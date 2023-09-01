What is the Market Cap of Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd. is ₹83.16 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd. is 11.21 and PB ratio of Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd. is 2.55 as on .

What is the share price of Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd. is ₹19.45 as on .