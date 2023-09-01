Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

E2E Networks Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

E2E NETWORKS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹385.15 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

E2E Networks Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹385.15₹385.15
₹385.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹135.95₹385.15
₹385.15
Open Price
₹385.15
Prev. Close
₹385.15
Volume
4,569

E2E Networks Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1385.15
  • R2385.15
  • R3385.15
  • Pivot
    385.15
  • S1385.15
  • S2385.15
  • S3385.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5177.55372.51
  • 10176.44359.46
  • 20181.43333.7
  • 50190.33277.88
  • 100160.83236.78
  • 200139.62204.98

E2E Networks Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.1944.71131.88161.1291.431,440.60387.53
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

E2E Networks Ltd. Share Holdings

E2E Networks Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Jul, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About E2E Networks Ltd.

E2E Networks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/08/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900DL2009PLC341980 and registration number is 039406. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities; web portals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Tarun Dua
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Srishti Baweja
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Aditya Bhushan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Munjal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Varun Pratap Rajda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naman K Sarawagi
    Independent Director

FAQs on E2E Networks Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of E2E Networks Ltd.?

The market cap of E2E Networks Ltd. is ₹557.51 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of E2E Networks Ltd.?

P/E ratio of E2E Networks Ltd. is 38.92 and PB ratio of E2E Networks Ltd. is 11.29 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of E2E Networks Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for E2E Networks Ltd. is ₹385.15 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of E2E Networks Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which E2E Networks Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of E2E Networks Ltd. is ₹385.15 and 52-week low of E2E Networks Ltd. is ₹135.95 as on Aug 31, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data