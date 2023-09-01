Follow Us

MIHIKA INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹22.88 Closed
-4.67-1.12
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mihika Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.88₹24.25
₹22.88
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.15₹29.42
₹22.88
Open Price
₹24.25
Prev. Close
₹24.00
Volume
109

Mihika Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R123.79
  • R224.71
  • R325.16
  • Pivot
    23.34
  • S122.42
  • S221.97
  • S321.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.4424
  • 107.7224.14
  • 203.8624.56
  • 501.5425.18
  • 1000.7725.14
  • 2000.390

Mihika Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.26-17.96-14.94-5.8411.6111.6111.61
-1.76-1.21-1.6656.66-24.18769.301,065.76
5.8714.7946.5738.415.01137.2036.65
5.18-3.38271.63319.87598.241,919.111,868.94
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.31-11.03-2.2736.6557.62281.41128.12
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.40-52.0813.28707.931,552.195,238.9012,410.68
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Mihika Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Mihika Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingAudited & Quarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mihika Industries Ltd.

Mihika Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/01/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101WB1983PLC035638 and registration number is 035638. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textile fibres etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Sethia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Kuldeep Kumar Sethia
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shweta Sethia
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rajesh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Malti Jaiswal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mali Chand Agarwala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mihika Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mihika Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Mihika Industries Ltd. is ₹22.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mihika Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mihika Industries Ltd. is -9.37 and PB ratio of Mihika Industries Ltd. is 1.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mihika Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mihika Industries Ltd. is ₹22.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mihika Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mihika Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mihika Industries Ltd. is ₹29.42 and 52-week low of Mihika Industries Ltd. is ₹17.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

