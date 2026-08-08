Here's the live share price of Sailani Tours N Travels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sailani Tours N Travels
|0
|-9.96
|-9.96
|-30.44
|-15.21
|-13.12
|-6.02
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|6.04
|3.74
|-8.59
|-16.80
|-28.54
|-7.36
|-0.37
|BLS International Services
|6.33
|2.17
|-12.85
|-13.84
|-36.14
|1.23
|47.07
|LE Travenues Technology
|-10.86
|-17.60
|3.99
|-18.20
|-26.70
|2.80
|1.67
|Thomas Cook (India)
|-0.34
|-2.35
|4.25
|-11.93
|-32.39
|2.97
|11.38
|Easy Trip Planners
|-0.30
|-7.31
|-17.93
|-3.80
|-28.60
|-30.97
|-15.61
|Yatra Online
|0.38
|-5.52
|-2.73
|-28.55
|8.66
|-7.67
|-4.68
|Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality
|-2.36
|-0.11
|-8.06
|-36.39
|-55.47
|-33.13
|-21.45
|International Travel House
|1.36
|-3.45
|-7.49
|-7.53
|-33.60
|-2.26
|31.16
|Trade Wings
|-0.98
|13.94
|7.28
|-14.79
|1,204.85
|135.43
|66.48
|Autoriders International
|2.84
|-9.37
|-31.48
|-34.34
|60.10
|299.36
|129.52
|Growington Ventures India
|20.00
|5.41
|-8.24
|13.04
|-43.88
|-58.11
|11.75
|Helloji Holidays
|0
|-7.54
|-4.03
|-7.75
|-3.95
|-1.34
|-0.80
|LGT Global Hospitality
|-6.82
|1.69
|-26.65
|-34.08
|-49.60
|-20.42
|-12.81
|Yaan Enterprises
|12.13
|23.57
|-0.04
|8.81
|52.73
|74.85
|42.40
|Naturewings Holidays
|14.14
|6.53
|15.80
|-2.56
|-14.09
|-3.98
|-2.41
|Landmark Global Learning
|0.52
|-28.42
|-45.41
|-74.09
|-81.57
|-46.25
|-31.10
|UHM Vacation
|6.48
|-23.44
|-72.27
|-72.27
|-72.27
|-34.79
|-22.63
|Travels & Rentals
|26.25
|26.57
|-50.68
|-48.73
|-77.94
|-42.41
|-28.18
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sailani Tours N Travels has declined 15.21% compared to peers like Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-28.54%), BLS International Services (-36.14%), LE Travenues Technology (-26.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Sailani Tours N Travels has underperformed peers relative to Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-0.37%) and BLS International Services (47.07%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14.31
|13.93
|10
|15.71
|15.04
|20
|16.09
|15.64
|50
|15.74
|16.55
|100
|19.01
|18.79
|200
|24.28
|22.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sailani Tours N Travels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 63.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|Sailani Tours N Trav - Non-Applicability Of Statement Of Deviation And Variation For The Quarter Ending 30.06.2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 12:35 AM IST IST
|Sailani Tours N Trav - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|Sailani Tours N Trav - Non-Applicability Of Regulation 23 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|May 30, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Sailani Tours N Trav - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Half-Year And Year Ended 31St March, 202
|May 30, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Sailani Tours N Trav - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30.05.2026
Source: Dion Global
Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/2019 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090WB2019PLC234136 and registration number is 234136. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Travel Agen. / Tourism Deve. / Amusement Park. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sailani Tours N Travels is ₹11.93 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Sailani Tours N Travels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sailani Tours N Travels is ₹5.61 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sailani Tours N Travels are ₹11.95 and ₹11.93.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sailani Tours N Travels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sailani Tours N Travels is ₹20.00 and 52-week low of Sailani Tours N Travels is ₹11.43 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Sailani Tours N Travels has shown returns of -9.96% over the past day, -9.96% for the past month, -9.96% over 3 months, -15.21% over 1 year, -13.12% across 3 years, and -6.02% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sailani Tours N Travels are 22.94 and 0.73 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global