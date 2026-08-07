Here's the live share price of Cubex Tubings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cubex Tubings
|4.71
|-1.18
|-23.60
|-30.89
|-7.26
|26.39
|24.75
|Hindustan Copper
|8.98
|8.22
|-5.68
|-10.38
|122.22
|53.52
|31.21
|Precision Wires India
|12.04
|11.68
|2.98
|59.41
|140.50
|63.43
|69.96
|KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration
|3.84
|-1.21
|-8.24
|68.14
|37.87
|36.56
|20.56
|KSH International
|7.23
|13.15
|42.44
|144.81
|153.86
|36.42
|20.48
|Ram Ratna Wires
|3.11
|14.36
|1.86
|43.43
|36.81
|42.27
|66.92
|Onix Solar Energy
|-12.36
|-23.78
|-33.63
|6.68
|63.68
|173.24
|134.93
|Bhagyanagar India
|3.82
|0.20
|28.57
|133.71
|338.87
|77.27
|51.49
|JTL Defence
|0
|7.36
|92.68
|158.11
|8,759.68
|471.11
|136.02
|Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company
|31.36
|33.49
|-11.09
|-48.12
|50.53
|150.03
|73.30
|Parmeshwar Metal
|1.04
|3.04
|0.46
|38.74
|179.85
|30.02
|17.06
|Baroda Extrusion
|0.48
|-1.76
|-11.64
|-8.04
|17.28
|46.24
|26.19
|Shilp Gravures
|10.56
|-2.75
|-12.59
|-18.39
|-33.71
|6.35
|5.17
|Shalimar Wires Industries
|1.68
|-10.71
|-3.20
|-2.29
|-10.67
|-3.49
|20.88
|MSR India
|0
|-18.04
|-31.17
|-33.47
|-4.22
|-33.25
|-23.84
|N D Metal Industries
|0
|0
|-4.77
|-19.85
|-12.59
|26.49
|25.92
|Krupalu Metals
|-1.21
|-16.21
|-10.81
|-27.79
|-54.28
|-22.96
|-14.49
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cubex Tubings has declined 7.26% compared to peers like Hindustan Copper (122.22%), Precision Wires India (140.50%), KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (37.87%). From a 5 year perspective, Cubex Tubings has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Copper (31.21%) and Precision Wires India (69.96%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|77.2
|78.02
|10
|77.46
|77.97
|20
|78.59
|78.82
|50
|82.94
|82.51
|100
|87.61
|87.08
|200
|94.5
|90.96
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cubex Tubings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.32%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Cubex Tubings Lt - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:58 AM IST IST
|Cubex Tubings Lt - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|Cubex Tubings Lt - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Results For The First Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 16, 2026, 03:57 AM IST IST
|Cubex Tubings Lt - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 08, 2026, 02:00 AM IST IST
|Cubex Tubings Lt - NOTICE OF AGM TO BE HELD ON 30.07.2026
Source: Dion Global
Cubex Tubings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109TG1979PLC002504 and registration number is 002504. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of copper from ore, and other copper products and alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 288.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cubex Tubings is ₹79.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cubex Tubings is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cubex Tubings is ₹114.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cubex Tubings are ₹82.00 and ₹79.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cubex Tubings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cubex Tubings is ₹143.82 and 52-week low of Cubex Tubings is ₹73.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cubex Tubings has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.18% for the past month, -23.6% over 3 months, -7.26% over 1 year, 26.39% across 3 years, and 24.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cubex Tubings are 15.32 and 1.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global