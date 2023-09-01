Follow Us

N D Metal Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

N D METAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Metals - Non Ferrous - Copper/Copper Alloys - Prod | Smallcap | BSE
₹37.55 Closed
00
As on Aug 16, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

N D Metal Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.55₹38.00
₹37.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.00₹57.95
₹37.55
Open Price
₹38.00
Prev. Close
₹37.55
Volume
0

N D Metal Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R137.85
  • R238.15
  • R338.3
  • Pivot
    37.7
  • S137.4
  • S237.25
  • S336.95

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 555.7238.22
  • 1053.3839.89
  • 2047.4741.88
  • 5034.6741.97
  • 10031.840.66
  • 20056.280

N D Metal Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
00-9.74-16.5629.4857.7742.50
15.3311.0749.6962.8642.78355.18166.22
12.576.5922.6653.5768.71511.87215.56
11.841.9543.30104.4367.86698.08334.40
5.53-0.9338.2847.1259.77304.0794.68
2.31-3.4747.0187.386.23321.910.52
9.82-0.859.7930.5852.78247.60187.99
3.453.45-6.9021.08-22.19542.861,127.27
9.002.19-15.06-33.40-49.14-74.27-96.60

N D Metal Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

N D Metal Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About N D Metal Industries Ltd.

N D Metal Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1984PLC032864 and registration number is 032864. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Metals - Non Ferrous - Copper/Copper Alloys - Prod. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Garg
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Harsh Rekha Garg
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Lalu S Mandal
    Director
  • Mr. Piyush Garg
    Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Banal
    Director

FAQs on N D Metal Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of N D Metal Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of N D Metal Industries Ltd. is ₹9.31 Cr as on Aug 16, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of N D Metal Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of N D Metal Industries Ltd. is 43.06 and PB ratio of N D Metal Industries Ltd. is 2.5 as on Aug 16, 2023.

What is the share price of N D Metal Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for N D Metal Industries Ltd. is ₹37.55 as on Aug 16, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of N D Metal Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which N D Metal Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of N D Metal Industries Ltd. is ₹57.95 and 52-week low of N D Metal Industries Ltd. is ₹29.00 as on Aug 16, 2023.

