What is the share price of N D Metal Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for N D Metal Industries is ₹75.99 as on .

What kind of stock is N D Metal Industries? The N D Metal Industries is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of N D Metal Industries? The market cap of N D Metal Industries is ₹18.85 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of N D Metal Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of N D Metal Industries are ₹75.99 and ₹75.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of N D Metal Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which N D Metal Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of N D Metal Industries is ₹99.55 and 52-week low of N D Metal Industries is ₹75.00 as on .

How has the N D Metal Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The N D Metal Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -4.77% over 3 months, -12.59% over 1 year, 26.49% across 3 years, and 25.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of N D Metal Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of N D Metal Industries are 131.70 and 6.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global