Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Venus Remedies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VENUS REMEDIES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹229.55 Closed
-0.82-1.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Venus Remedies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹225.05₹233.70
₹229.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹145.80₹300.00
₹229.55
Open Price
₹231.00
Prev. Close
₹231.45
Volume
19,311

Venus Remedies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1232.82
  • R2237.58
  • R3241.47
  • Pivot
    228.93
  • S1224.17
  • S2220.28
  • S3215.52

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5204.78235.23
  • 10205.06240.09
  • 20205.44246.61
  • 50211.37245.91
  • 100213.01232.03
  • 200259.25222.91

Venus Remedies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.21-13.45-5.1235.626.89141.20295.92
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Venus Remedies Ltd. Share Holdings

Venus Remedies Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF740.030

Venus Remedies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Venus Remedies Ltd.

Venus Remedies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232CH1989PLC009705 and registration number is 009705. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 575.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pawan Chaudhary
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Manu Chaudhary
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Peeyush Jain
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashutosh Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Akshansh Chaudhary
    Executive Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Savita Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N P S Monga
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Navdeep Sud
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Gilbert Wenzel
    Independent Director
  • Dr. S K Chadha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Venus Remedies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Venus Remedies Ltd.?

The market cap of Venus Remedies Ltd. is ₹306.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Venus Remedies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Venus Remedies Ltd. is 13.81 and PB ratio of Venus Remedies Ltd. is 0.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Venus Remedies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Venus Remedies Ltd. is ₹229.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Venus Remedies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Venus Remedies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Venus Remedies Ltd. is ₹300.00 and 52-week low of Venus Remedies Ltd. is ₹145.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data