Here's the live share price of Travels & Rentals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Travels & Rentals
|26.25
|26.57
|-50.68
|-48.73
|-77.94
|-42.41
|-28.18
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|6.04
|3.74
|-8.59
|-16.80
|-28.54
|-7.36
|-0.37
|BLS International Services
|6.33
|2.17
|-12.85
|-13.84
|-36.14
|1.23
|47.07
|LE Travenues Technology
|-10.86
|-17.60
|3.99
|-18.20
|-26.70
|2.80
|1.67
|Thomas Cook (India)
|-0.34
|-2.35
|4.25
|-11.93
|-32.39
|2.97
|11.38
|Easy Trip Planners
|-0.30
|-7.31
|-17.93
|-3.80
|-28.60
|-30.97
|-15.61
|Yatra Online
|0.38
|-5.52
|-2.73
|-28.55
|8.66
|-7.67
|-4.68
|Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality
|-2.36
|-0.11
|-8.06
|-36.39
|-55.47
|-33.13
|-21.45
|International Travel House
|1.36
|-3.45
|-7.49
|-7.53
|-33.60
|-2.26
|31.16
|Trade Wings
|-0.98
|13.94
|7.28
|-14.79
|1,204.85
|135.43
|66.48
|Autoriders International
|2.84
|-9.37
|-31.48
|-34.34
|60.10
|299.36
|129.52
|Growington Ventures India
|20.00
|5.41
|-8.24
|13.04
|-43.88
|-58.11
|11.75
|Helloji Holidays
|0
|-7.54
|-4.03
|-7.75
|-3.95
|-1.34
|-0.80
|LGT Global Hospitality
|-6.82
|1.69
|-26.65
|-34.08
|-49.60
|-20.42
|-12.81
|Yaan Enterprises
|12.13
|23.57
|-0.04
|8.81
|52.73
|74.85
|42.40
|Naturewings Holidays
|14.14
|6.53
|15.80
|-2.56
|-14.09
|-3.98
|-2.41
|Landmark Global Learning
|0.52
|-28.42
|-45.41
|-74.09
|-81.57
|-46.25
|-31.10
|UHM Vacation
|6.48
|-23.44
|-72.27
|-72.27
|-72.27
|-34.79
|-22.63
|Sailani Tours N Travels
|0
|-9.96
|-9.96
|-30.44
|-15.21
|-13.12
|-6.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Travels & Rentals has declined 77.94% compared to peers like Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-28.54%), BLS International Services (-36.14%), LE Travenues Technology (-26.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Travels & Rentals has underperformed peers relative to Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-0.37%) and BLS International Services (47.07%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8
|8.26
|10
|7.94
|8.27
|20
|8.66
|9.03
|50
|13.38
|12.19
|100
|16.44
|16.07
|200
|21.76
|26.81
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Travels & Rentals saw a drop in promoter holding to 49.03%, while DII stake increased to 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.27%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Travels & Rentals - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 23, 2026, 09:24 PM IST IST
|Travels & Rentals - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|Jun 01, 2026, 07:05 PM IST IST
|Travels & Rentals - Intimation For Delay In Filing Financial Results And Seeking An Extension Of Time For Submission Of Finan
|Apr 08, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|Travels & Rentals - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Mar 31, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|Travels & Rentals - Intimation Of Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor Of The Company Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing
Source: Dion Global
Travels & Rentals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/09/1996 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U60221WB1996PLC081439 and registration number is 081439. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Tours & Travels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Travels & Rentals is ₹10.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Travels & Rentals is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Travels & Rentals is ₹21.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Travels & Rentals are ₹10.19 and ₹9.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Travels & Rentals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Travels & Rentals is ₹32.55 and 52-week low of Travels & Rentals is ₹7.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Travels & Rentals has shown returns of 14.9% over the past day, 26.57% for the past month, -50.68% over 3 months, -77.94% over 1 year, -42.41% across 3 years, and -28.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Travels & Rentals are 7.10 and 0.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global