What is the Market Cap of Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd.? The market cap of Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd. is ₹70.29 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd.? P/E ratio of Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd. is -13.78 and PB ratio of Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd. is 0.26 as on .

What is the share price of Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd. is ₹5.80 as on .