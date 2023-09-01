Follow Us

Yaan Enterprises Ltd. Share Price

YAAN ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Travel Agen. / Tourism Deve. / Amusement Park | Smallcap | BSE
₹23.90 Closed
-1.08-0.26
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Yaan Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.90₹24.65
₹23.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.15₹26.85
₹23.90
Open Price
₹24.40
Prev. Close
₹24.16
Volume
4,178

Yaan Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R124.4
  • R224.9
  • R325.15
  • Pivot
    24.15
  • S123.65
  • S223.4
  • S322.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 522.6123.74
  • 1022.3423.56
  • 2022.3223.41
  • 5022.4422.88
  • 10021.9822.17
  • 20021.321.67

Yaan Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.803.9116.5920.408.6422.8844.41
4.587.065.9812.57-2.66154.64372.24
2.00-0.80-10.70-16.10-14.17214.16214.16
2.5738.0778.8679.4451.80270.88-53.91
-2.480.0220.8647.8465.94248.0998.68
-1.171.470.6119.6237.71342.16191.98
4.3613.3648.11160.93347.61535.261,843.15
14.3912.4421.9090.93176.35559.32103.68
016.5753.6824.1034.351,439.87735.14
27.2746.56-12.99-5.84-53.5063.4963.49
08.144.68-5.45134.62160.09-28.83
0-2.43-15.26-3.7332.2314.60-32.40

Yaan Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Yaan Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Yaan Enterprises Ltd.

Yaan Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63040MH1989PLC364261 and registration number is 004942. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of precious stones. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ranjith Soman
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Veena Ranjith
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajat Ranjith Vaidyar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajan Balkrishna Raichura
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Sellappan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar Munta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Yaan Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Yaan Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Yaan Enterprises Ltd. is ₹7.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Yaan Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Yaan Enterprises Ltd. is 89.18 and PB ratio of Yaan Enterprises Ltd. is 2.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Yaan Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yaan Enterprises Ltd. is ₹23.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yaan Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yaan Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yaan Enterprises Ltd. is ₹26.85 and 52-week low of Yaan Enterprises Ltd. is ₹16.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

