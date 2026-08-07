What is the share price of Cerebra Integrated Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cerebra Integrated Technologies is ₹2.86 as on .

What kind of stock is Cerebra Integrated Technologies? The Cerebra Integrated Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cerebra Integrated Technologies? The market cap of Cerebra Integrated Technologies is ₹34.66 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Cerebra Integrated Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Cerebra Integrated Technologies are ₹2.94 and ₹2.72.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cerebra Integrated Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cerebra Integrated Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cerebra Integrated Technologies is ₹10.14 and 52-week low of Cerebra Integrated Technologies is ₹2.83 as on .

How has the Cerebra Integrated Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Cerebra Integrated Technologies has shown returns of 1.06% over the past day, -6.23% for the past month, -31.74% over 3 months, -63.66% over 1 year, -21.22% across 3 years, and -45.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cerebra Integrated Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cerebra Integrated Technologies are -0.48 and 0.34 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global