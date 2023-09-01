Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.65
|-6.02
|-7.69
|16.42
|10.64
|116.67
|136.36
|0
|-6.42
|8.66
|6.37
|-37.01
|51.50
|51.50
|22.55
|37.66
|49.10
|59.86
|50.55
|289.77
|-8.09
|0.57
|1.48
|28.14
|43.64
|-13.26
|579.57
|125.55
|5.85
|12.81
|-8.00
|32.28
|60.43
|49.22
|148.70
|9.21
|2.20
|-4.11
|-3.12
|66.69
|690.14
|1,000.96
|-22.78
|-12.86
|-4.69
|-11.59
|-56.12
|-79.67
|-92.38
|-1.41
|0.51
|44.02
|25.02
|16.49
|16.49
|16.49
|4.82
|11.54
|3.57
|0
|-51.12
|-65.88
|-92.44
|4.87
|13.16
|3.12
|74.21
|3.56
|3.56
|3.56
|2.94
|-2.78
|6.06
|2.94
|-43.55
|-49.28
|-32.69
|-2.30
|26.87
|18.06
|25.00
|-7.61
|269.57
|347.37
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80101MH2006PLC163028 and registration number is 163028. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Primary Education. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd. is ₹66.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd. is -1.5 and PB ratio of Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd. is 0.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd. is ₹15.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd. is ₹26.05 and 52-week low of Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd. is ₹10.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.