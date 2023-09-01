What is the Market Cap of Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd.? The market cap of Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd. is ₹150.77 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd. is 41.7 and PB ratio of Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd. is 1.01 as on .

What is the share price of Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd. is ₹5.80 as on .