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Vama Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

VAMA INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Vama Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.10 Closed
7.33₹ 0.28
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vama Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.77₹4.21
₹4.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.00₹8.05
₹4.10
Open Price
₹3.82
Prev. Close
₹3.82
Volume
38,387

Source: Dion Global

Vama Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vama Industries		8.1818.50-1.440.24-31.67-3.97-16.87
Aditya Infotech		8.763.9549.50142.02226.4950.3927.74
E2E Networks		11.2155.2349.2549.2549.2514.288.34
Rashi Peripherals		7.0018.4074.18128.20211.5840.6622.72
MosChip Technologies		-0.55-8.56-9.581.7528.8430.9837.13
D-Link (India)		-1.09-16.28-4.199.86-14.7910.2825.64
TVS Electronics		3.532.99-0.5627.3621.9411.2721.77
Control Print		1.18-13.25-13.96-9.71-22.75-6.0011.08
Bharat Global Developers		-1.51-12.01-26.49-20.0510.7080.3243.02
DC Infotech and Communication		7.7621.6926.7050.7845.8332.9040.27
HCL Infosystems		-0.09-5.22-6.46-14.57-21.93-16.04-4.45
Aztec Fluids & Machinery		-7.97-6.85-4.27-11.8119.053.672.18
Ducon Infratechnologies		7.460.32-5.37-14.56-42.99-20.32-22.24
Reganto Enterprises		-1.60-9.02-39.23-50.08-55.0113.4749.27
Silicon Rental Solutions		-10.97-12.63-9.18-14.19-52.39-20.77-1.70
Cerebra Integrated Technologies		-4.67-6.23-31.74-47.81-63.66-21.22-45.26
Takyon Networks		0.25-1.33-47.20-47.24-62.44-28.93-18.53
Benchmark Computer Solutions		10.21-16.7161.6243.8626.60-21.03-13.21
Labelkraft Technologies		-1.591.64-3.0519.230.81-6.562.13
ACI Infocom		26.1229.0133.0759.43-10.1112.094.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vama Industries has declined 31.67% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (226.49%), E2E Networks (49.25%), Rashi Peripherals (211.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Vama Industries has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (27.74%) and E2E Networks (8.34%).

Vama Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vama Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.773.83
103.753.79
203.713.76
503.793.8
1003.883.95
2004.314.41

Source: Dion Global

Vama Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vama Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 57.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vama Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTVama Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Jul 07, 2026, 06:06 AM IST ISTVama Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 04:13 AM IST ISTVama Industries - Results For The Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 18, 2026, 05:50 AM IST ISTVama Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
Apr 06, 2026, 09:21 PM IST ISTVama Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Vama Industries

Vama Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1985PLC041126 and registration number is 041126. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of computers, computer peripheral equipment and software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. V Atchyuta Rama Raju
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. V Parvathi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jonnada Vaghira Kumari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shilpa Kotagiri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Kumar Shukla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vandana Modani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Vama Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Vama Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vama Industries is ₹4.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vama Industries?

The Vama Industries is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vama Industries?

The market cap of Vama Industries is ₹21.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vama Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vama Industries are ₹4.21 and ₹3.77.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vama Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vama Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vama Industries is ₹8.05 and 52-week low of Vama Industries is ₹3.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vama Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vama Industries has shown returns of 7.33% over the past day, 18.5% for the past month, -1.44% over 3 months, -31.67% over 1 year, -3.97% across 3 years, and -16.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vama Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vama Industries are -9.21 and 1.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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