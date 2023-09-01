What is the Market Cap of International Travel House Ltd.? The market cap of International Travel House Ltd. is ₹301.23 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of International Travel House Ltd.? P/E ratio of International Travel House Ltd. is 9.93 and PB ratio of International Travel House Ltd. is 2.45 as on .

What is the share price of International Travel House Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for International Travel House Ltd. is ₹376.80 as on .