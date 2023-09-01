Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Asian Energy Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23200MH1992PLC318353 and registration number is 052501. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 254.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Asian Energy Services Ltd. is ₹565.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Asian Energy Services Ltd. is -20.99 and PB ratio of Asian Energy Services Ltd. is 2.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Energy Services Ltd. is ₹148.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Energy Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Energy Services Ltd. is ₹152.00 and 52-week low of Asian Energy Services Ltd. is ₹51.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.