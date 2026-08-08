Here's the live share price of International Travel House along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|International Travel House
|1.36
|-3.45
|-7.49
|-7.53
|-33.60
|-2.26
|31.16
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|6.04
|3.74
|-8.59
|-16.80
|-28.54
|-7.36
|-0.37
|BLS International Services
|6.33
|2.17
|-12.85
|-13.84
|-36.14
|1.23
|47.07
|LE Travenues Technology
|-10.86
|-17.60
|3.99
|-18.20
|-26.70
|2.80
|1.67
|Thomas Cook (India)
|-0.34
|-2.35
|4.25
|-11.93
|-32.39
|2.97
|11.38
|Easy Trip Planners
|-0.30
|-7.31
|-17.93
|-3.80
|-28.60
|-30.97
|-15.61
|Yatra Online
|0.38
|-5.52
|-2.73
|-28.55
|8.66
|-7.67
|-4.68
|Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality
|-2.36
|-0.11
|-8.06
|-36.39
|-55.47
|-33.13
|-21.45
|Trade Wings
|-0.98
|13.94
|7.28
|-14.79
|1,204.85
|135.43
|66.48
|Autoriders International
|2.84
|-9.37
|-31.48
|-34.34
|60.10
|299.36
|129.52
|Growington Ventures India
|20.00
|5.41
|-8.24
|13.04
|-43.88
|-58.11
|11.75
|Helloji Holidays
|0
|-7.54
|-4.03
|-7.75
|-3.95
|-1.34
|-0.80
|LGT Global Hospitality
|-6.82
|1.69
|-26.65
|-34.08
|-49.60
|-20.42
|-12.81
|Yaan Enterprises
|12.13
|23.57
|-0.04
|8.81
|52.73
|74.85
|42.40
|Naturewings Holidays
|14.14
|6.53
|15.80
|-2.56
|-14.09
|-3.98
|-2.41
|Landmark Global Learning
|0.52
|-28.42
|-45.41
|-74.09
|-81.57
|-46.25
|-31.10
|UHM Vacation
|6.48
|-23.44
|-72.27
|-72.27
|-72.27
|-34.79
|-22.63
|Travels & Rentals
|26.25
|26.57
|-50.68
|-48.73
|-77.94
|-42.41
|-28.18
|Sailani Tours N Travels
|0
|-9.96
|-9.96
|-30.44
|-15.21
|-13.12
|-6.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, International Travel House has declined 33.60% compared to peers like Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-28.54%), BLS International Services (-36.14%), LE Travenues Technology (-26.70%). From a 5 year perspective, International Travel House has outperformed peers relative to Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-0.37%) and BLS International Services (47.07%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|306.9
|305.66
|10
|310.64
|308.23
|20
|315.52
|311.21
|50
|312.65
|314.15
|100
|315.24
|323.3
|200
|352.08
|355.09
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, International Travel House remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:38 PM IST IST
|Intl. Travel House - Notice Of 45Th Annual General Meeting.
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:36 PM IST IST
|Intl. Travel House - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 11, 2026, 01:27 AM IST IST
|Intl. Travel House - Intimation Of The Date Of Annual General Meeting
|Jul 11, 2026, 01:25 AM IST IST
|Intl. Travel House - Intimation Of The Date Of Annual General Meeting
|Jul 11, 2026, 01:23 AM IST IST
|Intl. Travel House - Corporate Action - Fixed Record Date For Payment Of Dividend
Source: Dion Global
International Travel House Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63040DL1981PLC011941 and registration number is 011941. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Travel agency activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 231.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for International Travel House is ₹308.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The International Travel House is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of International Travel House is ₹246.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of International Travel House are ₹312.05 and ₹303.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which International Travel House stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of International Travel House is ₹508.50 and 52-week low of International Travel House is ₹266.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The International Travel House has shown returns of 1.14% over the past day, -3.88% for the past month, -7.91% over 3 months, -33.9% over 1 year, -2.41% across 3 years, and 31.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of International Travel House are 14.28 and 1.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.78 per annum.
Source: Dion Global