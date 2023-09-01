Follow Us

ASIAN ENERGY SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Oil Drilling And Exploration | Smallcap | NSE
₹148.45 Closed
0.811.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Asian Energy Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹144.40₹151.00
₹148.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹51.50₹152.00
₹148.45
Open Price
₹144.40
Prev. Close
₹147.25
Volume
38,778

Asian Energy Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1151.2
  • R2154.4
  • R3157.8
  • Pivot
    147.8
  • S1144.6
  • S2141.2
  • S3138

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 573.78145.02
  • 1073.89143.45
  • 2073.75140.07
  • 5077.24130.57
  • 10082.94117.76
  • 200102.56106.59

Asian Energy Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.2320.6442.33165.0984.873.773.77
4.042.8618.2917.4134.93129.052.51
4.160.8315.1917.3633.5088.82-1.15
-3.41-0.497.395.6541.88190.3228.89
5.90-26.71-9.5420.421.81113.0911.04
19.0932.7483.3191.24130.26688.58305.58
-1.93-8.0830.6823.1241.19209.5639.44
11.8529.0941.7938.7555.50109.6622.73
6.66-2.94-0.9522.74-29.18445.30284.12
10.0616.7322.0518.45-12.6981.70-57.91
6.0212.5326.5236.11-28.2112.95-50.51
1.00-1.6620.5323.04-6.4272.70-56.14
13.1117.956.980-44.5840.82204.41
-97.27-96.68-96.68-96.68-96.68-96.68-93.74

Asian Energy Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Asian Energy Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Asian Energy Services Ltd.

Asian Energy Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23200MH1992PLC318353 and registration number is 052501. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 254.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nayan Mani Bora
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Ashutosh Kumar
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Mukesh Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Rabi Narayan Bastia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kapil Garg
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Brij Mohan Bansal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kadayam Ramanathan Bharat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Anusha Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Asian Energy Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Asian Energy Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Asian Energy Services Ltd. is ₹565.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Asian Energy Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Asian Energy Services Ltd. is -20.99 and PB ratio of Asian Energy Services Ltd. is 2.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Asian Energy Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Energy Services Ltd. is ₹148.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asian Energy Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Energy Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Energy Services Ltd. is ₹152.00 and 52-week low of Asian Energy Services Ltd. is ₹51.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

