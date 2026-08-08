What is the share price of Venus Remedies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Venus Remedies is ₹1,565.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Venus Remedies? The Venus Remedies is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Venus Remedies? The market cap of Venus Remedies is ₹2,091.93 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Venus Remedies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Venus Remedies are ₹1,577.00 and ₹1,525.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Venus Remedies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Venus Remedies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Venus Remedies is ₹2,043.15 and 52-week low of Venus Remedies is ₹423.70 as on .

How has the Venus Remedies performed historically in terms of returns? The Venus Remedies has shown returns of 0.17% over the past day, -9.81% for the past month, 61.36% over 3 months, 213.69% over 1 year, 83.33% across 3 years, and 20.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Venus Remedies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Venus Remedies are 18.01 and 3.15 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.64 per annum.

Source: Dion Global