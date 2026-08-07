What is the share price of Antony Waste Handling Cell? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Antony Waste Handling Cell is ₹417.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Antony Waste Handling Cell? The Antony Waste Handling Cell is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Antony Waste Handling Cell? The market cap of Antony Waste Handling Cell is ₹1,183.53 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Antony Waste Handling Cell? Today’s highest and lowest price of Antony Waste Handling Cell are ₹435.00 and ₹413.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Antony Waste Handling Cell? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Antony Waste Handling Cell stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Antony Waste Handling Cell is ₹635.20 and 52-week low of Antony Waste Handling Cell is ₹373.70 as on .

How has the Antony Waste Handling Cell performed historically in terms of returns? The Antony Waste Handling Cell has shown returns of -2.23% over the past day, -9.88% for the past month, -20.69% over 3 months, -29.39% over 1 year, 7.56% across 3 years, and 4.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Antony Waste Handling Cell? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Antony Waste Handling Cell are 15.69 and 1.60 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global