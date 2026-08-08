Here's the live share price of N D Metal Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|N D Metal Industries
|0
|0
|-4.77
|-19.85
|-12.59
|26.49
|25.92
|Hindustan Copper
|8.98
|8.22
|-5.68
|-10.38
|122.22
|53.52
|31.21
|Precision Wires India
|12.04
|11.68
|2.98
|59.41
|140.50
|63.43
|69.96
|KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration
|3.84
|-1.21
|-8.24
|68.14
|37.87
|36.56
|20.56
|KSH International
|7.23
|13.15
|42.44
|144.81
|153.86
|36.42
|20.48
|Ram Ratna Wires
|3.11
|14.36
|1.86
|43.43
|36.81
|42.27
|66.92
|Onix Solar Energy
|-12.36
|-23.78
|-33.63
|6.68
|63.68
|173.24
|134.93
|Bhagyanagar India
|3.82
|0.20
|28.57
|133.71
|338.87
|77.27
|51.49
|JTL Defence
|0
|7.36
|92.68
|158.11
|8,759.68
|471.11
|136.02
|Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company
|31.36
|33.49
|-11.09
|-48.12
|50.53
|150.03
|73.30
|Parmeshwar Metal
|1.04
|3.04
|0.46
|38.74
|179.85
|30.02
|17.06
|Baroda Extrusion
|0.48
|-1.76
|-11.64
|-8.04
|17.28
|46.24
|26.19
|Cubex Tubings
|4.71
|-1.18
|-23.60
|-30.89
|-7.26
|26.39
|24.75
|Shilp Gravures
|10.56
|-2.75
|-12.59
|-18.39
|-33.71
|6.35
|5.17
|Shalimar Wires Industries
|1.68
|-10.71
|-3.20
|-2.29
|-10.67
|-3.49
|20.88
|MSR India
|0
|-18.04
|-31.17
|-33.47
|-4.22
|-33.25
|-23.84
|Krupalu Metals
|-1.21
|-16.21
|-10.81
|-27.79
|-54.28
|-22.96
|-14.49
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, N D Metal Industries has declined 12.59% compared to peers like Hindustan Copper (122.22%), Precision Wires India (140.50%), KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (37.87%). From a 5 year perspective, N D Metal Industries has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Copper (31.21%) and Precision Wires India (69.96%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|75.88
|76.16
|10
|76.68
|77.21
|20
|81.47
|80.11
|50
|88.51
|86.72
|100
|94.9
|88.4
|200
|80.15
|79.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, N D Metal Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:54 PM IST IST
|N D Metal Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) R
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|N D Metal Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 17, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|N D Metal Industries - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
|Jun 17, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|N D Metal Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Reg
|Jun 09, 2026, 09:15 PM IST IST
|N D Metal Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) R
Source: Dion Global
N D Metal Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1984PLC032864 and registration number is 032864. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Copper/Copper Alloys Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for N D Metal Industries is ₹75.99 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The N D Metal Industries is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of N D Metal Industries is ₹18.85 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of N D Metal Industries are ₹75.99 and ₹75.99.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which N D Metal Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of N D Metal Industries is ₹99.55 and 52-week low of N D Metal Industries is ₹75.00 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The N D Metal Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -4.77% over 3 months, -12.59% over 1 year, 26.49% across 3 years, and 25.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of N D Metal Industries are 131.70 and 6.00 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global