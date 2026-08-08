What is the share price of Yaan Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yaan Enterprises is ₹122.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Yaan Enterprises? The Yaan Enterprises is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Yaan Enterprises? The market cap of Yaan Enterprises is ₹38.11 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Yaan Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Yaan Enterprises are ₹123.00 and ₹120.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yaan Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yaan Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yaan Enterprises is ₹133.90 and 52-week low of Yaan Enterprises is ₹68.00 as on .

How has the Yaan Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Yaan Enterprises has shown returns of 2.5% over the past day, 23.57% for the past month, -0.04% over 3 months, 52.73% over 1 year, 74.85% across 3 years, and 42.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Yaan Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yaan Enterprises are 47.20 and 7.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global