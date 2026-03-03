Here's the live share price of GEM Enviro Management along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of GEM Enviro Management has declined 22.70% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -54.09%.
GEM Enviro Management’s current P/E of 18.94x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GEM Enviro Management
|-8.95
|-7.36
|-13.98
|-32.91
|-51.67
|-34.89
|-22.70
|Antony Waste Handling Cell
|-3.90
|-5.58
|8.04
|-16.86
|-6.40
|23.25
|9.98
|Eco Recycling
|-5.68
|-9.67
|-21.34
|-39.22
|-31.49
|39.97
|46.84
|Race Eco Chain
|-8.64
|9.95
|-28.96
|-55.23
|-57.69
|-17.27
|-16.40
|Organic Recycling Systems
|1.65
|-2.84
|-4.42
|-12.76
|-10.90
|2.05
|1.22
|ResGen
|-4.01
|-7.59
|-21.64
|-35.68
|-20.47
|7.28
|4.31
|EP Biocomposites
|-1.95
|0
|4.26
|-28.41
|-18.84
|-22.58
|-10.25
Over the last one year, GEM Enviro Management has declined 51.67% compared to peers like Antony Waste Handling Cell (-6.40%), Eco Recycling (-31.49%), Race Eco Chain (-57.69%). From a 5 year perspective, GEM Enviro Management has underperformed peers relative to Antony Waste Handling Cell (9.98%) and Eco Recycling (46.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|45.32
|44.21
|10
|47.06
|45.4
|20
|46.53
|46.23
|50
|49.13
|47.94
|100
|50.47
|51.83
|200
|59.32
|66.7
In the latest quarter, GEM Enviro Management saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.72%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.08%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 17, 2026, 11:08 PM IST
|GEM Enviro Mgt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Joint Venture
|Feb 17, 2026, 11:05 PM IST
|GEM Enviro Mgt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Feb 17, 2026, 10:59 PM IST
|GEM Enviro Mgt. - Board Meeting Outcome for The Meeting Held On February 17, 2026
|Feb 13, 2026, 8:52 PM IST
|GEM Enviro Mgt. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jan 12, 2026, 8:44 PM IST
|GEM Enviro Manage - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
GEM Enviro Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/02/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000DL2013PLC247767 and registration number is 247767. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Treatment and disposal of non-hazardous waste. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 60.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GEM Enviro Management is ₹41.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The GEM Enviro Management is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GEM Enviro Management is ₹93.13 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GEM Enviro Management are ₹43.00 and ₹40.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GEM Enviro Management stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GEM Enviro Management is ₹93.00 and 52-week low of GEM Enviro Management is ₹40.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The GEM Enviro Management has shown returns of -3.95% over the past day, -10.55% for the past month, -17.4% over 3 months, -54.09% over 1 year, -34.89% across 3 years, and -22.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GEM Enviro Management are 18.94 and 1.80 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.