Here's the live share price of MSR India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|MSR India
|0
|-18.04
|-31.17
|-33.47
|-4.22
|-33.25
|-23.84
|Hindustan Copper
|8.98
|8.22
|-5.68
|-10.38
|122.22
|53.52
|31.21
|Precision Wires India
|12.04
|11.68
|2.98
|59.41
|140.50
|63.43
|69.96
|KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration
|3.84
|-1.21
|-8.24
|68.14
|37.87
|36.56
|20.56
|KSH International
|7.23
|13.15
|42.44
|144.81
|153.86
|36.42
|20.48
|Ram Ratna Wires
|3.11
|14.36
|1.86
|43.43
|36.81
|42.27
|66.92
|Onix Solar Energy
|-12.36
|-23.78
|-33.63
|6.68
|63.68
|173.24
|134.93
|Bhagyanagar India
|3.82
|0.20
|28.57
|133.71
|338.87
|77.27
|51.49
|JTL Defence
|0
|7.36
|92.68
|158.11
|8,759.68
|471.11
|136.02
|Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company
|31.36
|33.49
|-11.09
|-48.12
|50.53
|150.03
|73.30
|Parmeshwar Metal
|1.04
|3.04
|0.46
|38.74
|179.85
|30.02
|17.06
|Baroda Extrusion
|0.48
|-1.76
|-11.64
|-8.04
|17.28
|46.24
|26.19
|Cubex Tubings
|4.71
|-1.18
|-23.60
|-30.89
|-7.26
|26.39
|24.75
|Shilp Gravures
|10.56
|-2.75
|-12.59
|-18.39
|-33.71
|6.35
|5.17
|Shalimar Wires Industries
|1.68
|-10.71
|-3.20
|-2.29
|-10.67
|-3.49
|20.88
|N D Metal Industries
|0
|0
|-4.77
|-19.85
|-12.59
|26.49
|25.92
|Krupalu Metals
|-1.21
|-16.21
|-10.81
|-27.79
|-54.28
|-22.96
|-14.49
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, MSR India has declined 4.22% compared to peers like Hindustan Copper (122.22%), Precision Wires India (140.50%), KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (37.87%). From a 5 year perspective, MSR India has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Copper (31.21%) and Precision Wires India (69.96%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.52
|3.52
|10
|4.02
|3.86
|20
|4.37
|4.28
|50
|5.27
|4.84
|100
|5.11
|4.82
|200
|4.05
|4.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, MSR India saw a drop in promoter holding to 67.24%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 5.22%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|May 27, 2026, 12:29 AM IST IST
|MSR India - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31/03/2026.
|May 22, 2026, 05:05 AM IST IST
|MSR India - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Finan
|Apr 29, 2026, 02:49 AM IST IST
|MSR India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Feb 12, 2026, 02:42 AM IST IST
|MSR India - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Un-Audited Financial Results.
|Nov 15, 2025, 01:04 AM IST IST
|MSR India - Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company.
Source: Dion Global
MSR India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/05/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15122TG2002PLC039031 and registration number is 039031. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Metals - Non Ferrous - Copper/Copper Alloys - Prod. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MSR India is ₹3.18 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The MSR India is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of MSR India is ₹20.00 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of MSR India are ₹3.18 and ₹3.18.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MSR India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MSR India is ₹7.52 and 52-week low of MSR India is ₹2.23 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The MSR India has shown returns of -4.79% over the past day, -18.04% for the past month, -31.17% over 3 months, -4.22% over 1 year, -33.25% across 3 years, and -23.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MSR India are -46.09 and -1.83 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global