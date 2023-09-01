Follow Us

SHILP GRAVURES LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹121.90 Closed
-0.65-0.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shilp Gravures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹121.10₹125.00
₹121.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹85.00₹140.00
₹121.90
Open Price
₹125.00
Prev. Close
₹122.70
Volume
13,998

Shilp Gravures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1125.23
  • R2127.07
  • R3129.13
  • Pivot
    123.17
  • S1121.33
  • S2119.27
  • S3117.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 589.19122.54
  • 1089.69123.06
  • 2090.28121.85
  • 5090.46115.56
  • 10088.22109.11
  • 20093.27103.75

Shilp Gravures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.873.3926.6534.1635.44139.96-6.23
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
-0.471.2943.42117.16131.52140.3516.27
19.898.3247.4067.71182.52658.871,257.96
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.01-3.8132.3828.5625.7049.39-47.75
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
15.2022.7385.73120.14105.721,834.12733.48
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.315.7922.9926.3867.95571.80256.79
-0.630.9360.3789.97260.981,158.37964.88

Shilp Gravures Ltd. Share Holdings

Shilp Gravures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shilp Gravures Ltd.

Shilp Gravures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1993PLC020552 and registration number is 020552. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Engraving, etching and block making etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ambar J Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nipam R Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Monica H Kanuga
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shailesh C Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jainand G Vyas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kirit Patel
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Baldev Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Padmin Buch
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shilp Gravures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shilp Gravures Ltd.?

The market cap of Shilp Gravures Ltd. is ₹74.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shilp Gravures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shilp Gravures Ltd. is 7.15 and PB ratio of Shilp Gravures Ltd. is 0.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shilp Gravures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shilp Gravures Ltd. is ₹121.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shilp Gravures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shilp Gravures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shilp Gravures Ltd. is ₹140.00 and 52-week low of Shilp Gravures Ltd. is ₹85.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

