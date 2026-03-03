Facebook Pixel Code
Autoriders International Share Price

NSE
BSE

AUTORIDERS INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Autoriders International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹452.00 Closed
4.85₹ 20.90
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Autoriders International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹420.25₹452.65
₹452.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹49.49₹1,031.00
₹452.00
Open Price
₹420.40
Prev. Close
₹431.10
Volume
1,691

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Autoriders International has gained 146.05% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 815.13%.

Autoriders International’s current P/E of 16.15x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Autoriders International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Autoriders International		4.21-19.55-51.67126.71815.13348.45146.05
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		-7.37-7.33-15.59-20.18-15.82-2.498.59
BLS International Services		-6.563.65-17.89-27.94-18.5217.6159.62
LE Travenues Technology		1.52-23.01-34.32-41.4826.130.970.58
Thomas Cook (India)		-6.85-18.01-30.15-43.72-20.1017.3814.00
Easy Trip Planners		-8.4618.49-1.84-5.99-27.45-31.534.24
Yatra Online		-7.49-29.28-38.45-31.4252.16-7.53-4.59
Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality		-6.34-27.54-39.19-48.12-18.43-31.33-20.19
International Travel House		-5.63-5.28-17.44-33.20-18.6918.8743.44
Trade Wings		21.53-13.90301.041,329.321,329.32142.6868.13
Landmark Global Learning		-17.37-28.75-38.83-50.00-30.02-25.25-16.02
Growington Ventures India		-1.0443.94-8.65-48.92-45.40-42.233.28
LGT Business Connextions		3.27-10.5115.77-10.98-27.45-10.14-6.22
Helloji Holidays		2.33-2.946.546.546.542.131.27
Travels & Rentals		1.1617.49-35.00-55.80-66.39-30.96-19.93
Yaan Enterprises		10.81-22.67-10.8918.1346.2365.0237.27
Naturewings Holidays		-9.60-1.96-8.88-12.5875.21-5.99-3.64
Sailani Tours N Travels		00022.5034.51-15.331.06

Over the last one year, Autoriders International has gained 815.13% compared to peers like Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-15.82%), BLS International Services (-18.52%), LE Travenues Technology (26.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Autoriders International has outperformed peers relative to Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (8.59%) and BLS International Services (59.62%).

Autoriders International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Autoriders International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5432431.82
10463.7449.81
20488.32487.1
50607.78570.28
100703.47564.55
200403.140

Autoriders International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Autoriders International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 37.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Autoriders International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 13, 2026, 3:59 AM ISTAutoriders Intl. - Statement On Deviation Or Variation Of Funds Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosu
Feb 13, 2026, 3:29 AM ISTAutoriders Intl. - Granting Loan To Wholly Owned Subsidiary
Feb 13, 2026, 3:19 AM ISTAutoriders Intl. - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) Along With Limited Review Report (S) For The Qua
Feb 13, 2026, 2:48 AM ISTAutoriders Intl. - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Ni
Feb 06, 2026, 1:00 AM ISTAutoriders Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Thursday, February 12, 2026

About Autoriders International

Autoriders International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70120MH1985PLC037017 and registration number is 037017. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Renting and leasing of motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 87.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Chintan Patel
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Maneka Mulchandani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Pranav Salil Kapur
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Janak Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Shankar Kulkarni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pankil Amin
    Independent Director

FAQs on Autoriders International Share Price

What is the share price of Autoriders International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Autoriders International is ₹452.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Autoriders International?

The Autoriders International is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Autoriders International?

The market cap of Autoriders International is ₹157.33 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Autoriders International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Autoriders International are ₹452.65 and ₹420.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Autoriders International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Autoriders International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Autoriders International is ₹1,031.00 and 52-week low of Autoriders International is ₹49.49 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Autoriders International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Autoriders International has shown returns of 4.85% over the past day, -18.0% for the past month, -46.79% over 3 months, 815.13% over 1 year, 348.45% across 3 years, and 146.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Autoriders International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Autoriders International are 16.15 and 2.67 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.22 per annum.

Autoriders International News

