Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Eco Recycling Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ECO RECYCLING LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹173.75 Closed
-0.43-0.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Eco Recycling Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹170.00₹179.85
₹173.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹99.00₹191.90
₹173.75
Open Price
₹173.25
Prev. Close
₹174.50
Volume
20,874

Eco Recycling Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1180.5
  • R2185.1
  • R3190.35
  • Pivot
    175.25
  • S1170.65
  • S2165.4
  • S3160.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5118.41175.17
  • 10117.5175.88
  • 20113.63172.48
  • 50111.07156.1
  • 100106.88143.02
  • 200113.74133.24

Eco Recycling Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.280.9956.1137.7969.26199.31411.71
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
-0.471.2943.42117.16131.52140.3516.27
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.630.9360.3789.97260.981,158.37964.88

Eco Recycling Ltd. Share Holdings

Eco Recycling Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Eco Recycling Ltd.

Eco Recycling Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120MH1994PLC079971 and registration number is 079971. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Treatment and disposal of toxic live or dead animals and other, contaminated waste, disposal of used goods; incineration of hazardous waste. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. B K Soni
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. B Srikrishna
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Aruna Soni
    Executive Director
  • Mr. D T Devale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shashank Soni
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Giriraj Bhattar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Eco Recycling Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Eco Recycling Ltd.?

The market cap of Eco Recycling Ltd. is ₹335.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Eco Recycling Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Eco Recycling Ltd. is 46.83 and PB ratio of Eco Recycling Ltd. is 7.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Eco Recycling Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eco Recycling Ltd. is ₹173.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eco Recycling Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eco Recycling Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eco Recycling Ltd. is ₹191.90 and 52-week low of Eco Recycling Ltd. is ₹99.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data