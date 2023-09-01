Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
International Travel House Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63040DL1981PLC011941 and registration number is 011941. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Travel agency activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 94.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of International Travel House Ltd. is ₹301.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of International Travel House Ltd. is 9.93 and PB ratio of International Travel House Ltd. is 2.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for International Travel House Ltd. is ₹376.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which International Travel House Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of International Travel House Ltd. is ₹374.80 and 52-week low of International Travel House Ltd. is ₹132.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.