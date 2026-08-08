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Sailani Tours N Travels Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAILANI TOURS N TRAVELS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Sailani Tours N Travels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.93 Closed
-9.96₹ -1.32
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sailani Tours N Travels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.93₹11.95
₹11.93
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.43₹20.00
₹11.93
Open Price
₹11.95
Prev. Close
₹13.25
Volume
6,400

Source: Dion Global

Sailani Tours N Travels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sailani Tours N Travels		0-9.96-9.96-30.44-15.21-13.12-6.02
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		6.043.74-8.59-16.80-28.54-7.36-0.37
BLS International Services		6.332.17-12.85-13.84-36.141.2347.07
LE Travenues Technology		-10.86-17.603.99-18.20-26.702.801.67
Thomas Cook (India)		-0.34-2.354.25-11.93-32.392.9711.38
Easy Trip Planners		-0.30-7.31-17.93-3.80-28.60-30.97-15.61
Yatra Online		0.38-5.52-2.73-28.558.66-7.67-4.68
Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality		-2.36-0.11-8.06-36.39-55.47-33.13-21.45
International Travel House		1.36-3.45-7.49-7.53-33.60-2.2631.16
Trade Wings		-0.9813.947.28-14.791,204.85135.4366.48
Autoriders International		2.84-9.37-31.48-34.3460.10299.36129.52
Growington Ventures India		20.005.41-8.2413.04-43.88-58.1111.75
Helloji Holidays		0-7.54-4.03-7.75-3.95-1.34-0.80
LGT Global Hospitality		-6.821.69-26.65-34.08-49.60-20.42-12.81
Yaan Enterprises		12.1323.57-0.048.8152.7374.8542.40
Naturewings Holidays		14.146.5315.80-2.56-14.09-3.98-2.41
Landmark Global Learning		0.52-28.42-45.41-74.09-81.57-46.25-31.10
UHM Vacation		6.48-23.44-72.27-72.27-72.27-34.79-22.63
Travels & Rentals		26.2526.57-50.68-48.73-77.94-42.41-28.18

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sailani Tours N Travels has declined 15.21% compared to peers like Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-28.54%), BLS International Services (-36.14%), LE Travenues Technology (-26.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Sailani Tours N Travels has underperformed peers relative to Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-0.37%) and BLS International Services (47.07%).

Sailani Tours N Travels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sailani Tours N Travels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.3113.93
1015.7115.04
2016.0915.64
5015.7416.55
10019.0118.79
20024.2822.74

Source: Dion Global

Sailani Tours N Travels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sailani Tours N Travels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 63.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sailani Tours N Travels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTSailani Tours N Trav - Non-Applicability Of Statement Of Deviation And Variation For The Quarter Ending 30.06.2026
Jul 15, 2026, 12:35 AM IST ISTSailani Tours N Trav - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTSailani Tours N Trav - Non-Applicability Of Regulation 23 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
May 30, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTSailani Tours N Trav - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Half-Year And Year Ended 31St March, 202
May 30, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTSailani Tours N Trav - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30.05.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Sailani Tours N Travels

Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/2019 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090WB2019PLC234136 and registration number is 234136. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Travel Agen. / Tourism Deve. / Amusement Park. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Sunita Chanani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Krishna Kumar Chanani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Pushpa Devi Chanani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manoj Pasari
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Gajal Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sailani Tours N Travels Share Price

What is the share price of Sailani Tours N Travels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sailani Tours N Travels is ₹11.93 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sailani Tours N Travels?

The Sailani Tours N Travels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sailani Tours N Travels?

The market cap of Sailani Tours N Travels is ₹5.61 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sailani Tours N Travels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sailani Tours N Travels are ₹11.95 and ₹11.93.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sailani Tours N Travels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sailani Tours N Travels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sailani Tours N Travels is ₹20.00 and 52-week low of Sailani Tours N Travels is ₹11.43 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Sailani Tours N Travels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sailani Tours N Travels has shown returns of -9.96% over the past day, -9.96% for the past month, -9.96% over 3 months, -15.21% over 1 year, -13.12% across 3 years, and -6.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sailani Tours N Travels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sailani Tours N Travels are 22.94 and 0.73 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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