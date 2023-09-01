Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|04 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Yaan Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63040MH1989PLC364261 and registration number is 004942. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of precious stones. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Yaan Enterprises Ltd. is ₹7.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Yaan Enterprises Ltd. is 89.18 and PB ratio of Yaan Enterprises Ltd. is 2.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yaan Enterprises Ltd. is ₹23.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yaan Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yaan Enterprises Ltd. is ₹26.85 and 52-week low of Yaan Enterprises Ltd. is ₹16.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.