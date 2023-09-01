Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-15.33
|-17.14
|-29.27
|-59.58
|61.52
|-65.79
|-3.84
|1.89
|41.61
|34.57
|66.32
|194.72
|266.54
|2.23
|12.96
|31.65
|31.18
|7.33
|120.48
|-48.16
|-2.67
|-9.50
|36.87
|65.91
|173.75
|397.73
|20.33
|1.11
|17.42
|32.10
|22.70
|24.00
|35.71
|82.61
|24.73
|-7.94
|-12.12
|-38.62
|-88.18
|-79.72
|-86.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH2009PLC191412 and registration number is 191412. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Installation of industrial machinery and equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 124.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd. is ₹150.77 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd. is 41.7 and PB ratio of Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd. is 1.01 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd. is ₹5.80 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd. is ₹17.40 and 52-week low of Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd. is ₹5.05 as on Aug 31, 2023.