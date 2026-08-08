Here's the live share price of Saianand Commercial along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Saianand Commercial
|0
|0
|-12.00
|-21.43
|-33.33
|-20.02
|-13.72
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Saianand Commercial has declined 33.33% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Saianand Commercial has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.22
|0.22
|10
|0.23
|0.23
|20
|0.23
|0.23
|50
|0.23
|0.23
|100
|0.24
|0.24
|200
|0.27
|0.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Saianand Commercial remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 100.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:06 PM IST IST
|Saianand Commercial - Regulation 33 Read With Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulat
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Saianand Commercial - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 6Th August 2026.
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|Saianand Commercial - Board Meeting Intimation for Compliance Of Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Intimation
|Jul 07, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|Saianand Commercial - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 10, 2026, 01:23 AM IST IST
|Saianand Commercial - Updation In Website Of The Company
Source: Dion Global
Saianand Commercial Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1984PLC034881 and registration number is 034881. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saianand Commercial is ₹0.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Saianand Commercial is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Saianand Commercial is ₹5.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Saianand Commercial are ₹0.22 and ₹0.22.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saianand Commercial stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saianand Commercial is ₹0.39 and 52-week low of Saianand Commercial is ₹0.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Saianand Commercial has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -12.0% over 3 months, -33.33% over 1 year, -20.02% across 3 years, and -13.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saianand Commercial are -129.41 and 0.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global