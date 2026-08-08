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N D Metal Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

N D METAL INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous

Here's the live share price of N D Metal Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹75.99 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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N D Metal Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹75.99₹75.99
₹75.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹75.00₹99.55
₹75.99
Open Price
₹75.99
Prev. Close
₹75.99
Volume
17

Source: Dion Global

N D Metal Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
N D Metal Industries		00-4.77-19.85-12.5926.4925.92
Hindustan Copper		8.988.22-5.68-10.38122.2253.5231.21
Precision Wires India		12.0411.682.9859.41140.5063.4369.96
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration		3.84-1.21-8.2468.1437.8736.5620.56
KSH International		7.2313.1542.44144.81153.8636.4220.48
Ram Ratna Wires		3.1114.361.8643.4336.8142.2766.92
Onix Solar Energy		-12.36-23.78-33.636.6863.68173.24134.93
Bhagyanagar India		3.820.2028.57133.71338.8777.2751.49
JTL Defence		07.3692.68158.118,759.68471.11136.02
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company		31.3633.49-11.09-48.1250.53150.0373.30
Parmeshwar Metal		1.043.040.4638.74179.8530.0217.06
Baroda Extrusion		0.48-1.76-11.64-8.0417.2846.2426.19
Cubex Tubings		4.71-1.18-23.60-30.89-7.2626.3924.75
Shilp Gravures		10.56-2.75-12.59-18.39-33.716.355.17
Shalimar Wires Industries		1.68-10.71-3.20-2.29-10.67-3.4920.88
MSR India		0-18.04-31.17-33.47-4.22-33.25-23.84
Krupalu Metals		-1.21-16.21-10.81-27.79-54.28-22.96-14.49

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, N D Metal Industries has declined 12.59% compared to peers like Hindustan Copper (122.22%), Precision Wires India (140.50%), KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (37.87%). From a 5 year perspective, N D Metal Industries has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Copper (31.21%) and Precision Wires India (69.96%).

N D Metal Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

N D Metal Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
575.8876.16
1076.6877.21
2081.4780.11
5088.5186.72
10094.988.4
20080.1579.74

Source: Dion Global

N D Metal Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, N D Metal Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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N D Metal Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:54 PM IST ISTN D Metal Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) R
Jul 14, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTN D Metal Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 17, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTN D Metal Industries - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
Jun 17, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTN D Metal Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Reg
Jun 09, 2026, 09:15 PM IST ISTN D Metal Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) R

Source: Dion Global

About N D Metal Industries

N D Metal Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1984PLC032864 and registration number is 032864. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Copper/Copper Alloys Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Metals - Non Ferrous - Copper/Copper Alloys - Prod
  • Address
    417, Maker Chamber V, Jamnalal Bajaj Road, Mumbai Maharashtra 400021
  • Contact
    ndmil@ndmil.com
    http://www.ndmil.com

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Garg
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Harsh Rekha Garg
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Piyush Garg
    Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Bansal
    Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Garg
    Director

FAQs on N D Metal Industries Share Price

What is the share price of N D Metal Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for N D Metal Industries is ₹75.99 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is N D Metal Industries?

The N D Metal Industries is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of N D Metal Industries?

The market cap of N D Metal Industries is ₹18.85 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of N D Metal Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of N D Metal Industries are ₹75.99 and ₹75.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of N D Metal Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which N D Metal Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of N D Metal Industries is ₹99.55 and 52-week low of N D Metal Industries is ₹75.00 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the N D Metal Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The N D Metal Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -4.77% over 3 months, -12.59% over 1 year, 26.49% across 3 years, and 25.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of N D Metal Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of N D Metal Industries are 131.70 and 6.00 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

N D Metal Industries News

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