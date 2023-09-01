Follow Us

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd. Share Price

ANTONY WASTE HANDLING CELL LTD.

Sector : Waste Management | Smallcap | NSE
₹343.70 Closed
0.220.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹340.15₹352.95
₹343.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹241.80₹369.00
₹343.70
Open Price
₹345.00
Prev. Close
₹342.95
Volume
1,51,385

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1350.35
  • R2358.05
  • R3363.15
  • Pivot
    345.25
  • S1337.55
  • S2332.45
  • S3324.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5309.25339.88
  • 10307.13337.74
  • 20305.44333
  • 50323.33318.08
  • 100308.42303.38
  • 200297.67296.29

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.845.9836.9633.240.29-15.63-15.63
10.1054.514.154.154.154.154.15

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd. Share Holdings

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Magnum Comma Fund5,87,0004.1718.85
SBI Long Term Advantage Fund - Series III69,3223.682.23
SBI Long Term Advantage Fund - Series I44,2633.441.42
SBI Long Term Advantage Fund - Series II42,4023.991.36

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd.

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L90001MH2001PLC130485 and registration number is 130485. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Collection of non-hazardous waste. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jose Jacob Kallarakal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shiju Jacob Kallarakal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shiju Antony Kallarakkal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajit Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priya Balasubramanian
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suneet K Maheshwari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd.?

The market cap of Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd. is ₹972.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd. is 107.0 and PB ratio of Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd. is 4.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd. is ₹343.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd. is ₹369.00 and 52-week low of Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd. is ₹241.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

