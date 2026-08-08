What is the share price of Saianand Commercial? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saianand Commercial is ₹0.22 as on .

What kind of stock is Saianand Commercial? The Saianand Commercial is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Saianand Commercial? The market cap of Saianand Commercial is ₹5.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Saianand Commercial? Today’s highest and lowest price of Saianand Commercial are ₹0.22 and ₹0.22.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Saianand Commercial? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saianand Commercial stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saianand Commercial is ₹0.39 and 52-week low of Saianand Commercial is ₹0.20 as on .

How has the Saianand Commercial performed historically in terms of returns? The Saianand Commercial has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -12.0% over 3 months, -33.33% over 1 year, -20.02% across 3 years, and -13.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Saianand Commercial? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saianand Commercial are -129.41 and 0.12 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global