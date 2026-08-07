Here's the live share price of E2E Networks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|E2E Networks
|11.21
|55.23
|49.25
|49.25
|49.25
|14.28
|8.34
|Aditya Infotech
|8.76
|3.95
|49.50
|142.02
|226.49
|50.39
|27.74
|Rashi Peripherals
|7.00
|18.40
|74.18
|128.20
|211.58
|40.66
|22.72
|MosChip Technologies
|-0.55
|-8.56
|-9.58
|1.75
|28.84
|30.98
|37.13
|D-Link (India)
|-1.09
|-16.28
|-4.19
|9.86
|-14.79
|10.28
|25.64
|TVS Electronics
|3.53
|2.99
|-0.56
|27.36
|21.94
|11.27
|21.77
|Control Print
|1.18
|-13.25
|-13.96
|-9.71
|-22.75
|-6.00
|11.08
|Bharat Global Developers
|-1.51
|-12.01
|-26.49
|-20.05
|10.70
|80.32
|43.02
|DC Infotech and Communication
|7.76
|21.69
|26.70
|50.78
|45.83
|32.90
|40.27
|HCL Infosystems
|-0.09
|-5.22
|-6.46
|-14.57
|-21.93
|-16.04
|-4.45
|Aztec Fluids & Machinery
|-7.97
|-6.85
|-4.27
|-11.81
|19.05
|3.67
|2.18
|Ducon Infratechnologies
|7.46
|0.32
|-5.37
|-14.56
|-42.99
|-20.32
|-22.24
|Reganto Enterprises
|-1.60
|-9.02
|-39.23
|-50.08
|-55.01
|13.47
|49.27
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|-10.97
|-12.63
|-9.18
|-14.19
|-52.39
|-20.77
|-1.70
|Cerebra Integrated Technologies
|-4.67
|-6.23
|-31.74
|-47.81
|-63.66
|-21.22
|-45.26
|Takyon Networks
|0.25
|-1.33
|-47.20
|-47.24
|-62.44
|-28.93
|-18.53
|Benchmark Computer Solutions
|10.21
|-16.71
|61.62
|43.86
|26.60
|-21.03
|-13.21
|Vama Industries
|8.18
|18.50
|-1.44
|0.24
|-31.67
|-3.97
|-16.87
|Labelkraft Technologies
|-1.59
|1.64
|-3.05
|19.23
|0.81
|-6.56
|2.13
|ACI Infocom
|26.12
|29.01
|33.07
|59.43
|-10.11
|12.09
|4.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, E2E Networks has gained 49.25% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (226.49%), Rashi Peripherals (211.58%), MosChip Technologies (28.84%). From a 5 year perspective, E2E Networks has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (27.74%) and Rashi Peripherals (22.72%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|512.15
|556.21
|10
|502.84
|527.06
|20
|450.87
|490.49
|50
|308.7
|0
|100
|154.35
|0
|200
|77.18
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, E2E Networks remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.07%, FII holding rose to 1.27%, and public shareholding moved up to 53.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|32,00,150
|0.45
|126.82
|22,45,405
|0.47
|88.99
|4,48,090
|0.86
|17.76
|2,90,250
|0.9
|11.5
|2,13,400
|0.39
|8.46
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:19 PM IST IST
|E2E Networks - E2E Networks Limited Has Informed The Exchange Regarding Appointment Of Mr. Amit As Senior Management Personne
|Jul 28, 2026, 05:03 PM IST IST
|E2E Networks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|E2E Networks - General Updates In Relation To Proceedings Before The Hon''ble Delhi High Court Regarding Stamp Duty Matter
|Jul 23, 2026, 01:39 AM IST IST
|E2E Networks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|E2E Networks - Monitoring Agency Reports For The Quarter Ending On June 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
E2E Networks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/08/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900DL2009PLC341980 and registration number is 039406. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities; web portals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 245.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for E2E Networks is ₹575.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The E2E Networks is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of E2E Networks is ₹11,826.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of E2E Networks are ₹615.00 and ₹575.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which E2E Networks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of E2E Networks is ₹627.00 and 52-week low of E2E Networks is ₹361.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The E2E Networks has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 55.23% for the past month, 49.25% over 3 months, 49.25% over 1 year, 14.28% across 3 years, and 8.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of E2E Networks are 379.56 and 7.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global