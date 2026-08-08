Here's the live share price of Sunil Healthcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sunil Healthcare
|3.63
|-0.99
|10.71
|3.28
|-10.44
|5.76
|14.90
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sunil Healthcare has declined 10.44% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Sunil Healthcare has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|70.84
|70.71
|10
|70.59
|70.51
|20
|69.9
|70.02
|50
|67.71
|68.4
|100
|65.36
|67.53
|200
|68.12
|68.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sunil Healthcare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.10%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:26 PM IST IST
|Sunil Healthcare - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 13.08.2026 Pursuant T
|Jul 06, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|Sunil Healthcare - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 09:31 PM IST IST
|Sunil Healthcare - Special Window For Transfer And Dematerialisation ('Demat') Of Physical Securities
|May 30, 2026, 03:57 AM IST IST
|Sunil Healthcare - Approved Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter/Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 03:52 AM IST IST
|Sunil Healthcare - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The 269Th Board Meeting Of The Company Held On 29.05.2026.
Source: Dion Global
Sunil Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24302DL1973PLC189662 and registration number is 189662. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 87.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunil Healthcare is ₹70.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sunil Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sunil Healthcare is ₹71.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sunil Healthcare are ₹70.00 and ₹67.16.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunil Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunil Healthcare is ₹88.70 and 52-week low of Sunil Healthcare is ₹56.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sunil Healthcare has shown returns of 1.42% over the past day, -0.99% for the past month, 10.71% over 3 months, -10.44% over 1 year, 5.76% across 3 years, and 14.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sunil Healthcare are 17.92 and 1.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global