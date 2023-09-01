What is the Market Cap of N D Metal Industries Ltd.? The market cap of N D Metal Industries Ltd. is ₹9.31 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of N D Metal Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of N D Metal Industries Ltd. is 43.06 and PB ratio of N D Metal Industries Ltd. is 2.5 as on .

What is the share price of N D Metal Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for N D Metal Industries Ltd. is ₹37.55 as on .