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DC Infotech and Communication Share Price

NSE
BSE

DC INFOTECH AND COMMUNICATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of DC Infotech and Communication along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹353.50 Closed
0.96₹ 3.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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DC Infotech and Communication Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹348.25₹360.00
₹353.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹209.50₹440.00
₹353.50
Open Price
₹352.60
Prev. Close
₹350.15
Volume
1,480

Source: Dion Global

DC Infotech and Communication Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
DC Infotech and Communication		7.7621.6926.7050.7845.8332.9040.27
Aditya Infotech		8.763.9549.50142.02226.4950.3927.74
E2E Networks		11.2155.2349.2549.2549.2514.288.34
Rashi Peripherals		7.0018.4074.18128.20211.5840.6622.72
MosChip Technologies		-0.55-8.56-9.581.7528.8430.9837.13
D-Link (India)		-1.09-16.28-4.199.86-14.7910.2825.64
TVS Electronics		3.532.99-0.5627.3621.9411.2721.77
Control Print		1.18-13.25-13.96-9.71-22.75-6.0011.08
Bharat Global Developers		-1.51-12.01-26.49-20.0510.7080.3243.02
HCL Infosystems		-0.09-5.22-6.46-14.57-21.93-16.04-4.45
Aztec Fluids & Machinery		-7.97-6.85-4.27-11.8119.053.672.18
Ducon Infratechnologies		7.460.32-5.37-14.56-42.99-20.32-22.24
Reganto Enterprises		-1.60-9.02-39.23-50.08-55.0113.4749.27
Silicon Rental Solutions		-10.97-12.63-9.18-14.19-52.39-20.77-1.70
Cerebra Integrated Technologies		-4.67-6.23-31.74-47.81-63.66-21.22-45.26
Takyon Networks		0.25-1.33-47.20-47.24-62.44-28.93-18.53
Benchmark Computer Solutions		10.21-16.7161.6243.8626.60-21.03-13.21
Vama Industries		8.1818.50-1.440.24-31.67-3.97-16.87
Labelkraft Technologies		-1.591.64-3.0519.230.81-6.562.13
ACI Infocom		26.1229.0133.0759.43-10.1112.094.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, DC Infotech and Communication has gained 45.83% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (226.49%), E2E Networks (49.25%), Rashi Peripherals (211.58%). From a 5 year perspective, DC Infotech and Communication has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (27.74%) and E2E Networks (8.34%).

DC Infotech and Communication Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

DC Infotech and Communication Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5300.12330.04
10289.14312.83
20284.05298.13
50278.59287.25
100286.71281.84
200266.59276.44

Source: Dion Global

DC Infotech and Communication Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, DC Infotech and Communication remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 1.16%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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DC Infotech and Communication Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTDC Infotech and Comm - Clarification On Price Movement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:02 AM IST ISTDC Infotech and Comm - Clarification sought from Dc Infotech and Communication Ltd
Jun 08, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTDC Infotech and Comm - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jun 04, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTDC Infotech and Comm - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jun 04, 2026, 12:27 AM IST ISTDC Infotech and Comm - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About DC Infotech and Communication

DC Infotech and Communication Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2019PLC319622 and registration number is 319622. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of machinery, equipment and supplies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 736.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chetankumar Timbadia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Devendra Sayani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jayeshkumar Sayani
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sneha Chotai
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Lipee Rajani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandrashekar Gaonkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on DC Infotech and Communication Share Price

What is the share price of DC Infotech and Communication?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DC Infotech and Communication is ₹353.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is DC Infotech and Communication?

The DC Infotech and Communication is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DC Infotech and Communication?

The market cap of DC Infotech and Communication is ₹579.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of DC Infotech and Communication?

Today’s highest and lowest price of DC Infotech and Communication are ₹360.00 and ₹348.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DC Infotech and Communication?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DC Infotech and Communication stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DC Infotech and Communication is ₹440.00 and 52-week low of DC Infotech and Communication is ₹209.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the DC Infotech and Communication performed historically in terms of returns?

The DC Infotech and Communication has shown returns of 0.96% over the past day, 21.69% for the past month, 26.7% over 3 months, 45.83% over 1 year, 32.9% across 3 years, and 40.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DC Infotech and Communication?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DC Infotech and Communication are 0.00 and 5.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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