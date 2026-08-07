What is the share price of E2E Networks? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for E2E Networks is ₹575.30 as on .

What kind of stock is E2E Networks? The E2E Networks is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of E2E Networks? The market cap of E2E Networks is ₹11,826.15 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of E2E Networks? Today’s highest and lowest price of E2E Networks are ₹615.00 and ₹575.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of E2E Networks? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which E2E Networks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of E2E Networks is ₹627.00 and 52-week low of E2E Networks is ₹361.70 as on .

How has the E2E Networks performed historically in terms of returns? The E2E Networks has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, 55.23% for the past month, 49.25% over 3 months, 49.25% over 1 year, 14.28% across 3 years, and 8.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of E2E Networks? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of E2E Networks are 379.56 and 7.02 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global