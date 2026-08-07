Here's the live share price of DC Infotech and Communication along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|DC Infotech and Communication
|7.76
|21.69
|26.70
|50.78
|45.83
|32.90
|40.27
|Aditya Infotech
|8.76
|3.95
|49.50
|142.02
|226.49
|50.39
|27.74
|E2E Networks
|11.21
|55.23
|49.25
|49.25
|49.25
|14.28
|8.34
|Rashi Peripherals
|7.00
|18.40
|74.18
|128.20
|211.58
|40.66
|22.72
|MosChip Technologies
|-0.55
|-8.56
|-9.58
|1.75
|28.84
|30.98
|37.13
|D-Link (India)
|-1.09
|-16.28
|-4.19
|9.86
|-14.79
|10.28
|25.64
|TVS Electronics
|3.53
|2.99
|-0.56
|27.36
|21.94
|11.27
|21.77
|Control Print
|1.18
|-13.25
|-13.96
|-9.71
|-22.75
|-6.00
|11.08
|Bharat Global Developers
|-1.51
|-12.01
|-26.49
|-20.05
|10.70
|80.32
|43.02
|HCL Infosystems
|-0.09
|-5.22
|-6.46
|-14.57
|-21.93
|-16.04
|-4.45
|Aztec Fluids & Machinery
|-7.97
|-6.85
|-4.27
|-11.81
|19.05
|3.67
|2.18
|Ducon Infratechnologies
|7.46
|0.32
|-5.37
|-14.56
|-42.99
|-20.32
|-22.24
|Reganto Enterprises
|-1.60
|-9.02
|-39.23
|-50.08
|-55.01
|13.47
|49.27
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|-10.97
|-12.63
|-9.18
|-14.19
|-52.39
|-20.77
|-1.70
|Cerebra Integrated Technologies
|-4.67
|-6.23
|-31.74
|-47.81
|-63.66
|-21.22
|-45.26
|Takyon Networks
|0.25
|-1.33
|-47.20
|-47.24
|-62.44
|-28.93
|-18.53
|Benchmark Computer Solutions
|10.21
|-16.71
|61.62
|43.86
|26.60
|-21.03
|-13.21
|Vama Industries
|8.18
|18.50
|-1.44
|0.24
|-31.67
|-3.97
|-16.87
|Labelkraft Technologies
|-1.59
|1.64
|-3.05
|19.23
|0.81
|-6.56
|2.13
|ACI Infocom
|26.12
|29.01
|33.07
|59.43
|-10.11
|12.09
|4.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, DC Infotech and Communication has gained 45.83% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (226.49%), E2E Networks (49.25%), Rashi Peripherals (211.58%). From a 5 year perspective, DC Infotech and Communication has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (27.74%) and E2E Networks (8.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|300.12
|330.04
|10
|289.14
|312.83
|20
|284.05
|298.13
|50
|278.59
|287.25
|100
|286.71
|281.84
|200
|266.59
|276.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, DC Infotech and Communication remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 1.16%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|DC Infotech and Comm - Clarification On Price Movement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:02 AM IST IST
|DC Infotech and Comm - Clarification sought from Dc Infotech and Communication Ltd
|Jun 08, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|DC Infotech and Comm - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jun 04, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|DC Infotech and Comm - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jun 04, 2026, 12:27 AM IST IST
|DC Infotech and Comm - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
DC Infotech and Communication Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2019PLC319622 and registration number is 319622. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of machinery, equipment and supplies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 736.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DC Infotech and Communication is ₹353.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The DC Infotech and Communication is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of DC Infotech and Communication is ₹579.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of DC Infotech and Communication are ₹360.00 and ₹348.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DC Infotech and Communication stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DC Infotech and Communication is ₹440.00 and 52-week low of DC Infotech and Communication is ₹209.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The DC Infotech and Communication has shown returns of 0.96% over the past day, 21.69% for the past month, 26.7% over 3 months, 45.83% over 1 year, 32.9% across 3 years, and 40.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DC Infotech and Communication are 0.00 and 5.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global