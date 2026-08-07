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Antony Waste Handling Cell Share Price

NSE
BSE

ANTONY WASTE HANDLING CELL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Theme
RecyclingWaste Management
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Antony Waste Handling Cell along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹417.00 Closed
-2.23₹ -9.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Antony Waste Handling Cell Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹413.75₹435.00
₹417.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹373.70₹635.20
₹417.00
Open Price
₹430.05
Prev. Close
₹426.50
Volume
8,313

Source: Dion Global

Antony Waste Handling Cell Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Antony Waste Handling Cell		-2.00-9.88-20.69-21.39-29.397.564.46
Eco Recycling		0.272.752.6322.15-18.2640.3938.98
Race Eco Chain		-0.27-2.37-14.54-4.50-53.74-23.89-13.05
Organic Recycling Systems		4.71-0.23-3.03-2.62-12.732.061.23
ResGen		-0.591.21-20.27-21.77-40.28-12.110.82
GEM Enviro Management		-0.95-6.41-24.59-22.14-48.01-37.52-24.58
EP Biocomposites		-14.82-0.4712.49-3.52-22.75-26.07-10.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Antony Waste Handling Cell has declined 29.39% compared to peers like Eco Recycling (-18.26%), Race Eco Chain (-53.74%), Organic Recycling Systems (-12.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Antony Waste Handling Cell has outperformed peers relative to Eco Recycling (38.98%) and Race Eco Chain (-13.05%).

Antony Waste Handling Cell Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Antony Waste Handling Cell Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5429.09428.88
10433.75432.4
20444.72439.86
50455.54453.08
100465.25465.91
200481.96487.86

Source: Dion Global

Antony Waste Handling Cell Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Antony Waste Handling Cell remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.38%, FII holding fell to 13.08%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Antony Waste Handling Cell Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
6,40,0001.0324.05

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Antony Waste Handling Cell Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:49 PM IST ISTAntony Waste Handlin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 31, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTAntony Waste Handlin - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Schedule On Monday, August 10, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 04:57 AM IST ISTAntony Waste Handlin - Letter To Shareholders: Web-Link To Integrated Annual Report 2026 And Notice Calling For The Twenty-Fi
Jul 30, 2026, 04:48 AM IST ISTAntony Waste Handlin - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 30, 2026, 04:40 AM IST ISTAntony Waste Handlin - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Antony Waste Handling Cell

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L90001MH2001PLC130485 and registration number is 130485. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Collection of non-hazardous waste. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 640.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jose Jacob Kallarakal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shiju Jacob Kallarakal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shiju Antony Kallarakkal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajit Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suneet K Maheshwari
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priya Balasubramanian
    Independent Director

FAQs on Antony Waste Handling Cell Share Price

What is the share price of Antony Waste Handling Cell?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Antony Waste Handling Cell is ₹417.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Antony Waste Handling Cell?

The Antony Waste Handling Cell is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Antony Waste Handling Cell?

The market cap of Antony Waste Handling Cell is ₹1,183.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Antony Waste Handling Cell?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Antony Waste Handling Cell are ₹435.00 and ₹413.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Antony Waste Handling Cell?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Antony Waste Handling Cell stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Antony Waste Handling Cell is ₹635.20 and 52-week low of Antony Waste Handling Cell is ₹373.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Antony Waste Handling Cell performed historically in terms of returns?

The Antony Waste Handling Cell has shown returns of -2.23% over the past day, -9.88% for the past month, -20.69% over 3 months, -29.39% over 1 year, 7.56% across 3 years, and 4.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Antony Waste Handling Cell?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Antony Waste Handling Cell are 15.69 and 1.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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