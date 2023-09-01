Follow Us

Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TREE HOUSE EDUCATION & ACCESSORIES LTD.

Sector : Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹15.60 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.60₹15.90
₹15.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.55₹26.05
₹15.60
Open Price
₹15.90
Prev. Close
₹15.60
Volume
7,700

Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.87
  • R216.03
  • R316.17
  • Pivot
    15.73
  • S115.57
  • S215.43
  • S315.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 517.6915.65
  • 1017.1415.76
  • 2015.7715.96
  • 5014.7716.4
  • 10014.4116.59
  • 20011.916.31

Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.65-6.02-7.6916.4210.64116.67136.36
0-6.428.666.37-37.0151.5051.50
22.5537.6649.1059.8650.55289.77-8.09
0.571.4828.1443.64-13.26579.57125.55
5.8512.81-8.0032.2860.4349.22148.70
9.212.20-4.11-3.1266.69690.141,000.96
-22.78-12.86-4.69-11.59-56.12-79.67-92.38
-1.410.5144.0225.0216.4916.4916.49
4.8211.543.570-51.12-65.88-92.44
4.8713.163.1274.213.563.563.56
2.94-2.786.062.94-43.55-49.28-32.69
-2.3026.8718.0625.00-7.61269.57347.37

Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd. Share Holdings

Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd.

Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80101MH2006PLC163028 and registration number is 163028. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Primary Education. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jugal Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Babita Bhatia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Dipen Vijaykumar Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Suraj Manghnani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Valecha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Milin Ramani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Nidhi Busa
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd.?

The market cap of Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd. is ₹66.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd. is -1.5 and PB ratio of Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd. is 0.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd. is ₹15.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd. is ₹26.05 and 52-week low of Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd. is ₹10.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

