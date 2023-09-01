Follow Us

SILICON RENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : IT Networking Equipment | Smallcap | BSE
₹152.00 Closed
0.661
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹151.00₹153.00
₹152.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹80.00₹200.00
₹152.00
Open Price
₹151.00
Prev. Close
₹151.00
Volume
13,600

Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1153
  • R2154
  • R3155
  • Pivot
    152
  • S1151
  • S2150
  • S3149

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5104.24150.2
  • 1095.61150.36
  • 2052151.67
  • 5020.8154.23
  • 10010.4154.18
  • 2005.2149.12

Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.70-0.62-10.2510.1480.9580.9580.95
-4.011.9541.9634.4866.75194.59266.59
1.1711.5130.5529.156.28118.31-48.60
-3.15-10.7831.5428.71162.44405.1617.60
2.07-13.30-15.41-28.38-58.9167.25-64.84
27.21-3.13-11.03-38.07-88.08-79.58-85.77
-9.45-9.25-35.62-4.85216.92415.00649.09
5.28-1.711.10-18.62-37.55-43.96-67.68
-21.5125.0064.6355.170175.5158.82
-9.23-26.95-41.63-29.48-25.15102.66-23.75
5.185.606.8812.825.60594.74131.58
007.417.417.19-3.108.68

Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
24 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd.

Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2016PLC272442 and registration number is 272442. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Networking Equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Harish Motiani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Kanchan Sanjay Motiani
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Anushka Sanjay Motiani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Sanjay Motiani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Sehgal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Krishna Vyas
    Independent Director

FAQs on Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd. is ₹156.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd. is 5.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd. is ₹152.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd. is ₹200.00 and 52-week low of Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd. is ₹80.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

