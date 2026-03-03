Here's the live share price of Benchmark Computer Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Benchmark Computer Solutions has declined 19.54% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -22.89%.
Benchmark Computer Solutions’s current P/E of 8.18x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Benchmark Computer Solutions
|7.35
|-1.55
|-18.70
|-16.13
|-22.89
|-30.40
|-19.54
|Aditya Infotech
|18.35
|16.67
|13.43
|27.51
|60.23
|17.02
|9.89
|MosChip Technologies
|-8.97
|-11.49
|-13.27
|-5.68
|27.41
|45.37
|59.30
|Rashi Peripherals
|4.43
|-0.99
|9.82
|26.71
|40.23
|4.02
|2.39
|D-Link (India)
|-0.21
|-1.46
|-7.57
|-16.96
|11.07
|18.59
|29.36
|Control Print
|-1.75
|-1.30
|-14.00
|-16.98
|9.51
|9.40
|23.00
|Bharat Global Developers
|-5.25
|-13.50
|-34.24
|-36.19
|-91.92
|86.75
|42.50
|TVS Electronics
|-1.96
|-8.70
|-29.86
|-10.33
|34.18
|4.14
|16.59
|HCL Infosystems
|-4.82
|-2.43
|-11.21
|-22.51
|-4.60
|-3.45
|4.70
|DC Infotech and Communication
|-8.43
|1.20
|-2.05
|-5.80
|-9.29
|28.56
|29.94
|Reganto Enterprises
|-8.28
|-4.71
|-24.95
|-8.43
|-62.20
|30.48
|71.49
|Aztec Fluids & Machinery
|-4.39
|-7.71
|-3.28
|16.44
|13.77
|3.85
|2.29
|Ducon Infratechnologies
|-3.53
|-5.48
|-17.17
|-39.82
|-41.32
|-24.93
|-10.21
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|0.04
|-23.45
|-46.42
|-52.33
|-61.81
|-18.78
|-2.10
|Cerebra Integrated Technologies
|1.24
|-19.67
|-27.30
|-32.78
|-3.54
|-22.09
|-37.58
|Takyon Networks
|2.16
|-8.03
|-16.43
|-34.86
|-37.28
|-14.40
|-8.91
|Vama Industries
|0.77
|-2.00
|-16.38
|-31.53
|-44.10
|-10.38
|-9.63
|Labelkraft Technologies
|0
|21.74
|14.29
|-5.08
|-9.68
|0.13
|0.08
|Brisk Technovision
|-2.67
|0
|-16.09
|-27.00
|-35.96
|-26.49
|-16.86
|ACI Infocom
|7.89
|17.14
|-17.45
|-33.15
|-45.33
|12.24
|27.86
Over the last one year, Benchmark Computer Solutions has declined 22.89% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (60.23%), MosChip Technologies (27.41%), Rashi Peripherals (40.23%). From a 5 year perspective, Benchmark Computer Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (9.89%) and MosChip Technologies (59.30%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|25.16
|25.18
|10
|25.65
|25.76
|20
|27.02
|26.87
|50
|29.44
|28.44
|100
|29.25
|30.16
|200
|34.48
|35.37
In the latest quarter, Benchmark Computer Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jan 20, 2026, 10:00 PM IST
|Benchmark Computer S - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|Jan 20, 2026, 9:29 PM IST
|Benchmark Computer S - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 20Th January 2026 At The Registered Office
|Jan 10, 2026, 5:09 AM IST
|Benchmark Computer S - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Nov 13, 2025, 11:02 PM IST
|Benchmark Computer S - Results- Un Audited Financial Results For The Half Year Ended 30Th September, 2025
|Nov 13, 2025, 10:52 PM IST
|Benchmark Computer S - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 13Th November 2025 With Financial Results O
Benchmark Computer Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72000MH2002PLC137752 and registration number is 137752. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Equipments & Peripherals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Benchmark Computer Solutions is ₹26.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Benchmark Computer Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Benchmark Computer Solutions is ₹17.85 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Benchmark Computer Solutions are ₹26.00 and ₹24.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Benchmark Computer Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Benchmark Computer Solutions is ₹36.58 and 52-week low of Benchmark Computer Solutions is ₹23.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Benchmark Computer Solutions has shown returns of 1.96% over the past day, -1.55% for the past month, -13.04% over 3 months, -22.89% over 1 year, -30.4% across 3 years, and -19.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Benchmark Computer Solutions are 8.18 and 0.62 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.