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Sunil Healthcare Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUNIL HEALTHCARE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Sunil Healthcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹70.00 Closed
1.42₹ 0.98
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sunil Healthcare Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹67.16₹70.00
₹70.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹56.35₹88.70
₹70.00
Open Price
₹69.00
Prev. Close
₹69.02
Volume
106

Source: Dion Global

Sunil Healthcare Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sunil Healthcare		3.63-0.9910.713.28-10.445.7614.90
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sunil Healthcare has declined 10.44% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Sunil Healthcare has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Sunil Healthcare Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sunil Healthcare Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
570.8470.71
1070.5970.51
2069.970.02
5067.7168.4
10065.3667.53
20068.1268.71

Source: Dion Global

Sunil Healthcare Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sunil Healthcare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.10%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sunil Healthcare Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 05:26 PM IST ISTSunil Healthcare - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 13.08.2026 Pursuant T
Jul 06, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTSunil Healthcare - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 09:31 PM IST ISTSunil Healthcare - Special Window For Transfer And Dematerialisation ('Demat') Of Physical Securities
May 30, 2026, 03:57 AM IST ISTSunil Healthcare - Approved Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter/Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 30, 2026, 03:52 AM IST ISTSunil Healthcare - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The 269Th Board Meeting Of The Company Held On 29.05.2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Sunil Healthcare

Sunil Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24302DL1973PLC189662 and registration number is 189662. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 87.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anil Khaitan
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Rakesh Mohan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Kaushik
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. Harish Pal Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bejon Kumar Misra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishna Venkatachalam Rajan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Mudita Chaturvedi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jai Prakash Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sunil Healthcare Share Price

What is the share price of Sunil Healthcare?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunil Healthcare is ₹70.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sunil Healthcare?

The Sunil Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sunil Healthcare?

The market cap of Sunil Healthcare is ₹71.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sunil Healthcare?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sunil Healthcare are ₹70.00 and ₹67.16.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sunil Healthcare?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunil Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunil Healthcare is ₹88.70 and 52-week low of Sunil Healthcare is ₹56.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sunil Healthcare performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sunil Healthcare has shown returns of 1.42% over the past day, -0.99% for the past month, 10.71% over 3 months, -10.44% over 1 year, 5.76% across 3 years, and 14.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sunil Healthcare?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sunil Healthcare are 17.92 and 1.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sunil Healthcare News

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