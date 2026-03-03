Here's the live share price of Autoriders International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Autoriders International has gained 146.05% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 815.13%.
Autoriders International’s current P/E of 16.15x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Autoriders International
|4.21
|-19.55
|-51.67
|126.71
|815.13
|348.45
|146.05
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|-7.37
|-7.33
|-15.59
|-20.18
|-15.82
|-2.49
|8.59
|BLS International Services
|-6.56
|3.65
|-17.89
|-27.94
|-18.52
|17.61
|59.62
|LE Travenues Technology
|1.52
|-23.01
|-34.32
|-41.48
|26.13
|0.97
|0.58
|Thomas Cook (India)
|-6.85
|-18.01
|-30.15
|-43.72
|-20.10
|17.38
|14.00
|Easy Trip Planners
|-8.46
|18.49
|-1.84
|-5.99
|-27.45
|-31.53
|4.24
|Yatra Online
|-7.49
|-29.28
|-38.45
|-31.42
|52.16
|-7.53
|-4.59
|Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality
|-6.34
|-27.54
|-39.19
|-48.12
|-18.43
|-31.33
|-20.19
|International Travel House
|-5.63
|-5.28
|-17.44
|-33.20
|-18.69
|18.87
|43.44
|Trade Wings
|21.53
|-13.90
|301.04
|1,329.32
|1,329.32
|142.68
|68.13
|Landmark Global Learning
|-17.37
|-28.75
|-38.83
|-50.00
|-30.02
|-25.25
|-16.02
|Growington Ventures India
|-1.04
|43.94
|-8.65
|-48.92
|-45.40
|-42.23
|3.28
|LGT Business Connextions
|3.27
|-10.51
|15.77
|-10.98
|-27.45
|-10.14
|-6.22
|Helloji Holidays
|2.33
|-2.94
|6.54
|6.54
|6.54
|2.13
|1.27
|Travels & Rentals
|1.16
|17.49
|-35.00
|-55.80
|-66.39
|-30.96
|-19.93
|Yaan Enterprises
|10.81
|-22.67
|-10.89
|18.13
|46.23
|65.02
|37.27
|Naturewings Holidays
|-9.60
|-1.96
|-8.88
|-12.58
|75.21
|-5.99
|-3.64
|Sailani Tours N Travels
|0
|0
|0
|22.50
|34.51
|-15.33
|1.06
Over the last one year, Autoriders International has gained 815.13% compared to peers like Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-15.82%), BLS International Services (-18.52%), LE Travenues Technology (26.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Autoriders International has outperformed peers relative to Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (8.59%) and BLS International Services (59.62%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|432
|431.82
|10
|463.7
|449.81
|20
|488.32
|487.1
|50
|607.78
|570.28
|100
|703.47
|564.55
|200
|403.14
|0
In the latest quarter, Autoriders International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 37.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 13, 2026, 3:59 AM IST
|Autoriders Intl. - Statement On Deviation Or Variation Of Funds Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosu
|Feb 13, 2026, 3:29 AM IST
|Autoriders Intl. - Granting Loan To Wholly Owned Subsidiary
|Feb 13, 2026, 3:19 AM IST
|Autoriders Intl. - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) Along With Limited Review Report (S) For The Qua
|Feb 13, 2026, 2:48 AM IST
|Autoriders Intl. - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Ni
|Feb 06, 2026, 1:00 AM IST
|Autoriders Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Thursday, February 12, 2026
Autoriders International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70120MH1985PLC037017 and registration number is 037017. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Renting and leasing of motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 87.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Autoriders International is ₹452.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Autoriders International is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Autoriders International is ₹157.33 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Autoriders International are ₹452.65 and ₹420.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Autoriders International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Autoriders International is ₹1,031.00 and 52-week low of Autoriders International is ₹49.49 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Autoriders International has shown returns of 4.85% over the past day, -18.0% for the past month, -46.79% over 3 months, 815.13% over 1 year, 348.45% across 3 years, and 146.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Autoriders International are 16.15 and 2.67 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.22 per annum.