E2E Networks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/08/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900DL2009PLC341980 and registration number is 039406. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities; web portals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of E2E Networks Ltd. is ₹557.51 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of E2E Networks Ltd. is 38.92 and PB ratio of E2E Networks Ltd. is 11.29 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for E2E Networks Ltd. is ₹385.15 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which E2E Networks Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of E2E Networks Ltd. is ₹385.15 and 52-week low of E2E Networks Ltd. is ₹135.95 as on Aug 31, 2023.