Cubex Tubings Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CUBEX TUBINGS LTD.

Sector : Metals - Non Ferrous - Copper/Copper Alloys - Prod | Smallcap | NSE
₹39.55 Closed
-1-0.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Cubex Tubings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.15₹41.00
₹39.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.25₹52.00
₹39.55
Open Price
₹40.85
Prev. Close
₹39.95
Volume
24,938

Cubex Tubings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R140.7
  • R241.4
  • R341.8
  • Pivot
    40.3
  • S139.6
  • S239.2
  • S338.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 526.9438.37
  • 102737.98
  • 2027.0238.04
  • 5027.1637.85
  • 10026.4337.06
  • 20027.3335.26

Cubex Tubings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.95-0.888.9530.5353.00245.41182.50
15.3611.1049.7362.8742.76354.08166.51
12.726.8722.3453.6969.36513.42215.12
10.660.9241.57103.2065.80160.83160.83
-0.9450.5647.55126.83119.24119.24119.24
11.809.345.85-27.37-67.03984.111,246.60
5.97-0.1439.3648.8361.33312.3596.36
-0.49-22.351.6717.838.19-60.24-16.33
20.7424.1725.968.94-15.76-65.0030.78

Cubex Tubings Ltd. Share Holdings

Cubex Tubings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Cubex Tubings Ltd.

Cubex Tubings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109TG1979PLC002504 and registration number is 002504. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of copper from ore, and other copper products and alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 133.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. P R Bhandari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Virendra Bhandari
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Veena Bhandari
    Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vipul Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surender Arkathala
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

FAQs on Cubex Tubings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cubex Tubings Ltd.?

The market cap of Cubex Tubings Ltd. is ₹56.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cubex Tubings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cubex Tubings Ltd. is 19.65 and PB ratio of Cubex Tubings Ltd. is 0.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Cubex Tubings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cubex Tubings Ltd. is ₹39.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cubex Tubings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cubex Tubings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cubex Tubings Ltd. is ₹52.00 and 52-week low of Cubex Tubings Ltd. is ₹24.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

