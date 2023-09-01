Follow Us

Medicamen Biotech Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MEDICAMEN BIOTECH LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹723.30 Closed
-2.3-17
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Medicamen Biotech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹716.00₹745.55
₹723.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹598.05₹1,225.00
₹723.30
Open Price
₹738.25
Prev. Close
₹740.30
Volume
19,400

Medicamen Biotech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1740.37
  • R2755.73
  • R3765.92
  • Pivot
    730.18
  • S1714.82
  • S2704.63
  • S3689.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5911.09727.78
  • 10922.42733.6
  • 20959.99747.16
  • 50996.44746.28
  • 100840.79737.53
  • 200784.17745.47

Medicamen Biotech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.48-11.404.7710.04-40.0630.4630.46
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Medicamen Biotech Ltd. Share Holdings

Medicamen Biotech Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF520.060

Medicamen Biotech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Medicamen Biotech Ltd.

Medicamen Biotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC056594 and registration number is 056594. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 115.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rahul Bishnoi
    Chairman
  • Dr. Vimal Kumar Shrawat
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Bansal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Kumar Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sangeeta Bishnoi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ravi Kumar Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harish Pande
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sumita Dwivedi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Medicamen Biotech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Medicamen Biotech Ltd.?

The market cap of Medicamen Biotech Ltd. is ₹915.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Medicamen Biotech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Medicamen Biotech Ltd. is 57.79 and PB ratio of Medicamen Biotech Ltd. is 4.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Medicamen Biotech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Medicamen Biotech Ltd. is ₹723.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Medicamen Biotech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Medicamen Biotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Medicamen Biotech Ltd. is ₹1,225.00 and 52-week low of Medicamen Biotech Ltd. is ₹598.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

