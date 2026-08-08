Here's the live share price of Trade Wings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Trade Wings
|-0.98
|13.94
|7.28
|-14.79
|1,204.85
|135.43
|66.48
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|6.04
|3.74
|-8.59
|-16.80
|-28.54
|-7.36
|-0.37
|BLS International Services
|6.33
|2.17
|-12.85
|-13.84
|-36.14
|1.23
|47.07
|LE Travenues Technology
|-10.86
|-17.60
|3.99
|-18.20
|-26.70
|2.80
|1.67
|Thomas Cook (India)
|-0.34
|-2.35
|4.25
|-11.93
|-32.39
|2.97
|11.38
|Easy Trip Planners
|-0.30
|-7.31
|-17.93
|-3.80
|-28.60
|-30.97
|-15.61
|Yatra Online
|0.38
|-5.52
|-2.73
|-28.55
|8.66
|-7.67
|-4.68
|Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality
|-2.36
|-0.11
|-8.06
|-36.39
|-55.47
|-33.13
|-21.45
|International Travel House
|1.36
|-3.45
|-7.49
|-7.53
|-33.60
|-2.26
|31.16
|Autoriders International
|2.84
|-9.37
|-31.48
|-34.34
|60.10
|299.36
|129.52
|Growington Ventures India
|20.00
|5.41
|-8.24
|13.04
|-43.88
|-58.11
|11.75
|Helloji Holidays
|0
|-7.54
|-4.03
|-7.75
|-3.95
|-1.34
|-0.80
|LGT Global Hospitality
|-6.82
|1.69
|-26.65
|-34.08
|-49.60
|-20.42
|-12.81
|Yaan Enterprises
|12.13
|23.57
|-0.04
|8.81
|52.73
|74.85
|42.40
|Naturewings Holidays
|14.14
|6.53
|15.80
|-2.56
|-14.09
|-3.98
|-2.41
|Landmark Global Learning
|0.52
|-28.42
|-45.41
|-74.09
|-81.57
|-46.25
|-31.10
|UHM Vacation
|6.48
|-23.44
|-72.27
|-72.27
|-72.27
|-34.79
|-22.63
|Travels & Rentals
|26.25
|26.57
|-50.68
|-48.73
|-77.94
|-42.41
|-28.18
|Sailani Tours N Travels
|0
|-9.96
|-9.96
|-30.44
|-15.21
|-13.12
|-6.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Trade Wings has gained 1204.85% compared to peers like Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-28.54%), BLS International Services (-36.14%), LE Travenues Technology (-26.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Trade Wings has outperformed peers relative to Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-0.37%) and BLS International Services (47.07%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|603.82
|639.97
|10
|598.27
|621.22
|20
|577.94
|604.33
|50
|575.93
|589.49
|100
|612.64
|554.2
|200
|404.78
|454.9
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Trade Wings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:43 PM IST IST
|Trade Wings - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Regarding Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of Securities And Exc
|Jul 20, 2026, 06:15 AM IST IST
|Trade Wings - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 01, 2026, 04:50 PM IST IST
|Trade Wings - Submission Of Audited Financial Results Under Regulation 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirem
|May 28, 2026, 05:15 PM IST IST
|Trade Wings - Submission Of Audited Financial Results Under Regulation 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirem
|May 27, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|Trade Wings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Trade Wings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/1949 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63040GA1949PLC000168 and registration number is 000168. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Travel agency activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 225.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trade Wings is ₹613.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Trade Wings is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Trade Wings is ₹184.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Trade Wings are ₹613.80 and ₹583.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trade Wings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trade Wings is ₹846.45 and 52-week low of Trade Wings is ₹47.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Trade Wings has shown returns of -0.07% over the past day, 13.94% for the past month, 7.28% over 3 months, 1204.85% over 1 year, 135.43% across 3 years, and 66.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trade Wings are 76.94 and -20.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global