Here's the live share price of Vama Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vama Industries
|8.18
|18.50
|-1.44
|0.24
|-31.67
|-3.97
|-16.87
|Aditya Infotech
|8.76
|3.95
|49.50
|142.02
|226.49
|50.39
|27.74
|E2E Networks
|11.21
|55.23
|49.25
|49.25
|49.25
|14.28
|8.34
|Rashi Peripherals
|7.00
|18.40
|74.18
|128.20
|211.58
|40.66
|22.72
|MosChip Technologies
|-0.55
|-8.56
|-9.58
|1.75
|28.84
|30.98
|37.13
|D-Link (India)
|-1.09
|-16.28
|-4.19
|9.86
|-14.79
|10.28
|25.64
|TVS Electronics
|3.53
|2.99
|-0.56
|27.36
|21.94
|11.27
|21.77
|Control Print
|1.18
|-13.25
|-13.96
|-9.71
|-22.75
|-6.00
|11.08
|Bharat Global Developers
|-1.51
|-12.01
|-26.49
|-20.05
|10.70
|80.32
|43.02
|DC Infotech and Communication
|7.76
|21.69
|26.70
|50.78
|45.83
|32.90
|40.27
|HCL Infosystems
|-0.09
|-5.22
|-6.46
|-14.57
|-21.93
|-16.04
|-4.45
|Aztec Fluids & Machinery
|-7.97
|-6.85
|-4.27
|-11.81
|19.05
|3.67
|2.18
|Ducon Infratechnologies
|7.46
|0.32
|-5.37
|-14.56
|-42.99
|-20.32
|-22.24
|Reganto Enterprises
|-1.60
|-9.02
|-39.23
|-50.08
|-55.01
|13.47
|49.27
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|-10.97
|-12.63
|-9.18
|-14.19
|-52.39
|-20.77
|-1.70
|Cerebra Integrated Technologies
|-4.67
|-6.23
|-31.74
|-47.81
|-63.66
|-21.22
|-45.26
|Takyon Networks
|0.25
|-1.33
|-47.20
|-47.24
|-62.44
|-28.93
|-18.53
|Benchmark Computer Solutions
|10.21
|-16.71
|61.62
|43.86
|26.60
|-21.03
|-13.21
|Labelkraft Technologies
|-1.59
|1.64
|-3.05
|19.23
|0.81
|-6.56
|2.13
|ACI Infocom
|26.12
|29.01
|33.07
|59.43
|-10.11
|12.09
|4.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vama Industries has declined 31.67% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (226.49%), E2E Networks (49.25%), Rashi Peripherals (211.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Vama Industries has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (27.74%) and E2E Networks (8.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.77
|3.83
|10
|3.75
|3.79
|20
|3.71
|3.76
|50
|3.79
|3.8
|100
|3.88
|3.95
|200
|4.31
|4.41
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vama Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 57.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Vama Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 07, 2026, 06:06 AM IST IST
|Vama Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 04:13 AM IST IST
|Vama Industries - Results For The Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 18, 2026, 05:50 AM IST IST
|Vama Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
|Apr 06, 2026, 09:21 PM IST IST
|Vama Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Vama Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1985PLC041126 and registration number is 041126. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of computers, computer peripheral equipment and software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vama Industries is ₹4.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vama Industries is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vama Industries is ₹21.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vama Industries are ₹4.21 and ₹3.77.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vama Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vama Industries is ₹8.05 and 52-week low of Vama Industries is ₹3.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vama Industries has shown returns of 7.33% over the past day, 18.5% for the past month, -1.44% over 3 months, -31.67% over 1 year, -3.97% across 3 years, and -16.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vama Industries are -9.21 and 1.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global