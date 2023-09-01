Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
MSR India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/05/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15122TG2002PLC039031 and registration number is 039031. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of MSR India Ltd. is ₹58.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of MSR India Ltd. is 977.89 and PB ratio of MSR India Ltd. is 4.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MSR India Ltd. is ₹9.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MSR India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MSR India Ltd. is ₹15.71 and 52-week low of MSR India Ltd. is ₹6.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.