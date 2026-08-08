What is the share price of Panchsheel Organics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panchsheel Organics is ₹112.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Panchsheel Organics? The Panchsheel Organics is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Panchsheel Organics? The market cap of Panchsheel Organics is ₹147.72 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Panchsheel Organics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Panchsheel Organics are ₹116.00 and ₹112.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Panchsheel Organics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panchsheel Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panchsheel Organics is ₹176.00 and 52-week low of Panchsheel Organics is ₹86.10 as on .

How has the Panchsheel Organics performed historically in terms of returns? The Panchsheel Organics has shown returns of -1.02% over the past day, -7.01% for the past month, -7.05% over 3 months, -31.62% over 1 year, -15.53% across 3 years, and 18.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Panchsheel Organics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Panchsheel Organics are 13.64 and 1.05 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.85 per annum.

Source: Dion Global