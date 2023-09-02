Follow Us

Vama Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VAMA INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : IT Networking Equipment | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.59 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vama Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.37₹4.77
₹4.59
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.65₹8.39
₹4.59
Open Price
₹4.60
Prev. Close
₹4.59
Volume
1,13,369

Vama Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.78
  • R24.98
  • R35.18
  • Pivot
    4.58
  • S14.38
  • S24.18
  • S33.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.024.53
  • 106.994.57
  • 206.994.63
  • 507.354.71
  • 1007.854.9
  • 2009.215.5

Vama Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.28-1.711.10-18.62-37.55-43.96-67.68
-4.011.9541.9634.4866.75194.59266.59
1.2311.5730.6229.226.33118.43-48.57
-3.06-10.7031.6628.83162.68405.6317.70
0.70-0.62-10.2510.1480.9580.9580.95
2.07-13.30-15.41-28.38-58.9167.25-64.84
27.21-3.13-11.03-38.07-88.08-79.58-85.77
-9.45-9.25-35.62-4.85216.92415.00649.09
-21.5125.0064.6355.170175.5158.82
-9.23-26.95-41.63-29.48-25.15102.66-23.75
5.185.606.8812.825.60594.74131.58
007.417.417.19-3.108.68

Vama Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Vama Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vama Industries Ltd.

Vama Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1985PLC041126 and registration number is 041126. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Networking Equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. V Atchyuta Rama Raju
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. V Parvathi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. M Satish
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jonnada Vaghira kumari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. S B V Subramanyam Alumolu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. R Rama Sravanthi
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Shilpa Kotagiri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Vama Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vama Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Vama Industries Ltd. is ₹24.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vama Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vama Industries Ltd. is -12.72 and PB ratio of Vama Industries Ltd. is 1.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vama Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vama Industries Ltd. is ₹4.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vama Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vama Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vama Industries Ltd. is ₹8.39 and 52-week low of Vama Industries Ltd. is ₹3.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

