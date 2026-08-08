Here's the live share price of Shilp Gravures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shilp Gravures
|10.56
|-2.75
|-12.59
|-18.39
|-33.71
|6.35
|5.17
|Hindustan Copper
|8.98
|8.22
|-5.68
|-10.38
|122.22
|53.52
|31.21
|Precision Wires India
|12.04
|11.68
|2.98
|59.41
|140.50
|63.43
|69.96
|KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration
|3.84
|-1.21
|-8.24
|68.14
|37.87
|36.56
|20.56
|KSH International
|7.23
|13.15
|42.44
|144.81
|153.86
|36.42
|20.48
|Ram Ratna Wires
|3.11
|14.36
|1.86
|43.43
|36.81
|42.27
|66.92
|Onix Solar Energy
|-12.36
|-23.78
|-33.63
|6.68
|63.68
|173.24
|134.93
|Bhagyanagar India
|3.82
|0.20
|28.57
|133.71
|338.87
|77.27
|51.49
|JTL Defence
|0
|7.36
|92.68
|158.11
|8,759.68
|471.11
|136.02
|Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company
|31.36
|33.49
|-11.09
|-48.12
|50.53
|150.03
|73.30
|Parmeshwar Metal
|1.04
|3.04
|0.46
|38.74
|179.85
|30.02
|17.06
|Baroda Extrusion
|0.48
|-1.76
|-11.64
|-8.04
|17.28
|46.24
|26.19
|Cubex Tubings
|4.71
|-1.18
|-23.60
|-30.89
|-7.26
|26.39
|24.75
|Shalimar Wires Industries
|1.68
|-10.71
|-3.20
|-2.29
|-10.67
|-3.49
|20.88
|MSR India
|0
|-18.04
|-31.17
|-33.47
|-4.22
|-33.25
|-23.84
|N D Metal Industries
|0
|0
|-4.77
|-19.85
|-12.59
|26.49
|25.92
|Krupalu Metals
|-1.21
|-16.21
|-10.81
|-27.79
|-54.28
|-22.96
|-14.49
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shilp Gravures has declined 33.71% compared to peers like Hindustan Copper (122.22%), Precision Wires India (140.50%), KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (37.87%). From a 5 year perspective, Shilp Gravures has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Copper (31.21%) and Precision Wires India (69.96%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|139.49
|140.32
|10
|145.4
|142.33
|20
|146.99
|145.6
|50
|151.93
|151.96
|100
|160.38
|161.93
|200
|186.32
|180.32
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shilp Gravures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 39.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Shilp Gravures - Results - Financial Results For June 30, 2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|Shilp Gravures - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 6Th August 2026 - Unaudited Consolidated And
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:28 PM IST IST
|Shilp Gravures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Strikes /Lockouts / Disturbances
|Jul 29, 2026, 04:11 PM IST IST
|Shilp Gravures - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For Th
|Jul 24, 2026, 06:05 AM IST IST
|Shilp Gravures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Strikes /Lockouts / Disturbances
Source: Dion Global
Shilp Gravures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1993PLC020552 and registration number is 020552. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Engraving, etching and block making etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 88.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shilp Gravures is ₹150.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shilp Gravures is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shilp Gravures is ₹92.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shilp Gravures are ₹160.00 and ₹150.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shilp Gravures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shilp Gravures is ₹315.00 and 52-week low of Shilp Gravures is ₹130.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shilp Gravures has shown returns of 0.87% over the past day, -2.75% for the past month, -12.59% over 3 months, -33.71% over 1 year, 6.35% across 3 years, and 5.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shilp Gravures are 13.90 and 0.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.40 per annum.
Source: Dion Global