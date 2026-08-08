Here's the live share price of Medicamen Biotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Medicamen Biotech
|0.32
|-3.66
|-19.22
|-34.32
|-36.73
|-34.00
|-20.45
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Medicamen Biotech has declined 36.73% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Medicamen Biotech has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|237.15
|242.11
|10
|240.25
|241.23
|20
|240.94
|241.57
|50
|244.55
|246.54
|100
|252.89
|262.47
|200
|309.15
|296.83
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Medicamen Biotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.40%, FII holding fell to 0.07%, and public shareholding moved down to 59.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:28 PM IST IST
|Medicamen Biotec - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter End
|Jul 28, 2026, 05:52 AM IST IST
|Medicamen Biotec - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 05:52 AM IST IST
|Medicamen Biotec - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend
|May 28, 2026, 05:44 AM IST IST
|Medicamen Biotec - Compliances - Regulation 32 (1) And (3) - Statament Of Deviation & Variation Report - March 2026
|May 27, 2026, 08:56 PM IST IST
|Medicamen Biotec - Audited Stabdalone & Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Medicamen Biotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC056594 and registration number is 056594. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 178.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Medicamen Biotech is ₹236.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Medicamen Biotech is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Medicamen Biotech is ₹321.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Medicamen Biotech are ₹238.90 and ₹234.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Medicamen Biotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Medicamen Biotech is ₹454.00 and 52-week low of Medicamen Biotech is ₹216.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Medicamen Biotech has shown returns of -0.92% over the past day, -3.66% for the past month, -19.22% over 3 months, -36.73% over 1 year, -34.0% across 3 years, and -20.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Medicamen Biotech are 29.55 and 1.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global