What is the share price of MSR India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MSR India is ₹3.18 as on .

What kind of stock is MSR India? The MSR India is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MSR India? The market cap of MSR India is ₹20.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of MSR India? Today’s highest and lowest price of MSR India are ₹3.18 and ₹3.18.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MSR India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MSR India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MSR India is ₹7.52 and 52-week low of MSR India is ₹2.23 as on .

How has the MSR India performed historically in terms of returns? The MSR India has shown returns of -4.79% over the past day, -18.04% for the past month, -31.17% over 3 months, -4.22% over 1 year, -33.25% across 3 years, and -23.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MSR India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MSR India are -46.09 and -1.83 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global