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Silicon Rental Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

SILICON RENTAL SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Silicon Rental Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹77.10 Closed
-5.98₹ -4.90
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Silicon Rental Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹77.10₹78.05
₹77.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹57.00₹229.00
₹77.10
Open Price
₹78.00
Prev. Close
₹82.00
Volume
4,800

Source: Dion Global

Silicon Rental Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Silicon Rental Solutions		-10.97-12.63-9.18-14.19-52.39-20.77-1.70
Aditya Infotech		8.763.9549.50142.02226.4950.3927.74
E2E Networks		11.2155.2349.2549.2549.2514.288.34
Rashi Peripherals		7.0018.4074.18128.20211.5840.6622.72
MosChip Technologies		-0.55-8.56-9.581.7528.8430.9837.13
D-Link (India)		-1.09-16.28-4.199.86-14.7910.2825.64
TVS Electronics		3.532.99-0.5627.3621.9411.2721.77
Control Print		1.18-13.25-13.96-9.71-22.75-6.0011.08
Bharat Global Developers		-1.51-12.01-26.49-20.0510.7080.3243.02
DC Infotech and Communication		7.7621.6926.7050.7845.8332.9040.27
HCL Infosystems		-0.09-5.22-6.46-14.57-21.93-16.04-4.45
Aztec Fluids & Machinery		-7.97-6.85-4.27-11.8119.053.672.18
Ducon Infratechnologies		7.460.32-5.37-14.56-42.99-20.32-22.24
Reganto Enterprises		-1.60-9.02-39.23-50.08-55.0113.4749.27
Cerebra Integrated Technologies		-4.67-6.23-31.74-47.81-63.66-21.22-45.26
Takyon Networks		0.25-1.33-47.20-47.24-62.44-28.93-18.53
Benchmark Computer Solutions		10.21-16.7161.6243.8626.60-21.03-13.21
Vama Industries		8.1818.50-1.440.24-31.67-3.97-16.87
Labelkraft Technologies		-1.591.64-3.0519.230.81-6.562.13
ACI Infocom		26.1229.0133.0759.43-10.1112.094.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Silicon Rental Solutions has declined 52.39% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (226.49%), E2E Networks (49.25%), Rashi Peripherals (211.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Silicon Rental Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (27.74%) and E2E Networks (8.34%).

Silicon Rental Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Silicon Rental Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
585.9884.64
1083.9384.24
2084.0783.43
5080.1483.32
10085.0789
200108.11107.98

Source: Dion Global

Silicon Rental Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Silicon Rental Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.78%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Silicon Rental Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 17, 2026, 01:32 AM IST ISTSilicon Rental Solut - Announcement Under Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR)-Intimation Of Lapse And Forfeiture Of 5,50,400 Convertibl
Jul 15, 2026, 01:45 AM IST ISTSilicon Rental Solut - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 12:42 AM IST ISTSilicon Rental Solut - Statement Of Deviation And Variation For The Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 27, 2026, 12:39 AM IST ISTSilicon Rental Solut - Results For The Financial Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 27, 2026, 12:26 AM IST ISTSilicon Rental Solut - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated 26.05.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Silicon Rental Solutions

Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2016PLC272442 and registration number is 272442. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Networking Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 114.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Harish Motiani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Kanchan Sanjay Motiani
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Anushka Sanjay Motiani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Sanjay Motiani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Sehgal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Jain
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on Silicon Rental Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Silicon Rental Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silicon Rental Solutions is ₹77.10 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Silicon Rental Solutions?

The Silicon Rental Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Silicon Rental Solutions?

The market cap of Silicon Rental Solutions is ₹88.04 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Silicon Rental Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Silicon Rental Solutions are ₹78.05 and ₹77.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Silicon Rental Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Silicon Rental Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Silicon Rental Solutions is ₹229.00 and 52-week low of Silicon Rental Solutions is ₹57.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Silicon Rental Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Silicon Rental Solutions has shown returns of -5.98% over the past day, -12.63% for the past month, -9.18% over 3 months, -52.39% over 1 year, -20.77% across 3 years, and -1.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Silicon Rental Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Silicon Rental Solutions are 8.60 and 0.82 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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