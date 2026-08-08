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Shalimar Wires Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHALIMAR WIRES INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous

Here's the live share price of Shalimar Wires Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹18.76 Closed
-4.29₹ -0.84
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shalimar Wires Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.61₹19.90
₹18.76
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.00₹24.97
₹18.76
Open Price
₹19.75
Prev. Close
₹19.60
Volume
2,823

Source: Dion Global

Shalimar Wires Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shalimar Wires Industries		1.68-8.171.79-2.29-11.68-3.4920.88
Hindustan Copper		8.989.96-5.81-10.38125.8753.5231.21
Precision Wires India		12.0410.77-0.8159.41143.9463.4369.96
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration		3.840.77-6.2768.1441.7436.5620.56
KSH International		7.2314.7244.26144.81153.8636.4220.48
Ram Ratna Wires		3.1111.713.743.4336.8842.2766.92
Onix Solar Energy		-12.36-22.23-33.636.6867.02173.24134.93
Bhagyanagar India		3.825.2426.04133.71342.4277.2751.49
JTL Defence		07.3692.68158.118,759.68471.11136.02
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company		31.3636.1-10.88-48.1247.58150.0373.3
Parmeshwar Metal		1.043.04-2.2638.74189.9630.0217.06
Baroda Extrusion		0.480.48-11.36-8.0415.8146.2426.19
Cubex Tubings		4.712.92-22.16-30.89-4.7826.3924.75
Shilp Gravures		10.561.62-14.58-18.39-37.416.355.17
MSR India		0-18.04-31.17-33.47-4.22-33.25-23.84
N D Metal Industries		00-4.77-19.85-12.5926.4925.92
Krupalu Metals		-1.21-16.21-12.22-27.79-54.28-22.96-14.49

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shalimar Wires Industries has declined 11.68% compared to peers like Hindustan Copper (125.87%), Precision Wires India (143.94%), KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (41.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Shalimar Wires Industries has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Copper (31.21%) and Precision Wires India (69.96%).

Shalimar Wires Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shalimar Wires Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
518.5718.87
1018.8118.91
2019.7619.02
5018.618.81
10018.2318.72
20019.119.13

Source: Dion Global

Shalimar Wires Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shalimar Wires Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 27.60%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 6.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shalimar Wires Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 07:01 PM IST ISTShalimar Wires Ind. - Notice Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting
Aug 03, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTShalimar Wires Ind. - An Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Of The Members Of The Company To Be Held On 25Th August, 2026
Aug 03, 2026, 08:38 PM IST ISTShalimar Wires Ind. - An Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Of The Company To Be Held On Tuesday, The 25Th August, 2026
Aug 03, 2026, 07:42 PM IST ISTShalimar Wires Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve , Inter-Alia, The Unaudited Financial Results Of T
Jul 22, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTShalimar Wires Ind. - Announcement U/R 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Source: Dion Global

About Shalimar Wires Industries

Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/1996 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140WB1996PLC081521 and registration number is 081521. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Metals - Non Ferrous - Copper/Copper Alloys - Prod. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 142.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Khaitan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vedant Khaitan
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Parmanand Tiwari
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Rajiva
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Trishna Guha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shalimar Wires Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Shalimar Wires Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shalimar Wires Industries is ₹18.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shalimar Wires Industries?

The Shalimar Wires Industries is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shalimar Wires Industries?

The market cap of Shalimar Wires Industries is ₹80.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shalimar Wires Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shalimar Wires Industries are ₹19.90 and ₹18.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shalimar Wires Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shalimar Wires Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shalimar Wires Industries is ₹24.97 and 52-week low of Shalimar Wires Industries is ₹15.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shalimar Wires Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shalimar Wires Industries has shown returns of -4.29% over the past day, -10.71% for the past month, -3.2% over 3 months, -10.67% over 1 year, -3.49% across 3 years, and 20.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shalimar Wires Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shalimar Wires Industries are 13.78 and 1.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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