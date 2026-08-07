What is the share price of Cubex Tubings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cubex Tubings is ₹79.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Cubex Tubings? The Cubex Tubings is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cubex Tubings? The market cap of Cubex Tubings is ₹114.19 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Cubex Tubings? Today’s highest and lowest price of Cubex Tubings are ₹82.00 and ₹79.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cubex Tubings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cubex Tubings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cubex Tubings is ₹143.82 and 52-week low of Cubex Tubings is ₹73.00 as on .

How has the Cubex Tubings performed historically in terms of returns? The Cubex Tubings has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.18% for the past month, -23.6% over 3 months, -7.26% over 1 year, 26.39% across 3 years, and 24.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cubex Tubings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cubex Tubings are 15.32 and 1.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global