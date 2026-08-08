What is the share price of Medicamen Biotech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Medicamen Biotech is ₹236.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Medicamen Biotech? The Medicamen Biotech is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Medicamen Biotech? The market cap of Medicamen Biotech is ₹321.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Medicamen Biotech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Medicamen Biotech are ₹238.90 and ₹234.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Medicamen Biotech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Medicamen Biotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Medicamen Biotech is ₹454.00 and 52-week low of Medicamen Biotech is ₹216.00 as on .

How has the Medicamen Biotech performed historically in terms of returns? The Medicamen Biotech has shown returns of -0.92% over the past day, -3.66% for the past month, -19.22% over 3 months, -36.73% over 1 year, -34.0% across 3 years, and -20.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Medicamen Biotech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Medicamen Biotech are 29.55 and 1.17 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global