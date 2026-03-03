Facebook Pixel Code
Rashi Peripherals Share Price

NSE
BSE

RASHI PERIPHERALS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Information Technology
Theme
Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
Index
BSE Information TechnologyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Rashi Peripherals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹360.80 Closed
-2.22₹ -8.20
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Rashi Peripherals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹330.00₹363.50
₹360.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹245.00₹410.50
₹360.80
Open Price
₹330.00
Prev. Close
₹369.00
Volume
4,875

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Rashi Peripherals has gained 2.39% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 38.03%.

Rashi Peripherals’s current P/E of 9.72x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Rashi Peripherals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rashi Peripherals		4.43-0.999.8226.7140.234.022.39
Aditya Infotech		18.3516.6713.4327.5160.2317.029.89
MosChip Technologies		-8.97-11.49-13.27-5.6827.4145.3759.30
D-Link (India)		-0.21-1.46-7.57-16.9611.0718.5929.36
Control Print		-1.75-1.30-14.00-16.989.519.4023.00
Bharat Global Developers		-5.25-13.50-34.24-36.19-91.9286.7542.50
TVS Electronics		-1.96-8.70-29.86-10.3334.184.1416.59
HCL Infosystems		-4.82-2.43-11.21-22.51-4.60-3.454.70
DC Infotech and Communication		-8.431.20-2.05-5.80-9.2928.5629.94
Reganto Enterprises		-8.28-4.71-24.95-8.43-62.2030.4871.49
Aztec Fluids & Machinery		-4.39-7.71-3.2816.4413.773.852.29
Ducon Infratechnologies		-3.53-5.48-17.17-39.82-41.32-24.93-10.21
Silicon Rental Solutions		0.04-23.45-46.42-52.33-61.81-18.78-2.10
Cerebra Integrated Technologies		1.24-19.67-27.30-32.78-3.54-22.09-37.58
Takyon Networks		2.16-8.03-16.43-34.86-37.28-14.40-8.91
Vama Industries		0.77-2.00-16.38-31.53-44.10-10.38-9.63
Labelkraft Technologies		021.7414.29-5.08-9.680.130.08
Benchmark Computer Solutions		7.35-1.55-18.70-16.13-22.89-30.40-19.54
Brisk Technovision		-2.670-16.09-27.00-35.96-26.49-16.86
ACI Infocom		7.8917.14-17.45-33.15-45.3312.2427.86

Over the last one year, Rashi Peripherals has gained 40.23% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (60.23%), MosChip Technologies (27.41%), D-Link (India) (11.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Rashi Peripherals has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (9.89%) and MosChip Technologies (59.30%).

Rashi Peripherals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Rashi Peripherals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5354.36361.26
10360.67361.9
20368.51363.66
50362.45359.44
100347.03348.37
200324.18337.51

Rashi Peripherals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rashi Peripherals saw a rise in promoter holding to 63.99%, while DII stake increased to 18.45%, FII holding fell to 0.66%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Rashi Peripherals Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
47,72,0280.89171.32
8,86,1070.2131.81
2,71,9230.519.76

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Rashi Peripherals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 09, 2026, 8:10 PM ISTRashi Peripherals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 04, 2026, 11:50 PM ISTRashi Peripherals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 04, 2026, 3:28 AM ISTRashi Peripherals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 04, 2026, 3:21 AM ISTRashi Peripherals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 04, 2026, 3:07 AM ISTRashi Peripherals - Statement Of Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) In Utilization Of IPO Proceeds For The Quarter Ended December 3

About Rashi Peripherals

Rashi Peripherals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U30007MH1989PLC051039 and registration number is 051039. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of machinery, equipment and supplies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13257.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Krishna Kumar Choudhary
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Sureshkumar Pansari
    Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir
  • Mr. Kapal Suresh Pansari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Keshav Krishna Kumar Choudhary
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Yazdi Piroj Dandiwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anandkumar Radhakrishna Ladsariya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Drushti Rahul Desai
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Anil K Khandelwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rashi Peripherals Share Price

What is the share price of Rashi Peripherals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rashi Peripherals is ₹360.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rashi Peripherals?

The Rashi Peripherals is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rashi Peripherals?

The market cap of Rashi Peripherals is ₹2,377.66 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rashi Peripherals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rashi Peripherals are ₹363.50 and ₹330.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rashi Peripherals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rashi Peripherals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rashi Peripherals is ₹410.50 and 52-week low of Rashi Peripherals is ₹245.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Rashi Peripherals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rashi Peripherals has shown returns of -2.22% over the past day, 1.23% for the past month, 9.97% over 3 months, 38.03% over 1 year, 4.02% across 3 years, and 2.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rashi Peripherals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rashi Peripherals are 9.72 and 1.23 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Rashi Peripherals News

