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Saianand Commercial Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAIANAND COMMERCIAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Saianand Commercial along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.22 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Saianand Commercial Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.22₹0.22
₹0.22
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.20₹0.39
₹0.22
Open Price
₹0.22
Prev. Close
₹0.22
Volume
1,62,494

Source: Dion Global

Saianand Commercial Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Saianand Commercial		00-12.00-21.43-33.33-20.02-13.72
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Saianand Commercial has declined 33.33% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Saianand Commercial has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Saianand Commercial Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Saianand Commercial Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.220.22
100.230.23
200.230.23
500.230.23
1000.240.24
2000.270.27

Source: Dion Global

Saianand Commercial Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Saianand Commercial remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 100.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Saianand Commercial Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTSaianand Commercial - Regulation 33 Read With Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulat
Aug 06, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTSaianand Commercial - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 6Th August 2026.
Jul 21, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTSaianand Commercial - Board Meeting Intimation for Compliance Of Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Intimation
Jul 07, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTSaianand Commercial - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 10, 2026, 01:23 AM IST ISTSaianand Commercial - Updation In Website Of The Company

Source: Dion Global

About Saianand Commercial

Saianand Commercial Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1984PLC034881 and registration number is 034881. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Milanbhai Rameshbhai Khatri
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Gaurangkumar Vinodray Vaishnav
    Director
  • Mr. Narendrakumar Vaniya
    Director
  • Mrs. Kajal Milan Khatri
    Director

FAQs on Saianand Commercial Share Price

What is the share price of Saianand Commercial?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saianand Commercial is ₹0.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Saianand Commercial?

The Saianand Commercial is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Saianand Commercial?

The market cap of Saianand Commercial is ₹5.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Saianand Commercial?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Saianand Commercial are ₹0.22 and ₹0.22.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Saianand Commercial?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saianand Commercial stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saianand Commercial is ₹0.39 and 52-week low of Saianand Commercial is ₹0.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Saianand Commercial performed historically in terms of returns?

The Saianand Commercial has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -12.0% over 3 months, -33.33% over 1 year, -20.02% across 3 years, and -13.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Saianand Commercial?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saianand Commercial are -129.41 and 0.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Saianand Commercial News

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