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E2E Networks Share Price

NSE
BSE

E2E NETWORKS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Theme
Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Here's the live share price of E2E Networks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹575.30 Closed
-5.00₹ -30.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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E2E Networks Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹575.30₹615.00
₹575.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹361.70₹627.00
₹575.30
Open Price
₹597.95
Prev. Close
₹605.55
Volume
1,81,123

Source: Dion Global

E2E Networks Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
E2E Networks		11.2155.2349.2549.2549.2514.288.34
Aditya Infotech		8.763.9549.50142.02226.4950.3927.74
Rashi Peripherals		7.0018.4074.18128.20211.5840.6622.72
MosChip Technologies		-0.55-8.56-9.581.7528.8430.9837.13
D-Link (India)		-1.09-16.28-4.199.86-14.7910.2825.64
TVS Electronics		3.532.99-0.5627.3621.9411.2721.77
Control Print		1.18-13.25-13.96-9.71-22.75-6.0011.08
Bharat Global Developers		-1.51-12.01-26.49-20.0510.7080.3243.02
DC Infotech and Communication		7.7621.6926.7050.7845.8332.9040.27
HCL Infosystems		-0.09-5.22-6.46-14.57-21.93-16.04-4.45
Aztec Fluids & Machinery		-7.97-6.85-4.27-11.8119.053.672.18
Ducon Infratechnologies		7.460.32-5.37-14.56-42.99-20.32-22.24
Reganto Enterprises		-1.60-9.02-39.23-50.08-55.0113.4749.27
Silicon Rental Solutions		-10.97-12.63-9.18-14.19-52.39-20.77-1.70
Cerebra Integrated Technologies		-4.67-6.23-31.74-47.81-63.66-21.22-45.26
Takyon Networks		0.25-1.33-47.20-47.24-62.44-28.93-18.53
Benchmark Computer Solutions		10.21-16.7161.6243.8626.60-21.03-13.21
Vama Industries		8.1818.50-1.440.24-31.67-3.97-16.87
Labelkraft Technologies		-1.591.64-3.0519.230.81-6.562.13
ACI Infocom		26.1229.0133.0759.43-10.1112.094.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, E2E Networks has gained 49.25% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (226.49%), Rashi Peripherals (211.58%), MosChip Technologies (28.84%). From a 5 year perspective, E2E Networks has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (27.74%) and Rashi Peripherals (22.72%).

E2E Networks Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

E2E Networks Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5512.15556.21
10502.84527.06
20450.87490.49
50308.70
100154.350
20077.180

Source: Dion Global

E2E Networks Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, E2E Networks remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.07%, FII holding rose to 1.27%, and public shareholding moved up to 53.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

E2E Networks Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
32,00,1500.45126.82
22,45,4050.4788.99
4,48,0900.8617.76
2,90,2500.911.5
2,13,4000.398.46

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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E2E Networks Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 07:19 PM IST ISTE2E Networks - E2E Networks Limited Has Informed The Exchange Regarding Appointment Of Mr. Amit As Senior Management Personne
Jul 28, 2026, 05:03 PM IST ISTE2E Networks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 27, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTE2E Networks - General Updates In Relation To Proceedings Before The Hon''ble Delhi High Court Regarding Stamp Duty Matter
Jul 23, 2026, 01:39 AM IST ISTE2E Networks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 21, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTE2E Networks - Monitoring Agency Reports For The Quarter Ending On June 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About E2E Networks

E2E Networks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/08/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900DL2009PLC341980 and registration number is 039406. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities; web portals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 245.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gaurav Munjal
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Tarun Dua
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Srishti Baweja
    Whole Time Director & COO
  • Ms. Megha Raheja
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Prashant Chiranjive Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Seema Ambastha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Naman K Sarawagi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sonu Gosain Soni
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on E2E Networks Share Price

What is the share price of E2E Networks?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for E2E Networks is ₹575.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is E2E Networks?

The E2E Networks is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of E2E Networks?

The market cap of E2E Networks is ₹11,826.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of E2E Networks?

Today’s highest and lowest price of E2E Networks are ₹615.00 and ₹575.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of E2E Networks?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which E2E Networks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of E2E Networks is ₹627.00 and 52-week low of E2E Networks is ₹361.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the E2E Networks performed historically in terms of returns?

The E2E Networks has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 55.23% for the past month, 49.25% over 3 months, 49.25% over 1 year, 14.28% across 3 years, and 8.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of E2E Networks?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of E2E Networks are 379.56 and 7.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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