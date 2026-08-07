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Eco Recycling Share Price

NSE
BSE

ECO RECYCLING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Theme
RecyclingWaste Management

Here's the live share price of Eco Recycling along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹499.90 Closed
1.90₹ 9.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Eco Recycling Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹484.00₹501.00
₹499.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹225.00₹654.80
₹499.90
Open Price
₹490.60
Prev. Close
₹490.60
Volume
11,098

Source: Dion Global

Eco Recycling Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Eco Recycling		0.272.752.6322.15-18.2640.3938.98
Antony Waste Handling Cell		-2.00-9.88-20.69-21.39-29.397.564.46
Race Eco Chain		-0.27-2.37-14.54-4.50-53.74-23.89-13.05
Organic Recycling Systems		4.71-0.23-3.03-2.62-12.732.061.23
ResGen		-0.591.21-20.27-21.77-40.28-12.110.82
GEM Enviro Management		-0.95-6.41-24.59-22.14-48.01-37.52-24.58
EP Biocomposites		-14.82-0.4712.49-3.52-22.75-26.07-10.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Eco Recycling has declined 18.26% compared to peers like Antony Waste Handling Cell (-29.39%), Race Eco Chain (-53.74%), Organic Recycling Systems (-12.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Eco Recycling has outperformed peers relative to Antony Waste Handling Cell (4.46%) and Race Eco Chain (-13.05%).

Eco Recycling Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Eco Recycling Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5494.94496.75
10499.29497.4
20499.89493.05
50466.19473.49
100427.66458.13
200453.48474.58

Source: Dion Global

Eco Recycling Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Eco Recycling remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.19%, FII holding fell to 0.25%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Eco Recycling Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 06:41 PM IST ISTEco Recycling - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider Quarterly Financial Results, Recommendation Of Dividend Final Dividend,
Jul 20, 2026, 05:58 AM IST ISTEco Recycling - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting -To Consider And Approve The Proposal For The Formation Of
Jul 14, 2026, 07:11 PM IST ISTEco Recycling - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 13, 2026, 04:27 PM IST ISTEco Recycling - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider The The Proposal A 50:50 Joint Venture Company In India With Electronic
Jun 30, 2026, 09:05 PM IST ISTEco Recycling - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation

Source: Dion Global

About Eco Recycling

Eco Recycling Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120MH1994PLC079971 and registration number is 079971. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Treatment and disposal of toxic live or dead animals and other, contaminated waste, disposal of used goods; incineration of hazardous waste. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. B K Soni
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Aruna Soni
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shashank Soni
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Giriraj Bhattar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sandip Chatterjee
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Yeshwant Sontakke
    Independent Director

FAQs on Eco Recycling Share Price

What is the share price of Eco Recycling?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eco Recycling is ₹499.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Eco Recycling?

The Eco Recycling is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Eco Recycling?

The market cap of Eco Recycling is ₹964.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Eco Recycling?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Eco Recycling are ₹501.00 and ₹484.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eco Recycling?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eco Recycling stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eco Recycling is ₹654.80 and 52-week low of Eco Recycling is ₹225.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Eco Recycling performed historically in terms of returns?

The Eco Recycling has shown returns of 1.9% over the past day, 2.75% for the past month, 2.63% over 3 months, -18.26% over 1 year, 40.39% across 3 years, and 38.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Eco Recycling?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eco Recycling are 41.67 and 8.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Eco Recycling News

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