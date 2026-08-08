Here's the live share price of Mihika Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mihika Industries
|5.89
|-20.69
|-14.75
|-13.14
|-41.06
|-23.81
|-10.92
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mihika Industries has declined 41.06% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Mihika Industries has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.44
|10.69
|10
|11.77
|11.25
|20
|13.08
|12.15
|50
|13.61
|12.93
|100
|12.66
|13.25
|200
|14.01
|14.54
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mihika Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 52.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 23, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|Mihika Industries - Submission Of Integrated Financials
|Jul 23, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|Mihika Industries - Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026 Along With Limited Rev
|Jul 23, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|Mihika Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E., On Thursday, 23Rd July, 2026
|Jul 18, 2026, 06:32 PM IST IST
|Mihika Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Thursday, 23Rd July, 2026
|Jul 18, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|Mihika Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Raising of Funds
Source: Dion Global
Mihika Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/01/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70101WB1983PLC035638 and registration number is 035638. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textile fibres etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mihika Industries is ₹11.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mihika Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mihika Industries is ₹11.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mihika Industries are ₹11.95 and ₹10.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mihika Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mihika Industries is ₹20.88 and 52-week low of Mihika Industries is ₹7.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mihika Industries has shown returns of 2.31% over the past day, -20.69% for the past month, -14.75% over 3 months, -41.06% over 1 year, -23.81% across 3 years, and -10.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mihika Industries are 140.24 and 0.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global