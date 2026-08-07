Here's the live share price of Antony Waste Handling Cell along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Antony Waste Handling Cell
|-2.00
|-9.88
|-20.69
|-21.39
|-29.39
|7.56
|4.46
|Eco Recycling
|0.27
|2.75
|2.63
|22.15
|-18.26
|40.39
|38.98
|Race Eco Chain
|-0.27
|-2.37
|-14.54
|-4.50
|-53.74
|-23.89
|-13.05
|Organic Recycling Systems
|4.71
|-0.23
|-3.03
|-2.62
|-12.73
|2.06
|1.23
|ResGen
|-0.59
|1.21
|-20.27
|-21.77
|-40.28
|-12.11
|0.82
|GEM Enviro Management
|-0.95
|-6.41
|-24.59
|-22.14
|-48.01
|-37.52
|-24.58
|EP Biocomposites
|-14.82
|-0.47
|12.49
|-3.52
|-22.75
|-26.07
|-10.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Antony Waste Handling Cell has declined 29.39% compared to peers like Eco Recycling (-18.26%), Race Eco Chain (-53.74%), Organic Recycling Systems (-12.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Antony Waste Handling Cell has outperformed peers relative to Eco Recycling (38.98%) and Race Eco Chain (-13.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|429.09
|428.88
|10
|433.75
|432.4
|20
|444.72
|439.86
|50
|455.54
|453.08
|100
|465.25
|465.91
|200
|481.96
|487.86
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Antony Waste Handling Cell remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.38%, FII holding fell to 13.08%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|6,40,000
|1.03
|24.05
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:49 PM IST IST
|Antony Waste Handlin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|Antony Waste Handlin - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Schedule On Monday, August 10, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 04:57 AM IST IST
|Antony Waste Handlin - Letter To Shareholders: Web-Link To Integrated Annual Report 2026 And Notice Calling For The Twenty-Fi
|Jul 30, 2026, 04:48 AM IST IST
|Antony Waste Handlin - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 30, 2026, 04:40 AM IST IST
|Antony Waste Handlin - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L90001MH2001PLC130485 and registration number is 130485. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Collection of non-hazardous waste. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 640.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Antony Waste Handling Cell is ₹417.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Antony Waste Handling Cell is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Antony Waste Handling Cell is ₹1,183.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Antony Waste Handling Cell are ₹435.00 and ₹413.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Antony Waste Handling Cell stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Antony Waste Handling Cell is ₹635.20 and 52-week low of Antony Waste Handling Cell is ₹373.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Antony Waste Handling Cell has shown returns of -2.23% over the past day, -9.88% for the past month, -20.69% over 3 months, -29.39% over 1 year, 7.56% across 3 years, and 4.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Antony Waste Handling Cell are 15.69 and 1.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global