Sector : Computers - Accessories/Peripherals | Smallcap | NSE
₹150.45 Closed
-1.15-1.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
DC Infotech and Communication Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹150.05₹152.20
₹150.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹44.20₹189.80
₹150.45
Open Price
₹152.20
Prev. Close
₹152.20
Volume
2,880

DC Infotech and Communication Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1152.58
  • R2153.47
  • R3154.73
  • Pivot
    151.32
  • S1150.43
  • S2149.17
  • S3148.28

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 575.92152.69
  • 1064.11152.93
  • 2056.15153.4
  • 5048.17153.82
  • 10043.53148.86
  • 20033.18131.96

DC Infotech and Communication Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.40-3.47-2.9731.06205.85631.08571.24
6.0014.7321.9959.0667.19253.23106.69
-0.393.2748.9029.6318.26380.66901.46
7.941.848.4318.3320.40284.8217.41
1.149.475.98-17.39-44.4312.28-58.51

DC Infotech and Communication Ltd. Share Holdings

DC Infotech and Communication Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About DC Infotech and Communication Ltd.

DC Infotech and Communication Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2019PLC319622 and registration number is 319622. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of machinery, equipment and supplies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 232.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chetankumar Timbadia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Devendra Sayani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jayeshkumar Sayani
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sneha Chotai
    Independent Woman Director
  • Ms. Lipee Rajani
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Chandrashekar Gaonkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on DC Infotech and Communication Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of DC Infotech and Communication Ltd.?

The market cap of DC Infotech and Communication Ltd. is ₹180.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of DC Infotech and Communication Ltd.?

P/E ratio of DC Infotech and Communication Ltd. is 23.03 and PB ratio of DC Infotech and Communication Ltd. is 6.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of DC Infotech and Communication Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DC Infotech and Communication Ltd. is ₹150.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DC Infotech and Communication Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DC Infotech and Communication Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DC Infotech and Communication Ltd. is ₹189.80 and 52-week low of DC Infotech and Communication Ltd. is ₹44.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

