What is the share price of Saroja Pharma Industries India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saroja Pharma Industries India is ₹28.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Saroja Pharma Industries India? The Saroja Pharma Industries India is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Saroja Pharma Industries India? The market cap of Saroja Pharma Industries India is ₹11.26 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Saroja Pharma Industries India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Saroja Pharma Industries India are ₹30.45 and ₹28.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Saroja Pharma Industries India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saroja Pharma Industries India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saroja Pharma Industries India is ₹60.00 and 52-week low of Saroja Pharma Industries India is ₹28.00 as on .

How has the Saroja Pharma Industries India performed historically in terms of returns? The Saroja Pharma Industries India has shown returns of -4.27% over the past day, -6.51% for the past month, -13.85% over 3 months, -28.66% over 1 year, -25.69% across 3 years, and -16.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Saroja Pharma Industries India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saroja Pharma Industries India are 6.98 and 0.65 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global