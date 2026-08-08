Here's the live share price of Panchsheel Organics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Panchsheel Organics
|-4.51
|-7.01
|-7.05
|-1.88
|-31.62
|-15.53
|18.73
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Panchsheel Organics has declined 31.62% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Panchsheel Organics has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|118.3
|115.69
|10
|117.96
|116.66
|20
|118.72
|117.69
|50
|122.05
|119.13
|100
|117.33
|119.71
|200
|121.72
|125.25
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Panchsheel Organics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:10 AM IST IST
|Panchsheel Organ - The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of Panchsheel Organics Limited Has Been Scheduled On 14Th August 2026, F
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Panchsheel Organ - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Of Panchsheel Organics Limited, Scheduled To Appr
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:02 AM IST IST
|Panchsheel Organ - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Demise
|Jul 07, 2026, 12:44 AM IST IST
|Panchsheel Organ - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Panchsheel Organ - Board Fixes Record Date For The Purpose Of Final Dividend Of The Year 2025-2026.
Source: Dion Global
Panchsheel Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232MP1989PLC005390 and registration number is 005390. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 106.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panchsheel Organics is ₹112.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Panchsheel Organics is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Panchsheel Organics is ₹147.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Panchsheel Organics are ₹116.00 and ₹112.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panchsheel Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panchsheel Organics is ₹176.00 and 52-week low of Panchsheel Organics is ₹86.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Panchsheel Organics has shown returns of -1.02% over the past day, -7.01% for the past month, -7.05% over 3 months, -31.62% over 1 year, -15.53% across 3 years, and 18.73% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Panchsheel Organics are 13.64 and 1.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.85 per annum.
Source: Dion Global