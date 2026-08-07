Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Cubex Tubings Share Price

NSE
BSE

CUBEX TUBINGS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous

Here's the live share price of Cubex Tubings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹79.75 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Cubex Tubings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹79.75₹82.00
₹79.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹73.00₹143.82
₹79.75
Open Price
₹82.00
Prev. Close
₹79.75
Volume
1,813

Source: Dion Global

Cubex Tubings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cubex Tubings		4.71-1.18-23.60-30.89-7.2626.3924.75
Hindustan Copper		8.988.22-5.68-10.38122.2253.5231.21
Precision Wires India		12.0411.682.9859.41140.5063.4369.96
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration		3.84-1.21-8.2468.1437.8736.5620.56
KSH International		7.2313.1542.44144.81153.8636.4220.48
Ram Ratna Wires		3.1114.361.8643.4336.8142.2766.92
Onix Solar Energy		-12.36-23.78-33.636.6863.68173.24134.93
Bhagyanagar India		3.820.2028.57133.71338.8777.2751.49
JTL Defence		07.3692.68158.118,759.68471.11136.02
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company		31.3633.49-11.09-48.1250.53150.0373.30
Parmeshwar Metal		1.043.040.4638.74179.8530.0217.06
Baroda Extrusion		0.48-1.76-11.64-8.0417.2846.2426.19
Shilp Gravures		10.56-2.75-12.59-18.39-33.716.355.17
Shalimar Wires Industries		1.68-10.71-3.20-2.29-10.67-3.4920.88
MSR India		0-18.04-31.17-33.47-4.22-33.25-23.84
N D Metal Industries		00-4.77-19.85-12.5926.4925.92
Krupalu Metals		-1.21-16.21-10.81-27.79-54.28-22.96-14.49

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cubex Tubings has declined 7.26% compared to peers like Hindustan Copper (122.22%), Precision Wires India (140.50%), KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (37.87%). From a 5 year perspective, Cubex Tubings has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Copper (31.21%) and Precision Wires India (69.96%).

Cubex Tubings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cubex Tubings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
577.278.02
1077.4677.97
2078.5978.82
5082.9482.51
10087.6187.08
20094.590.96

Source: Dion Global

Cubex Tubings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cubex Tubings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.32%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Cubex Tubings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTCubex Tubings Lt - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 01, 2026, 12:58 AM IST ISTCubex Tubings Lt - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 30, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTCubex Tubings Lt - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Results For The First Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 16, 2026, 03:57 AM IST ISTCubex Tubings Lt - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 08, 2026, 02:00 AM IST ISTCubex Tubings Lt - NOTICE OF AGM TO BE HELD ON 30.07.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Cubex Tubings

Cubex Tubings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109TG1979PLC002504 and registration number is 002504. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of copper from ore, and other copper products and alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 288.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Virendra Bhandari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Akshay Bhandari
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Veena Bhandari
    Director - Administration
  • Mr. Sandeep Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vipul Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surender Arkathala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cubex Tubings Share Price

What is the share price of Cubex Tubings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cubex Tubings is ₹79.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cubex Tubings?

The Cubex Tubings is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cubex Tubings?

The market cap of Cubex Tubings is ₹114.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cubex Tubings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cubex Tubings are ₹82.00 and ₹79.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cubex Tubings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cubex Tubings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cubex Tubings is ₹143.82 and 52-week low of Cubex Tubings is ₹73.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Cubex Tubings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cubex Tubings has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.18% for the past month, -23.6% over 3 months, -7.26% over 1 year, 26.39% across 3 years, and 24.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cubex Tubings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cubex Tubings are 15.32 and 1.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Cubex Tubings News

More Cubex Tubings News
Market Pulse