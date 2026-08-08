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Saroja Pharma Industries India Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAROJA PHARMA INDUSTRIES INDIA

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Saroja Pharma Industries India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹28.00 Closed
-4.27₹ -1.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Saroja Pharma Industries India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.00₹30.45
₹28.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.00₹60.00
₹28.00
Open Price
₹28.75
Prev. Close
₹29.25
Volume
6,400

Source: Dion Global

Saroja Pharma Industries India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Saroja Pharma Industries India		-4.27-6.51-13.85-20.00-28.66-25.69-16.32
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.292.196.0314.1021.6818.7719.78
Divi's Laboratories		2.7222.2023.4635.3634.9628.3811.02
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-3.881.3912.8723.1936.9033.8926.22
Cipla		-0.640.837.459.04-1.826.169.77
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.12-3.3718.4920.6617.9719.3613.72
Lupin		-2.13-5.09-3.937.5921.5729.7815.83
Mankind Pharma		-0.55-2.833.4017.97-3.2210.8411.54
Laurus Labs		1.5524.8352.8687.14120.0266.4221.27
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.08-13.48-10.37-8.11-2.401.343.99
Aurobindo Pharma		4.924.7312.1337.7455.0124.0613.31
Biocon		0.154.7811.5414.0117.0617.712.21
Alkem Laboratories		-2.29-0.840.53-2.2715.3510.809.84
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.020.63-3.9015.4310.4940.8331.00
Abbott India		0.134.154.251.29-14.935.129.72
Anthem Biosciences		3.939.707.9024.6112.194.812.86
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.108.034.773.32-2.9122.949.78
Ipca Laboratories		-0.69-3.2011.2619.5524.7423.128.65
Ajanta Pharma		0.695.2713.3421.9233.2225.9618.00
Gland Pharma		3.922.0039.0538.0032.8524.66-8.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Saroja Pharma Industries India has declined 28.66% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.68%), Divi's Laboratories (34.96%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (36.90%). From a 5 year perspective, Saroja Pharma Industries India has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.78%) and Divi's Laboratories (11.02%).

Saroja Pharma Industries India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Saroja Pharma Industries India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
530.5829.98
1031.4430.72
2032.0431.38
5032.3133.2
10038.636.3
20042.4240.54

Source: Dion Global

Saroja Pharma Industries India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Saroja Pharma Industries India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Saroja Pharma Industries India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Saroja Pharma Industries India fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Saroja Pharma Industries India

Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/01/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24110MH2019PLC319508 and registration number is 319508. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 70.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Biju Gopinathan Nair
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manish Dasharath Kamble
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pulinattu Nandakumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sonal Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Anita Sethia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Saroja Pharma Industries India Share Price

What is the share price of Saroja Pharma Industries India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saroja Pharma Industries India is ₹28.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Saroja Pharma Industries India?

The Saroja Pharma Industries India is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Saroja Pharma Industries India?

The market cap of Saroja Pharma Industries India is ₹11.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Saroja Pharma Industries India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Saroja Pharma Industries India are ₹30.45 and ₹28.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Saroja Pharma Industries India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saroja Pharma Industries India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saroja Pharma Industries India is ₹60.00 and 52-week low of Saroja Pharma Industries India is ₹28.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Saroja Pharma Industries India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Saroja Pharma Industries India has shown returns of -4.27% over the past day, -6.51% for the past month, -13.85% over 3 months, -28.66% over 1 year, -25.69% across 3 years, and -16.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Saroja Pharma Industries India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saroja Pharma Industries India are 6.98 and 0.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Saroja Pharma Industries India News

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