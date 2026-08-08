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Tree House Education & Accessories Share Price

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BSE

TREE HOUSE EDUCATION & ACCESSORIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Tree House Education & Accessories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.38 Closed
3.40₹ 0.21
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tree House Education & Accessories Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.29₹6.39
₹6.38
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.00₹10.60
₹6.38
Open Price
₹6.30
Prev. Close
₹6.17
Volume
909

Source: Dion Global

Tree House Education & Accessories Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tree House Education & Accessories		-0.62-3.33-21.04-13.43-5.06-26.81-9.57
Physicswallah		4.77-12.3118.9713.89-15.75-5.55-3.37
NIIT Learning Systems		0.90-1.25-25.09-36.46-25.31-13.60-8.39
Crizac		-3.69-5.98-14.56-21.67-37.56-15.12-9.37
Shanti Educational Initiatives		-3.09-13.02-2.7111.8693.2044.6673.94
Veranda Learning Solutions		-0.460.9815.9430.669.916.589.96
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research		-3.16-11.888.35-9.69-39.15-15.26-9.46
S Chand & Company		0.04-5.03-15.38-14.44-31.50-11.612.04
Career Point Edutech		1.696.163.86-3.74-10.36-3.58-2.16
CL Educate		6.1910.8655.322.48-26.45-7.9611.79
Zee Learn		-2.47-8.6728.8727.42-21.4733.64-11.44
Golden Crest Education & Services		-4.97-12.99-4.5024.599.9166.8354.85
VJTF Eduservices		-3.20-2.72-12.51-26.24-35.854.807.63
Dachepalli Publishers		-1.95-7.08-13.3910.91-1.52-0.51-0.31
Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers		11.44-6.62-10.31-14.19-43.4041.8223.32
Ascensive Educare		-3.70-4.51-3.2212.381.1057.9046.07
Ironwood Education		0-7.9411.40-1.7317.9525.185.01
LCC Infotech		-10.49-20.73-24.80-31.27-8.9324.3213.95
IEC Education		3.31-1.07-12.01-6.010.91132.3165.82
DSJ Keep Learning		4.191.02-5.69-3.86-33.670.4920.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tree House Education & Accessories has declined 5.06% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Tree House Education & Accessories has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).

Tree House Education & Accessories Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tree House Education & Accessories Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.36.34
106.296.33
206.336.38
506.676.7
1007.367.1
2007.677.8

Source: Dion Global

Tree House Education & Accessories Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tree House Education & Accessories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 7.14%, and public shareholding moved down to 68.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tree House Education & Accessories Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:02 AM IST ISTTree House Education - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 08, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTTree House Education - Results-Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Aug 07, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTTree House Education - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of The Company Held On August 07, 2026.
Jul 30, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTTree House Education - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For
Jul 16, 2026, 12:17 AM IST ISTTree House Education - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Tree House Education & Accessories

Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80101MH2006PLC163028 and registration number is 163028. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Primary Education. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Bhatia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Navin Kumar Mane
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Dipen Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Milin Ramani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Nidhi Grover
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mrs. Divya Punmiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Tree House Education & Accessories Share Price

What is the share price of Tree House Education & Accessories?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tree House Education & Accessories is ₹6.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tree House Education & Accessories?

The Tree House Education & Accessories is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tree House Education & Accessories?

The market cap of Tree House Education & Accessories is ₹26.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tree House Education & Accessories?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tree House Education & Accessories are ₹6.39 and ₹6.29.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tree House Education & Accessories?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tree House Education & Accessories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tree House Education & Accessories is ₹10.60 and 52-week low of Tree House Education & Accessories is ₹6.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tree House Education & Accessories performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tree House Education & Accessories has shown returns of 3.4% over the past day, -3.33% for the past month, -21.04% over 3 months, -5.06% over 1 year, -26.81% across 3 years, and -9.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tree House Education & Accessories?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tree House Education & Accessories are -2.70 and 0.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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