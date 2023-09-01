Cubex Tubings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109TG1979PLC002504 and registration number is 002504. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of copper from ore, and other copper products and alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 133.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.