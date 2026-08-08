What is the share price of Tree House Education & Accessories? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tree House Education & Accessories is ₹6.38 as on .

What kind of stock is Tree House Education & Accessories? The Tree House Education & Accessories is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tree House Education & Accessories? The market cap of Tree House Education & Accessories is ₹26.99 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tree House Education & Accessories? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tree House Education & Accessories are ₹6.39 and ₹6.29.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tree House Education & Accessories? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tree House Education & Accessories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tree House Education & Accessories is ₹10.60 and 52-week low of Tree House Education & Accessories is ₹6.00 as on .

How has the Tree House Education & Accessories performed historically in terms of returns? The Tree House Education & Accessories has shown returns of 3.4% over the past day, -3.33% for the past month, -21.04% over 3 months, -5.06% over 1 year, -26.81% across 3 years, and -9.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tree House Education & Accessories? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tree House Education & Accessories are -2.70 and 0.15 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global