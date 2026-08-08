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Shilp Gravures Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHILP GRAVURES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous

Here's the live share price of Shilp Gravures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹150.25 Closed
0.87₹ 1.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shilp Gravures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹150.00₹160.00
₹150.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹130.00₹315.00
₹150.25
Open Price
₹153.00
Prev. Close
₹148.95
Volume
3,764

Source: Dion Global

Shilp Gravures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shilp Gravures		10.56-2.75-12.59-18.39-33.716.355.17
Hindustan Copper		8.988.22-5.68-10.38122.2253.5231.21
Precision Wires India		12.0411.682.9859.41140.5063.4369.96
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration		3.84-1.21-8.2468.1437.8736.5620.56
KSH International		7.2313.1542.44144.81153.8636.4220.48
Ram Ratna Wires		3.1114.361.8643.4336.8142.2766.92
Onix Solar Energy		-12.36-23.78-33.636.6863.68173.24134.93
Bhagyanagar India		3.820.2028.57133.71338.8777.2751.49
JTL Defence		07.3692.68158.118,759.68471.11136.02
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company		31.3633.49-11.09-48.1250.53150.0373.30
Parmeshwar Metal		1.043.040.4638.74179.8530.0217.06
Baroda Extrusion		0.48-1.76-11.64-8.0417.2846.2426.19
Cubex Tubings		4.71-1.18-23.60-30.89-7.2626.3924.75
Shalimar Wires Industries		1.68-10.71-3.20-2.29-10.67-3.4920.88
MSR India		0-18.04-31.17-33.47-4.22-33.25-23.84
N D Metal Industries		00-4.77-19.85-12.5926.4925.92
Krupalu Metals		-1.21-16.21-10.81-27.79-54.28-22.96-14.49

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shilp Gravures has declined 33.71% compared to peers like Hindustan Copper (122.22%), Precision Wires India (140.50%), KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (37.87%). From a 5 year perspective, Shilp Gravures has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Copper (31.21%) and Precision Wires India (69.96%).

Shilp Gravures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shilp Gravures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5139.49140.32
10145.4142.33
20146.99145.6
50151.93151.96
100160.38161.93
200186.32180.32

Source: Dion Global

Shilp Gravures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shilp Gravures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 39.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shilp Gravures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTShilp Gravures - Results - Financial Results For June 30, 2026
Aug 06, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTShilp Gravures - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 6Th August 2026 - Unaudited Consolidated And
Jul 29, 2026, 09:28 PM IST ISTShilp Gravures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Strikes /Lockouts / Disturbances
Jul 29, 2026, 04:11 PM IST ISTShilp Gravures - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For Th
Jul 24, 2026, 06:05 AM IST ISTShilp Gravures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Strikes /Lockouts / Disturbances

Source: Dion Global

About Shilp Gravures

Shilp Gravures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1993PLC020552 and registration number is 020552. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Engraving, etching and block making etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 88.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ambar J Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Monica H Kanuga
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shilp Gravures Share Price

What is the share price of Shilp Gravures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shilp Gravures is ₹150.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shilp Gravures?

The Shilp Gravures is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shilp Gravures?

The market cap of Shilp Gravures is ₹92.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shilp Gravures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shilp Gravures are ₹160.00 and ₹150.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shilp Gravures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shilp Gravures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shilp Gravures is ₹315.00 and 52-week low of Shilp Gravures is ₹130.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shilp Gravures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shilp Gravures has shown returns of 0.87% over the past day, -2.75% for the past month, -12.59% over 3 months, -33.71% over 1 year, 6.35% across 3 years, and 5.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shilp Gravures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shilp Gravures are 13.90 and 0.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.40 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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