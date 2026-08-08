Here's the live share price of Reganto Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Reganto Enterprises
|-1.6
|-13.26
|-37.94
|-50.08
|-52.66
|13.47
|49.27
|Aditya Infotech
|8.76
|3.67
|47.04
|142.02
|238.12
|50.39
|27.74
|E2E Networks
|11.21
|51.93
|49.25
|49.25
|49.25
|14.28
|8.34
|Rashi Peripherals
|7
|20.47
|68.15
|128.2
|218.19
|40.66
|22.72
|MosChip Technologies
|-0.55
|-10.6
|-9.19
|1.75
|31.38
|30.98
|37.13
|D-Link (India)
|-1.09
|-17.08
|-4.37
|9.86
|-9.96
|10.28
|25.64
|TVS Electronics
|3.53
|5.76
|0.39
|27.36
|23.33
|11.27
|21.77
|Control Print
|1.18
|-11.34
|-13.33
|-9.71
|-21.46
|-6
|11.08
|Bharat Global Developers
|-1.51
|-9.27
|-26.59
|-20.05
|16.49
|80.32
|43.02
|DC Infotech and Communication
|7.76
|27.34
|26.23
|50.78
|45.41
|32.9
|40.27
|HCL Infosystems
|-0.09
|-3.87
|-6.62
|-14.57
|-22.51
|-16.04
|-4.45
|Aztec Fluids & Machinery
|-7.97
|-5.69
|-7.52
|-11.81
|13.39
|3.67
|2.18
|Ducon Infratechnologies
|7.46
|4.28
|-6.76
|-14.56
|-44.39
|-20.32
|-22.24
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|-10.97
|-9.29
|-13.5
|-14.19
|-52.26
|-20.77
|-1.7
|Cerebra Integrated Technologies
|-4.67
|-6.54
|-34.85
|-47.81
|-62.95
|-21.22
|-45.26
|Takyon Networks
|0.25
|-2.82
|-41.35
|-47.24
|-62.16
|-28.93
|-18.53
|Benchmark Computer Solutions
|10.21
|-20.68
|61.62
|43.86
|26.6
|-21.03
|-13.21
|Vama Industries
|8.18
|17.48
|-2.38
|0.24
|-26.79
|-3.97
|-16.87
|Labelkraft Technologies
|-1.59
|1.64
|-3.05
|19.23
|0.81
|-6.56
|2.13
|ACI Infocom
|26.12
|27.07
|33.07
|59.43
|-8.65
|12.09
|4.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Reganto Enterprises has declined 52.66% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (238.12%), E2E Networks (49.25%), Rashi Peripherals (218.19%). From a 5 year perspective, Reganto Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (27.74%) and E2E Networks (8.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.26
|6.51
|10
|6.21
|6.43
|20
|6.49
|6.49
|50
|7.11
|7.03
|100
|7.75
|8.18
|200
|11.04
|11.18
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Reganto Enterprises saw a drop in promoter holding to 63.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:44 AM IST IST
|Reganto Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 14Th August, 2026 To Discuss And
|Jul 16, 2026, 06:41 PM IST IST
|Reganto Enterprises - Disclosure Under Regulations 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|Reganto Enterprises - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 13, 2026, 06:37 PM IST IST
|Reganto Enterprises - Revised Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 16Th June, 2026.
|Jul 07, 2026, 09:32 PM IST IST
|Reganto Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Reganto Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100DL1991PLC045276 and registration number is 045276. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bare printed circuit boards, loading of components onto printed circuit boards; manufacture of interface cards (e.g. sound, video, controllers, network, modems). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 221.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Reganto Enterprises is ₹6.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Reganto Enterprises is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Reganto Enterprises is ₹89.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Reganto Enterprises are ₹6.48 and ₹6.02.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Reganto Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Reganto Enterprises is ₹22.67 and 52-week low of Reganto Enterprises is ₹5.64 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Reganto Enterprises has shown returns of -2.84% over the past day, -9.02% for the past month, -39.23% over 3 months, -55.01% over 1 year, 13.47% across 3 years, and 49.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Reganto Enterprises are 8.10 and 0.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global