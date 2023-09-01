Follow Us

SAILANI TOURS N TRAVELS LTD.

Sector : Travel Agen. / Tourism Deve. / Amusement Park | Smallcap | BSE
₹26.60 Closed
0.040.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.27₹27.70
₹26.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.46₹68.60
₹26.60
Open Price
₹25.27
Prev. Close
₹26.59
Volume
9,600

Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R127.78
  • R228.95
  • R330.21
  • Pivot
    26.52
  • S125.35
  • S224.09
  • S322.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 557.424.16
  • 1057.4922.36
  • 2060.4221.71
  • 5049.1324.61
  • 10025.3830.71
  • 20012.690

Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
27.2746.56-12.99-5.84-53.5063.4963.49
4.587.065.9812.57-2.66154.64372.24
2.00-0.80-10.70-16.10-14.17214.16214.16
2.5738.0778.8679.4451.80270.88-53.91
-2.480.0220.8647.8465.94248.0998.68
-1.171.470.6119.6237.71342.16191.98
4.3613.3648.11160.93347.61535.261,843.15
14.3912.4421.9090.93176.35559.32103.68
016.5753.6824.1034.351,439.87735.14
08.144.68-5.45134.62160.09-28.83
2.803.9116.5920.408.6422.8844.41
0-2.43-15.26-3.7332.2314.60-32.40

Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd. Share Holdings

Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
01 Aug, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd.

Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/2019 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090WB2019PLC234136 and registration number is 234136. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Travel Agen. / Tourism Deve. / Amusement Park. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Durgadas Ghosh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Krishna Kumar Chanani
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sunita Chanani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Manoj Pasari
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Gajal Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shailendra Jain
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd.?

The market cap of Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd. is ₹12.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd. is 1.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd. is ₹26.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd. is ₹68.60 and 52-week low of Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd. is ₹16.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

