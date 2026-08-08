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Trade Wings Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRADE WINGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Trade Wings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹613.80 Closed
-0.07₹ -0.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Trade Wings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹583.50₹613.80
₹613.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹47.04₹846.45
₹613.80
Open Price
₹583.50
Prev. Close
₹614.20
Volume
10

Source: Dion Global

Trade Wings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Trade Wings		-0.9813.947.28-14.791,204.85135.4366.48
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		6.043.74-8.59-16.80-28.54-7.36-0.37
BLS International Services		6.332.17-12.85-13.84-36.141.2347.07
LE Travenues Technology		-10.86-17.603.99-18.20-26.702.801.67
Thomas Cook (India)		-0.34-2.354.25-11.93-32.392.9711.38
Easy Trip Planners		-0.30-7.31-17.93-3.80-28.60-30.97-15.61
Yatra Online		0.38-5.52-2.73-28.558.66-7.67-4.68
Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality		-2.36-0.11-8.06-36.39-55.47-33.13-21.45
International Travel House		1.36-3.45-7.49-7.53-33.60-2.2631.16
Autoriders International		2.84-9.37-31.48-34.3460.10299.36129.52
Growington Ventures India		20.005.41-8.2413.04-43.88-58.1111.75
Helloji Holidays		0-7.54-4.03-7.75-3.95-1.34-0.80
LGT Global Hospitality		-6.821.69-26.65-34.08-49.60-20.42-12.81
Yaan Enterprises		12.1323.57-0.048.8152.7374.8542.40
Naturewings Holidays		14.146.5315.80-2.56-14.09-3.98-2.41
Landmark Global Learning		0.52-28.42-45.41-74.09-81.57-46.25-31.10
UHM Vacation		6.48-23.44-72.27-72.27-72.27-34.79-22.63
Travels & Rentals		26.2526.57-50.68-48.73-77.94-42.41-28.18
Sailani Tours N Travels		0-9.96-9.96-30.44-15.21-13.12-6.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Trade Wings has gained 1204.85% compared to peers like Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-28.54%), BLS International Services (-36.14%), LE Travenues Technology (-26.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Trade Wings has outperformed peers relative to Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-0.37%) and BLS International Services (47.07%).

Trade Wings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Trade Wings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5603.82639.97
10598.27621.22
20577.94604.33
50575.93589.49
100612.64554.2
200404.78454.9

Source: Dion Global

Trade Wings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Trade Wings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Trade Wings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:43 PM IST ISTTrade Wings - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Regarding Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of Securities And Exc
Jul 20, 2026, 06:15 AM IST ISTTrade Wings - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 01, 2026, 04:50 PM IST ISTTrade Wings - Submission Of Audited Financial Results Under Regulation 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirem
May 28, 2026, 05:15 PM IST ISTTrade Wings - Submission Of Audited Financial Results Under Regulation 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirem
May 27, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTTrade Wings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Trade Wings

Trade Wings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/1949 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63040GA1949PLC000168 and registration number is 000168. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Travel agency activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 225.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Shailendra P Mittal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Jacinta Bazil Nayagam
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Hemant Ramdas Panchal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Jyoti Gupta
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Trade Wings Share Price

What is the share price of Trade Wings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trade Wings is ₹613.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Trade Wings?

The Trade Wings is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Trade Wings?

The market cap of Trade Wings is ₹184.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Trade Wings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Trade Wings are ₹613.80 and ₹583.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Trade Wings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trade Wings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trade Wings is ₹846.45 and 52-week low of Trade Wings is ₹47.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Trade Wings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Trade Wings has shown returns of -0.07% over the past day, 13.94% for the past month, 7.28% over 3 months, 1204.85% over 1 year, 135.43% across 3 years, and 66.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Trade Wings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trade Wings are 76.94 and -20.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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