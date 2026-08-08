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Panchsheel Organics Share Price

NSE
BSE

PANCHSHEEL ORGANICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Panchsheel Organics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹112.15 Closed
-1.02₹ -1.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Panchsheel Organics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹112.15₹116.00
₹112.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹86.10₹176.00
₹112.15
Open Price
₹113.30
Prev. Close
₹113.30
Volume
15,514

Source: Dion Global

Panchsheel Organics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Panchsheel Organics		-4.51-7.01-7.05-1.88-31.62-15.5318.73
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Panchsheel Organics has declined 31.62% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Panchsheel Organics has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Panchsheel Organics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Panchsheel Organics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5118.3115.69
10117.96116.66
20118.72117.69
50122.05119.13
100117.33119.71
200121.72125.25

Source: Dion Global

Panchsheel Organics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Panchsheel Organics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Panchsheel Organics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:10 AM IST ISTPanchsheel Organ - The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of Panchsheel Organics Limited Has Been Scheduled On 14Th August 2026, F
Aug 07, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTPanchsheel Organ - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Of Panchsheel Organics Limited, Scheduled To Appr
Aug 04, 2026, 05:02 AM IST ISTPanchsheel Organ - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Demise
Jul 07, 2026, 12:44 AM IST ISTPanchsheel Organ - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTPanchsheel Organ - Board Fixes Record Date For The Purpose Of Final Dividend Of The Year 2025-2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Panchsheel Organics

Panchsheel Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/08/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232MP1989PLC005390 and registration number is 005390. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 106.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra A Turakhia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kishor A Turakhia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Ahecchand Turakhia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Diwakar Mani Tripathi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shambhunath Chakravarti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Darshana Vishal Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Panchsheel Organics Share Price

What is the share price of Panchsheel Organics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panchsheel Organics is ₹112.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Panchsheel Organics?

The Panchsheel Organics is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Panchsheel Organics?

The market cap of Panchsheel Organics is ₹147.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Panchsheel Organics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Panchsheel Organics are ₹116.00 and ₹112.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Panchsheel Organics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panchsheel Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panchsheel Organics is ₹176.00 and 52-week low of Panchsheel Organics is ₹86.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Panchsheel Organics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Panchsheel Organics has shown returns of -1.02% over the past day, -7.01% for the past month, -7.05% over 3 months, -31.62% over 1 year, -15.53% across 3 years, and 18.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Panchsheel Organics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Panchsheel Organics are 13.64 and 1.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.85 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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