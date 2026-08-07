Here's the live share price of Asian Energy Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Asian Energy Services
|1.98
|23.24
|37.72
|54.86
|19.83
|47.60
|24.88
|Deep Industries
|6.89
|43.40
|37.20
|56.45
|19.58
|38.44
|63.47
|Oil Country Tubular
|8.83
|5.56
|3.05
|22.33
|-33.42
|41.69
|52.65
|DHP India
|-0.50
|-1.99
|-0.48
|4.65
|-23.10
|-14.27
|-2.78
|Duke Offshore
|10.33
|56.80
|147.39
|177.68
|164.29
|76.28
|27.62
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Asian Energy Services has gained 19.83% compared to peers like Deep Industries (19.58%), Oil Country Tubular (-33.42%), DHP India (-23.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Asian Energy Services has underperformed peers relative to Deep Industries (63.47%) and Oil Country Tubular (52.65%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|395.32
|402.7
|10
|376.88
|391.77
|20
|360.81
|377.89
|50
|360.67
|359.3
|100
|327.22
|340.53
|200
|311.09
|325.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Asian Energy Services saw a drop in promoter holding to 56.14%, while DII stake decreased to 0.27%, FII holding rose to 1.39%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|Asian Energy Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results On Standalone And Consolidated Basi
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:41 AM IST IST
|Asian Energy Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:24 PM IST IST
|Asian Energy Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 27, 2026, 12:57 AM IST IST
|Asian Energy Serv. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jun 22, 2026, 07:33 PM IST IST
|Asian Energy Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Asian Energy Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23200MH1992PLC318353 and registration number is 052501. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 491.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Energy Services is ₹406.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Asian Energy Services is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Asian Energy Services is ₹1,977.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Asian Energy Services are ₹420.00 and ₹398.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Energy Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Energy Services is ₹423.95 and 52-week low of Asian Energy Services is ₹230.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Asian Energy Services has shown returns of 4.08% over the past day, 23.24% for the past month, 37.72% over 3 months, 19.83% over 1 year, 47.6% across 3 years, and 24.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asian Energy Services are 38.65 and 3.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.31 per annum.
Source: Dion Global