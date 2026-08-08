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MSR India Share Price

NSE
BSE

MSR INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous

Here's the live share price of MSR India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.18 Closed
-4.79₹ -0.16
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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MSR India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.18₹3.18
₹3.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.23₹7.52
₹3.18
Open Price
₹3.18
Prev. Close
₹3.34
Volume
50,771

Source: Dion Global

MSR India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
MSR India		0-18.04-31.17-33.47-4.22-33.25-23.84
Hindustan Copper		8.988.22-5.68-10.38122.2253.5231.21
Precision Wires India		12.0411.682.9859.41140.5063.4369.96
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration		3.84-1.21-8.2468.1437.8736.5620.56
KSH International		7.2313.1542.44144.81153.8636.4220.48
Ram Ratna Wires		3.1114.361.8643.4336.8142.2766.92
Onix Solar Energy		-12.36-23.78-33.636.6863.68173.24134.93
Bhagyanagar India		3.820.2028.57133.71338.8777.2751.49
JTL Defence		07.3692.68158.118,759.68471.11136.02
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company		31.3633.49-11.09-48.1250.53150.0373.30
Parmeshwar Metal		1.043.040.4638.74179.8530.0217.06
Baroda Extrusion		0.48-1.76-11.64-8.0417.2846.2426.19
Cubex Tubings		4.71-1.18-23.60-30.89-7.2626.3924.75
Shilp Gravures		10.56-2.75-12.59-18.39-33.716.355.17
Shalimar Wires Industries		1.68-10.71-3.20-2.29-10.67-3.4920.88
N D Metal Industries		00-4.77-19.85-12.5926.4925.92
Krupalu Metals		-1.21-16.21-10.81-27.79-54.28-22.96-14.49

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, MSR India has declined 4.22% compared to peers like Hindustan Copper (122.22%), Precision Wires India (140.50%), KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (37.87%). From a 5 year perspective, MSR India has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Copper (31.21%) and Precision Wires India (69.96%).

MSR India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

MSR India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.523.52
104.023.86
204.374.28
505.274.84
1005.114.82
2004.054.62

Source: Dion Global

MSR India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, MSR India saw a drop in promoter holding to 67.24%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 5.22%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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MSR India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
May 27, 2026, 12:29 AM IST ISTMSR India - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31/03/2026.
May 22, 2026, 05:05 AM IST ISTMSR India - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Finan
Apr 29, 2026, 02:49 AM IST ISTMSR India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Feb 12, 2026, 02:42 AM IST ISTMSR India - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Un-Audited Financial Results.
Nov 15, 2025, 01:04 AM IST ISTMSR India - Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company.

Source: Dion Global

About MSR India

MSR India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/05/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15122TG2002PLC039031 and registration number is 039031. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Metals - Non Ferrous - Copper/Copper Alloys - Prod. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Metals - Non Ferrous - Copper/Copper Alloys - Prod
  • Address
    Survey No.36,, Bowrampet Village, Quthubullapur Mandal, Rangareddi, Hyderabad Telangana 500043
  • Contact
    info@msrindia.in
    http://www.msrindia.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Durgaadideva Varaprasad Challa
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Maganti
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Suneetha Goriparthi
    Director
  • Mr. Gundala Raju
    Director
  • Mrs. Sathya Bhagyalakshmi Saladi
    Director

FAQs on MSR India Share Price

What is the share price of MSR India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MSR India is ₹3.18 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is MSR India?

The MSR India is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MSR India?

The market cap of MSR India is ₹20.00 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of MSR India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of MSR India are ₹3.18 and ₹3.18.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MSR India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MSR India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MSR India is ₹7.52 and 52-week low of MSR India is ₹2.23 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the MSR India performed historically in terms of returns?

The MSR India has shown returns of -4.79% over the past day, -18.04% for the past month, -31.17% over 3 months, -4.22% over 1 year, -33.25% across 3 years, and -23.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MSR India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MSR India are -46.09 and -1.83 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

MSR India News

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