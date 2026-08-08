What is the share price of Silicon Rental Solutions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silicon Rental Solutions is ₹77.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Silicon Rental Solutions? The Silicon Rental Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Silicon Rental Solutions? The market cap of Silicon Rental Solutions is ₹88.04 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Silicon Rental Solutions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Silicon Rental Solutions are ₹78.05 and ₹77.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Silicon Rental Solutions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Silicon Rental Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Silicon Rental Solutions is ₹229.00 and 52-week low of Silicon Rental Solutions is ₹57.00 as on .

How has the Silicon Rental Solutions performed historically in terms of returns? The Silicon Rental Solutions has shown returns of -5.98% over the past day, -12.63% for the past month, -9.18% over 3 months, -52.39% over 1 year, -20.77% across 3 years, and -1.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Silicon Rental Solutions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Silicon Rental Solutions are 8.60 and 0.82 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global