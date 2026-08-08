Here's the live share price of Yaan Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Yaan Enterprises
|12.13
|23.57
|-0.04
|8.81
|52.73
|74.85
|42.40
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|6.04
|3.74
|-8.59
|-16.80
|-28.54
|-7.36
|-0.37
|BLS International Services
|6.33
|2.17
|-12.85
|-13.84
|-36.14
|1.23
|47.07
|LE Travenues Technology
|-10.86
|-17.60
|3.99
|-18.20
|-26.70
|2.80
|1.67
|Thomas Cook (India)
|-0.34
|-2.35
|4.25
|-11.93
|-32.39
|2.97
|11.38
|Easy Trip Planners
|-0.30
|-7.31
|-17.93
|-3.80
|-28.60
|-30.97
|-15.61
|Yatra Online
|0.38
|-5.52
|-2.73
|-28.55
|8.66
|-7.67
|-4.68
|Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality
|-2.36
|-0.11
|-8.06
|-36.39
|-55.47
|-33.13
|-21.45
|International Travel House
|1.36
|-3.45
|-7.49
|-7.53
|-33.60
|-2.26
|31.16
|Trade Wings
|-0.98
|13.94
|7.28
|-14.79
|1,204.85
|135.43
|66.48
|Autoriders International
|2.84
|-9.37
|-31.48
|-34.34
|60.10
|299.36
|129.52
|Growington Ventures India
|20.00
|5.41
|-8.24
|13.04
|-43.88
|-58.11
|11.75
|Helloji Holidays
|0
|-7.54
|-4.03
|-7.75
|-3.95
|-1.34
|-0.80
|LGT Global Hospitality
|-6.82
|1.69
|-26.65
|-34.08
|-49.60
|-20.42
|-12.81
|Naturewings Holidays
|14.14
|6.53
|15.80
|-2.56
|-14.09
|-3.98
|-2.41
|Landmark Global Learning
|0.52
|-28.42
|-45.41
|-74.09
|-81.57
|-46.25
|-31.10
|UHM Vacation
|6.48
|-23.44
|-72.27
|-72.27
|-72.27
|-34.79
|-22.63
|Travels & Rentals
|26.25
|26.57
|-50.68
|-48.73
|-77.94
|-42.41
|-28.18
|Sailani Tours N Travels
|0
|-9.96
|-9.96
|-30.44
|-15.21
|-13.12
|-6.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Yaan Enterprises has gained 52.73% compared to peers like Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-28.54%), BLS International Services (-36.14%), LE Travenues Technology (-26.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Yaan Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-0.37%) and BLS International Services (47.07%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|106.14
|111.24
|10
|103.03
|107.84
|20
|101.76
|104.62
|50
|98
|102.04
|100
|100.9
|100.77
|200
|98.74
|96.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Yaan Enterprises saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.65%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:03 PM IST IST
|Yaan Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Of The C
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|Yaan Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 11, 2026, 07:42 PM IST IST
|Yaan Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|May 10, 2026, 12:06 AM IST IST
|Yaan Enterprises - Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 09, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|Yaan Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Saturday 09Th May 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Yaan Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63040MH1989PLC364261 and registration number is 004942. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of precious stones. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yaan Enterprises is ₹122.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Yaan Enterprises is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Yaan Enterprises is ₹38.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Yaan Enterprises are ₹123.00 and ₹120.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yaan Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yaan Enterprises is ₹133.90 and 52-week low of Yaan Enterprises is ₹68.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Yaan Enterprises has shown returns of 2.5% over the past day, 23.57% for the past month, -0.04% over 3 months, 52.73% over 1 year, 74.85% across 3 years, and 42.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yaan Enterprises are 47.20 and 7.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global