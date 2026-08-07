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Ducon Infratechnologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

DUCON INFRATECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Ducon Infratechnologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.17 Closed
3.59₹ 0.11
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ducon Infratechnologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.05₹3.23
₹3.17
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.23₹6.44
₹3.17
Open Price
₹3.20
Prev. Close
₹3.06
Volume
60,563

Source: Dion Global

Ducon Infratechnologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ducon Infratechnologies		7.460.32-5.37-14.56-42.99-20.32-22.24
Aditya Infotech		8.763.9549.50142.02226.4950.3927.74
E2E Networks		11.2155.2349.2549.2549.2514.288.34
Rashi Peripherals		7.0018.4074.18128.20211.5840.6622.72
MosChip Technologies		-0.55-8.56-9.581.7528.8430.9837.13
D-Link (India)		-1.09-16.28-4.199.86-14.7910.2825.64
TVS Electronics		3.532.99-0.5627.3621.9411.2721.77
Control Print		1.18-13.25-13.96-9.71-22.75-6.0011.08
Bharat Global Developers		-1.51-12.01-26.49-20.0510.7080.3243.02
DC Infotech and Communication		7.7621.6926.7050.7845.8332.9040.27
HCL Infosystems		-0.09-5.22-6.46-14.57-21.93-16.04-4.45
Aztec Fluids & Machinery		-7.97-6.85-4.27-11.8119.053.672.18
Reganto Enterprises		-1.60-9.02-39.23-50.08-55.0113.4749.27
Silicon Rental Solutions		-10.97-12.63-9.18-14.19-52.39-20.77-1.70
Cerebra Integrated Technologies		-4.67-6.23-31.74-47.81-63.66-21.22-45.26
Takyon Networks		0.25-1.33-47.20-47.24-62.44-28.93-18.53
Benchmark Computer Solutions		10.21-16.7161.6243.8626.60-21.03-13.21
Vama Industries		8.1818.50-1.440.24-31.67-3.97-16.87
Labelkraft Technologies		-1.591.64-3.0519.230.81-6.562.13
ACI Infocom		26.1229.0133.0759.43-10.1112.094.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ducon Infratechnologies has declined 42.99% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (226.49%), E2E Networks (49.25%), Rashi Peripherals (211.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Ducon Infratechnologies has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (27.74%) and E2E Networks (8.34%).

Ducon Infratechnologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ducon Infratechnologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.992.97
1032.99
203.033.04
503.283.17
1003.243.32
2003.63.76

Source: Dion Global

Ducon Infratechnologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ducon Infratechnologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 61.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ducon Infratechnologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTDucon Infratech - Intimation Of In-Principle Approval Received For Rights Issue Of Fully Paid-Up Equity Shares By Ducon Infra
Aug 05, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTDucon Infratech - Board Meeting Intimation for Adoption Of Financial Results 30 June,2026
Aug 04, 2026, 12:14 AM IST ISTDucon Infratech - Submission Of Revised Draft Letter Of Offer For The Proposed Rights Issue Of Ducon Infratechnologies Limite
Jul 16, 2026, 04:33 AM IST ISTDucon Infratech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 02:37 PM IST ISTDucon Infratech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Ducon Infratechnologies

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH2009PLC191412 and registration number is 191412. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Installation of industrial machinery and equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 252.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arun Govil
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Harish Shetty
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ratna Jhaveri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prakash Vaghela
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jinesh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Apeksha Agiwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Maruti Deore
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Ducon Infratechnologies Share Price

What is the share price of Ducon Infratechnologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ducon Infratechnologies is ₹3.17 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ducon Infratechnologies?

The Ducon Infratechnologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ducon Infratechnologies?

The market cap of Ducon Infratechnologies is ₹103.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ducon Infratechnologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ducon Infratechnologies are ₹3.23 and ₹3.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ducon Infratechnologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ducon Infratechnologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ducon Infratechnologies is ₹6.44 and 52-week low of Ducon Infratechnologies is ₹2.23 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ducon Infratechnologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ducon Infratechnologies has shown returns of 3.59% over the past day, 0.32% for the past month, -5.37% over 3 months, -42.99% over 1 year, -20.32% across 3 years, and -22.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ducon Infratechnologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ducon Infratechnologies are 9.38 and 0.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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