What is the share price of Travels & Rentals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Travels & Rentals is ₹10.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Travels & Rentals? The Travels & Rentals is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Travels & Rentals? The market cap of Travels & Rentals is ₹21.57 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Travels & Rentals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Travels & Rentals are ₹10.19 and ₹9.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Travels & Rentals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Travels & Rentals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Travels & Rentals is ₹32.55 and 52-week low of Travels & Rentals is ₹7.25 as on .

How has the Travels & Rentals performed historically in terms of returns? The Travels & Rentals has shown returns of 14.9% over the past day, 26.57% for the past month, -50.68% over 3 months, -77.94% over 1 year, -42.41% across 3 years, and -28.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Travels & Rentals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Travels & Rentals are 7.10 and 0.47 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global