MSR INDIA LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹9.29 Closed
2.880.26
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

MSR India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.03₹9.37
₹9.29
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.65₹15.71
₹9.29
Open Price
₹9.20
Prev. Close
₹9.03
Volume
24,903

MSR India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.43
  • R29.57
  • R39.77
  • Pivot
    9.23
  • S19.09
  • S28.89
  • S38.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.189.35
  • 107.89.51
  • 208.279.53
  • 509.69.17
  • 10013.468.82
  • 200149.05

MSR India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.104.9727.968.53-11.19-27.37-43.01
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.89-6.91-3.142.3920.6618.8436.66
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.3826.7230.4930.4930.4930.4930.49
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.4210.0519.0419.7916.4455.79-17.92
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

MSR India Ltd. Share Holdings

MSR India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About MSR India Ltd.

MSR India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/05/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15122TG2002PLC039031 and registration number is 039031. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Durgaadideva Varaprasad Challa
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Maganti
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Suneetha Goriparthi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gundala Raju
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arjun Kumar Saladi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sathya Bhagyalakshmi Saladi
    Independent Director

FAQs on MSR India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of MSR India Ltd.?

The market cap of MSR India Ltd. is ₹58.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of MSR India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of MSR India Ltd. is 977.89 and PB ratio of MSR India Ltd. is 4.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of MSR India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MSR India Ltd. is ₹9.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MSR India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MSR India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MSR India Ltd. is ₹15.71 and 52-week low of MSR India Ltd. is ₹6.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

