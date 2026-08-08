What is the share price of Vama Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vama Industries is ₹4.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Vama Industries? The Vama Industries is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vama Industries? The market cap of Vama Industries is ₹21.54 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vama Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vama Industries are ₹4.21 and ₹3.77.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vama Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vama Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vama Industries is ₹8.05 and 52-week low of Vama Industries is ₹3.00 as on .

How has the Vama Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Vama Industries has shown returns of 7.33% over the past day, 18.5% for the past month, -1.44% over 3 months, -31.67% over 1 year, -3.97% across 3 years, and -16.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vama Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vama Industries are -9.21 and 1.33 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global