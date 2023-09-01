Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.95
|-0.88
|8.95
|30.53
|53.00
|245.41
|182.50
|15.36
|11.10
|49.73
|62.87
|42.76
|354.08
|166.51
|12.72
|6.87
|22.34
|53.69
|69.36
|513.42
|215.12
|10.66
|0.92
|41.57
|103.20
|65.80
|160.83
|160.83
|-0.94
|50.56
|47.55
|126.83
|119.24
|119.24
|119.24
|11.80
|9.34
|5.85
|-27.37
|-67.03
|984.11
|1,246.60
|5.97
|-0.14
|39.36
|48.83
|61.33
|312.35
|96.36
|-0.49
|-22.35
|1.67
|17.83
|8.19
|-60.24
|-16.33
|20.74
|24.17
|25.96
|8.94
|-15.76
|-65.00
|30.78
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Cubex Tubings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109TG1979PLC002504 and registration number is 002504. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of copper from ore, and other copper products and alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 133.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Cubex Tubings Ltd. is ₹56.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Cubex Tubings Ltd. is 19.65 and PB ratio of Cubex Tubings Ltd. is 0.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cubex Tubings Ltd. is ₹39.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cubex Tubings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cubex Tubings Ltd. is ₹52.00 and 52-week low of Cubex Tubings Ltd. is ₹24.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.