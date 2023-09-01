Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.26
|-17.96
|-14.94
|-5.84
|11.61
|11.61
|11.61
|-1.76
|-1.21
|-1.66
|56.66
|-24.18
|769.30
|1,065.76
|5.87
|14.79
|46.57
|38.41
|5.01
|137.20
|36.65
|5.18
|-3.38
|271.63
|319.87
|598.24
|1,919.11
|1,868.94
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.31
|-11.03
|-2.27
|36.65
|57.62
|281.41
|128.12
|-2.95
|-6.23
|-1.16
|77.59
|122.84
|6,244.03
|9,975.82
|-11.74
|8.19
|51.62
|75.44
|174.04
|560.87
|194.19
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.40
|-52.08
|13.28
|707.93
|1,552.19
|5,238.90
|12,410.68
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.88
|54.29
|53.41
|45.58
|-24.65
|429.05
|496.52
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mihika Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/01/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101WB1983PLC035638 and registration number is 035638. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textile fibres etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mihika Industries Ltd. is ₹22.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mihika Industries Ltd. is -9.37 and PB ratio of Mihika Industries Ltd. is 1.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mihika Industries Ltd. is ₹22.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mihika Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mihika Industries Ltd. is ₹29.42 and 52-week low of Mihika Industries Ltd. is ₹17.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.