MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|23 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
Panchsheel Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232MP1989PLC005390 and registration number is 005390. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 69.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Panchsheel Organics Ltd. is ₹225.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Panchsheel Organics Ltd. is 16.11 and PB ratio of Panchsheel Organics Ltd. is 2.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panchsheel Organics Ltd. is ₹191.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panchsheel Organics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panchsheel Organics Ltd. is ₹425.55 and 52-week low of Panchsheel Organics Ltd. is ₹160.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.