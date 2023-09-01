Follow Us

Panchsheel Organics Ltd. Share Price

PANCHSHEEL ORGANICS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹191.00 Closed
-0.18-0.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Panchsheel Organics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹191.00₹195.25
₹191.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹160.00₹425.55
₹191.00
Open Price
₹195.25
Prev. Close
₹191.35
Volume
10,596

Panchsheel Organics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1193.83
  • R2196.67
  • R3198.08
  • Pivot
    192.42
  • S1189.58
  • S2188.17
  • S3185.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5322.37193.48
  • 10319.99190.37
  • 20325.49185.51
  • 50324.25181.31
  • 100267.29187.5
  • 200214.27200.75

Panchsheel Organics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.002.949.80-1.57-51.29389.43445.71
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Panchsheel Organics Ltd. Share Holdings

Panchsheel Organics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
23 Aug, 2022Board MeetingInterim Dividend

About Panchsheel Organics Ltd.

Panchsheel Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232MP1989PLC005390 and registration number is 005390. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 69.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra A Turakhia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kishor A Turakhia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Diwakar Mani Tripathi
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Shambhunath Chakravarti
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Darshana Vishal Shah
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Panchsheel Organics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Panchsheel Organics Ltd.?

The market cap of Panchsheel Organics Ltd. is ₹225.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Panchsheel Organics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Panchsheel Organics Ltd. is 16.11 and PB ratio of Panchsheel Organics Ltd. is 2.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Panchsheel Organics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panchsheel Organics Ltd. is ₹191.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Panchsheel Organics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panchsheel Organics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panchsheel Organics Ltd. is ₹425.55 and 52-week low of Panchsheel Organics Ltd. is ₹160.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

