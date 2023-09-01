Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.28
|0.99
|56.11
|37.79
|69.26
|199.31
|411.71
|2.46
|6.75
|15.04
|18.61
|22.72
|189.91
|152.49
|4.10
|11.14
|18.43
|27.76
|15.71
|264.01
|176.00
|4.44
|77.40
|182.33
|270.21
|353.36
|2,229.68
|2,721.09
|10.14
|20.53
|43.22
|122.49
|184.65
|164.81
|184.89
|0.96
|6.17
|33.54
|49.30
|87.25
|244.31
|244.31
|-3.54
|5.21
|-2.07
|7.54
|-3.47
|1,727.24
|18,579.25
|-0.47
|1.29
|43.42
|117.16
|131.52
|140.35
|16.27
|19.97
|8.39
|47.51
|67.83
|182.72
|659.40
|1,258.92
|0.55
|37.79
|139.07
|135.15
|160.16
|1,818.98
|2,609.47
|-0.67
|-4.44
|31.51
|27.71
|24.88
|48.40
|-48.09
|2.32
|-1.93
|16.29
|37.99
|10.05
|260.79
|190.80
|-0.65
|-0.48
|15.70
|26.97
|30.25
|15.06
|15.06
|2.61
|-8.64
|7.73
|56.77
|84.37
|167.04
|28.07
|25.63
|32.92
|115.29
|145.82
|309.18
|442.08
|90.17
|14.65
|22.14
|84.84
|119.08
|104.73
|1,824.82
|729.47
|17.77
|14.98
|94.03
|142.43
|272.65
|112.29
|157.10
|-2.59
|55.97
|54.25
|75.30
|192.43
|4,391.50
|4,391.50
|2.53
|6.03
|23.27
|26.67
|68.32
|573.29
|257.58
|-0.63
|0.93
|60.37
|89.97
|260.98
|1,158.37
|964.88
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|20 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Eco Recycling Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120MH1994PLC079971 and registration number is 079971. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Treatment and disposal of toxic live or dead animals and other, contaminated waste, disposal of used goods; incineration of hazardous waste. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Eco Recycling Ltd. is ₹335.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Eco Recycling Ltd. is 46.83 and PB ratio of Eco Recycling Ltd. is 7.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eco Recycling Ltd. is ₹173.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eco Recycling Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eco Recycling Ltd. is ₹191.90 and 52-week low of Eco Recycling Ltd. is ₹99.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.