SHALIMAR WIRES INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Metals - Non Ferrous - Copper/Copper Alloys - Prod | Smallcap | BSE
₹19.45 Closed
0.830.16
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.51₹19.69
₹19.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.51₹23.20
₹19.45
Open Price
₹19.10
Prev. Close
₹19.29
Volume
8,483

Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R119.92
  • R220.4
  • R321.1
  • Pivot
    19.22
  • S118.74
  • S218.04
  • S317.56

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.4319.36
  • 1015.5719.54
  • 2015.3619.72
  • 5015.3519.08
  • 10012.2117.49
  • 20011.8715.62

Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.31-3.4747.0187.386.23321.910.52
15.3311.0749.6962.8642.78355.18166.22
12.576.5922.6653.5768.71511.87215.56
11.841.9543.30104.4367.86698.08334.40
5.53-0.9338.2847.1259.77304.0794.68
9.82-0.859.7930.5852.78247.60187.99
3.453.45-6.9021.08-22.19542.861,127.27
00-9.74-16.5629.4857.7742.50
9.002.19-15.06-33.40-49.14-74.27-96.60

Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & A.G.M.
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd.

Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/1996 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140WB1996PLC081521 and registration number is 081521. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Metals - Non Ferrous - Copper/Copper Alloys - Prod. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Khaitan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Trishna Guha
    Director
  • Mr. Parmanand Tiwari
    Director
  • Dr. Rajiva
    Director

FAQs on Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd. is ₹83.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd. is 11.21 and PB ratio of Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd. is 2.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd. is ₹19.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd. is ₹23.20 and 52-week low of Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd. is ₹9.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

