Here's the live share price of Venus Remedies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Venus Remedies
|-0.10
|-9.81
|61.36
|119.45
|213.69
|83.33
|20.66
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Venus Remedies has gained 213.69% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Venus Remedies has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,570.03
|1,555.92
|10
|1,623.15
|1,592.01
|20
|1,703.21
|1,639.64
|50
|1,657.68
|1,579.53
|100
|1,296.02
|1,379.14
|200
|986.14
|1,108.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Venus Remedies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.89%, FII holding rose to 2.92%, and public shareholding moved up to 54.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 25, 2026, 12:21 AM IST IST
|Venus Remedies - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 25, 2026, 12:10 AM IST IST
|Venus Remedies - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Venus Remedies - Notice Of 37Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company.
|Jul 21, 2026, 12:16 AM IST IST
|Venus Remedies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
|Jul 21, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|Venus Remedies - Unaudited Financial Results As On 30Th June 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Venus Remedies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232CH1989PLC009705 and registration number is 009705. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 768.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Venus Remedies is ₹1,565.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Venus Remedies is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Venus Remedies is ₹2,091.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Venus Remedies are ₹1,577.00 and ₹1,525.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Venus Remedies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Venus Remedies is ₹2,043.15 and 52-week low of Venus Remedies is ₹423.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Venus Remedies has shown returns of 0.17% over the past day, -9.81% for the past month, 61.36% over 3 months, 213.69% over 1 year, 83.33% across 3 years, and 20.66% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Venus Remedies are 18.01 and 3.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.64 per annum.
Source: Dion Global