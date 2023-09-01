What is the Market Cap of Yaan Enterprises Ltd.? The market cap of Yaan Enterprises Ltd. is ₹7.41 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Yaan Enterprises Ltd.? P/E ratio of Yaan Enterprises Ltd. is 89.18 and PB ratio of Yaan Enterprises Ltd. is 2.05 as on .

What is the share price of Yaan Enterprises Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yaan Enterprises Ltd. is ₹23.90 as on .