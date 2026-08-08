Here's the live share price of Labelkraft Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Labelkraft Technologies
|-1.59
|1.64
|-3.05
|19.23
|0.81
|-6.56
|2.13
|Aditya Infotech
|8.76
|3.95
|49.50
|142.02
|226.49
|50.39
|27.74
|E2E Networks
|11.21
|55.23
|49.25
|49.25
|49.25
|14.28
|8.34
|Rashi Peripherals
|7.00
|18.40
|74.18
|128.20
|211.58
|40.66
|22.72
|MosChip Technologies
|-0.55
|-8.56
|-9.58
|1.75
|28.84
|30.98
|37.13
|D-Link (India)
|-1.09
|-16.28
|-4.19
|9.86
|-14.79
|10.28
|25.64
|TVS Electronics
|3.53
|2.99
|-0.56
|27.36
|21.94
|11.27
|21.77
|Control Print
|1.18
|-13.25
|-13.96
|-9.71
|-22.75
|-6.00
|11.08
|Bharat Global Developers
|-1.51
|-12.01
|-26.49
|-20.05
|10.70
|80.32
|43.02
|DC Infotech and Communication
|7.76
|21.69
|26.70
|50.78
|45.83
|32.90
|40.27
|HCL Infosystems
|-0.09
|-5.22
|-6.46
|-14.57
|-21.93
|-16.04
|-4.45
|Aztec Fluids & Machinery
|-7.97
|-6.85
|-4.27
|-11.81
|19.05
|3.67
|2.18
|Ducon Infratechnologies
|7.46
|0.32
|-5.37
|-14.56
|-42.99
|-20.32
|-22.24
|Reganto Enterprises
|-1.60
|-9.02
|-39.23
|-50.08
|-55.01
|13.47
|49.27
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|-10.97
|-12.63
|-9.18
|-14.19
|-52.39
|-20.77
|-1.70
|Cerebra Integrated Technologies
|-4.67
|-6.23
|-31.74
|-47.81
|-63.66
|-21.22
|-45.26
|Takyon Networks
|0.25
|-1.33
|-47.20
|-47.24
|-62.44
|-28.93
|-18.53
|Benchmark Computer Solutions
|10.21
|-16.71
|61.62
|43.86
|26.60
|-21.03
|-13.21
|Vama Industries
|8.18
|18.50
|-1.44
|0.24
|-31.67
|-3.97
|-16.87
|ACI Infocom
|26.12
|29.01
|33.07
|59.43
|-10.11
|12.09
|4.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Labelkraft Technologies has gained 0.81% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (226.49%), E2E Networks (49.25%), Rashi Peripherals (211.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Labelkraft Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (27.74%) and E2E Networks (8.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|62.05
|62
|10
|61.5
|61.87
|20
|62.26
|61.47
|50
|57.47
|60.37
|100
|61.4
|61.56
|200
|65.88
|64.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Labelkraft Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:32 PM IST IST
|Labelkraft Technolog - Intimation Of 04Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company Including The Notice Of Annual General Meetin
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|Labelkraft Technolog - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Labelkraft Technolog - Intimation Of Cut Off Date For E-Voting And Voting At The 4Th AGM Scheduled To Be Held On 26Th August
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Labelkraft Technolog - Board Meeting Outcome for The Board Has Not Recommended For Any Dividend For The Financial Year 2025-2
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:05 PM IST IST
|Labelkraft Technolog - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 30Th July 2026
Source: Dion Global
Labelkraft Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/10/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31900KA2022PLC166857 and registration number is 166857. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Equipments & Peripherals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Labelkraft Technologies is ₹62.00 as on Aug 04, 2026.
The Labelkraft Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Labelkraft Technologies is ₹20.11 Cr as on Aug 04, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Labelkraft Technologies are ₹62.00 and ₹62.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Labelkraft Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Labelkraft Technologies is ₹66.50 and 52-week low of Labelkraft Technologies is ₹45.60 as on Aug 04, 2026.
The Labelkraft Technologies has shown returns of -1.59% over the past day, 1.64% for the past month, -3.05% over 3 months, 0.81% over 1 year, -6.56% across 3 years, and 2.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Labelkraft Technologies are 15.35 and 1.51 on Aug 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global