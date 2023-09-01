Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|24.73
|-7.94
|-12.12
|-38.62
|-88.18
|-79.72
|-86.02
|-3.81
|1.92
|41.65
|34.61
|66.37
|194.81
|266.65
|2.23
|12.96
|31.65
|31.18
|7.33
|120.48
|-48.16
|-3.11
|-9.92
|36.25
|65.15
|172.50
|395.45
|19.78
|0
|-15.33
|-17.14
|-29.27
|-59.58
|61.52
|-65.79
|0.25
|16.42
|30.97
|21.65
|22.94
|34.55
|81.05
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1993PLC015091 and registration number is 015091. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bare printed circuit boards, loading of components onto printed circuit boards; manufacture of interface cards (e.g. sound, video, controllers, network, modems). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 231.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 111.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd. is ₹70.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd. is -13.78 and PB ratio of Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd. is 0.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd. is ₹5.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd. is ₹51.65 and 52-week low of Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd. is ₹4.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.