Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.31
|-3.47
|47.01
|87.38
|6.23
|321.91
|0.52
|15.33
|11.07
|49.69
|62.86
|42.78
|355.18
|166.22
|12.57
|6.59
|22.66
|53.57
|68.71
|511.87
|215.56
|11.84
|1.95
|43.30
|104.43
|67.86
|698.08
|334.40
|5.53
|-0.93
|38.28
|47.12
|59.77
|304.07
|94.68
|9.82
|-0.85
|9.79
|30.58
|52.78
|247.60
|187.99
|3.45
|3.45
|-6.90
|21.08
|-22.19
|542.86
|1,127.27
|0
|0
|-9.74
|-16.56
|29.48
|57.77
|42.50
|9.00
|2.19
|-15.06
|-33.40
|-49.14
|-74.27
|-96.60
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & A.G.M.
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/1996 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140WB1996PLC081521 and registration number is 081521. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Metals - Non Ferrous - Copper/Copper Alloys - Prod. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd. is ₹83.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd. is 11.21 and PB ratio of Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd. is 2.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd. is ₹19.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd. is ₹23.20 and 52-week low of Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd. is ₹9.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.