What is the share price of Shilp Gravures? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shilp Gravures is ₹150.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Shilp Gravures? The Shilp Gravures is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shilp Gravures? The market cap of Shilp Gravures is ₹92.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shilp Gravures? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shilp Gravures are ₹160.00 and ₹150.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shilp Gravures? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shilp Gravures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shilp Gravures is ₹315.00 and 52-week low of Shilp Gravures is ₹130.00 as on .

How has the Shilp Gravures performed historically in terms of returns? The Shilp Gravures has shown returns of 0.87% over the past day, -2.75% for the past month, -12.59% over 3 months, -33.71% over 1 year, 6.35% across 3 years, and 5.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shilp Gravures? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shilp Gravures are 13.90 and 0.86 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.40 per annum.

Source: Dion Global