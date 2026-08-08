Here's the live share price of Shalimar Wires Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shalimar Wires Industries
|1.68
|-8.17
|1.79
|-2.29
|-11.68
|-3.49
|20.88
|Hindustan Copper
|8.98
|9.96
|-5.81
|-10.38
|125.87
|53.52
|31.21
|Precision Wires India
|12.04
|10.77
|-0.81
|59.41
|143.94
|63.43
|69.96
|KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration
|3.84
|0.77
|-6.27
|68.14
|41.74
|36.56
|20.56
|KSH International
|7.23
|14.72
|44.26
|144.81
|153.86
|36.42
|20.48
|Ram Ratna Wires
|3.11
|11.71
|3.7
|43.43
|36.88
|42.27
|66.92
|Onix Solar Energy
|-12.36
|-22.23
|-33.63
|6.68
|67.02
|173.24
|134.93
|Bhagyanagar India
|3.82
|5.24
|26.04
|133.71
|342.42
|77.27
|51.49
|JTL Defence
|0
|7.36
|92.68
|158.11
|8,759.68
|471.11
|136.02
|Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company
|31.36
|36.1
|-10.88
|-48.12
|47.58
|150.03
|73.3
|Parmeshwar Metal
|1.04
|3.04
|-2.26
|38.74
|189.96
|30.02
|17.06
|Baroda Extrusion
|0.48
|0.48
|-11.36
|-8.04
|15.81
|46.24
|26.19
|Cubex Tubings
|4.71
|2.92
|-22.16
|-30.89
|-4.78
|26.39
|24.75
|Shilp Gravures
|10.56
|1.62
|-14.58
|-18.39
|-37.41
|6.35
|5.17
|MSR India
|0
|-18.04
|-31.17
|-33.47
|-4.22
|-33.25
|-23.84
|N D Metal Industries
|0
|0
|-4.77
|-19.85
|-12.59
|26.49
|25.92
|Krupalu Metals
|-1.21
|-16.21
|-12.22
|-27.79
|-54.28
|-22.96
|-14.49
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shalimar Wires Industries has declined 11.68% compared to peers like Hindustan Copper (125.87%), Precision Wires India (143.94%), KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (41.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Shalimar Wires Industries has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Copper (31.21%) and Precision Wires India (69.96%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18.57
|18.87
|10
|18.81
|18.91
|20
|19.76
|19.02
|50
|18.6
|18.81
|100
|18.23
|18.72
|200
|19.1
|19.13
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shalimar Wires Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 27.60%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 6.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:01 PM IST IST
|Shalimar Wires Ind. - Notice Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|Shalimar Wires Ind. - An Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Of The Members Of The Company To Be Held On 25Th August, 2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:38 PM IST IST
|Shalimar Wires Ind. - An Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Of The Company To Be Held On Tuesday, The 25Th August, 2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:42 PM IST IST
|Shalimar Wires Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve , Inter-Alia, The Unaudited Financial Results Of T
|Jul 22, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|Shalimar Wires Ind. - Announcement U/R 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Source: Dion Global
Shalimar Wires Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/1996 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140WB1996PLC081521 and registration number is 081521. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Metals - Non Ferrous - Copper/Copper Alloys - Prod. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 142.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shalimar Wires Industries is ₹18.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shalimar Wires Industries is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shalimar Wires Industries is ₹80.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shalimar Wires Industries are ₹19.90 and ₹18.61.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shalimar Wires Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shalimar Wires Industries is ₹24.97 and 52-week low of Shalimar Wires Industries is ₹15.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shalimar Wires Industries has shown returns of -4.29% over the past day, -10.71% for the past month, -3.2% over 3 months, -10.67% over 1 year, -3.49% across 3 years, and 20.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shalimar Wires Industries are 13.78 and 1.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global