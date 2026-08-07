Here's the live share price of Cerebra Integrated Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cerebra Integrated Technologies
|-4.67
|-6.23
|-31.74
|-47.81
|-63.66
|-21.22
|-45.26
|Aditya Infotech
|8.76
|3.95
|49.50
|142.02
|226.49
|50.39
|27.74
|E2E Networks
|11.21
|55.23
|49.25
|49.25
|49.25
|14.28
|8.34
|Rashi Peripherals
|7.00
|18.40
|74.18
|128.20
|211.58
|40.66
|22.72
|MosChip Technologies
|-0.55
|-8.56
|-9.58
|1.75
|28.84
|30.98
|37.13
|D-Link (India)
|-1.09
|-16.28
|-4.19
|9.86
|-14.79
|10.28
|25.64
|TVS Electronics
|3.53
|2.99
|-0.56
|27.36
|21.94
|11.27
|21.77
|Control Print
|1.18
|-13.25
|-13.96
|-9.71
|-22.75
|-6.00
|11.08
|Bharat Global Developers
|-1.51
|-12.01
|-26.49
|-20.05
|10.70
|80.32
|43.02
|DC Infotech and Communication
|7.76
|21.69
|26.70
|50.78
|45.83
|32.90
|40.27
|HCL Infosystems
|-0.09
|-5.22
|-6.46
|-14.57
|-21.93
|-16.04
|-4.45
|Aztec Fluids & Machinery
|-7.97
|-6.85
|-4.27
|-11.81
|19.05
|3.67
|2.18
|Ducon Infratechnologies
|7.46
|0.32
|-5.37
|-14.56
|-42.99
|-20.32
|-22.24
|Reganto Enterprises
|-1.60
|-9.02
|-39.23
|-50.08
|-55.01
|13.47
|49.27
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|-10.97
|-12.63
|-9.18
|-14.19
|-52.39
|-20.77
|-1.70
|Takyon Networks
|0.25
|-1.33
|-47.20
|-47.24
|-62.44
|-28.93
|-18.53
|Benchmark Computer Solutions
|10.21
|-16.71
|61.62
|43.86
|26.60
|-21.03
|-13.21
|Vama Industries
|8.18
|18.50
|-1.44
|0.24
|-31.67
|-3.97
|-16.87
|Labelkraft Technologies
|-1.59
|1.64
|-3.05
|19.23
|0.81
|-6.56
|2.13
|ACI Infocom
|26.12
|29.01
|33.07
|59.43
|-10.11
|12.09
|4.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cerebra Integrated Technologies has declined 63.66% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (226.49%), E2E Networks (49.25%), Rashi Peripherals (211.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Cerebra Integrated Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (27.74%) and E2E Networks (8.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3
|2.99
|10
|3.02
|3.01
|20
|3.07
|3.08
|50
|3.36
|3.36
|100
|3.85
|3.9
|200
|5.37
|4.83
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cerebra Integrated Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:32 AM IST IST
|Cerebra Integrat - Board Meeting Intimation for Convening Of Board Meeting On 13.08.2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:31 AM IST IST
|Cerebra Integrat - Board Meeting Intimation for Convening Of Board Meeting On 13.08.2026
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:07 PM IST IST
|Cerebra Integrat - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 17, 2026, 12:57 AM IST IST
|Cerebra Integrat - FILING OF APPLICATION BY CEREBRA INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED (CORPORATE APPLICANT) TO INITIATE CORPORA
|Jun 10, 2026, 04:17 AM IST IST
|Cerebra Integrat - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1993PLC015091 and registration number is 015091. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bare printed circuit boards, loading of components onto printed circuit boards; manufacture of interface cards (e.g. sound, video, controllers, network, modems). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 111.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cerebra Integrated Technologies is ₹2.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cerebra Integrated Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cerebra Integrated Technologies is ₹34.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cerebra Integrated Technologies are ₹2.94 and ₹2.72.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cerebra Integrated Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cerebra Integrated Technologies is ₹10.14 and 52-week low of Cerebra Integrated Technologies is ₹2.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cerebra Integrated Technologies has shown returns of 1.06% over the past day, -6.23% for the past month, -31.74% over 3 months, -63.66% over 1 year, -21.22% across 3 years, and -45.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cerebra Integrated Technologies are -0.48 and 0.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global