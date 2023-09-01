Eco Recycling Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120MH1994PLC079971 and registration number is 079971. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Treatment and disposal of toxic live or dead animals and other, contaminated waste, disposal of used goods; incineration of hazardous waste. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.