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Medicamen Biotech Share Price

NSE
BSE

MEDICAMEN BIOTECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Medicamen Biotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹236.70 Closed
-0.92₹ -2.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Medicamen Biotech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹234.75₹238.90
₹236.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹216.00₹454.00
₹236.70
Open Price
₹237.05
Prev. Close
₹238.90
Volume
1,085

Source: Dion Global

Medicamen Biotech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Medicamen Biotech		0.32-3.66-19.22-34.32-36.73-34.00-20.45
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Medicamen Biotech has declined 36.73% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Medicamen Biotech has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Medicamen Biotech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Medicamen Biotech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5237.15242.11
10240.25241.23
20240.94241.57
50244.55246.54
100252.89262.47
200309.15296.83

Source: Dion Global

Medicamen Biotech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Medicamen Biotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.40%, FII holding fell to 0.07%, and public shareholding moved down to 59.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Medicamen Biotech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:28 PM IST ISTMedicamen Biotec - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter End
Jul 28, 2026, 05:52 AM IST ISTMedicamen Biotec - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 05:52 AM IST ISTMedicamen Biotec - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend
May 28, 2026, 05:44 AM IST ISTMedicamen Biotec - Compliances - Regulation 32 (1) And (3) - Statament Of Deviation & Variation Report - March 2026
May 27, 2026, 08:56 PM IST ISTMedicamen Biotec - Audited Stabdalone & Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Medicamen Biotech

Medicamen Biotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC056594 and registration number is 056594. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 178.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rahul Bishnoi
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ashwani Kumar Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Vimal Kumar Shrawat
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Bansal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harish Pande
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sangeeta Bishnoi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ravi Kumar Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sumita Dwivedi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Medicamen Biotech Share Price

What is the share price of Medicamen Biotech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Medicamen Biotech is ₹236.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Medicamen Biotech?

The Medicamen Biotech is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Medicamen Biotech?

The market cap of Medicamen Biotech is ₹321.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Medicamen Biotech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Medicamen Biotech are ₹238.90 and ₹234.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Medicamen Biotech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Medicamen Biotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Medicamen Biotech is ₹454.00 and 52-week low of Medicamen Biotech is ₹216.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Medicamen Biotech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Medicamen Biotech has shown returns of -0.92% over the past day, -3.66% for the past month, -19.22% over 3 months, -36.73% over 1 year, -34.0% across 3 years, and -20.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Medicamen Biotech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Medicamen Biotech are 29.55 and 1.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Medicamen Biotech News

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