SAIANAND COMMERCIAL LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.43 Closed
-2.27-0.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Saianand Commercial Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.43₹0.45
₹0.43
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.39₹0.99
₹0.43
Open Price
₹0.44
Prev. Close
₹0.44
Volume
5,36,891

Saianand Commercial Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.44
  • R20.46
  • R30.46
  • Pivot
    0.44
  • S10.42
  • S20.42
  • S30.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.680.45
  • 100.710.46
  • 200.720.46
  • 500.790.46
  • 1000.710.47
  • 2000.710.51

Saianand Commercial Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-12.24-4.44-2.27-8.51-54.50-6.52-6.52
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Saianand Commercial Ltd. Share Holdings

Saianand Commercial Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Aug, 2022Board MeetingBonus issue

About Saianand Commercial Ltd.

Saianand Commercial Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1984PLC034881 and registration number is 034881. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gaurangkumar Vinodray Vaishnav
    Director
  • Mr. Kartik Raval
    Director
  • Mr. Narendrakumar Ashokbhai Vaniya
    Director

FAQs on Saianand Commercial Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Saianand Commercial Ltd.?

The market cap of Saianand Commercial Ltd. is ₹9.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Saianand Commercial Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Saianand Commercial Ltd. is -7.04 and PB ratio of Saianand Commercial Ltd. is 0.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Saianand Commercial Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saianand Commercial Ltd. is ₹.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Saianand Commercial Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saianand Commercial Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saianand Commercial Ltd. is ₹.99 and 52-week low of Saianand Commercial Ltd. is ₹.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

