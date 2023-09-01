Follow Us

Labelkraft Technologies Ltd. Share Price

LABELKRAFT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : Computers - Accessories/Peripherals | Smallcap | BSE
₹80.00 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Labelkraft Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹80.00₹80.00
₹80.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹52.50₹96.00
₹80.00
Open Price
₹80.00
Prev. Close
₹80.00
Volume
2,000

Labelkraft Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R180
  • R280
  • R380
  • Pivot
    80
  • S180
  • S280
  • S380

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.1680.19
  • 105.5879.24
  • 202.7978.36
  • 501.1274.43
  • 1000.560
  • 2000.280

Labelkraft Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.733.9025.0043.3943.3943.3943.39
6.1314.8521.9759.2767.14258.85107.49
8.032.158.4418.5920.69283.5417.29
1.291.42035.70141.17141.17141.17
1.149.725.88-17.27-43.56-4.81-55.49
6.03-8.4971.4972.74-9.091,034.24542.80

Labelkraft Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Labelkraft Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Labelkraft Technologies Ltd.

Computers - Accessories/Peripherals

Management

  • Ms. Hemalatha
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Shraddha
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Raashi Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kant Jagetiya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramachandran Venkata Subramanian
    Independent Director

FAQs on Labelkraft Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Labelkraft Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Labelkraft Technologies Ltd. is ₹25.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Labelkraft Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Labelkraft Technologies Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Labelkraft Technologies Ltd. is 7.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Labelkraft Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Labelkraft Technologies Ltd. is ₹80.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Labelkraft Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Labelkraft Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Labelkraft Technologies Ltd. is ₹96.00 and 52-week low of Labelkraft Technologies Ltd. is ₹52.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

