Here's the live share price of Eco Recycling along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Eco Recycling
|0.27
|2.75
|2.63
|22.15
|-18.26
|40.39
|38.98
|Antony Waste Handling Cell
|-2.00
|-9.88
|-20.69
|-21.39
|-29.39
|7.56
|4.46
|Race Eco Chain
|-0.27
|-2.37
|-14.54
|-4.50
|-53.74
|-23.89
|-13.05
|Organic Recycling Systems
|4.71
|-0.23
|-3.03
|-2.62
|-12.73
|2.06
|1.23
|ResGen
|-0.59
|1.21
|-20.27
|-21.77
|-40.28
|-12.11
|0.82
|GEM Enviro Management
|-0.95
|-6.41
|-24.59
|-22.14
|-48.01
|-37.52
|-24.58
|EP Biocomposites
|-14.82
|-0.47
|12.49
|-3.52
|-22.75
|-26.07
|-10.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Eco Recycling has declined 18.26% compared to peers like Antony Waste Handling Cell (-29.39%), Race Eco Chain (-53.74%), Organic Recycling Systems (-12.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Eco Recycling has outperformed peers relative to Antony Waste Handling Cell (4.46%) and Race Eco Chain (-13.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|494.94
|496.75
|10
|499.29
|497.4
|20
|499.89
|493.05
|50
|466.19
|473.49
|100
|427.66
|458.13
|200
|453.48
|474.58
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Eco Recycling remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.19%, FII holding fell to 0.25%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:41 PM IST IST
|Eco Recycling - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider Quarterly Financial Results, Recommendation Of Dividend Final Dividend,
|Jul 20, 2026, 05:58 AM IST IST
|Eco Recycling - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting -To Consider And Approve The Proposal For The Formation Of
|Jul 14, 2026, 07:11 PM IST IST
|Eco Recycling - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 13, 2026, 04:27 PM IST IST
|Eco Recycling - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider The The Proposal A 50:50 Joint Venture Company In India With Electronic
|Jun 30, 2026, 09:05 PM IST IST
|Eco Recycling - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Source: Dion Global
Eco Recycling Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120MH1994PLC079971 and registration number is 079971. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Treatment and disposal of toxic live or dead animals and other, contaminated waste, disposal of used goods; incineration of hazardous waste. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eco Recycling is ₹499.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Eco Recycling is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Eco Recycling is ₹964.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Eco Recycling are ₹501.00 and ₹484.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eco Recycling stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eco Recycling is ₹654.80 and 52-week low of Eco Recycling is ₹225.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Eco Recycling has shown returns of 1.9% over the past day, 2.75% for the past month, 2.63% over 3 months, -18.26% over 1 year, 40.39% across 3 years, and 38.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eco Recycling are 41.67 and 8.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global