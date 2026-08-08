What is the share price of Reganto Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reganto Enterprises is ₹6.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Reganto Enterprises? The Reganto Enterprises is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Reganto Enterprises? The market cap of Reganto Enterprises is ₹89.98 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Reganto Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Reganto Enterprises are ₹6.48 and ₹6.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Reganto Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reganto Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reganto Enterprises is ₹22.67 and 52-week low of Reganto Enterprises is ₹5.64 as on .

How has the Reganto Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Reganto Enterprises has shown returns of -2.84% over the past day, -9.02% for the past month, -39.23% over 3 months, -55.01% over 1 year, 13.47% across 3 years, and 49.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Reganto Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Reganto Enterprises are 8.10 and 0.98 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global