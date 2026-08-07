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Asian Energy Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASIAN ENERGY SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Petroleum
Theme
Oil & Gas Exploration

Here's the live share price of Asian Energy Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹406.75 Closed
4.08₹ 15.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Asian Energy Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹398.10₹420.00
₹406.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹230.35₹423.95
₹406.75
Open Price
₹419.15
Prev. Close
₹390.80
Volume
34,416

Source: Dion Global

Asian Energy Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Asian Energy Services		1.9823.2437.7254.8619.8347.6024.88
Deep Industries		6.8943.4037.2056.4519.5838.4463.47
Oil Country Tubular		8.835.563.0522.33-33.4241.6952.65
DHP India		-0.50-1.99-0.484.65-23.10-14.27-2.78
Duke Offshore		10.3356.80147.39177.68164.2976.2827.62

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Asian Energy Services has gained 19.83% compared to peers like Deep Industries (19.58%), Oil Country Tubular (-33.42%), DHP India (-23.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Asian Energy Services has underperformed peers relative to Deep Industries (63.47%) and Oil Country Tubular (52.65%).

Asian Energy Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Asian Energy Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5395.32402.7
10376.88391.77
20360.81377.89
50360.67359.3
100327.22340.53
200311.09325.36

Source: Dion Global

Asian Energy Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Asian Energy Services saw a drop in promoter holding to 56.14%, while DII stake decreased to 0.27%, FII holding rose to 1.39%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Asian Energy Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTAsian Energy Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results On Standalone And Consolidated Basi
Jul 30, 2026, 05:41 AM IST ISTAsian Energy Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 13, 2026, 09:24 PM IST ISTAsian Energy Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 27, 2026, 12:57 AM IST ISTAsian Energy Serv. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jun 22, 2026, 07:33 PM IST ISTAsian Energy Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Asian Energy Services

Asian Energy Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23200MH1992PLC318353 and registration number is 052501. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 491.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nayan Mani Borah
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Dr. Kapil Garg
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Rabi Narayan Bastia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Brij Mohan Bansal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Aman Garg
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anusha Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Jha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Asian Energy Services Share Price

What is the share price of Asian Energy Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Energy Services is ₹406.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Asian Energy Services?

The Asian Energy Services is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Asian Energy Services?

The market cap of Asian Energy Services is ₹1,977.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Asian Energy Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Asian Energy Services are ₹420.00 and ₹398.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asian Energy Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Energy Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Energy Services is ₹423.95 and 52-week low of Asian Energy Services is ₹230.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Asian Energy Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Asian Energy Services has shown returns of 4.08% over the past day, 23.24% for the past month, 37.72% over 3 months, 19.83% over 1 year, 47.6% across 3 years, and 24.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Asian Energy Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asian Energy Services are 38.65 and 3.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.31 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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