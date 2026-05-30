Here's the live share price of Mach Travel Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mach Conferences & Events
|-2.02
|-0.80
|18.77
|35.34
|-18.81
|-22.84
|-14.41
|Crisil
|-5.58
|-7.72
|-8.72
|-10.95
|-25.04
|2.00
|15.46
|Urban Company
|0.38
|-15.93
|16.10
|-11.07
|-28.14
|-10.43
|-6.39
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|0.23
|24.00
|53.29
|53.29
|53.29
|15.30
|8.92
|International Gemological Institute
|0.59
|5.80
|16.08
|14.96
|3.20
|-7.05
|-4.29
|National Securities Depository
|-0.20
|-8.48
|-9.67
|-27.32
|-13.38
|-4.67
|-2.83
|Indegene
|-0.03
|1.75
|6.10
|-4.23
|-13.41
|-3.77
|-2.28
|WeWork India Management
|3.85
|9.83
|24.13
|-0.29
|-4.48
|-1.52
|-0.91
|SIS
|2.70
|13.11
|31.89
|21.97
|15.80
|1.26
|-1.49
|CMS Info Systems
|2.44
|3.28
|3.09
|-12.52
|-36.94
|-1.20
|5.52
|PDS
|2.32
|6.29
|1.51
|-16.58
|-26.68
|-2.73
|12.57
|Quess Corp
|3.28
|4.03
|8.78
|-3.01
|-35.62
|-20.43
|-21.19
|TeamLease Services
|0.68
|11.31
|15.29
|-16.12
|-28.68
|-15.01
|-17.17
|Bluspring Enterprises
|11.79
|26.04
|55.59
|7.93
|-5.35
|-1.82
|-1.09
|Updater Services
|-0.69
|7.55
|12.94
|-7.83
|-48.55
|-15.31
|-9.49
|Krystal Integrated Services
|-0.04
|-3.22
|-3.81
|5.27
|-2.24
|-6.77
|-4.12
|IIRM Holdings India
|-9.14
|24.65
|35.29
|52.90
|36.36
|83.09
|69.56
|Innovision
|-0.86
|-6.68
|-17.88
|-17.88
|-17.88
|-6.35
|-3.86
|Radiant Cash Management Services
|0.76
|-3.07
|15.37
|-21.55
|-37.63
|-23.73
|-16.96
|NDL Ventures
|2.05
|7.74
|18.00
|32.64
|101.21
|2.01
|-22.18
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mach Conferences & Events has declined 18.81% compared to peers like Crisil (-25.04%), Urban Company (-28.14%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (53.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Mach Conferences & Events has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (15.46%) and Urban Company (-6.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|138.73
|138.51
|10
|140.74
|140.39
|20
|144.02
|140.5
|50
|130.6
|133.76
|100
|123.05
|127.39
|200
|119.24
|132.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mach Travel Solutions saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.93%, while DII stake increased to 1.96%, FII holding fell to 3.21%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|May 26, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|Mach Confer & Event - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disc
|May 19, 2026, 10:17 PM IST IST
|Mach Confer & Event - INTIMATION UNDER REGULATION 30 OF SEBI(LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015
|May 13, 2026, 12:20 AM IST IST
|Mach Confer & Event - Intimation Of Receipt Of New Certificate Of Incorporation Upon Change Of Name Of The Company.
|Apr 27, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|Mach Confer & Event - Transcript Of The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM/1/2026-27) Of The Company.
|Apr 25, 2026, 03:28 AM IST IST
|Mach Confer & Event - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Source: Dion Global
Mach Conferences & Events Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/04/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74110DL2004PLC126130 and registration number is 126130. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 235.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mach Travel Solutions is ₹135.75 as on May 29, 2026.
The Mach Travel Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mach Travel Solutions is ₹285.58 Cr as on May 29, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mach Travel Solutions are ₹137.00 and ₹132.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mach Travel Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mach Travel Solutions is ₹171.00 and 52-week low of Mach Travel Solutions is ₹90.00 as on May 29, 2026.
The Mach Travel Solutions has shown returns of -0.26% over the past day, -0.8% for the past month, 18.77% over 3 months, -18.81% over 1 year, -22.84% across 3 years, and -14.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mach Travel Solutions are 21.22 and 2.51 on May 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global