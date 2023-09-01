Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|-9.74
|-16.56
|29.48
|57.77
|42.50
|15.33
|11.07
|49.69
|62.86
|42.78
|355.18
|166.22
|12.57
|6.59
|22.66
|53.57
|68.71
|511.87
|215.56
|11.84
|1.95
|43.30
|104.43
|67.86
|698.08
|334.40
|5.53
|-0.93
|38.28
|47.12
|59.77
|304.07
|94.68
|2.31
|-3.47
|47.01
|87.38
|6.23
|321.91
|0.52
|9.82
|-0.85
|9.79
|30.58
|52.78
|247.60
|187.99
|3.45
|3.45
|-6.90
|21.08
|-22.19
|542.86
|1,127.27
|9.00
|2.19
|-15.06
|-33.40
|-49.14
|-74.27
|-96.60
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
N D Metal Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1984PLC032864 and registration number is 032864. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Metals - Non Ferrous - Copper/Copper Alloys - Prod. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of N D Metal Industries Ltd. is ₹9.31 Cr as on Aug 16, 2023.
P/E ratio of N D Metal Industries Ltd. is 43.06 and PB ratio of N D Metal Industries Ltd. is 2.5 as on Aug 16, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for N D Metal Industries Ltd. is ₹37.55 as on Aug 16, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which N D Metal Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of N D Metal Industries Ltd. is ₹57.95 and 52-week low of N D Metal Industries Ltd. is ₹29.00 as on Aug 16, 2023.