Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-6.73
|3.90
|25.00
|43.39
|43.39
|43.39
|43.39
|6.13
|14.85
|21.97
|59.27
|67.14
|258.85
|107.49
|8.03
|2.15
|8.44
|18.59
|20.69
|283.54
|17.29
|1.29
|1.42
|0
|35.70
|141.17
|141.17
|141.17
|1.14
|9.72
|5.88
|-17.27
|-43.56
|-4.81
|-55.49
|6.03
|-8.49
|71.49
|72.74
|-9.09
|1,034.24
|542.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Computers - Accessories/Peripherals
The market cap of Labelkraft Technologies Ltd. is ₹25.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Labelkraft Technologies Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Labelkraft Technologies Ltd. is 7.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Labelkraft Technologies Ltd. is ₹80.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Labelkraft Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Labelkraft Technologies Ltd. is ₹96.00 and 52-week low of Labelkraft Technologies Ltd. is ₹52.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.