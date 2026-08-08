Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Venus Remedies Share Price

NSE
BSE

VENUS REMEDIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Venus Remedies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,565.00 Closed
0.17₹ 2.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Venus Remedies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,525.05₹1,577.00
₹1,565.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹423.70₹2,043.15
₹1,565.00
Open Price
₹1,564.00
Prev. Close
₹1,562.40
Volume
1,757

Source: Dion Global

Venus Remedies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Venus Remedies		-0.10-9.8161.36119.45213.6983.3320.66
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Venus Remedies has gained 213.69% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Venus Remedies has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Venus Remedies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Venus Remedies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,570.031,555.92
101,623.151,592.01
201,703.211,639.64
501,657.681,579.53
1001,296.021,379.14
200986.141,108.12

Source: Dion Global

Venus Remedies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Venus Remedies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.89%, FII holding rose to 2.92%, and public shareholding moved up to 54.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Venus Remedies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 25, 2026, 12:21 AM IST ISTVenus Remedies - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 25, 2026, 12:10 AM IST ISTVenus Remedies - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 24, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTVenus Remedies - Notice Of 37Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company.
Jul 21, 2026, 12:16 AM IST ISTVenus Remedies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Jul 21, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTVenus Remedies - Unaudited Financial Results As On 30Th June 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Venus Remedies

Venus Remedies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232CH1989PLC009705 and registration number is 009705. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 768.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pawan Chaudhary
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Manu Chaudhary
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Peeyush Jain
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashutosh Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Akshansh Chaudhary
    Executive Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Savita Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N P S Monga
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Navdeep Sud
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Chander Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Anil Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Saransh Chaudhary
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Gurminder Singh Bedi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Venus Remedies Share Price

What is the share price of Venus Remedies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Venus Remedies is ₹1,565.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Venus Remedies?

The Venus Remedies is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Venus Remedies?

The market cap of Venus Remedies is ₹2,091.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Venus Remedies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Venus Remedies are ₹1,577.00 and ₹1,525.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Venus Remedies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Venus Remedies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Venus Remedies is ₹2,043.15 and 52-week low of Venus Remedies is ₹423.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Venus Remedies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Venus Remedies has shown returns of 0.17% over the past day, -9.81% for the past month, 61.36% over 3 months, 213.69% over 1 year, 83.33% across 3 years, and 20.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Venus Remedies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Venus Remedies are 18.01 and 3.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.64 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Venus Remedies News

More Venus Remedies News
Market Pulse