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Reganto Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

REGANTO ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Reganto Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.15 Closed
-2.84₹ -0.18
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Reganto Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.02₹6.48
₹6.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.64₹22.67
₹6.15
Open Price
₹6.42
Prev. Close
₹6.33
Volume
2,83,885

Source: Dion Global

Reganto Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Reganto Enterprises		-1.6-13.26-37.94-50.08-52.6613.4749.27
Aditya Infotech		8.763.6747.04142.02238.1250.3927.74
E2E Networks		11.2151.9349.2549.2549.2514.288.34
Rashi Peripherals		720.4768.15128.2218.1940.6622.72
MosChip Technologies		-0.55-10.6-9.191.7531.3830.9837.13
D-Link (India)		-1.09-17.08-4.379.86-9.9610.2825.64
TVS Electronics		3.535.760.3927.3623.3311.2721.77
Control Print		1.18-11.34-13.33-9.71-21.46-611.08
Bharat Global Developers		-1.51-9.27-26.59-20.0516.4980.3243.02
DC Infotech and Communication		7.7627.3426.2350.7845.4132.940.27
HCL Infosystems		-0.09-3.87-6.62-14.57-22.51-16.04-4.45
Aztec Fluids & Machinery		-7.97-5.69-7.52-11.8113.393.672.18
Ducon Infratechnologies		7.464.28-6.76-14.56-44.39-20.32-22.24
Silicon Rental Solutions		-10.97-9.29-13.5-14.19-52.26-20.77-1.7
Cerebra Integrated Technologies		-4.67-6.54-34.85-47.81-62.95-21.22-45.26
Takyon Networks		0.25-2.82-41.35-47.24-62.16-28.93-18.53
Benchmark Computer Solutions		10.21-20.6861.6243.8626.6-21.03-13.21
Vama Industries		8.1817.48-2.380.24-26.79-3.97-16.87
Labelkraft Technologies		-1.591.64-3.0519.230.81-6.562.13
ACI Infocom		26.1227.0733.0759.43-8.6512.094.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Reganto Enterprises has declined 52.66% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (238.12%), E2E Networks (49.25%), Rashi Peripherals (218.19%). From a 5 year perspective, Reganto Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (27.74%) and E2E Networks (8.34%).

Reganto Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Reganto Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.266.51
106.216.43
206.496.49
507.117.03
1007.758.18
20011.0411.18

Source: Dion Global

Reganto Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Reganto Enterprises saw a drop in promoter holding to 63.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Reganto Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 05:44 AM IST ISTReganto Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 14Th August, 2026 To Discuss And
Jul 16, 2026, 06:41 PM IST ISTReganto Enterprises - Disclosure Under Regulations 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
Jul 15, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTReganto Enterprises - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 13, 2026, 06:37 PM IST ISTReganto Enterprises - Revised Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 16Th June, 2026.
Jul 07, 2026, 09:32 PM IST ISTReganto Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Reganto Enterprises

Reganto Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100DL1991PLC045276 and registration number is 045276. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bare printed circuit boards, loading of components onto printed circuit boards; manufacture of interface cards (e.g. sound, video, controllers, network, modems). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 221.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Akshaykumar Dineshkumar Patel
    Chairman & CEO
  • Mr. Zishan Somabhai Meena
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rajnikantbhai Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Shubham Sanjay Agrawal
    Director
  • Mr. Harshad Babubhai Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Jitendrakumar Jayantibhai Patel
    Director
  • Mrs. Dimpy Bansal
    Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Somchandra Agrawal
    Director

FAQs on Reganto Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Reganto Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reganto Enterprises is ₹6.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Reganto Enterprises?

The Reganto Enterprises is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Reganto Enterprises?

The market cap of Reganto Enterprises is ₹89.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Reganto Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Reganto Enterprises are ₹6.48 and ₹6.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Reganto Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reganto Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reganto Enterprises is ₹22.67 and 52-week low of Reganto Enterprises is ₹5.64 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Reganto Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Reganto Enterprises has shown returns of -2.84% over the past day, -9.02% for the past month, -39.23% over 3 months, -55.01% over 1 year, 13.47% across 3 years, and 49.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Reganto Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Reganto Enterprises are 8.10 and 0.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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