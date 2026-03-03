Here's the live share price of Brisk Technovision along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Brisk Technovision has declined 16.86% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -38.14%.
Brisk Technovision’s current P/E of 25.98x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Brisk Technovision
|-2.67
|0
|-16.09
|-27.00
|-35.96
|-26.49
|-16.86
|Aditya Infotech
|18.35
|16.67
|13.43
|27.51
|60.23
|17.02
|9.89
|MosChip Technologies
|-8.97
|-11.49
|-13.27
|-5.68
|27.41
|45.37
|59.30
|Rashi Peripherals
|4.43
|-0.99
|9.82
|26.71
|40.23
|4.02
|2.39
|D-Link (India)
|-0.21
|-1.46
|-7.57
|-16.96
|11.07
|18.59
|29.36
|Control Print
|-1.75
|-1.30
|-14.00
|-16.98
|9.51
|9.40
|23.00
|Bharat Global Developers
|-5.25
|-13.50
|-34.24
|-36.19
|-91.92
|86.75
|42.50
|TVS Electronics
|-1.96
|-8.70
|-29.86
|-10.33
|34.18
|4.14
|16.59
|HCL Infosystems
|-4.82
|-2.43
|-11.21
|-22.51
|-4.60
|-3.45
|4.70
|DC Infotech and Communication
|-8.43
|1.20
|-2.05
|-5.80
|-9.29
|28.56
|29.94
|Reganto Enterprises
|-8.28
|-4.71
|-24.95
|-8.43
|-62.20
|30.48
|71.49
|Aztec Fluids & Machinery
|-4.39
|-7.71
|-3.28
|16.44
|13.77
|3.85
|2.29
|Ducon Infratechnologies
|-3.53
|-5.48
|-17.17
|-39.82
|-41.32
|-24.93
|-10.21
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|0.04
|-23.45
|-46.42
|-52.33
|-61.81
|-18.78
|-2.10
|Cerebra Integrated Technologies
|1.24
|-19.67
|-27.30
|-32.78
|-3.54
|-22.09
|-37.58
|Takyon Networks
|2.16
|-8.03
|-16.43
|-34.86
|-37.28
|-14.40
|-8.91
|Vama Industries
|0.77
|-2.00
|-16.38
|-31.53
|-44.10
|-10.38
|-9.63
|Labelkraft Technologies
|0
|21.74
|14.29
|-5.08
|-9.68
|0.13
|0.08
|Benchmark Computer Solutions
|7.35
|-1.55
|-18.70
|-16.13
|-22.89
|-30.40
|-19.54
|ACI Infocom
|7.89
|17.14
|-17.45
|-33.15
|-45.33
|12.24
|27.86
Over the last one year, Brisk Technovision has declined 35.96% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (60.23%), MosChip Technologies (27.41%), Rashi Peripherals (40.23%). From a 5 year perspective, Brisk Technovision has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (9.89%) and MosChip Technologies (59.30%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|75.35
|75.39
|10
|76.13
|75.79
|20
|76.06
|77.56
|50
|87.87
|85.49
|100
|98.33
|96.42
|200
|119.08
|110.35
In the latest quarter, Brisk Technovision remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 40.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 13, 2026, 5:49 AM IST
|Brisk Technovision - Fixation Of Record Date For The Interim Dividend
|Feb 13, 2026, 5:40 AM IST
|Brisk Technovision - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Friday, February 13, 2026, At 10:30 Am (I
|Feb 02, 2026, 11:56 PM IST
|Brisk Technovision - Board Meeting Intimation for Proposal For The Declaration And Payment Of The Interim Dividend.
|Jan 14, 2026, 8:20 PM IST
|Brisk Technovision - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Nov 15, 2025, 12:55 AM IST
|Brisk Technovision - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Brisk Technovision Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH2007PLC169441 and registration number is 169441. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Equipments & Peripherals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brisk Technovision is ₹73.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Brisk Technovision is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Brisk Technovision is ₹14.60 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Brisk Technovision are ₹73.00 and ₹73.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brisk Technovision stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brisk Technovision is ₹122.50 and 52-week low of Brisk Technovision is ₹71.01 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Brisk Technovision has shown returns of -2.67% over the past day, -2.54% for the past month, -17.56% over 3 months, -38.14% over 1 year, -26.49% across 3 years, and -16.86% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brisk Technovision are 25.98 and 2.03 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.