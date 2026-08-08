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Travels & Rentals Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRAVELS & RENTALS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Travels & Rentals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.10 Closed
14.90₹ 1.31
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Travels & Rentals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.50₹10.19
₹10.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.25₹32.55
₹10.10
Open Price
₹10.19
Prev. Close
₹8.79
Volume
18,000

Source: Dion Global

Travels & Rentals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Travels & Rentals		26.2526.57-50.68-48.73-77.94-42.41-28.18
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		6.043.74-8.59-16.80-28.54-7.36-0.37
BLS International Services		6.332.17-12.85-13.84-36.141.2347.07
LE Travenues Technology		-10.86-17.603.99-18.20-26.702.801.67
Thomas Cook (India)		-0.34-2.354.25-11.93-32.392.9711.38
Easy Trip Planners		-0.30-7.31-17.93-3.80-28.60-30.97-15.61
Yatra Online		0.38-5.52-2.73-28.558.66-7.67-4.68
Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality		-2.36-0.11-8.06-36.39-55.47-33.13-21.45
International Travel House		1.36-3.45-7.49-7.53-33.60-2.2631.16
Trade Wings		-0.9813.947.28-14.791,204.85135.4366.48
Autoriders International		2.84-9.37-31.48-34.3460.10299.36129.52
Growington Ventures India		20.005.41-8.2413.04-43.88-58.1111.75
Helloji Holidays		0-7.54-4.03-7.75-3.95-1.34-0.80
LGT Global Hospitality		-6.821.69-26.65-34.08-49.60-20.42-12.81
Yaan Enterprises		12.1323.57-0.048.8152.7374.8542.40
Naturewings Holidays		14.146.5315.80-2.56-14.09-3.98-2.41
Landmark Global Learning		0.52-28.42-45.41-74.09-81.57-46.25-31.10
UHM Vacation		6.48-23.44-72.27-72.27-72.27-34.79-22.63
Sailani Tours N Travels		0-9.96-9.96-30.44-15.21-13.12-6.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Travels & Rentals has declined 77.94% compared to peers like Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-28.54%), BLS International Services (-36.14%), LE Travenues Technology (-26.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Travels & Rentals has underperformed peers relative to Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-0.37%) and BLS International Services (47.07%).

Travels & Rentals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Travels & Rentals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
588.26
107.948.27
208.669.03
5013.3812.19
10016.4416.07
20021.7626.81

Source: Dion Global

Travels & Rentals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Travels & Rentals saw a drop in promoter holding to 49.03%, while DII stake increased to 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.27%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Travels & Rentals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTTravels & Rentals - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 23, 2026, 09:24 PM IST ISTTravels & Rentals - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Jun 01, 2026, 07:05 PM IST ISTTravels & Rentals - Intimation For Delay In Filing Financial Results And Seeking An Extension Of Time For Submission Of Finan
Apr 08, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTTravels & Rentals - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Mar 31, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTTravels & Rentals - Intimation Of Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor Of The Company Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing

Source: Dion Global

About Travels & Rentals

Travels & Rentals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/09/1996 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U60221WB1996PLC081439 and registration number is 081439. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Tours & Travels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Devendra Bharat Parekh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Tushar Singhi
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anupama Singhi
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Ballari Bhattacharya Sengupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sailendra Kumar Das
    Independent Director

FAQs on Travels & Rentals Share Price

What is the share price of Travels & Rentals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Travels & Rentals is ₹10.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Travels & Rentals?

The Travels & Rentals is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Travels & Rentals?

The market cap of Travels & Rentals is ₹21.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Travels & Rentals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Travels & Rentals are ₹10.19 and ₹9.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Travels & Rentals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Travels & Rentals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Travels & Rentals is ₹32.55 and 52-week low of Travels & Rentals is ₹7.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Travels & Rentals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Travels & Rentals has shown returns of 14.9% over the past day, 26.57% for the past month, -50.68% over 3 months, -77.94% over 1 year, -42.41% across 3 years, and -28.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Travels & Rentals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Travels & Rentals are 7.10 and 0.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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