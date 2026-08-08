Here's the live share price of Silicon Rental Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|-10.97
|-12.63
|-9.18
|-14.19
|-52.39
|-20.77
|-1.70
|Aditya Infotech
|8.76
|3.95
|49.50
|142.02
|226.49
|50.39
|27.74
|E2E Networks
|11.21
|55.23
|49.25
|49.25
|49.25
|14.28
|8.34
|Rashi Peripherals
|7.00
|18.40
|74.18
|128.20
|211.58
|40.66
|22.72
|MosChip Technologies
|-0.55
|-8.56
|-9.58
|1.75
|28.84
|30.98
|37.13
|D-Link (India)
|-1.09
|-16.28
|-4.19
|9.86
|-14.79
|10.28
|25.64
|TVS Electronics
|3.53
|2.99
|-0.56
|27.36
|21.94
|11.27
|21.77
|Control Print
|1.18
|-13.25
|-13.96
|-9.71
|-22.75
|-6.00
|11.08
|Bharat Global Developers
|-1.51
|-12.01
|-26.49
|-20.05
|10.70
|80.32
|43.02
|DC Infotech and Communication
|7.76
|21.69
|26.70
|50.78
|45.83
|32.90
|40.27
|HCL Infosystems
|-0.09
|-5.22
|-6.46
|-14.57
|-21.93
|-16.04
|-4.45
|Aztec Fluids & Machinery
|-7.97
|-6.85
|-4.27
|-11.81
|19.05
|3.67
|2.18
|Ducon Infratechnologies
|7.46
|0.32
|-5.37
|-14.56
|-42.99
|-20.32
|-22.24
|Reganto Enterprises
|-1.60
|-9.02
|-39.23
|-50.08
|-55.01
|13.47
|49.27
|Cerebra Integrated Technologies
|-4.67
|-6.23
|-31.74
|-47.81
|-63.66
|-21.22
|-45.26
|Takyon Networks
|0.25
|-1.33
|-47.20
|-47.24
|-62.44
|-28.93
|-18.53
|Benchmark Computer Solutions
|10.21
|-16.71
|61.62
|43.86
|26.60
|-21.03
|-13.21
|Vama Industries
|8.18
|18.50
|-1.44
|0.24
|-31.67
|-3.97
|-16.87
|Labelkraft Technologies
|-1.59
|1.64
|-3.05
|19.23
|0.81
|-6.56
|2.13
|ACI Infocom
|26.12
|29.01
|33.07
|59.43
|-10.11
|12.09
|4.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Silicon Rental Solutions has declined 52.39% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (226.49%), E2E Networks (49.25%), Rashi Peripherals (211.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Silicon Rental Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (27.74%) and E2E Networks (8.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|85.98
|84.64
|10
|83.93
|84.24
|20
|84.07
|83.43
|50
|80.14
|83.32
|100
|85.07
|89
|200
|108.11
|107.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Silicon Rental Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.78%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 17, 2026, 01:32 AM IST IST
|Silicon Rental Solut - Announcement Under Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR)-Intimation Of Lapse And Forfeiture Of 5,50,400 Convertibl
|Jul 15, 2026, 01:45 AM IST IST
|Silicon Rental Solut - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 12:42 AM IST IST
|Silicon Rental Solut - Statement Of Deviation And Variation For The Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 27, 2026, 12:39 AM IST IST
|Silicon Rental Solut - Results For The Financial Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 27, 2026, 12:26 AM IST IST
|Silicon Rental Solut - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated 26.05.2026
Source: Dion Global
Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2016PLC272442 and registration number is 272442. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Networking Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 114.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silicon Rental Solutions is ₹77.10 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Silicon Rental Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Silicon Rental Solutions is ₹88.04 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Silicon Rental Solutions are ₹78.05 and ₹77.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Silicon Rental Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Silicon Rental Solutions is ₹229.00 and 52-week low of Silicon Rental Solutions is ₹57.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Silicon Rental Solutions has shown returns of -5.98% over the past day, -12.63% for the past month, -9.18% over 3 months, -52.39% over 1 year, -20.77% across 3 years, and -1.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Silicon Rental Solutions are 8.60 and 0.82 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global