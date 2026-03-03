Facebook Pixel Code
GEM Enviro Management Share Price

NSE
BSE

GEM ENVIRO MANAGEMENT

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Service
Theme
Waste Management

Here's the live share price of GEM Enviro Management along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹41.30 Closed
-3.95₹ -1.70
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

GEM Enviro Management Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.85₹43.00
₹41.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.85₹93.00
₹41.30
Open Price
₹43.00
Prev. Close
₹43.00
Volume
68,800

Over the last 5 years, the share price of GEM Enviro Management has declined 22.70% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -54.09%.

GEM Enviro Management’s current P/E of 18.94x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

GEM Enviro Management Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GEM Enviro Management		-8.95-7.36-13.98-32.91-51.67-34.89-22.70
Antony Waste Handling Cell		-3.90-5.588.04-16.86-6.4023.259.98
Eco Recycling		-5.68-9.67-21.34-39.22-31.4939.9746.84
Race Eco Chain		-8.649.95-28.96-55.23-57.69-17.27-16.40
Organic Recycling Systems		1.65-2.84-4.42-12.76-10.902.051.22
ResGen		-4.01-7.59-21.64-35.68-20.477.284.31
EP Biocomposites		-1.9504.26-28.41-18.84-22.58-10.25

Over the last one year, GEM Enviro Management has declined 51.67% compared to peers like Antony Waste Handling Cell (-6.40%), Eco Recycling (-31.49%), Race Eco Chain (-57.69%). From a 5 year perspective, GEM Enviro Management has underperformed peers relative to Antony Waste Handling Cell (9.98%) and Eco Recycling (46.84%).

GEM Enviro Management Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

GEM Enviro Management Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
545.3244.21
1047.0645.4
2046.5346.23
5049.1347.94
10050.4751.83
20059.3266.7

GEM Enviro Management Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GEM Enviro Management saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.72%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.08%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

GEM Enviro Management Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 17, 2026, 11:08 PM ISTGEM Enviro Mgt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Joint Venture
Feb 17, 2026, 11:05 PM ISTGEM Enviro Mgt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Feb 17, 2026, 10:59 PM ISTGEM Enviro Mgt. - Board Meeting Outcome for The Meeting Held On February 17, 2026
Feb 13, 2026, 8:52 PM ISTGEM Enviro Mgt. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jan 12, 2026, 8:44 PM ISTGEM Enviro Manage - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

About GEM Enviro Management

GEM Enviro Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/02/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000DL2013PLC247767 and registration number is 247767. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Treatment and disposal of non-hazardous waste. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 60.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sachin Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Pareekh
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Behl
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sandhya Kohli
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on GEM Enviro Management Share Price

What is the share price of GEM Enviro Management?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GEM Enviro Management is ₹41.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is GEM Enviro Management?

The GEM Enviro Management is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GEM Enviro Management?

The market cap of GEM Enviro Management is ₹93.13 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GEM Enviro Management?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GEM Enviro Management are ₹43.00 and ₹40.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GEM Enviro Management?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GEM Enviro Management stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GEM Enviro Management is ₹93.00 and 52-week low of GEM Enviro Management is ₹40.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the GEM Enviro Management performed historically in terms of returns?

The GEM Enviro Management has shown returns of -3.95% over the past day, -10.55% for the past month, -17.4% over 3 months, -54.09% over 1 year, -34.89% across 3 years, and -22.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GEM Enviro Management?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GEM Enviro Management are 18.94 and 1.80 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

GEM Enviro Management News

