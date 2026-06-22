India spends tens of billions of dollars every year importing crude oil and natural gas, and that bill is set to climb further over the next two decades even as the country pushes electric vehicles and solar power, according to estimates by Kotak Institutional Equities.

The budding question here is whether a faster shift to renewables and EVs meaningfully cuts the country’s dependence on imported fuel, or will rising overall demand simply outpace the gains from going green?

The scale of the import problem

India currently imports 85% of its crude oil needs, and roughly half its natural gas, a dependence that leaves the economy exposed every time global energy prices spike. As per the Kotak report, the country’s total energy demand will rise from 40 exajoules in FY2026 to 89 exajoules by FY2056, while domestic supply will lag behind, reaching only 65 exajoules in the same period.

That gap, which stood at 15 exajoules in FY2026, is projected to widen to 22 exajoules by FY2036 and peak near 29 exajoules around FY2046, before narrowing somewhat as renewables scale up.

In dollar terms, energy imports are expected to keep climbing for the next two decades, from current levels toward roughly $300 billion a year by the 2050s, even in a scenario where India adopts EVs quickly. Under a slower, business-as-usual pace of EV adoption, the bill could end up about 60% higher than under a rapid-transition scenario, as per the report.

Why oil and gas imports won’t disappear soon

The main reason imports keep rising despite the clean energy push is the sheer size of India’s vehicle fleet. Even with electric two-wheelers expected to make up half of annual sales by FY36 and all of them by FY2042, the existing stock of petrol and diesel vehicles will keep growing in absolute numbers for another decade or more before it starts shrinking.

Diesel consumption from trucks, buses and tractors is projected to keep rising until around FY2046, and gasoline demand from cars and two-wheelers follows a similar increase-then-decline pattern, as per the Kotak report.

As a result, India’s net energy imports as a share of GDP are expected to fall steadily, from around 3.4% now to below 1% by FY2048, but that’s a function of the economy growing faster than the import bill, not the import bill shrinking. In absolute dollar terms, oil and gas imports are still set to grow.

Where renewables are making a difference

The clearest progress is visible in electricity generation, as per the Kotak report. The report further noted that renewables, primarily solar, accounted for just 3% of India’s primary energy mix in FY2026 but could rise to 31% by FY2056. On the power generation side, renewable capacity is projected to climb from 220 GW now to over 3,100 GW by FY2056, with coal-based capacity expected to plateau in the late 2030s.

India added 93 GW of solar capacity between FY2021 and FY2026 alone, much of it led by private developers such as Adani Green, Renew Power and NTPC’s renewable arm.

Electricity demand itself is expected to grow faster than it has historically, at 5.2% annually between FY2026 and FY2036 compared with 4.4% over the previous decade, largely because transport, as EVs spread, becomes a meaningful new consumer of power, alongside continued growth in households, industry and commercial use.

The bottlenecks slowing the transition

According to the report, there is a mismatch between how quickly solar projects can be built, typically 12 to 18 months, and how long it takes to build the transmission lines needed to carry that power, which can take three to five years. This timing gap has led to projects being delayed or curtailed even where generation capacity exists, the report noted.

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Other constraints include congestion at grid connection points, particularly in Rajasthan and Gujarat; disputes over land and right-of-way for transmission corridors, which the report calls the single biggest bottleneck; and a shortfall in battery storage.

India currently has just 7.2 GW of pumped hydro and 1.1 GWh of battery storage, far short of the 60.6 GW target set for 2030. Without adequate storage, solar power generated during the day cannot be used efficiently after sunset, a growing problem as solar’s share of the grid increases.

Building India’s own supply chains

Beyond installing panels and turbines, the report pointed to backward integration, like manufacturing solar cells, wafers and battery components domestically, as a separate piece of reducing import reliance, since much of this hardware itself currently depends on imported components and raw materials.

Government rules under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers, which mandate the use of domestically made solar modules and, from 2026, domestically made solar cells, have pushed several companies, including Waaree Energies, Premier Energies and Tata Power, to expand local manufacturing capacity. According to Kotak, India could end up with surplus solar cell and module manufacturing capacity relative to demand by FY2028.

Furthermore, the report also noted that the domestic market for electric vehicle batteries is projected to grow from about $1 billion in FY2026 to $14 billion by FY2036 and over $100 billion by FY2046, raising fresh questions about securing supplies of lithium and other raw materials. India has signed a series of exploration and supply agreements for lithium with Australia, Chile and Argentina in recent years, though progress on actually extracting the mineral domestically has been slow.

The longer-term picture

Other options being explored, such as green hydrogen and small nuclear reactors, remain further from commercial scale. Green hydrogen still accounts for less than 1% of global hydrogen supply, and Indian companies have repeatedly pushed back their project timelines.

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On nuclear power, India has set a target of 100 GW of capacity by FY2047, partly through small reactors, but the country’s track record on nuclear projects shows significant delays; commissioning timelines have overshot original targets by anywhere from three to sixteen years on past projects, the report noted.

The Kotak report noted that a faster shift to renewables and EVs can bend the curve of India’s energy import dependence, but it cannot eliminate it within the next two decades. The country’s electricity sector is on track for a substantial shift toward solar and other clean sources, but transportation fuel demand, tied to a vehicle fleet that will keep growing in absolute terms before it shrinks, means oil and gas imports are likely to stay a fixture of India’s energy economy for years to come.