Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

DUCON INFRATECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Networking Equipment | Smallcap | NSE
₹5.80 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.80₹5.80
₹5.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.05₹17.40
₹5.80
Open Price
₹5.80
Prev. Close
₹5.80
Volume
27,941

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.8
  • R25.8
  • R35.8
  • Pivot
    5.8
  • S15.8
  • S25.8
  • S35.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.775.77
  • 1013.975.89
  • 2013.776.14
  • 5014.296.52
  • 10016.047.08
  • 20019.448.63

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-15.33-17.14-29.27-59.5861.52-65.79
-3.841.8941.6134.5766.32194.72266.54
2.2312.9631.6531.187.33120.48-48.16
-2.67-9.5036.8765.91173.75397.7320.33
1.1117.4232.1022.7024.0035.7182.61
24.73-7.94-12.12-38.62-88.18-79.72-86.02

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd.

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH2009PLC191412 and registration number is 191412. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Installation of industrial machinery and equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 124.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arun Govil
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Harish Shetty
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Chandrasekhar Ganesan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ratna Jhaveri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prakash Vaghela
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jinesh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Maruti Deore
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Reema Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd. is ₹150.77 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd. is 41.7 and PB ratio of Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd. is 1.01 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd. is ₹5.80 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd. is ₹17.40 and 52-week low of Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd. is ₹5.05 as on Aug 31, 2023.

