What is the share price of Mihika Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mihika Industries is ₹11.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Mihika Industries? The Mihika Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mihika Industries? The market cap of Mihika Industries is ₹11.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mihika Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mihika Industries are ₹11.95 and ₹10.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mihika Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mihika Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mihika Industries is ₹20.88 and 52-week low of Mihika Industries is ₹7.11 as on .

How has the Mihika Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Mihika Industries has shown returns of 2.31% over the past day, -20.69% for the past month, -14.75% over 3 months, -41.06% over 1 year, -23.81% across 3 years, and -10.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mihika Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mihika Industries are 140.24 and 0.52 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global