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Cerebra Integrated Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

CEREBRA INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Cerebra Integrated Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.86 Closed
1.06₹ 0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Cerebra Integrated Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.72₹2.94
₹2.86
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.83₹10.14
₹2.86
Open Price
₹2.72
Prev. Close
₹2.83
Volume
30,248

Source: Dion Global

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cerebra Integrated Technologies		-4.67-6.23-31.74-47.81-63.66-21.22-45.26
Aditya Infotech		8.763.9549.50142.02226.4950.3927.74
E2E Networks		11.2155.2349.2549.2549.2514.288.34
Rashi Peripherals		7.0018.4074.18128.20211.5840.6622.72
MosChip Technologies		-0.55-8.56-9.581.7528.8430.9837.13
D-Link (India)		-1.09-16.28-4.199.86-14.7910.2825.64
TVS Electronics		3.532.99-0.5627.3621.9411.2721.77
Control Print		1.18-13.25-13.96-9.71-22.75-6.0011.08
Bharat Global Developers		-1.51-12.01-26.49-20.0510.7080.3243.02
DC Infotech and Communication		7.7621.6926.7050.7845.8332.9040.27
HCL Infosystems		-0.09-5.22-6.46-14.57-21.93-16.04-4.45
Aztec Fluids & Machinery		-7.97-6.85-4.27-11.8119.053.672.18
Ducon Infratechnologies		7.460.32-5.37-14.56-42.99-20.32-22.24
Reganto Enterprises		-1.60-9.02-39.23-50.08-55.0113.4749.27
Silicon Rental Solutions		-10.97-12.63-9.18-14.19-52.39-20.77-1.70
Takyon Networks		0.25-1.33-47.20-47.24-62.44-28.93-18.53
Benchmark Computer Solutions		10.21-16.7161.6243.8626.60-21.03-13.21
Vama Industries		8.1818.50-1.440.24-31.67-3.97-16.87
Labelkraft Technologies		-1.591.64-3.0519.230.81-6.562.13
ACI Infocom		26.1229.0133.0759.43-10.1112.094.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cerebra Integrated Technologies has declined 63.66% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (226.49%), E2E Networks (49.25%), Rashi Peripherals (211.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Cerebra Integrated Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (27.74%) and E2E Networks (8.34%).

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
532.99
103.023.01
203.073.08
503.363.36
1003.853.9
2005.374.83

Source: Dion Global

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cerebra Integrated Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Cerebra Integrated Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:32 AM IST ISTCerebra Integrat - Board Meeting Intimation for Convening Of Board Meeting On 13.08.2026
Aug 07, 2026, 12:31 AM IST ISTCerebra Integrat - Board Meeting Intimation for Convening Of Board Meeting On 13.08.2026
Jul 17, 2026, 10:07 PM IST ISTCerebra Integrat - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 17, 2026, 12:57 AM IST ISTCerebra Integrat - FILING OF APPLICATION BY CEREBRA INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED (CORPORATE APPLICANT) TO INITIATE CORPORA
Jun 10, 2026, 04:17 AM IST ISTCerebra Integrat - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Cerebra Integrated Technologies

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1993PLC015091 and registration number is 015091. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bare printed circuit boards, loading of components onto printed circuit boards; manufacture of interface cards (e.g. sound, video, controllers, network, modems). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 111.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. V Ranganathan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. P Vishwamurthy
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ramkripal Prashant Verma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Afzalkhan Usmankhan Afridi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Afjalbhai Allarakhabhai Roomi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kiran Murthi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vasudevan Padmanabhan Nair
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jignesh J Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ruma Chatterjee
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cerebra Integrated Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Cerebra Integrated Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cerebra Integrated Technologies is ₹2.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cerebra Integrated Technologies?

The Cerebra Integrated Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cerebra Integrated Technologies?

The market cap of Cerebra Integrated Technologies is ₹34.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cerebra Integrated Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cerebra Integrated Technologies are ₹2.94 and ₹2.72.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cerebra Integrated Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cerebra Integrated Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cerebra Integrated Technologies is ₹10.14 and 52-week low of Cerebra Integrated Technologies is ₹2.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Cerebra Integrated Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cerebra Integrated Technologies has shown returns of 1.06% over the past day, -6.23% for the past month, -31.74% over 3 months, -63.66% over 1 year, -21.22% across 3 years, and -45.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cerebra Integrated Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cerebra Integrated Technologies are -0.48 and 0.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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