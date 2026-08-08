What is the share price of Shalimar Wires Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shalimar Wires Industries is ₹18.76 as on .

What kind of stock is Shalimar Wires Industries? The Shalimar Wires Industries is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shalimar Wires Industries? The market cap of Shalimar Wires Industries is ₹80.21 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shalimar Wires Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shalimar Wires Industries are ₹19.90 and ₹18.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shalimar Wires Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shalimar Wires Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shalimar Wires Industries is ₹24.97 and 52-week low of Shalimar Wires Industries is ₹15.00 as on .

How has the Shalimar Wires Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Shalimar Wires Industries has shown returns of -4.29% over the past day, -10.71% for the past month, -3.2% over 3 months, -10.67% over 1 year, -3.49% across 3 years, and 20.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shalimar Wires Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shalimar Wires Industries are 13.78 and 1.86 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global