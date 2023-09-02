Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Vama Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1985PLC041126 and registration number is 041126. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Networking Equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vama Industries Ltd. is ₹24.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vama Industries Ltd. is -12.72 and PB ratio of Vama Industries Ltd. is 1.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vama Industries Ltd. is ₹4.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vama Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vama Industries Ltd. is ₹8.39 and 52-week low of Vama Industries Ltd. is ₹3.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.