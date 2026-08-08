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Labelkraft Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

LABELKRAFT TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Labelkraft Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹62.00 Closed
-1.59₹ -1.00
As on Aug 04, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Labelkraft Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹62.00₹62.00
₹62.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹45.60₹66.50
₹62.00
Open Price
₹62.00
Prev. Close
₹63.00
Volume
4,000

Source: Dion Global

Labelkraft Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Labelkraft Technologies		-1.591.64-3.0519.230.81-6.562.13
Aditya Infotech		8.763.9549.50142.02226.4950.3927.74
E2E Networks		11.2155.2349.2549.2549.2514.288.34
Rashi Peripherals		7.0018.4074.18128.20211.5840.6622.72
MosChip Technologies		-0.55-8.56-9.581.7528.8430.9837.13
D-Link (India)		-1.09-16.28-4.199.86-14.7910.2825.64
TVS Electronics		3.532.99-0.5627.3621.9411.2721.77
Control Print		1.18-13.25-13.96-9.71-22.75-6.0011.08
Bharat Global Developers		-1.51-12.01-26.49-20.0510.7080.3243.02
DC Infotech and Communication		7.7621.6926.7050.7845.8332.9040.27
HCL Infosystems		-0.09-5.22-6.46-14.57-21.93-16.04-4.45
Aztec Fluids & Machinery		-7.97-6.85-4.27-11.8119.053.672.18
Ducon Infratechnologies		7.460.32-5.37-14.56-42.99-20.32-22.24
Reganto Enterprises		-1.60-9.02-39.23-50.08-55.0113.4749.27
Silicon Rental Solutions		-10.97-12.63-9.18-14.19-52.39-20.77-1.70
Cerebra Integrated Technologies		-4.67-6.23-31.74-47.81-63.66-21.22-45.26
Takyon Networks		0.25-1.33-47.20-47.24-62.44-28.93-18.53
Benchmark Computer Solutions		10.21-16.7161.6243.8626.60-21.03-13.21
Vama Industries		8.1818.50-1.440.24-31.67-3.97-16.87
ACI Infocom		26.1229.0133.0759.43-10.1112.094.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Labelkraft Technologies has gained 0.81% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (226.49%), E2E Networks (49.25%), Rashi Peripherals (211.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Labelkraft Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (27.74%) and E2E Networks (8.34%).

Labelkraft Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Labelkraft Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
562.0562
1061.561.87
2062.2661.47
5057.4760.37
10061.461.56
20065.8864.12

Source: Dion Global

Labelkraft Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Labelkraft Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Labelkraft Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:32 PM IST ISTLabelkraft Technolog - Intimation Of 04Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company Including The Notice Of Annual General Meetin
Aug 04, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTLabelkraft Technolog - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 30, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTLabelkraft Technolog - Intimation Of Cut Off Date For E-Voting And Voting At The 4Th AGM Scheduled To Be Held On 26Th August
Jul 30, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTLabelkraft Technolog - Board Meeting Outcome for The Board Has Not Recommended For Any Dividend For The Financial Year 2025-2
Jul 27, 2026, 11:05 PM IST ISTLabelkraft Technolog - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 30Th July 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Labelkraft Technologies

Labelkraft Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/10/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31900KA2022PLC166857 and registration number is 166857. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Equipments & Peripherals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ranjeet Solanki Kumar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Shraddha
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Raashi Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Hemalatha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar Kiran Raj
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramachandran Venkatasubramanian
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Labelkraft Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Labelkraft Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Labelkraft Technologies is ₹62.00 as on Aug 04, 2026.

What kind of stock is Labelkraft Technologies?

The Labelkraft Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Labelkraft Technologies?

The market cap of Labelkraft Technologies is ₹20.11 Cr as on Aug 04, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Labelkraft Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Labelkraft Technologies are ₹62.00 and ₹62.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Labelkraft Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Labelkraft Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Labelkraft Technologies is ₹66.50 and 52-week low of Labelkraft Technologies is ₹45.60 as on Aug 04, 2026.

How has the Labelkraft Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Labelkraft Technologies has shown returns of -1.59% over the past day, 1.64% for the past month, -3.05% over 3 months, 0.81% over 1 year, -6.56% across 3 years, and 2.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Labelkraft Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Labelkraft Technologies are 15.35 and 1.51 on Aug 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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