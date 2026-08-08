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International Travel House Share Price

NSE
BSE

INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL HOUSE

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of International Travel House along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹308.20 Closed
1.60₹ 4.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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International Travel House Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹303.20₹312.05
₹308.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹266.00₹508.50
₹308.20
Open Price
₹307.45
Prev. Close
₹303.35
Volume
3,380

Source: Dion Global

International Travel House Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
International Travel House		1.36-3.45-7.49-7.53-33.60-2.2631.16
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		6.043.74-8.59-16.80-28.54-7.36-0.37
BLS International Services		6.332.17-12.85-13.84-36.141.2347.07
LE Travenues Technology		-10.86-17.603.99-18.20-26.702.801.67
Thomas Cook (India)		-0.34-2.354.25-11.93-32.392.9711.38
Easy Trip Planners		-0.30-7.31-17.93-3.80-28.60-30.97-15.61
Yatra Online		0.38-5.52-2.73-28.558.66-7.67-4.68
Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality		-2.36-0.11-8.06-36.39-55.47-33.13-21.45
Trade Wings		-0.9813.947.28-14.791,204.85135.4366.48
Autoriders International		2.84-9.37-31.48-34.3460.10299.36129.52
Growington Ventures India		20.005.41-8.2413.04-43.88-58.1111.75
Helloji Holidays		0-7.54-4.03-7.75-3.95-1.34-0.80
LGT Global Hospitality		-6.821.69-26.65-34.08-49.60-20.42-12.81
Yaan Enterprises		12.1323.57-0.048.8152.7374.8542.40
Naturewings Holidays		14.146.5315.80-2.56-14.09-3.98-2.41
Landmark Global Learning		0.52-28.42-45.41-74.09-81.57-46.25-31.10
UHM Vacation		6.48-23.44-72.27-72.27-72.27-34.79-22.63
Travels & Rentals		26.2526.57-50.68-48.73-77.94-42.41-28.18
Sailani Tours N Travels		0-9.96-9.96-30.44-15.21-13.12-6.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, International Travel House has declined 33.60% compared to peers like Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-28.54%), BLS International Services (-36.14%), LE Travenues Technology (-26.70%). From a 5 year perspective, International Travel House has outperformed peers relative to Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-0.37%) and BLS International Services (47.07%).

International Travel House Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

International Travel House Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5306.9305.66
10310.64308.23
20315.52311.21
50312.65314.15
100315.24323.3
200352.08355.09

Source: Dion Global

International Travel House Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, International Travel House remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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International Travel House Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 11:38 PM IST ISTIntl. Travel House - Notice Of 45Th Annual General Meeting.
Aug 01, 2026, 11:36 PM IST ISTIntl. Travel House - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 11, 2026, 01:27 AM IST ISTIntl. Travel House - Intimation Of The Date Of Annual General Meeting
Jul 11, 2026, 01:25 AM IST ISTIntl. Travel House - Intimation Of The Date Of Annual General Meeting
Jul 11, 2026, 01:23 AM IST ISTIntl. Travel House - Corporate Action - Fixed Record Date For Payment Of Dividend

Source: Dion Global

About International Travel House

International Travel House Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63040DL1981PLC011941 and registration number is 011941. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Travel agency activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 231.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anil Chadha
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Ashwin Moodliar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Subrahmoneyan Chandra Sekhar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Vasant Dhobale
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Vrinda Sarup
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Rao
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Capoor
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Singh
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on International Travel House Share Price

What is the share price of International Travel House?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for International Travel House is ₹308.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is International Travel House?

The International Travel House is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of International Travel House?

The market cap of International Travel House is ₹246.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of International Travel House?

Today’s highest and lowest price of International Travel House are ₹312.05 and ₹303.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of International Travel House?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which International Travel House stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of International Travel House is ₹508.50 and 52-week low of International Travel House is ₹266.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the International Travel House performed historically in terms of returns?

The International Travel House has shown returns of 1.14% over the past day, -3.88% for the past month, -7.91% over 3 months, -33.9% over 1 year, -2.41% across 3 years, and 31.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of International Travel House?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of International Travel House are 14.28 and 1.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.78 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

International Travel House News

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