What is the share price of Labelkraft Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Labelkraft Technologies is ₹62.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Labelkraft Technologies? The Labelkraft Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Labelkraft Technologies? The market cap of Labelkraft Technologies is ₹20.11 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Labelkraft Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Labelkraft Technologies are ₹62.00 and ₹62.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Labelkraft Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Labelkraft Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Labelkraft Technologies is ₹66.50 and 52-week low of Labelkraft Technologies is ₹45.60 as on .

How has the Labelkraft Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Labelkraft Technologies has shown returns of -1.59% over the past day, 1.64% for the past month, -3.05% over 3 months, 0.81% over 1 year, -6.56% across 3 years, and 2.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Labelkraft Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Labelkraft Technologies are 15.35 and 1.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global