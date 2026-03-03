Here's the live share price of Rashi Peripherals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Rashi Peripherals has gained 2.39% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 38.03%.
Rashi Peripherals’s current P/E of 9.72x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rashi Peripherals
|4.43
|-0.99
|9.82
|26.71
|40.23
|4.02
|2.39
|Aditya Infotech
|18.35
|16.67
|13.43
|27.51
|60.23
|17.02
|9.89
|MosChip Technologies
|-8.97
|-11.49
|-13.27
|-5.68
|27.41
|45.37
|59.30
|D-Link (India)
|-0.21
|-1.46
|-7.57
|-16.96
|11.07
|18.59
|29.36
|Control Print
|-1.75
|-1.30
|-14.00
|-16.98
|9.51
|9.40
|23.00
|Bharat Global Developers
|-5.25
|-13.50
|-34.24
|-36.19
|-91.92
|86.75
|42.50
|TVS Electronics
|-1.96
|-8.70
|-29.86
|-10.33
|34.18
|4.14
|16.59
|HCL Infosystems
|-4.82
|-2.43
|-11.21
|-22.51
|-4.60
|-3.45
|4.70
|DC Infotech and Communication
|-8.43
|1.20
|-2.05
|-5.80
|-9.29
|28.56
|29.94
|Reganto Enterprises
|-8.28
|-4.71
|-24.95
|-8.43
|-62.20
|30.48
|71.49
|Aztec Fluids & Machinery
|-4.39
|-7.71
|-3.28
|16.44
|13.77
|3.85
|2.29
|Ducon Infratechnologies
|-3.53
|-5.48
|-17.17
|-39.82
|-41.32
|-24.93
|-10.21
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|0.04
|-23.45
|-46.42
|-52.33
|-61.81
|-18.78
|-2.10
|Cerebra Integrated Technologies
|1.24
|-19.67
|-27.30
|-32.78
|-3.54
|-22.09
|-37.58
|Takyon Networks
|2.16
|-8.03
|-16.43
|-34.86
|-37.28
|-14.40
|-8.91
|Vama Industries
|0.77
|-2.00
|-16.38
|-31.53
|-44.10
|-10.38
|-9.63
|Labelkraft Technologies
|0
|21.74
|14.29
|-5.08
|-9.68
|0.13
|0.08
|Benchmark Computer Solutions
|7.35
|-1.55
|-18.70
|-16.13
|-22.89
|-30.40
|-19.54
|Brisk Technovision
|-2.67
|0
|-16.09
|-27.00
|-35.96
|-26.49
|-16.86
|ACI Infocom
|7.89
|17.14
|-17.45
|-33.15
|-45.33
|12.24
|27.86
Over the last one year, Rashi Peripherals has gained 40.23% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (60.23%), MosChip Technologies (27.41%), D-Link (India) (11.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Rashi Peripherals has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (9.89%) and MosChip Technologies (59.30%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|354.36
|361.26
|10
|360.67
|361.9
|20
|368.51
|363.66
|50
|362.45
|359.44
|100
|347.03
|348.37
|200
|324.18
|337.51
In the latest quarter, Rashi Peripherals saw a rise in promoter holding to 63.99%, while DII stake increased to 18.45%, FII holding fell to 0.66%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|47,72,028
|0.89
|171.32
|8,86,107
|0.21
|31.81
|2,71,923
|0.51
|9.76
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 09, 2026, 8:10 PM IST
|Rashi Peripherals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 04, 2026, 11:50 PM IST
|Rashi Peripherals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 04, 2026, 3:28 AM IST
|Rashi Peripherals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 04, 2026, 3:21 AM IST
|Rashi Peripherals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 04, 2026, 3:07 AM IST
|Rashi Peripherals - Statement Of Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) In Utilization Of IPO Proceeds For The Quarter Ended December 3
Rashi Peripherals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U30007MH1989PLC051039 and registration number is 051039. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of machinery, equipment and supplies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13257.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rashi Peripherals is ₹360.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Rashi Peripherals is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rashi Peripherals is ₹2,377.66 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rashi Peripherals are ₹363.50 and ₹330.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rashi Peripherals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rashi Peripherals is ₹410.50 and 52-week low of Rashi Peripherals is ₹245.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Rashi Peripherals has shown returns of -2.22% over the past day, 1.23% for the past month, 9.97% over 3 months, 38.03% over 1 year, 4.02% across 3 years, and 2.39% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rashi Peripherals are 9.72 and 1.23 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.