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Mach Travel Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

MACH TRAVEL SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Mach Travel Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹135.75 Closed
-0.26₹ -0.35
As on May 29, 2026, 03:40 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mach Travel Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹132.90₹137.00
₹135.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹90.00₹171.00
₹135.75
Open Price
₹137.00
Prev. Close
₹136.10
Volume
3,000

Source: Dion Global

Mach Travel Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mach Conferences & Events		-2.02-0.8018.7735.34-18.81-22.84-14.41
Crisil		-5.58-7.72-8.72-10.95-25.042.0015.46
Urban Company		0.38-15.9316.10-11.07-28.14-10.43-6.39
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		0.2324.0053.2953.2953.2915.308.92
International Gemological Institute		0.595.8016.0814.963.20-7.05-4.29
National Securities Depository		-0.20-8.48-9.67-27.32-13.38-4.67-2.83
Indegene		-0.031.756.10-4.23-13.41-3.77-2.28
WeWork India Management		3.859.8324.13-0.29-4.48-1.52-0.91
SIS		2.7013.1131.8921.9715.801.26-1.49
CMS Info Systems		2.443.283.09-12.52-36.94-1.205.52
PDS		2.326.291.51-16.58-26.68-2.7312.57
Quess Corp		3.284.038.78-3.01-35.62-20.43-21.19
TeamLease Services		0.6811.3115.29-16.12-28.68-15.01-17.17
Bluspring Enterprises		11.7926.0455.597.93-5.35-1.82-1.09
Updater Services		-0.697.5512.94-7.83-48.55-15.31-9.49
Krystal Integrated Services		-0.04-3.22-3.815.27-2.24-6.77-4.12
IIRM Holdings India		-9.1424.6535.2952.9036.3683.0969.56
Innovision		-0.86-6.68-17.88-17.88-17.88-6.35-3.86
Radiant Cash Management Services		0.76-3.0715.37-21.55-37.63-23.73-16.96
NDL Ventures		2.057.7418.0032.64101.212.01-22.18

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mach Conferences & Events has declined 18.81% compared to peers like Crisil (-25.04%), Urban Company (-28.14%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (53.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Mach Conferences & Events has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (15.46%) and Urban Company (-6.39%).

Mach Travel Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mach Travel Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5138.73138.51
10140.74140.39
20144.02140.5
50130.6133.76
100123.05127.39
200119.24132.39

Source: Dion Global

Mach Travel Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mach Travel Solutions saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.93%, while DII stake increased to 1.96%, FII holding fell to 3.21%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
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Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
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Mach Travel Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
May 26, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTMach Confer & Event - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disc
May 19, 2026, 10:17 PM IST ISTMach Confer & Event - INTIMATION UNDER REGULATION 30 OF SEBI(LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015
May 13, 2026, 12:20 AM IST ISTMach Confer & Event - Intimation Of Receipt Of New Certificate Of Incorporation Upon Change Of Name Of The Company.
Apr 27, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTMach Confer & Event - Transcript Of The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM/1/2026-27) Of The Company.
Apr 25, 2026, 03:28 AM IST ISTMach Confer & Event - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM

Source: Dion Global

About Mach Travel Solutions

Mach Conferences & Events Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/04/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74110DL2004PLC126130 and registration number is 126130. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 235.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amit Bhatia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Laveena Bhatia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manishkumar Shankarlal Chandak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemant Koushik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhavya Srivastava
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mach Travel Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Mach Travel Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mach Travel Solutions is ₹135.75 as on May 29, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mach Travel Solutions?

The Mach Travel Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mach Travel Solutions?

The market cap of Mach Travel Solutions is ₹285.58 Cr as on May 29, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mach Travel Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mach Travel Solutions are ₹137.00 and ₹132.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mach Travel Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mach Travel Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mach Travel Solutions is ₹171.00 and 52-week low of Mach Travel Solutions is ₹90.00 as on May 29, 2026.

How has the Mach Travel Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mach Travel Solutions has shown returns of -0.26% over the past day, -0.8% for the past month, 18.77% over 3 months, -18.81% over 1 year, -22.84% across 3 years, and -14.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mach Travel Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mach Travel Solutions are 21.22 and 2.51 on May 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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