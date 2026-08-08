Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Yaan Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

YAAN ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Yaan Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹122.95 Closed
2.50₹ 3.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Yaan Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹120.05₹123.00
₹122.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹68.00₹133.90
₹122.95
Open Price
₹120.05
Prev. Close
₹119.95
Volume
3,739

Source: Dion Global

Yaan Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Yaan Enterprises		12.1323.57-0.048.8152.7374.8542.40
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		6.043.74-8.59-16.80-28.54-7.36-0.37
BLS International Services		6.332.17-12.85-13.84-36.141.2347.07
LE Travenues Technology		-10.86-17.603.99-18.20-26.702.801.67
Thomas Cook (India)		-0.34-2.354.25-11.93-32.392.9711.38
Easy Trip Planners		-0.30-7.31-17.93-3.80-28.60-30.97-15.61
Yatra Online		0.38-5.52-2.73-28.558.66-7.67-4.68
Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality		-2.36-0.11-8.06-36.39-55.47-33.13-21.45
International Travel House		1.36-3.45-7.49-7.53-33.60-2.2631.16
Trade Wings		-0.9813.947.28-14.791,204.85135.4366.48
Autoriders International		2.84-9.37-31.48-34.3460.10299.36129.52
Growington Ventures India		20.005.41-8.2413.04-43.88-58.1111.75
Helloji Holidays		0-7.54-4.03-7.75-3.95-1.34-0.80
LGT Global Hospitality		-6.821.69-26.65-34.08-49.60-20.42-12.81
Naturewings Holidays		14.146.5315.80-2.56-14.09-3.98-2.41
Landmark Global Learning		0.52-28.42-45.41-74.09-81.57-46.25-31.10
UHM Vacation		6.48-23.44-72.27-72.27-72.27-34.79-22.63
Travels & Rentals		26.2526.57-50.68-48.73-77.94-42.41-28.18
Sailani Tours N Travels		0-9.96-9.96-30.44-15.21-13.12-6.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Yaan Enterprises has gained 52.73% compared to peers like Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-28.54%), BLS International Services (-36.14%), LE Travenues Technology (-26.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Yaan Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-0.37%) and BLS International Services (47.07%).

Yaan Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Yaan Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5106.14111.24
10103.03107.84
20101.76104.62
5098102.04
100100.9100.77
20098.7496.8

Source: Dion Global

Yaan Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Yaan Enterprises saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.65%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Yaan Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 07:03 PM IST ISTYaan Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Of The C
Jul 15, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTYaan Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 11, 2026, 07:42 PM IST ISTYaan Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
May 10, 2026, 12:06 AM IST ISTYaan Enterprises - Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 09, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTYaan Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Saturday 09Th May 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Yaan Enterprises

Yaan Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63040MH1989PLC364261 and registration number is 004942. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of precious stones. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ranjith Soman
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Veena Ranjith
    Director
  • Mr. Rajat Ranjith Vaidyar
    Director
  • Mr. Rajan Balkrishna Raichura
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar Munta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkata Siva TejaYarlagadda
    Independent Director

FAQs on Yaan Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Yaan Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yaan Enterprises is ₹122.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Yaan Enterprises?

The Yaan Enterprises is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Yaan Enterprises?

The market cap of Yaan Enterprises is ₹38.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Yaan Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Yaan Enterprises are ₹123.00 and ₹120.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yaan Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yaan Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yaan Enterprises is ₹133.90 and 52-week low of Yaan Enterprises is ₹68.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Yaan Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Yaan Enterprises has shown returns of 2.5% over the past day, 23.57% for the past month, -0.04% over 3 months, 52.73% over 1 year, 74.85% across 3 years, and 42.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Yaan Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yaan Enterprises are 47.20 and 7.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Yaan Enterprises News

More Yaan Enterprises News
Market Pulse