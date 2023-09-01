What is the Market Cap of Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd.? The market cap of Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd. is ₹66.00 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd.? P/E ratio of Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd. is -1.5 and PB ratio of Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd. is 0.32 as on .

What is the share price of Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd. is ₹15.60 as on .