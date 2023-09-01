Follow Us

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CEREBRA INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Networking Equipment | Smallcap | NSE
₹5.80 Closed
4.50.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.80₹5.80
₹5.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.60₹51.65
₹5.80
Open Price
₹5.80
Prev. Close
₹5.55
Volume
1,92,633

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.8
  • R25.8
  • R35.8
  • Pivot
    5.8
  • S15.8
  • S25.8
  • S35.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 536.645.21
  • 1037.45.16
  • 2038.85.34
  • 5044.815.86
  • 10047.847.54
  • 20061.7614.4

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
24.73-7.94-12.12-38.62-88.18-79.72-86.02
-3.811.9241.6534.6166.37194.81266.65
2.2312.9631.6531.187.33120.48-48.16
-3.11-9.9236.2565.15172.50395.4519.78
0-15.33-17.14-29.27-59.5861.52-65.79
0.2516.4230.9721.6522.9434.5581.05

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd.

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1993PLC015091 and registration number is 015091. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bare printed circuit boards, loading of components onto printed circuit boards; manufacture of interface cards (e.g. sound, video, controllers, network, modems). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 231.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 111.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. P E Krishnan
    Non Exe.Chairman&Ind.Director
  • Mr. V Ranganathan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. P Vishwamurthy
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Riyaz Suterwalla
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Amul Mahendra Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Parthasarathi Naik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Gopalakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. MVS Vasan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bhavna Philipose
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd. is ₹70.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd. is -13.78 and PB ratio of Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd. is 0.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd. is ₹5.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd. is ₹51.65 and 52-week low of Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd. is ₹4.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

