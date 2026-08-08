Here's the live share price of Saroja Pharma Industries India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Saroja Pharma Industries India
|-4.27
|-6.51
|-13.85
|-20.00
|-28.66
|-25.69
|-16.32
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.29
|2.19
|6.03
|14.10
|21.68
|18.77
|19.78
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.72
|22.20
|23.46
|35.36
|34.96
|28.38
|11.02
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-3.88
|1.39
|12.87
|23.19
|36.90
|33.89
|26.22
|Cipla
|-0.64
|0.83
|7.45
|9.04
|-1.82
|6.16
|9.77
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.12
|-3.37
|18.49
|20.66
|17.97
|19.36
|13.72
|Lupin
|-2.13
|-5.09
|-3.93
|7.59
|21.57
|29.78
|15.83
|Mankind Pharma
|-0.55
|-2.83
|3.40
|17.97
|-3.22
|10.84
|11.54
|Laurus Labs
|1.55
|24.83
|52.86
|87.14
|120.02
|66.42
|21.27
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.08
|-13.48
|-10.37
|-8.11
|-2.40
|1.34
|3.99
|Aurobindo Pharma
|4.92
|4.73
|12.13
|37.74
|55.01
|24.06
|13.31
|Biocon
|0.15
|4.78
|11.54
|14.01
|17.06
|17.71
|2.21
|Alkem Laboratories
|-2.29
|-0.84
|0.53
|-2.27
|15.35
|10.80
|9.84
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.02
|0.63
|-3.90
|15.43
|10.49
|40.83
|31.00
|Abbott India
|0.13
|4.15
|4.25
|1.29
|-14.93
|5.12
|9.72
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.93
|9.70
|7.90
|24.61
|12.19
|4.81
|2.86
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.10
|8.03
|4.77
|3.32
|-2.91
|22.94
|9.78
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.69
|-3.20
|11.26
|19.55
|24.74
|23.12
|8.65
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.69
|5.27
|13.34
|21.92
|33.22
|25.96
|18.00
|Gland Pharma
|3.92
|2.00
|39.05
|38.00
|32.85
|24.66
|-8.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Saroja Pharma Industries India has declined 28.66% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.68%), Divi's Laboratories (34.96%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (36.90%). From a 5 year perspective, Saroja Pharma Industries India has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.78%) and Divi's Laboratories (11.02%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|30.58
|29.98
|10
|31.44
|30.72
|20
|32.04
|31.38
|50
|32.31
|33.2
|100
|38.6
|36.3
|200
|42.42
|40.54
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Saroja Pharma Industries India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Saroja Pharma Industries India fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Saroja Pharma Industries India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/01/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24110MH2019PLC319508 and registration number is 319508. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 70.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saroja Pharma Industries India is ₹28.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Saroja Pharma Industries India is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Saroja Pharma Industries India is ₹11.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Saroja Pharma Industries India are ₹30.45 and ₹28.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saroja Pharma Industries India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saroja Pharma Industries India is ₹60.00 and 52-week low of Saroja Pharma Industries India is ₹28.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Saroja Pharma Industries India has shown returns of -4.27% over the past day, -6.51% for the past month, -13.85% over 3 months, -28.66% over 1 year, -25.69% across 3 years, and -16.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saroja Pharma Industries India are 6.98 and 0.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global