Here's the live share price of Ducon Infratechnologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ducon Infratechnologies
|7.46
|0.32
|-5.37
|-14.56
|-42.99
|-20.32
|-22.24
|Aditya Infotech
|8.76
|3.95
|49.50
|142.02
|226.49
|50.39
|27.74
|E2E Networks
|11.21
|55.23
|49.25
|49.25
|49.25
|14.28
|8.34
|Rashi Peripherals
|7.00
|18.40
|74.18
|128.20
|211.58
|40.66
|22.72
|MosChip Technologies
|-0.55
|-8.56
|-9.58
|1.75
|28.84
|30.98
|37.13
|D-Link (India)
|-1.09
|-16.28
|-4.19
|9.86
|-14.79
|10.28
|25.64
|TVS Electronics
|3.53
|2.99
|-0.56
|27.36
|21.94
|11.27
|21.77
|Control Print
|1.18
|-13.25
|-13.96
|-9.71
|-22.75
|-6.00
|11.08
|Bharat Global Developers
|-1.51
|-12.01
|-26.49
|-20.05
|10.70
|80.32
|43.02
|DC Infotech and Communication
|7.76
|21.69
|26.70
|50.78
|45.83
|32.90
|40.27
|HCL Infosystems
|-0.09
|-5.22
|-6.46
|-14.57
|-21.93
|-16.04
|-4.45
|Aztec Fluids & Machinery
|-7.97
|-6.85
|-4.27
|-11.81
|19.05
|3.67
|2.18
|Reganto Enterprises
|-1.60
|-9.02
|-39.23
|-50.08
|-55.01
|13.47
|49.27
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|-10.97
|-12.63
|-9.18
|-14.19
|-52.39
|-20.77
|-1.70
|Cerebra Integrated Technologies
|-4.67
|-6.23
|-31.74
|-47.81
|-63.66
|-21.22
|-45.26
|Takyon Networks
|0.25
|-1.33
|-47.20
|-47.24
|-62.44
|-28.93
|-18.53
|Benchmark Computer Solutions
|10.21
|-16.71
|61.62
|43.86
|26.60
|-21.03
|-13.21
|Vama Industries
|8.18
|18.50
|-1.44
|0.24
|-31.67
|-3.97
|-16.87
|Labelkraft Technologies
|-1.59
|1.64
|-3.05
|19.23
|0.81
|-6.56
|2.13
|ACI Infocom
|26.12
|29.01
|33.07
|59.43
|-10.11
|12.09
|4.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ducon Infratechnologies has declined 42.99% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (226.49%), E2E Networks (49.25%), Rashi Peripherals (211.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Ducon Infratechnologies has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (27.74%) and E2E Networks (8.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.99
|2.97
|10
|3
|2.99
|20
|3.03
|3.04
|50
|3.28
|3.17
|100
|3.24
|3.32
|200
|3.6
|3.76
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ducon Infratechnologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 61.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Ducon Infratech - Intimation Of In-Principle Approval Received For Rights Issue Of Fully Paid-Up Equity Shares By Ducon Infra
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Ducon Infratech - Board Meeting Intimation for Adoption Of Financial Results 30 June,2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:14 AM IST IST
|Ducon Infratech - Submission Of Revised Draft Letter Of Offer For The Proposed Rights Issue Of Ducon Infratechnologies Limite
|Jul 16, 2026, 04:33 AM IST IST
|Ducon Infratech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 02:37 PM IST IST
|Ducon Infratech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH2009PLC191412 and registration number is 191412. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Installation of industrial machinery and equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 252.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ducon Infratechnologies is ₹3.17 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ducon Infratechnologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ducon Infratechnologies is ₹103.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ducon Infratechnologies are ₹3.23 and ₹3.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ducon Infratechnologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ducon Infratechnologies is ₹6.44 and 52-week low of Ducon Infratechnologies is ₹2.23 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ducon Infratechnologies has shown returns of 3.59% over the past day, 0.32% for the past month, -5.37% over 3 months, -42.99% over 1 year, -20.32% across 3 years, and -22.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ducon Infratechnologies are 9.38 and 0.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global