Here's the live share price of GEM Enviro Management along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of GEM Enviro Management has declined 22.70% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -54.09%.

GEM Enviro Management’s current P/E of 18.94x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.