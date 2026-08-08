Here's the live share price of Tree House Education & Accessories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tree House Education & Accessories
|-0.62
|-3.33
|-21.04
|-13.43
|-5.06
|-26.81
|-9.57
|Physicswallah
|4.77
|-12.31
|18.97
|13.89
|-15.75
|-5.55
|-3.37
|NIIT Learning Systems
|0.90
|-1.25
|-25.09
|-36.46
|-25.31
|-13.60
|-8.39
|Crizac
|-3.69
|-5.98
|-14.56
|-21.67
|-37.56
|-15.12
|-9.37
|Shanti Educational Initiatives
|-3.09
|-13.02
|-2.71
|11.86
|93.20
|44.66
|73.94
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|-0.46
|0.98
|15.94
|30.66
|9.91
|6.58
|9.96
|Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research
|-3.16
|-11.88
|8.35
|-9.69
|-39.15
|-15.26
|-9.46
|S Chand & Company
|0.04
|-5.03
|-15.38
|-14.44
|-31.50
|-11.61
|2.04
|Career Point Edutech
|1.69
|6.16
|3.86
|-3.74
|-10.36
|-3.58
|-2.16
|CL Educate
|6.19
|10.86
|55.32
|2.48
|-26.45
|-7.96
|11.79
|Zee Learn
|-2.47
|-8.67
|28.87
|27.42
|-21.47
|33.64
|-11.44
|Golden Crest Education & Services
|-4.97
|-12.99
|-4.50
|24.59
|9.91
|66.83
|54.85
|VJTF Eduservices
|-3.20
|-2.72
|-12.51
|-26.24
|-35.85
|4.80
|7.63
|Dachepalli Publishers
|-1.95
|-7.08
|-13.39
|10.91
|-1.52
|-0.51
|-0.31
|Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers
|11.44
|-6.62
|-10.31
|-14.19
|-43.40
|41.82
|23.32
|Ascensive Educare
|-3.70
|-4.51
|-3.22
|12.38
|1.10
|57.90
|46.07
|Ironwood Education
|0
|-7.94
|11.40
|-1.73
|17.95
|25.18
|5.01
|LCC Infotech
|-10.49
|-20.73
|-24.80
|-31.27
|-8.93
|24.32
|13.95
|IEC Education
|3.31
|-1.07
|-12.01
|-6.01
|0.91
|132.31
|65.82
|DSJ Keep Learning
|4.19
|1.02
|-5.69
|-3.86
|-33.67
|0.49
|20.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tree House Education & Accessories has declined 5.06% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Tree House Education & Accessories has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.3
|6.34
|10
|6.29
|6.33
|20
|6.33
|6.38
|50
|6.67
|6.7
|100
|7.36
|7.1
|200
|7.67
|7.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tree House Education & Accessories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 7.14%, and public shareholding moved down to 68.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:02 AM IST IST
|Tree House Education - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|Tree House Education - Results-Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|Tree House Education - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of The Company Held On August 07, 2026.
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Tree House Education - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For
|Jul 16, 2026, 12:17 AM IST IST
|Tree House Education - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80101MH2006PLC163028 and registration number is 163028. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Primary Education. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tree House Education & Accessories is ₹6.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tree House Education & Accessories is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tree House Education & Accessories is ₹26.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tree House Education & Accessories are ₹6.39 and ₹6.29.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tree House Education & Accessories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tree House Education & Accessories is ₹10.60 and 52-week low of Tree House Education & Accessories is ₹6.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tree House Education & Accessories has shown returns of 3.4% over the past day, -3.33% for the past month, -21.04% over 3 months, -5.06% over 1 year, -26.81% across 3 years, and -9.57% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tree House Education & Accessories are -2.70 and 0.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global