What is the share price of International Travel House? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for International Travel House is ₹308.20 as on .

What kind of stock is International Travel House? The International Travel House is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of International Travel House? The market cap of International Travel House is ₹246.39 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of International Travel House? Today’s highest and lowest price of International Travel House are ₹312.05 and ₹303.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of International Travel House? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which International Travel House stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of International Travel House is ₹508.50 and 52-week low of International Travel House is ₹266.00 as on .

How has the International Travel House performed historically in terms of returns? The International Travel House has shown returns of 1.14% over the past day, -3.88% for the past month, -7.91% over 3 months, -33.9% over 1 year, -2.41% across 3 years, and 31.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of International Travel House? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of International Travel House are 14.28 and 1.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.78 per annum.

Source: Dion Global