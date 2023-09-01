Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.70
|-0.62
|-10.25
|10.14
|80.95
|80.95
|80.95
|-4.01
|1.95
|41.96
|34.48
|66.75
|194.59
|266.59
|1.17
|11.51
|30.55
|29.15
|6.28
|118.31
|-48.60
|-3.15
|-10.78
|31.54
|28.71
|162.44
|405.16
|17.60
|2.07
|-13.30
|-15.41
|-28.38
|-58.91
|67.25
|-64.84
|27.21
|-3.13
|-11.03
|-38.07
|-88.08
|-79.58
|-85.77
|-9.45
|-9.25
|-35.62
|-4.85
|216.92
|415.00
|649.09
|5.28
|-1.71
|1.10
|-18.62
|-37.55
|-43.96
|-67.68
|-21.51
|25.00
|64.63
|55.17
|0
|175.51
|58.82
|-9.23
|-26.95
|-41.63
|-29.48
|-25.15
|102.66
|-23.75
|5.18
|5.60
|6.88
|12.82
|5.60
|594.74
|131.58
|0
|0
|7.41
|7.41
|7.19
|-3.10
|8.68
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|24 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2016PLC272442 and registration number is 272442. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Networking Equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd. is ₹156.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd. is 5.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd. is ₹152.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd. is ₹200.00 and 52-week low of Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd. is ₹80.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.