What is the share price of Ducon Infratechnologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ducon Infratechnologies is ₹3.17 as on .

What kind of stock is Ducon Infratechnologies? The Ducon Infratechnologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ducon Infratechnologies? The market cap of Ducon Infratechnologies is ₹103.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ducon Infratechnologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ducon Infratechnologies are ₹3.23 and ₹3.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ducon Infratechnologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ducon Infratechnologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ducon Infratechnologies is ₹6.44 and 52-week low of Ducon Infratechnologies is ₹2.23 as on .

How has the Ducon Infratechnologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Ducon Infratechnologies has shown returns of 3.59% over the past day, 0.32% for the past month, -5.37% over 3 months, -42.99% over 1 year, -20.32% across 3 years, and -22.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ducon Infratechnologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ducon Infratechnologies are 9.38 and 0.62 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global