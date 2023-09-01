Follow Us

International Travel House Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL HOUSE LTD.

Sector : Travel Agen. / Tourism Deve. / Amusement Park | Smallcap | BSE
₹376.80 Closed
3.9414.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

International Travel House Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹366.00₹388.95
₹376.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹132.65₹374.80
₹376.80
Open Price
₹368.00
Prev. Close
₹362.50
Volume
42,999

International Travel House Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1388.5
  • R2400.2
  • R3411.45
  • Pivot
    377.25
  • S1365.55
  • S2354.3
  • S3342.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5218.45347.28
  • 10222.09339.69
  • 20201.2333.01
  • 50166.78320.93
  • 100142.94301.11
  • 200128.27265.77

International Travel House Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.3912.4421.9090.93176.35559.32103.68
4.587.065.9812.57-2.66154.64372.24
2.00-0.80-10.70-16.10-14.17214.16214.16
2.5738.0778.8679.4451.80270.88-53.91
-2.480.0220.8647.8465.94248.0998.68
-1.171.470.6119.6237.71342.16191.98
4.3613.3648.11160.93347.61535.261,843.15
016.5753.6824.1034.351,439.87735.14
27.2746.56-12.99-5.84-53.5063.4963.49
08.144.68-5.45134.62160.09-28.83
2.803.9116.5920.408.6422.8844.41
0-2.43-15.26-3.7332.2314.60-32.40

International Travel House Ltd. Share Holdings

International Travel House Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About International Travel House Ltd.

International Travel House Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63040DL1981PLC011941 and registration number is 011941. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Travel agency activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 94.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nakul Anand
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Ms. Vrinda Sarup
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Rajput
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Homi Phiroze Ranina
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Vasant Dhobale
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Subrahmoneyan Chandra Sekhar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhagwateshwaran Hariharan
    Managing Director

FAQs on International Travel House Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of International Travel House Ltd.?

The market cap of International Travel House Ltd. is ₹301.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of International Travel House Ltd.?

P/E ratio of International Travel House Ltd. is 9.93 and PB ratio of International Travel House Ltd. is 2.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of International Travel House Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for International Travel House Ltd. is ₹376.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of International Travel House Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which International Travel House Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of International Travel House Ltd. is ₹374.80 and 52-week low of International Travel House Ltd. is ₹132.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

