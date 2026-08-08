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Mihika Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

MIHIKA INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Mihika Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.50 Closed
2.31₹ 0.26
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mihika Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.25₹11.95
₹11.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.11₹20.88
₹11.50
Open Price
₹11.95
Prev. Close
₹11.24
Volume
3,833

Source: Dion Global

Mihika Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mihika Industries		5.89-20.69-14.75-13.14-41.06-23.81-10.92
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mihika Industries has declined 41.06% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Mihika Industries has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Mihika Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mihika Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.4410.69
1011.7711.25
2013.0812.15
5013.6112.93
10012.6613.25
20014.0114.54

Source: Dion Global

Mihika Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mihika Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 52.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mihika Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 23, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTMihika Industries - Submission Of Integrated Financials
Jul 23, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTMihika Industries - Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026 Along With Limited Rev
Jul 23, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTMihika Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E., On Thursday, 23Rd July, 2026
Jul 18, 2026, 06:32 PM IST ISTMihika Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Thursday, 23Rd July, 2026
Jul 18, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTMihika Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Raising of Funds

Source: Dion Global

About Mihika Industries

Mihika Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/01/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101WB1983PLC035638 and registration number is 035638. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textile fibres etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Aakash Prakash Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Parth Rajeshbhai Rupareliya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sweta Rashikbhai Panchal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mihika Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Mihika Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mihika Industries is ₹11.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mihika Industries?

The Mihika Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mihika Industries?

The market cap of Mihika Industries is ₹11.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mihika Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mihika Industries are ₹11.95 and ₹10.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mihika Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mihika Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mihika Industries is ₹20.88 and 52-week low of Mihika Industries is ₹7.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mihika Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mihika Industries has shown returns of 2.31% over the past day, -20.69% for the past month, -14.75% over 3 months, -41.06% over 1 year, -23.81% across 3 years, and -10.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mihika Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mihika Industries are 140.24 and 0.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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