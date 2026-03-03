Facebook Pixel Code
Brisk Technovision Share Price

NSE
BSE

BRISK TECHNOVISION

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Brisk Technovision along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹73.00 Closed
-2.67₹ -2.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Brisk Technovision Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹73.00₹73.00
₹73.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹71.01₹122.50
₹73.00
Open Price
₹73.00
Prev. Close
₹75.00
Volume
800

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Brisk Technovision has declined 16.86% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -38.14%.

Brisk Technovision’s current P/E of 25.98x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Brisk Technovision Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Brisk Technovision		-2.670-16.09-27.00-35.96-26.49-16.86
Aditya Infotech		18.3516.6713.4327.5160.2317.029.89
MosChip Technologies		-8.97-11.49-13.27-5.6827.4145.3759.30
Rashi Peripherals		4.43-0.999.8226.7140.234.022.39
D-Link (India)		-0.21-1.46-7.57-16.9611.0718.5929.36
Control Print		-1.75-1.30-14.00-16.989.519.4023.00
Bharat Global Developers		-5.25-13.50-34.24-36.19-91.9286.7542.50
TVS Electronics		-1.96-8.70-29.86-10.3334.184.1416.59
HCL Infosystems		-4.82-2.43-11.21-22.51-4.60-3.454.70
DC Infotech and Communication		-8.431.20-2.05-5.80-9.2928.5629.94
Reganto Enterprises		-8.28-4.71-24.95-8.43-62.2030.4871.49
Aztec Fluids & Machinery		-4.39-7.71-3.2816.4413.773.852.29
Ducon Infratechnologies		-3.53-5.48-17.17-39.82-41.32-24.93-10.21
Silicon Rental Solutions		0.04-23.45-46.42-52.33-61.81-18.78-2.10
Cerebra Integrated Technologies		1.24-19.67-27.30-32.78-3.54-22.09-37.58
Takyon Networks		2.16-8.03-16.43-34.86-37.28-14.40-8.91
Vama Industries		0.77-2.00-16.38-31.53-44.10-10.38-9.63
Labelkraft Technologies		021.7414.29-5.08-9.680.130.08
Benchmark Computer Solutions		7.35-1.55-18.70-16.13-22.89-30.40-19.54
ACI Infocom		7.8917.14-17.45-33.15-45.3312.2427.86

Over the last one year, Brisk Technovision has declined 35.96% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (60.23%), MosChip Technologies (27.41%), Rashi Peripherals (40.23%). From a 5 year perspective, Brisk Technovision has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (9.89%) and MosChip Technologies (59.30%).

Brisk Technovision Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Brisk Technovision Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
575.3575.39
1076.1375.79
2076.0677.56
5087.8785.49
10098.3396.42
200119.08110.35

Brisk Technovision Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Brisk Technovision remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 40.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Brisk Technovision Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 13, 2026, 5:49 AM ISTBrisk Technovision - Fixation Of Record Date For The Interim Dividend
Feb 13, 2026, 5:40 AM ISTBrisk Technovision - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Friday, February 13, 2026, At 10:30 Am (I
Feb 02, 2026, 11:56 PM ISTBrisk Technovision - Board Meeting Intimation for Proposal For The Declaration And Payment Of The Interim Dividend.
Jan 14, 2026, 8:20 PM ISTBrisk Technovision - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Nov 15, 2025, 12:55 AM ISTBrisk Technovision - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

About Brisk Technovision

Brisk Technovision Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH2007PLC169441 and registration number is 169441. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Equipments & Peripherals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sankaranarayanan Ramasubramanian
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ganapati Chittaranjan Kenkare
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sankara Subramaniam Ramnath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikramsingh Rajpurohit
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Visalakshi Sridhar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Brisk Technovision Share Price

What is the share price of Brisk Technovision?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brisk Technovision is ₹73.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Brisk Technovision?

The Brisk Technovision is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Brisk Technovision?

The market cap of Brisk Technovision is ₹14.60 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Brisk Technovision?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Brisk Technovision are ₹73.00 and ₹73.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Brisk Technovision?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brisk Technovision stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brisk Technovision is ₹122.50 and 52-week low of Brisk Technovision is ₹71.01 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Brisk Technovision performed historically in terms of returns?

The Brisk Technovision has shown returns of -2.67% over the past day, -2.54% for the past month, -17.56% over 3 months, -38.14% over 1 year, -26.49% across 3 years, and -16.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Brisk Technovision?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brisk Technovision are 25.98 and 2.03 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Brisk Technovision News

