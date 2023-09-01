Follow Us

Sunil Healthcare Ltd. Share Price

SUNIL HEALTHCARE LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹53.00 Closed
0.930.49
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sunil Healthcare Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹52.02₹54.00
₹53.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹45.65₹172.70
₹53.00
Open Price
₹54.00
Prev. Close
₹52.51
Volume
4,060

Sunil Healthcare Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R153.99
  • R254.99
  • R355.97
  • Pivot
    53.01
  • S152.01
  • S251.03
  • S350.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5117.1252.76
  • 10119.8653.48
  • 20124.8154.61
  • 50132.6956.43
  • 100106.6959.72
  • 20082.6465.96

Sunil Healthcare Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.53-6.77-0.58-4.54-66.96116.336.96
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Sunil Healthcare Ltd. Share Holdings

Sunil Healthcare Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sunil Healthcare Ltd.

Sunil Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24302DL1973PLC189662 and registration number is 189662. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 116.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anil Khaitan
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Rakesh Mohan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Kaushik
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Harish Pal Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bejon Kumar Misra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishna Venkatachalam Rajan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Mudita Chaturvedi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Sunil Healthcare Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sunil Healthcare Ltd.?

The market cap of Sunil Healthcare Ltd. is ₹54.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sunil Healthcare Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sunil Healthcare Ltd. is 31.01 and PB ratio of Sunil Healthcare Ltd. is 0.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sunil Healthcare Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunil Healthcare Ltd. is ₹53.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sunil Healthcare Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunil Healthcare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunil Healthcare Ltd. is ₹172.70 and 52-week low of Sunil Healthcare Ltd. is ₹45.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

