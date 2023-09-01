Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.87
|3.39
|26.65
|34.16
|35.44
|139.96
|-6.23
|2.46
|6.75
|15.04
|18.61
|22.72
|189.91
|152.49
|4.10
|11.14
|18.43
|27.76
|15.71
|264.01
|176.00
|4.44
|77.40
|182.33
|270.21
|353.36
|2,229.68
|2,721.09
|10.14
|20.53
|43.22
|122.49
|184.65
|164.81
|184.89
|0.96
|6.17
|33.54
|49.30
|87.25
|244.31
|244.31
|-3.54
|5.21
|-2.07
|7.54
|-3.47
|1,727.24
|18,579.25
|-0.47
|1.29
|43.42
|117.16
|131.52
|140.35
|16.27
|19.89
|8.32
|47.40
|67.71
|182.52
|658.87
|1,257.96
|0.55
|37.79
|139.07
|135.15
|160.16
|1,818.98
|2,609.47
|-0.01
|-3.81
|32.38
|28.56
|25.70
|49.39
|-47.75
|2.32
|-1.93
|16.29
|37.99
|10.05
|260.79
|190.80
|-0.65
|-0.48
|15.70
|26.97
|30.25
|15.06
|15.06
|2.61
|-8.64
|7.73
|56.77
|84.37
|167.04
|28.07
|25.63
|32.92
|115.29
|145.82
|309.18
|442.08
|90.17
|15.20
|22.73
|85.73
|120.14
|105.72
|1,834.12
|733.48
|17.77
|14.98
|94.03
|142.43
|272.65
|112.29
|157.10
|-2.59
|55.97
|54.25
|75.30
|192.43
|4,391.50
|4,391.50
|2.31
|5.79
|22.99
|26.38
|67.95
|571.80
|256.79
|-0.63
|0.93
|60.37
|89.97
|260.98
|1,158.37
|964.88
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shilp Gravures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1993PLC020552 and registration number is 020552. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Engraving, etching and block making etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shilp Gravures Ltd. is ₹74.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shilp Gravures Ltd. is 7.15 and PB ratio of Shilp Gravures Ltd. is 0.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shilp Gravures Ltd. is ₹121.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shilp Gravures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shilp Gravures Ltd. is ₹140.00 and 52-week low of Shilp Gravures Ltd. is ₹85.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.