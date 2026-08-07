What is the share price of Asian Energy Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Energy Services is ₹406.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Asian Energy Services? The Asian Energy Services is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Asian Energy Services? The market cap of Asian Energy Services is ₹1,977.25 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Asian Energy Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Asian Energy Services are ₹420.00 and ₹398.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asian Energy Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Energy Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Energy Services is ₹423.95 and 52-week low of Asian Energy Services is ₹230.35 as on .

How has the Asian Energy Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Asian Energy Services has shown returns of 4.08% over the past day, 23.24% for the past month, 37.72% over 3 months, 19.83% over 1 year, 47.6% across 3 years, and 24.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Asian Energy Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asian Energy Services are 38.65 and 3.97 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.31 per annum.

Source: Dion Global